Author Topic: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021  (Read 5657 times)

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #80 on: Today at 07:16:28 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 07:09:08 pm
It's literally not an issue for a club as financially sound as ours, run by a much larger financially sound enterprise. Especially when a good chunk of this made up £250m of debt figure you came up with would ultimately be to the owners themselves.

In the last accounts we had debts of £200m and £30m in cash. The ARE is projected to cost £80m. So I don't think it is outlandish to talk about potential debts of £250m do you ?
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #81 on: Today at 07:23:45 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:16:28 pm
In the last accounts we had debts of £200m and £30m in cash. The ARE is projected to cost £80m. So I don't think it is outlandish to talk about potential debts of £250m do you ?

The club's valued at about 10 times that though.

It's obviously an issue if that figure keeps growing but the two new stands and new training grounds are legacy projects (like when Arsenal had to pay off the Emirates) in addition to the revenue loss from an unprecedented pandemic.

All clubs have took a big hit. The only clubs better off are City because money is basically nothing to them anyway.
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #82 on: Today at 07:25:51 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:16:28 pm
In the last accounts we had debts of £200m and £30m in cash. The ARE is projected to cost £80m. So I don't think it is outlandish to talk about potential debts of £250m do you ?

You're talking about a snapshot from 10 months ago though, covering a period where we had noticeable impacts upon our revenues, and even so we reduced the amount of debt on the club.

SwissRamble is predicting revenues to increase to between £540-560m (+£50-70m), potentially more if reports about kit sales, etc. are to be believed and if our form keeps up the rest of the season.

So yeah, you've plucked a random figure.

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #83 on: Today at 07:28:19 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:15:09 pm
You can never predict what'll happen globally. If the banks didn't suddenly crash we'd be playing at Stanley Park and could well be stuck with Tom and George. Obviously the pandemic came from nowhere which crippled everyone's finances (we're relatively well insulated but it's obviously a big setback).

The key ultimately is staying in the CL. We were probably an Alisson header away from Europa League football this season which would have cost a fortune. We can't do anything about what happens in the world as a club, we can only run ourselves properly on and off the pitch.

What are Arsenal and Spurs's debts?

Arsenal and Spurs have debts of £350m and £750m respectively.

As you say, the CL is the key. My worry is that we are building debt after an unbelievably successful run under Klopp. A look at Arsenal after Wenger left shows that you simply cannot take the CL for granted.

Precisely why the aforementioned clubs wanted a closed shop ESL.
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #84 on: Today at 07:35:01 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:28:19 pm
Arsenal and Spurs have debts of £350m and £750m respectively.

As you say, the CL is the key. My worry is that we are building debt after an unbelievably successful run under Klopp. A look at Arsenal after Wenger left shows that you simply cannot take the CL for granted.

Precisely why the aforementioned clubs wanted a closed shop ESL.

Ultimately, yes. It's a business and if maybe 20% of your revenue every year is tied into whether you finish in the top 4 or not, it's a difficult way to run a business (same for the clubs at the bottom of the PL with TV money). They don't want that uncertainty, they want the guaranteed income.

CL money will go up a lot again in 2024 with the new format (more games/more money). If we stay in it then revenues will carry on soaring. That's dependent on a seamless transition from Klopp and also from the team we have in general.

It's difficult to get back in once you fall out, Spurs are in a bad way and Arsenal really have to take their chance this season and have ended up spending a lot chasing that CL money back.
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #85 on: Today at 07:41:21 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 07:25:51 pm
You're talking about a snapshot from 10 months ago though, covering a period where we had noticeable impacts upon our revenues, and even so we reduced the amount of debt on the club.

SwissRamble is predicting revenues to increase to between £540-560m (+£50-70m), potentially more if reports about kit sales, etc. are to be believed and if our form keeps up the rest of the season.

So yeah, you've plucked a random figure.



We reduced the bank debt but our cash reserves were reduced by £117m.

Our debt has increased hugely over the last few years.
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #86 on: Today at 07:53:50 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:41:21 pm
We reduced the bank debt but our cash reserves were reduced by £117m.

So we reduced debt then.


Quote
Our debt has increased hugely over the last few years.

It's almost as if we've built a huge Main Stand, a new training complex and have begun work on the new Anny Rd and been through a pandemic which has seen the stadium closed for half a season.

Although despite all that debt is only up £12m compared to 5 years prior (May 2016)... with +£24m cash too.

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #87 on: Today at 08:15:06 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:41:21 pm
We reduced the bank debt but our cash reserves were reduced by £117m.

Our debt has increased hugely over the last few years.
I'll have a look and revert.
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #88 on: Today at 08:17:59 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:34:52 pm
In the previous accounts, the Club drew down the entire revolver to bolster its cash reserves. We have just used some of the cash we had to repay part of the revolving credit facility.

As for Stadiums being closed, that was offset in these accounts because of an increase in TV payments because of the late finish of the season.

If we cut to the chase, the likelihood is that if FSG do not fund the ARE then our debts are likely to be around a quarter of a billion pounds. Given the situation with Russia and Ukraine that is not a good place to be in. Luckily for FSG they can ignore that and go on a shopping spree for new franchises.   

Yes, the borrowed the money in the previous year however your previous post suggested that the club borrowed the money in this accounting period. And yes, these accounts do have some deferred income in them however even excluding them, the club would not be losing any meaningful amount of cash if anything at all from it's day to day operations. Your worry about relying on banks to keep us going if we face another season behind closed doors is simply ridiculous.

It's actually quite difficult to word a reply to this point because it's so ridiculous on so many levels in fact. The chances of another prolonged period behind closed doors is remote, the club does and will generate enough cash to cover almost all if not all of it's day to day running costs (CL & PL tv revenues are increasing, as are commercial revenues) even without matchday revenue and the club already has access to external financing if required. And do you know what, even if we faced another 12 months behind closed doors, missed out on the CL and the banks suddenly just withdrew their financing, do you really believe that FSG wouldn't stump up a short term loan to cover any shortfall? I think a group of extremely wealthy individuals might just come up with a relatively small amount to protect their multi billion pound investment to be honest. After all they did provide additional financing in their early years of ownership, when the club weren't generating the revenue required.

As I'm writing this I have just realised who I'm talking to - I don't post here regularly but I remember from previous years that you dream of an Abramovich/Saudi type owner.
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #89 on: Today at 08:29:51 pm »
Quote from: BaZ87 on Today at 08:17:59 pm

As I'm writing this I have just realised who I'm talking to - I don't post here regularly but I remember from previous years that you dream of an Abramovich/Saudi type owner.
I may disagree with Al on some occasions (well, many ;D)

But this simply is untrue and totally misrepresents him.
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #90 on: Today at 08:34:07 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:29:51 pm
I may disagree with Al on some occasions (well, many ;D)

But this simply is untrue and totally misrepresents him.
That's your opinion. From my previous debates with him he would claim this but when you asked him to name one non Oligarch/Arab state that had invested what he expected FSG to invest he couldn't or wouldn't answer.
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #91 on: Today at 08:37:48 pm »
I would like to see a more detailed balance sheet myself, but the Nike kit deal and the tv and commercial revenues are very encouraging. I don't know that I implicitly trust FSG from a porting sense. They have made several misteps that show a disconnect from the fanbase, but they have corrected when taken  to task.

They have been pretty savy with the funds though. We are one of the most well-run clubs in Europe. They don't have unlimited funds like City, PSG, etc. but we're still competing with them. The Nike deal, the stadium upgrades, the tv revenue, the comercial deals; we are streets ahead fo where we were 15 years ago, when competing with Arsenal or United was unthinkable from a financial standbpoint.
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #92 on: Today at 08:38:17 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 07:53:50 pm
So we reduced debt then.

In the previous accounts, we drew down the full £200m revolver to boost our cash reserves. We then used the cash reserves to pay back SOME of the debt.

Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 07:53:50 pm
It's almost as if we've built a huge Main Stand, a new training complex and have begun work on the new Anny Rd and been through a pandemic which has seen the stadium closed for half a season.

Although despite all that debt is only up £12m compared to 5 years prior (May 2016)... with +£24m cash too.



FSG must be delighted with all the assets we have bought them. Like the way you chose 2016 the year they loaded the Club with £109m of debt for the Main Stand. It is now 2022 and we still owe them £70m+ for the Main Stand. Add in the training ground and the ARE and we are in £200-£250m of debt.

Then you come to the crossroads. Where an increase in value of the likes of LFC means FSG can get their acquisition costs for buying the club back. So what do they do with the increase in value of the club. Do they pay off some of the debt they have loaded on to the club. No they go and buy the penguins and leave us with hundreds of millions of debt.
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #93 on: Today at 08:44:51 pm »
Pre FSG, if you asked me whether I'd accept the club having a 60k+ seater stadium and brand new training ground but with debts of £200m (costing the club sub 1% of revenue to service) then I'd have snapped your hand off. I asked the question in 2018 and you refused to answer Al but I'll try again now, which clubs have funded infrastructure costs to the tune of £250m through equity alone?
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #94 on: Today at 08:50:11 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:38:17 pm
In the previous accounts, we drew down the full £200m revolver to boost our cash reserves. We then used the cash reserves to pay back SOME of the debt.

Assumption. The accounts are a snapshot as of one day and you don't have enough info to say this.


Quote
Typical Al post

Didn't take you long to have a dig at the owners, at least you're consistent I suppose (when you're not having digs at some of our own players).

I'll bow out so I can enjoy my Fri evening.
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #95 on: Today at 08:52:44 pm »
Quote from: BaZ87 on Today at 08:34:07 pm
That's your opinion. From my previous debates with him he would claim this but when you asked him to name one non Oligarch/Arab state that had invested what he expected FSG to invest he couldn't or wouldn't answer.

What is unreasonable about FSG investing some of the huge increase in the value of LFC in LFC.

The really funny part is that we have been told that LFC must be run as a business. Well in the world of business, if a business sees it's value increase hugely then a good strategy is to sell off a percentage of that business and reinvest that money back into the business.

If you look at the value of say Chelsea and the money FSG brought from Redbird. Then FSG have pocketed a couple of hundred millions from the increase in value of FSG, loaded £200m of debt onto the Club and then bought the penguins.
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #96 on: Today at 08:57:36 pm »
I genuinely didnt expect to see FSG not funding the ARE because EON are putting their prices up :D Always a new spin.
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #97 on: Today at 09:00:12 pm »
Quote from: BaZ87 on Today at 08:44:51 pm
Pre FSG, if you asked me whether I'd accept the club having a 60k+ seater stadium and brand new training ground but with debts of £200m (costing the club sub 1% of revenue to service) then I'd have snapped your hand off. I asked the question in 2018 and you refused to answer Al but I'll try again now, which clubs have funded infrastructure costs to the tune of £250m through equity alone?

Firstly, we haven't funded infrastructure costs of £250m.

Secondly how many ownership groups have sold off 10% of themselves for over half a billion quid.

I will bow out now.
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #98 on: Today at 09:01:32 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 08:57:36 pm
I genuinely didnt expect to see FSG not funding the ARE because EON are putting their prices up :D Always a new spin.

Probably because you have just invented it on one of your trolling sprees. Bye.
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #99 on: Today at 09:13:57 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:52:44 pm
What is unreasonable about FSG investing some of the huge increase in the value of LFC in LFC.

The really funny part is that we have been told that LFC must be run as a business. Well in the world of business, if a business sees it's value increase hugely then a good strategy is to sell off a percentage of that business and reinvest that money back into the business.

If you look at the value of say Chelsea and the money FSG brought from Redbird. Then FSG have pocketed a couple of hundred millions from the increase in value of FSG, loaded £200m of debt onto the Club and then bought the penguins.
I've not said it's unreasonable, whether I agree that it should happen or not. I do however think it is unrealistic. Football changed the day Abramovich purchased Chelsea. The days of local businessmen and supporters owning major clubs are over. You either have your FSG's and Glazers or you have your Oligarchs or Arab states. And in my opinion, there's few better than FSG in their category of owner.

I'm under no illusions regarding their motives for purchasing the club however unlike the Glazers or Kroenke's, they've not taken money out of the club in dividends or fees for their services and whenever required they have put money into the club to fund growth. They expect the club to be self sufficient wherever possible though and I have absolutely no problem with that. Yes, under their ownership the club's value has increased by north of £1bn (maybe even £2bn) but under their ownership we've also built the best side of my life time, a brand new world class training ground and will soon have a 60k+ seater stadium and revenues that put us on a par with all non state owned clubs, allowing us to compete not just today but for years to come. It's been mutually beneficial.

*Yes, they've made mistakes along the way but when you look at the big picture and where the club is today from when they took over, they've done an incredible job.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:00:12 pm
Firstly, we haven't funded infrastructure costs of £250m.

Secondly how many ownership groups have sold off 10% of themselves for over half a billion quid.

I will bow out now.
As per SwissRambles thread, between 2012 and 2021 CapEx totals £241m. By the time the Anfield Road expansion is completed it could well be north of £300m.

And what relevance does Redbirds investment into FSG have to the question I asked and you're still refusing to answer?
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #100 on: Today at 09:34:02 pm »
Al waiting months for the financial results

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #101 on: Today at 09:45:41 pm »
Quote from: BaZ87 on Today at 09:13:57 pm
I've not said it's unreasonable, whether I agree that it should happen or not. I do however think it is unrealistic. Football changed the day Abramovich purchased Chelsea. The days of local businessmen and supporters owning major clubs are over. You either have your FSG's and Glazers or you have your Oligarchs or Arab states. And in my opinion, there's few better than FSG in their category of owner.

I'm under no illusions regarding their motives for purchasing the club however unlike the Glazers or Kroenke's, they've not taken money out of the club in dividends or fees for their services and whenever required they have put money into the club to fund growth. They expect the club to be self sufficient wherever possible though and I have absolutely no problem with that. Yes, under their ownership the club's value has increased by north of £1bn (maybe even £2bn) but under their ownership we've also built the best side of my life time, a brand new world class training ground and will soon have a 60k+ seater stadium and revenues that put us on a par with all non state owned clubs, allowing us to compete not just today but for years to come. It's been mutually beneficial.

My issue is that all of those things could have been said about Arsenal under Wenger. You mention the Stadium, the training ground and the best team of your lifetime. The thing is how many of those things have happened after the arrival of Klopp. We have an outside chance of a quadruple this season. However, that is for me because of a managerial miracle that saw us finish in the top four last season.

United withstood the financial mismanagement of the Glaziers because of the genius of Ferguson. We are building up debt as Klopp's time is coming to an end. 

Quote from: BaZ87 on Today at 09:13:57 pm

*Yes, they've made mistakes along the way but when you look at the big picture and where the club is today from when they took over, they've done an incredible job.As per SwissRambles thread, between 2012 and 2021 CapEx totals £241m. By the time the Anfield Road expansion is completed it could well be north of £300m.

And what relevance does Redbirds investment into FSG have to the question I asked and you're still refusing to answer?

Refusing to answer what question ?

I have always readily acknowledged that FSG have run us well from a business point of view and are good owners. That doesn't mean we shouldn't be pushing them to be even better.

We have really good players but that doesn't stop Klopp from pushing them to be better. Personally I think us pushing FSG is a pretty good combination. 


Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #102 on: Today at 09:47:18 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:34:02 pm
Al waiting months for the financial results



You adding nothing to the debate but taking cheap shots at other posters. As tiresome as the owl.
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #103 on: Today at 09:51:35 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:34:02 pm
Al waiting months for the financial results



 ;D
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #104 on: Today at 10:07:39 pm »
Al can quibble but the truth is we're the most well run Football business in the world. I say and italicize business because those business decisions may not always be what's best for fans or locals as a Football club.
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #105 on: Today at 10:21:04 pm »
Of all the weeks to start slagging the owners again as well, talk about tunnel vision.
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #106 on: Today at 10:25:28 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 10:07:39 pm
Al can quibble but the truth is we're the most well run Football business in the world. I say and italicize business because those business decisions may not always be what's best for fans or locals as a Football club.

Oh I agree.

Then again United were the best run Football business in the 90's. Followed by Arsenal in the 00's. That was then followed by Dortmund.

It is amazing what an exceptional manager does for a club. Imagine the next set of accounts if Klopp hadn't of miraculously conjured up a CL place from the debris of Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak.

With Klopp at the helm we should be securing our future not loading the club with debt.
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #107 on: Today at 10:29:39 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:16:28 pm
In the last accounts we had debts of £200m and £30m in cash. The ARE is projected to cost £80m. So I don't think it is outlandish to talk about potential debts of £250m do you ?
I wouldn't class everything under it as debt. The trade and other creditors don't count because they are operational. Our actual debt is the bank loan of GBP127m. It isn't currently overburdening us because we are generating enough cash flows to pay the principal and interest as at when due.

However, our debt ratio is 38% (i.e 38% of our capital is debt) which is a bit on the high side. Losses due to the pandemic contributed to this. Hopefully, we'll turn a profit this season and FSG will inject the Redbird cash into the club to reduce it.

I see where you are coming from.
