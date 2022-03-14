Financial results out today with record £594m revenues and £7.5m profit.



£366m payroll up from £314 the previous year.



More details here, https://theathletic.com/4258775/2023/02/28/liverpool-account-analysis-revenue-wage-bill-debt/.



For all those without Athletic accessLiverpools 2021-22 accounts: Record revenues, steady debt, spiralling wagesBy James Pearce2h agoLiverpools latest set of accounts, covering the 2021-22 season in which they came so close to winning an unprecedented Quadruple, tell a story of record revenues and spiralling costs as they recorded a small pre-tax profit of £7.5million ($9m).Overall revenue for the year to the end of May 2022 climbed by £107million to a club record £594m. However, Liverpools wage bill rocketed to £366m  an increase of nearly 17 per cent on the previous 12 months. That was the main reason why total administrative costs rose by £69m to £545m.The Athletic takes a look at the main issues raised in the figures.What about the clubs three main revenue streams?Liverpools media revenue actually fell by £5million to £261m. However, that figure was still bigger than any of their Premier League rivals as Klopps side went the distance in all four competitions, playing 63 games during the course of a marathon season.The slight dip was down to the fact that the previous years media revenue figure was inflated by extra Premier League payments as the final nine games of 2019-20, which was extended due to the pandemic enforcing a three-month shutdown, fell into that accounting period.Matchday revenue was up by £83million to £86m as Anfield returned to full capacity following the lifting of crowd restrictions designed to limit the spread of COVID-19. That puts Liverpool third in the top flight for matchday earnings, behind only Tottenham Hotspur (£106m) and Manchester United (£107m).Commercial revenue rose by £29million to £247m thanks to new sponsorship deals, record-breaking Nike kit sales and the reopening of non-matchday operations such as retail stores and stadium tours following the pandemic.During the reporting period, eight new partnerships were signed with Sonos, Kodansha, Vistaprint, Wasabi, Cardless, Interwetten, 188Bet, and ThinkMarkets. Liverpool also renewed their deal with EA Sports.Kit sales were helped by Nikes global distribution network, while the club added 51 new shop-in-shop locations and signed 19 new international licensing deals. E-commerce grew, with mobile transactions increased by over 60 per cent as official club products were shipped to over 190 countries.Liverpool are third domestically in terms of commercial revenue behind Manchester United (£262million) and Manchester City (£316m).The clubs overall revenue of £594million saw them climb from seventh to third in the Deloitte Football Money League for 2021-22. Only Real Madrid (£605m) and Manchester City (£619m) generated more globally.Liverpools previous highest figure for annual turnover was £533million, in 2018-19.Why has the wage bill gone up so much?Liverpool extended 22 player contracts during this accounting period, with captain Jordan Henderson, Harvey Elliott, Andy Robertson, Alisson Becker, Stefan Bajcetic and Diogo Jota all re-signing on improved terms. The club also added to their first-team squad with the arrivals of Luis Diaz, Fabio Carvalho, Ben Doak and Bobby Clark.Another reason why the wage bill climbed from £314million for 2020-21 to £366m for 2021-22 was down to performance-related player bonuses, as Klopps men won both domestic cups and also got to the Champions League final for a third time in five seasons.Liverpool celebrate their FA Cup and League Cup trophy wins (Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images)Only Manchester United (£384million) have recorded a bigger Premier League wage bill than Liverpool for 2021-22. Over the past five years, Liverpools wage bill has increased by 76 per cent from £208m in 2017.The increase in both salaries and matchday overheads explains why total administrative costs went up by £69million to £545m. Over the past five years, the annual operating costs for Anfield have increased by nearly 40 per cent with rising inflation a key factor.What about the clubs debts?Owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) loaned the club £110million to cover the cost of Anfields new Main Stand which opened its doors in 2016.It has been gradually paid off since but there wasnt a repayment made to FSG during this accounting period. The balance still stands at £71.4million. Senior Anfield figures say the clubs external debt is £88m with cash of £13.4m, so the net debt stands at £74.6m.The £80million ($97m) redevelopment of the Anfield Road Stand is on course to be completed on budget this summer and will increase the stadiums capacity to around 61,000. The cost of the project is being spread out and the accounts show that total investment in tangible assets for this period was £23.4million.John W Henry (right, pictured with his wife Linda Pizzuti and Jurgen Klopp) and FSG loaned Liverpool money to build the Main Stand at Anfield (Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images)Whats been said?Some of the numbers in these latest accounts look slightly skewed as a result of the previous reporting period being impacted by the global pandemic, says Andy Hughes, Liverpools managing director.However, our underlying financial position remains strong and we continue to operate a sustainable club  which is our main objective from a financial perspective.For our mens team to play the maximum 63 games in this reported season is an incredible achievement and winning more trophies is exactly what we continue to strive for. Our womens team also had success by gaining promotion to the WSL. That was a great achievement and exactly where we need them to be competing.The cost of running a football club does continue to rise. But we maintain our position of growing this club with significant investment with new and existing players signing contracts and the construction of the new Anfield Road Stand which we look forward to coming on stream in the summer.In the last five years, we have invested over £250million ($301.6m) in infrastructure and created world-class facilities for our players, staff and supporters.Whats important now is to finish this season as strongly as possible, both on and off the pitch, while we continue to manage costs and explore opportunities for growth in our commercial operations so we can continue to reinvest revenues in players and infrastructure.