LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
March 14, 2022, 07:01:41 am
Hard to call in any detail but the normal things that would go into making it up would be "legal and professional fees", "light, heat, and power", "printing, postage, and stationary", "travel and subsistence", "repairs and maintenance".

The reason for it not being outlined is simply that there is no statutory requirement to disclose the full breakdown of Administrative Expenditure. Companies don't have to provide a detailed P&L (which would show a breakdown of Admin), but a limited disclosure of key items within Admin Exp is provided instead.
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
March 14, 2022, 11:21:55 am
I think things like signing on fees which are spread over the length of the players contract are charged to admin expenses too. As are agent fees.
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
March 14, 2022, 11:58:17 am
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on March 14, 2022, 11:21:55 am
I think things like signing on fees which are spread over the length of the players contract are charged to admin expenses too. As are agent fees.

They are but signing on fees would be wages; agents fees could be under Legal and Prof or could have their own category - considering how much we reportedly spend on them actually these are probably the majority of the balance of 38m

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
March 14, 2022, 12:04:10 pm
Quote from: ianburns252 on March 14, 2022, 11:58:17 am
agents fees could be under Legal and Prof or could have their own category - considering how much we reportedly spend on them actually these are probably the majority of the balance of 38m

Nearly £22m between Feb 2020 and Feb 2021 - not the exact accounting period but gives some idea of the amount.
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
March 14, 2022, 12:20:20 pm
Quote from: ianburns252 on March 14, 2022, 11:58:17 am
They are but signing on fees would be wages; agents fees could be under Legal and Prof or could have their own category - considering how much we reportedly spend on them actually these are probably the majority of the balance of 38m
I'm sure the notes have said for years that signing on fees are charged to admin expenses?
It's note 1.7 in this years.

Happy to be corrected though because there's every liklihood I've misunderstood  :)
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
March 14, 2022, 01:58:46 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on March 14, 2022, 12:20:20 pm
I'm sure the notes have said for years that signing on fees are charged to admin expenses?
It's note 1.7 in this years.

Happy to be corrected though because there's every liklihood I've misunderstood  :)

No - one of those lovely cases where we are both right.

They are charged to Admin Exp, under which Wages and Sals form part of it. So they wouldn't make up the £38m diff that was being asked about.

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
March 14, 2022, 02:28:26 pm
Quote from: ianburns252 on March 14, 2022, 01:58:46 pm
No - one of those lovely cases where we are both right.

They are charged to Admin Exp, under which Wages and Sals form part of it. So they wouldn't make up the £38m diff that was being asked about.

Ah Ok thanks for clarifying.
So in effect then signing on fees form part of the wages and salaries bill?

Thanks again for your contributions and insight on here.
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
March 14, 2022, 04:07:33 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on March 14, 2022, 02:28:26 pm
Ah Ok thanks for clarifying.
So in effect then signing on fees form part of the wages and salaries bill?

Thanks again for your contributions and insight on here.

Correct - a signing on fee is just a bonus. It is a payment to an employee (seeing as it is only payable on signing a contract of employment) and so it must be taxed as such. It will, therefore, go through the payroll and then will be treated as a prepayment i.e. the expenditure relating to future years is transferred to the balance sheet, and will then be written down evenly over the length of the contract.

Aye, no worries mate. I find it all interesting myself so always happy to do this.
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
April 18, 2022, 11:28:50 am
Liverpool are in talks over a new shirt sponsorship deal as their £40 million-a-year contract with Standard Chartered is set to expire at the end of next season.

The global financial services company has yet to sign up to an extension and sources have told The Athletic that it is considering channelling its resources elsewhere.

Liverpool and Standard Chartered insist that discussions are ongoing and that no final decision has been made over whether their long-running partnership will continue beyond 2023.

However, The Athletic understands that Liverpool have already held preliminary talks with other companies about potentially coming on board.

Liverpool will be looking for more than £40 million a season.

https://theathletic.com/3253363/2022/04/18/ornstein-chelsea-bidders-consider-paul-mitchell-the-arsenal-way-cultural-review-burnley-want-interim-manager/
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
April 18, 2022, 12:45:53 pm
I wouldn't shed a tear if we parted ways with Standard Chartered.  Hardly the most ethical of companies, and hopefully we'd be negotiating with other companies from a position of strength.
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
April 18, 2022, 12:56:42 pm
You'd imagine we are a very very strong negotiating position to see quite a considerable rise on the current £40m.
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
April 18, 2022, 01:01:54 pm
We should be able to negotiate a much better deal than that.
Still hoping for the Coca-Cola sponsorship...
That would be classic! Like the "Candy" shirts.
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
April 18, 2022, 01:06:09 pm
If we win either the league or Champions League I'd expect north of £55m.
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
May 5, 2022, 12:06:25 pm
Mo Chatra Tweeting by his estimates our turnover will be a record breaking £580 million in the next results.





Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
May 5, 2022, 12:29:50 pm
There's not a huge amount on insight in there really. He's just based it on the most recent comparable figures and adjusted accordingly. I did some fag packet maths last week and came up with a similar figure.

The key thing for me is that we have regained the financial momentum that the pandemic disrupted which should give us the ability to continue rebuilding the squad, to afford to pay attractive wages, and to be able to carry the size of squad that's helped us fight on 4 fronts. That's the ultimate point of increasing our revenues.

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
May 5, 2022, 12:47:55 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on May  5, 2022, 12:29:50 pm
There's not a huge amount on insight in there really. He's just based it on the most recent comparable figures and adjusted accordingly. I did some fag packet maths last week and came up with a similar figure.

The key thing for me is that we have regained the financial momentum that the pandemic disrupted which should give us the ability to continue rebuilding the squad, to afford to pay attractive wages, and to be able to carry the size of squad that's helped us fight on 4 fronts. That's the ultimate point of increasing our revenues.

If that number is correct, we will overtake Man Utd and come close to Barcelona in terms of revenues. Only Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will remain ahead of us ...
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
May 5, 2022, 12:53:57 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May  5, 2022, 12:47:55 pm
If that number is correct, we will overtake Man Utd and come close to Barcelona in terms of revenues. Only Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will remain ahead of us ...

You missed out City  ;) ;D
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
May 5, 2022, 01:03:59 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on May  5, 2022, 12:06:25 pm
Mo Chatra Tweeting by his estimates our turnover will be a record breaking £580 million in the next results.


He's like the anti-Catcher. Exciting timesTM
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
May 5, 2022, 01:08:43 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on May  5, 2022, 12:53:57 pm
You missed out City  ;) ;D

They operate under their own rules though. Pluck a few numbers out of the hat & hey presto they're the richest club on the planet.
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
May 5, 2022, 01:16:14 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on May  5, 2022, 01:08:43 pm
They operate under their own rules though. Pluck a few numbers out of the hat & hey presto they're the richest club on the planet.
That's a bit mean Mick. They've worked very hard to get where they are.
They have the hardest working commercial team in football dontchaknow.
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
May 5, 2022, 01:18:36 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on May  5, 2022, 01:16:14 pm
That's a bit mean Mick. They've worked very hard to get where they are.
They have the hardest working commercial team in football dontchaknow.

Creating fake companies and doing deals with them, whilst also covering your tracks, is hard work to be honest.
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
May 5, 2022, 01:22:05 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on May  5, 2022, 01:18:36 pm
Creating fake companies and doing deals with them, whilst also covering your tracks, is hard work to be honest.

And hiring tons of lawyers to fight in the courts when you are caught is also very time consuming.
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
May 5, 2022, 01:35:04 pm
I always thought the 2019 CL win would earn us a massive amount over 5 years. Probably didn't quite work out due to the pandemic apart from maybe Nike. Get no 7 and we have a chance to try that again, we could easily add another £5-10m a season for our shirt sponsorship alone. Making the final alone will make sponsors sit up - when you know the club is getting to this stage on a regular basis, you can be confident you will get a return.

Reckon Klopp pledging his future will also help.
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
May 5, 2022, 01:41:18 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on May  5, 2022, 01:35:04 pm
I always thought the 2019 CL win would earn us a massive amount over 5 years. Probably didn't quite work out due to the pandemic apart from maybe Nike. Get no 7 and we have a chance to try that again, we could easily add another £5-10m a season for our shirt sponsorship alone. Making the final alone will make sponsors sit up - when you know the club is getting to this stage on a regular basis, you can be confident you will get a return.

Reckon Klopp pledging his future will also help.
FSG are looking to double our current £40 million a year shirt sponsorship 23-24 onwards.
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
May 5, 2022, 09:18:42 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on May  5, 2022, 01:41:18 pm
FSG are looking to double our current £40 million a year shirt sponsorship 23-24 onwards.
Hope so, though I read in the Athletic that we were talking to a Crypto sponsor for £35m a year. No way should we be taking less especially not from a source even more dodgy than Standard Chartered!
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
May 5, 2022, 09:30:16 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on May  5, 2022, 09:18:42 pm
Hope so, though I read in the Athletic that we were talking to a Crypto sponsor for £35m a year. No way should we be taking less especially not from a source even more dodgy than Standard Chartered!

Well, considering that all other reports suggest we want £80 million per year from Standard Chartered for a new deal, it is safe to say that article in the Athletic was bullshit ...
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
May 5, 2022, 09:39:33 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May  5, 2022, 09:30:16 pm
Well, considering that all other reports suggest we want £80 million per year from Standard Chartered for a new deal, it is safe to say that article in the Athletic was bullshit ...
Did strike me as odd, the only reason to 'leak' Crypto interest would be to gauge public opinion. Never going to work if the money being touted is less than before!

Hope we stay way away from these unregulated products, esp after the NFT debacle. Can see the arse falling out of it and being left out of pocket or without a sponsor.
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
May 5, 2022, 09:41:20 pm
Would that purported £80m be the maximum with win bonuses etc, or is that the flat rate we're demanding?
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
May 5, 2022, 09:45:41 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on May  5, 2022, 09:41:20 pm
Would that purported £80m be the maximum with win bonuses etc, or is that the flat rate we're demanding?

It was only reported that we want double-the-money deal. I doubt that anyone in the press knows any details ...
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
Today at 12:23:26 pm
Financial results out today with record £594m revenues and £7.5m profit. 

£366m payroll up from £314 the previous year. 

More details here, https://theathletic.com/4258775/2023/02/28/liverpool-account-analysis-revenue-wage-bill-debt/
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
Today at 12:30:46 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:23:26 pm
Financial results out today with record £594m revenues and £7.5m profit. 

£366m payroll up from £314 the previous year. 

More details here, https://theathletic.com/4258775/2023/02/28/liverpool-account-analysis-revenue-wage-bill-debt/

For all those without Athletic access

Liverpools 2021-22 accounts: Record revenues, steady debt, spiralling wages

By James Pearce
2h ago
Liverpools latest set of accounts, covering the 2021-22 season in which they came so close to winning an unprecedented Quadruple, tell a story of record revenues and spiralling costs as they recorded a small pre-tax profit of £7.5million ($9m).

Overall revenue for the year to the end of May 2022 climbed by £107million to a club record £594m. However, Liverpools wage bill rocketed to £366m  an increase of nearly 17 per cent on the previous 12 months. That was the main reason why total administrative costs rose by £69m to £545m.

The Athletic takes a look at the main issues raised in the figures.

What about the clubs three main revenue streams?
Liverpools media revenue actually fell by £5million to £261m. However, that figure was still bigger than any of their Premier League rivals as Klopps side went the distance in all four competitions, playing 63 games during the course of a marathon season.

The slight dip was down to the fact that the previous years media revenue figure was inflated by extra Premier League payments as the final nine games of 2019-20, which was extended due to the pandemic enforcing a three-month shutdown, fell into that accounting period.

Matchday revenue was up by £83million to £86m as Anfield returned to full capacity following the lifting of crowd restrictions designed to limit the spread of COVID-19. That puts Liverpool third in the top flight for matchday earnings, behind only Tottenham Hotspur (£106m) and Manchester United (£107m).

Commercial revenue rose by £29million to £247m thanks to new sponsorship deals, record-breaking Nike kit sales and the reopening of non-matchday operations such as retail stores and stadium tours following the pandemic.


During the reporting period, eight new partnerships were signed with Sonos, Kodansha, Vistaprint, Wasabi, Cardless, Interwetten, 188Bet, and ThinkMarkets. Liverpool also renewed their deal with EA Sports.

Kit sales were helped by Nikes global distribution network, while the club added 51 new shop-in-shop locations and signed 19 new international licensing deals. E-commerce grew, with mobile transactions increased by over 60 per cent as official club products were shipped to over 190 countries.

Liverpool are third domestically in terms of commercial revenue behind Manchester United (£262million) and Manchester City (£316m).

The clubs overall revenue of £594million saw them climb from seventh to third in the Deloitte Football Money League for 2021-22. Only Real Madrid (£605m) and Manchester City (£619m) generated more globally.

Liverpools previous highest figure for annual turnover was £533million, in 2018-19.

Why has the wage bill gone up so much?
Liverpool extended 22 player contracts during this accounting period, with captain Jordan Henderson, Harvey Elliott, Andy Robertson, Alisson Becker, Stefan Bajcetic and Diogo Jota all re-signing on improved terms. The club also added to their first-team squad with the arrivals of Luis Diaz, Fabio Carvalho, Ben Doak and Bobby Clark.

Another reason why the wage bill climbed from £314million for 2020-21 to £366m for 2021-22 was down to performance-related player bonuses, as Klopps men won both domestic cups and also got to the Champions League final for a third time in five seasons.


Liverpool celebrate their FA Cup and League Cup trophy wins (Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images)
Only Manchester United (£384million) have recorded a bigger Premier League wage bill than Liverpool for 2021-22. Over the past five years, Liverpools wage bill has increased by 76 per cent from £208m in 2017.

The increase in both salaries and matchday overheads explains why total administrative costs went up by £69million to £545m. Over the past five years, the annual operating costs for Anfield have increased by nearly 40 per cent with rising inflation a key factor.

What about the clubs debts?

Owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) loaned the club £110million to cover the cost of Anfields new Main Stand which opened its doors in 2016.

It has been gradually paid off since but there wasnt a repayment made to FSG during this accounting period. The balance still stands at £71.4million. Senior Anfield figures say the clubs external debt is £88m with cash of £13.4m, so the net debt stands at £74.6m.

The £80million ($97m) redevelopment of the Anfield Road Stand is on course to be completed on budget this summer and will increase the stadiums capacity to around 61,000. The cost of the project is being spread out and the accounts show that total investment in tangible assets for this period was £23.4million.


John W Henry (right, pictured with his wife Linda Pizzuti and Jurgen Klopp) and FSG loaned Liverpool money to build the Main Stand at Anfield (Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images)
Whats been said?
Some of the numbers in these latest accounts look slightly skewed as a result of the previous reporting period being impacted by the global pandemic, says Andy Hughes, Liverpools managing director.

However, our underlying financial position remains strong and we continue to operate a sustainable club  which is our main objective from a financial perspective.

For our mens team to play the maximum 63 games in this reported season is an incredible achievement and winning more trophies is exactly what we continue to strive for. Our womens team also had success by gaining promotion to the WSL. That was a great achievement and exactly where we need them to be competing.

The cost of running a football club does continue to rise. But we maintain our position of growing this club with significant investment with new and existing players signing contracts and the construction of the new Anfield Road Stand which we look forward to coming on stream in the summer.

In the last five years, we have invested over £250million ($301.6m) in infrastructure and created world-class facilities for our players, staff and supporters.

Whats important now is to finish this season as strongly as possible, both on and off the pitch, while we continue to manage costs and explore opportunities for growth in our commercial operations so we can continue to reinvest revenues in players and infrastructure.

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
Today at 12:42:32 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:30:46 pm
so we can continue to reinvest revenues in players and infrastructure

