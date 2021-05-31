What is unreasonable about FSG investing some of the huge increase in the value of LFC in LFC.



The really funny part is that we have been told that LFC must be run as a business. Well in the world of business, if a business sees it's value increase hugely then a good strategy is to sell off a percentage of that business and reinvest that money back into the business.



If you look at the value of say Chelsea and the money FSG brought from Redbird. Then FSG have pocketed a couple of hundred millions from the increase in value of FSG, loaded £200m of debt onto the Club and then bought the penguins.



Firstly, we haven't funded infrastructure costs of £250m.



Secondly how many ownership groups have sold off 10% of themselves for over half a billion quid.



I will bow out now.



I've not said it's unreasonable, whether I agree that it should happen or not. I do however think it is unrealistic. Football changed the day Abramovich purchased Chelsea. The days of local businessmen and supporters owning major clubs are over. You either have your FSG's and Glazers or you have your Oligarchs or Arab states. And in my opinion, there's few better than FSG in their category of owner.I'm under no illusions regarding their motives for purchasing the club however unlike the Glazers or Kroenke's, they've not taken money out of the club in dividends or fees for their services and whenever required they have put money into the club to fund growth. They expect the club to be self sufficient wherever possible though and I have absolutely no problem with that. Yes, under their ownership the club's value has increased by north of £1bn (maybe even £2bn) but under their ownership we've also built the best side of my life time, a brand new world class training ground and will soon have a 60k+ seater stadium and revenues that put us on a par with all non state owned clubs, allowing us to compete not just today but for years to come. It's been mutually beneficial.*Yes, they've made mistakes along the way but when you look at the big picture and where the club is today from when they took over, they've done an incredible job.As per SwissRambles thread, between 2012 and 2021 CapEx totals £241m. By the time the Anfield Road expansion is completed it could well be north of £300m.And what relevance does Redbirds investment into FSG have to the question I asked and you're still refusing to answer?