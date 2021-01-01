« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC financial results  (Read 17979 times)

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,128
  • Believer
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #240 on: Today at 01:25:28 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:22:55 pm
The good news is with winning nothing this year our wages will probably drop £100mil! Silver linings and all that jazz!

AKA 'The Bellingham Paradox' ?
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,046
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #241 on: Today at 01:27:28 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:22:55 pm
The good news is with winning nothing this year our wages will probably drop £100mil! Silver linings and all that jazz!

Its got to be one of the main priorities to get a leaner squad that performs to the size of the wage bill this summer. We have loads of players who are kept because we don't trust (injuries, youngsters, etc) our options. Number of players leaving needs to be more than incomings for me
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,235
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #242 on: Today at 01:30:02 pm »
Well we're a well run club that's what it tells me.  :D
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,820
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #243 on: Today at 01:33:15 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 01:27:28 pm
Its got to be one of the main priorities to get a leaner squad that performs to the size of the wage bill this summer. We have loads of players who are kept because we don't trust (injuries, youngsters, etc) our options. Number of players leaving needs to be more than incomings for me

Agreed, I think £650k or so should come off come the summer (based on https://www.spotrac.com/epl/liverpool-fc/payroll/ not sure how reliable that is)

Milner - £60k
Oxlade - £120k
Keita - £120k
Firmino - £180k
Phillips - £60k
Matip - £100k

With how transfers are structured I'd expect we have fair bit of flexibility to reinforce, but I'm no expert!
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,820
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #244 on: Today at 01:33:42 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:25:28 pm
AKA 'The Bellingham Paradox' ?

I live and hope mate! He'd be Van Dijk/Alisson levels of multipliers for this team I think.
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,046
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #245 on: Today at 01:35:37 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:33:15 pm
Agreed, I think £650k or so should come off come the summer (based on https://www.spotrac.com/epl/liverpool-fc/payroll/ not sure how reliable that is)

Milner - £60k
Oxlade - £120k
Keita - £120k
Firmino - £180k
Phillips - £60k
Matip - £100k

With how transfers are structured I'd expect we have fair bit of flexibility to reinforce, but I'm no expert!

That is base pay not close to actual outgoings I think. But as an example given 5 year contracts that funds two £50m players on £100k per week
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,162
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #246 on: Today at 01:39:00 pm »
United earn about £15m more than us. Seems reasonable.

City earn about £50m more than United. Seems questionable.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,820
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #247 on: Today at 01:42:49 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 01:35:37 pm
That is base pay not close to actual outgoings I think. But as an example given 5 year contracts that funds two £50m players on £100k per week

Or one Bellingham! Not as far as I thought..
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #248 on: Today at 02:10:07 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:33:15 pm
Agreed, I think £650k or so should come off come the summer (based on https://www.spotrac.com/epl/liverpool-fc/payroll/ not sure how reliable that is)

Milner - £60k
Oxlade - £120k
Keita - £120k
Firmino - £180k
Phillips - £60k
Matip - £100k

With how transfers are structured I'd expect we have fair bit of flexibility to reinforce, but I'm no expert!
Fabinho needs to loaned or sold in the summer too
We also need to loan Jones he needs gametime.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,285
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #249 on: Today at 02:40:21 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:22:55 pm
The good news is with winning nothing this year our wages will probably drop £100mil! Silver linings and all that jazz!

I've said it a for a few years now but from what I've heard Liverpool's contracts are base pay plus bonuses. The bonuses are linked to all kinds of different tangible targets (not just winning trophies). They may include league placing, group stage progression in CL etc..

Anything that involves money coming into the club through sporting achievement is proportionally passed on to the players. It's the caveat for having what looks like quite a low base pay when our top players are compared with other clubs. The overall effects is that wages to revenue ratio stays about 65-70%, no matter what the success on the pitch.

That means there is always 30-35% left to pay for everything else (approx 175M). That includes costs to run the club, training ground, infrastructure improvements (including loan repayments), agent fees, transfer fees etc..

When you have a number of infrastructure implements on-going or still being paid for then that 175M dwindle down pretty quickly. Our net spend over the last 2 seasons has been about 50M per season.

The finances are much more complex than stated above. However, the main question for me, in the confines of our self-sustaining model, is whether we are getting the best bang for our buck in terms of wages. We have one of the highest wage bills in World Football. Therefore, irrespective of the pros and cons of transfer spend, we are investing cumulatively (wages + net transfer spend) a huge amount in our playing squad. Arguably Top 5 in World football. Definitely Top 10. That's how we've (out)performed in the last 5 years. However, this season less so.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,706
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #250 on: Today at 03:11:32 pm »
The "wage" bill, is that staff and players? Or say could John Henry and Tom Werner be on the wage bill? Is there an actual breakdown of that bill.
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,356
  • YNWA
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #251 on: Today at 03:41:11 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 03:11:32 pm
The "wage" bill, is that staff and players? Or say could John Henry and Tom Werner be on the wage bill? Is there an actual breakdown of that bill.

There will be a breakdown in the accounts. Directors are accounted for separately and from memory no one from FSG has taken a wage.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 604
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #252 on: Today at 03:45:27 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:40:21 pm

Anything that involves money coming into the club through sporting achievement is proportionally passed on to the players.


SHARE THE WEALTH!

Love it!

 :)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,140
  • Justice for Neda
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #253 on: Today at 03:48:43 pm »
Has anyone checked down the back of John Henry's sofa to see if there's a few million quid?
Logged
Half our fanbase base are fuckin idiots, the other half live in cloud fuckin cuckoo land.

Wooltonian.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 