Author Topic: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021

Jookie

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #40 on: Today at 11:23:26 am »
Quote from: BaZ87 on Today at 09:57:34 am
Just looking at the accounts in a bit more detail and not only has no RedBird money found it's way into the club but there's also a debtors note citing an increase of £10.4m owed to the club by FSG for the "agreed recharge of costs incurred by the club". Other than fees related to the ESL and subsequent fines, I'm not too sure what this could be.

To be honest I'm surprised, and a bit disappointed, that currently no RedBird (or other FSG input) made it's way into the club to cover the costs of the pandemic. Maybe it wasn't required but there was a fair bit of news that FSG's input would be key in helping the club 'operate as normal' during the pandemic. This doesn't look like it's happened based on current financials.
Knight

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #41 on: Today at 11:27:07 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 11:21:48 am
Liverpool and United miles behind a team with no national support let alone international support. Funny that.

Yes that is remarkable. If youre United or us and looking at that commercial income for City youre not happy.
thaddeus

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #42 on: Today at 11:58:44 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:27:07 am
Yes that is remarkable. If youre United or us and looking at that commercial income for City youre not happy.
Someone in Swiss Ramble's thread on Twitter made the point that Man City should probably be excluded from the analysis or at least have an asterisk against them.  It's a bit pointless comparing the commercial income of others clubs to them when they just adjust the accounts to fit neatly with whatever money they've spent.  I similarly await Newcastle jumping from £153m/year revenue to £500m/year based on them signing Chris Wood and finishing 16th.

One great snippet from that thread is that "The [revenue] gap between #LFC and #MUFC has narrowed from over £200m to just £7m" (source: https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1499640213903134722).  With the ongoing developments at Anfield eating into their match-day capacity advantage we're not far off fighting on an even financial footing with Man U, something that seemed impossible when whiskey nose retired.  Again, no point comparing our ability to compete financially with Man City or Chelsea as they're playing a different game.
Jookie

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #43 on: Today at 12:01:08 pm »
I was interested in seeing how wages changed from 2020 to 2021. A few people have said they expected wages to drop significantly due to the lack of trophy wins and associated bonus payments in 2021 versus 2020 & 2019.

Based on the figures it looks like the wage bill only dropped by 11M and that wage to turnover ratio stayed relatively similar over the 2 financial years. That fits with the model I've been told Liverpool operate. That bonuses are a graduated process and league position, CL qualification, Group stage performance, R16 progress etc.. all have bonuses associated to them. Rather than just trophy wins triggering a bonus payment. Obviously players will earn bigger bonuses with a trophy win but that is in line with the increased income (through prize money and TV) that the club receives.

The above, and in particular the wages:turnover ratio comparison, isn't as simple as in other years. Mainly because of changes in revenue and losses due to pandemic. The 11M drop could also be less due to contract renewals and increased base salary for some players post 2020. However, I think the general premise remains that bonuses are more nuanced than be associated solely with trophy wins.
JackWard33

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #44 on: Today at 12:09:53 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:01:08 pm
I was interested in seeing how wages changed from 2020 to 2021. A few people have said they expected wages to drop significantly due to the lack of trophy wins and associated bonus payments in 2021 versus 2020 & 2019.

Based on the figures it looks like the wage bill only dropped by 11M and that wage to turnover ratio stayed relatively similar over the 2 financial years. That fits with the model I've been told Liverpool operate. That bonuses are a graduated process and league position, CL qualification, Group stage performance, R16 progress etc.. all have bonuses associated to them. Rather than just trophy wins triggering a bonus payment. Obviously players will earn bigger bonuses with a trophy win but that is in line with the increased income (through prize money and TV) that the club receives.

The above, and in particular the wages:turnover ratio comparison, isn't as simple as in other years. Mainly because of changes in revenue and losses due to pandemic. The 11M drop could also be less due to contract renewals and increased base salary for some players post 2020. However, I think the general premise remains that bonuses are more nuanced than be associated solely with trophy wins.

This is a good point as there was some wild stuff / speculation about how much we were paying in bonuses (often in the transfer thread) ... our wage bill is as high as it is structurally (ie its not going to drop drastically or soar based on performance)
Jookie

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #45 on: Today at 12:49:41 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:09:53 pm
This is a good point as there was some wild stuff / speculation about how much we were paying in bonuses (often in the transfer thread) ... our wage bill is as high as it is structurally (ie its not going to drop drastically or soar based on performance)

Not necessarily on here but I'd also heard some wild speculation about the wage bill dropping by 30-40M due to us not winning a trophy.

It's dropped a bit but it's in line with changes in revenue. It makes sense to keep wage:revenue ratio is the same ballpark area whether you win 4 trophies or 0. Make finical control and long term planning much easier. It's probably a big part of why we haven't resolved a number fo contracts as of yet. We are almost certainly reluctant to get to a position where new contracts and player purchase push us to >70% wage:revenue ratio.
MonsLibpool

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #46 on: Today at 12:52:38 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:49:41 pm
Not necessarily on here but I'd also heard some wild speculation about the wage bill dropping by 30-40M due to us not winning a trophy.

It's dropped a bit but it's in line with changes in revenue. It makes sense to keep wage:revenue ratio is the same ballpark area whether you win 4 trophies or 0. Make finical control and long term planning much easier. It's probably a big part of why we haven't resolved a number fo contracts as of yet. We are almost certainly reluctant to get to a position where new contracts and player purchase push us to >70% wage:revenue ratio.
I think it's due to bonuses being quite low because we had a relatively poor season by our standards.
Suareznumber7

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #47 on: Today at 12:58:00 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:23:26 am
To be honest I'm surprised, and a bit disappointed, that currently no RedBird (or other FSG input) made it's way into the club to cover the costs of the pandemic. Maybe it wasn't required but there was a fair bit of news that FSG's input would be key in helping the club 'operate as normal' during the pandemic. This doesn't look like it's happened based on current financials.

Was that injection of money even needed?  Seems to me that we've been operating normally during the pandemic.  Am I missing something here?
newterp

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #48 on: Today at 01:11:05 pm »
The sheer effort and force of will that Man City has made to attract international sponsors for their international fan base and become the outright leader in revenues in the Premier League is bound to become a case study or even worthy of a book.

It's amazing they don't expand their stadium further to cash in on match day revenues and grow that revenue even further. 
MonsLibpool

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #49 on: Today at 01:24:57 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:58:00 pm
Was that injection of money even needed?  Seems to me that we've been operating normally during the pandemic.  Am I missing something here?
It really affected our matchday revenue.
Samie

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #50 on: Today at 01:47:57 pm »
Man City are so financially doped they're pissing green.
Jookie

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #51 on: Today at 01:54:13 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:52:38 pm
I think it's due to bonuses being quite low because we had a relatively poor season by our standards.

Bonuses weren't that low though. We came 3rd in the league and got to QF of CL so try expectation is that the players would have got bonuses commensurate with that level of achievement (i.e. in relation to the prize money and TV money).

Given the wage bill dropped by <5% then I'm making the assumption that bonuses last year weren't that low despite not winning trophy.
MonsLibpool

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #52 on: Today at 01:58:01 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:54:13 pm
Bonuses weren't that low though. We came 3rd in the league and got to QF of CL so try expectation is that the players would have got bonuses commensurate with that level of achievement (i.e. in relation to the prize money and TV money).

Given the wage bill dropped by <5% then I'm making the assumption that bonuses last year weren't that low despite not winning trophy.
Fair point.
Jookie

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #53 on: Today at 01:58:10 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:58:00 pm
Was that injection of money even needed?  Seems to me that we've been operating normally during the pandemic.  Am I missing something here?

Maybe. Maybe not.

Based on Swiss Ramble's estimates we've lost 114M in revenue due to COVID. We feel like we've been operating as per normal but >100M in lost revenue is likely to make an impact. Imagine what difference that 100M could make.
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #54 on: Today at 02:19:34 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:58:00 pm
Was that injection of money even needed?  Seems to me that we've been operating normally during the pandemic.  Am I missing something here?

Seemingly not. It was just something that was quite widely speculated.
BaZ87

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #55 on: Today at 02:41:19 pm »
On the question as to whether the RedBird cash was needed. The club had circa £50m of bank debt pre-pandemic and £37m cash in the bank. Bank debt now sits at £130m and cash is down to £30m. That's a negative swing of near £90m.

The club have managed to navigate these 2 years through increased borrowing. So while you could argue that the club didn't need the investment, it sure would have been nice.

It is worth adding that the cost of borrowing is very low right now so it's not going to have a hugely adverse effect on the club and who knows, maybe the RedBird money has been earmarked for financing of the Anfield Road expansion and we'll see that money find it's way into the club when this current years accounts are published in 12 months time.
Al 666

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #56 on: Today at 02:49:06 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:58:00 pm
Was that injection of money even needed?  Seems to me that we've been operating normally during the pandemic.  Am I missing something here?

Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak say Hi. Or were they normal signings for a club like Liverpool ?
El Lobo

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #57 on: Today at 02:50:18 pm »
Al 666

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #58 on: Today at 02:51:35 pm »
Quote from: BaZ87 on Today at 02:41:19 pm
On the question as to whether the RedBird cash was needed. The club had circa £50m of bank debt pre-pandemic and £37m cash in the bank. Bank debt now sits at £130m and cash is down to £30m. That's a negative swing of near £90m.

The club have managed to navigate these 2 years through increased borrowing. So while you could argue that the club didn't need the investment, it sure would have been nice.

It is worth adding that the cost of borrowing is very low right now so it's not going to have a hugely adverse effect on the club and who knows, maybe the RedBird money has been earmarked for financing of the Anfield Road expansion and we'll see that money find it's way into the club when this current years accounts are published in 12 months time.

Which do you think is more likely that the £56m is earmarked to fund the ARE or was used to finance the £656m purchase of the penguins ?
BaZ87

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #59 on: Today at 02:54:50 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:51:35 pm
Which do you think is more likely that the £120m is earmarked to fund the ARE or was used to finance the £656m purchase of the penguins ?
Sorry, what do you mean by "the £120m"?
Al 666

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #60 on: Today at 03:09:42 pm »
Quote from: BaZ87 on Today at 02:54:50 pm
Sorry, what do you mean by "the £120m"?

Sorry mate I have edited my post now. I meant the £56m FSG raised from selling 10% to Cardinale's group.
markedasred

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #61 on: Today at 03:28:22 pm »
Still no real numbers on the Nike deal, which is surely the number we should all be eager to see, given that it is a totally new strategy.
Songs to Sing

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #62 on: Today at 03:54:12 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:11:05 pm
The sheer effort and force of will that Man City has made to attract international sponsors for their international fan base and become the outright leader in revenues in the Premier League is bound to become a case study or even worthy of a book.

It's amazing they don't expand their stadium further to cash in on match day revenues and grow that revenue even further. 

This is sarcasm right lol
Chakan

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #63 on: Today at 04:02:00 pm »
BaZ87

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #64 on: Today at 04:45:44 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:09:42 pm
Sorry mate I have edited my post now. I meant the £56m FSG raised from selling 10% to Cardinale's group.
It was a hell of a lot more than £56m. It was $735m. And that investment was always primarily earmarked for further expansion of FSG, not to be spent on us or the Red Sox. There's suggestions that they're looking at a NBA side next and possibly a football club in Brazil too.

Comments like the investment would enable the club to carry on as normal are very open ended and doesn't necessarily have to mean money was directly going into the club. No repayments were made on the Main Stand loan last year - without investment maybe the club would have had to repay some of this? Maybe the investment strengthens FSG's balance sheet to allow for further borrowing towards the Annie Road expansion? Or maybe we will see an injection of capital or a further intercompany loan this year, towards the expansion. Only time will tell.
cdav

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #65 on: Today at 05:21:23 pm »
The training ground was also completed during this set of accounts- you can see a £51.2m asset transferred from "Under Construction" to Stands, fixtures, fittings and equipment.

Its impressive the long term investment in the infrastructure continued during the chaos of covid, we are in such a strong position for the future now
Al 666

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #66 on: Today at 05:39:25 pm »
Quote from: BaZ87 on Today at 04:45:44 pm
It was a hell of a lot more than £56m. It was $735m. And that investment was always primarily earmarked for further expansion of FSG, not to be spent on us or the Red Sox. There's suggestions that they're looking at a NBA side next and possibly a football club in Brazil too.

Comments like the investment would enable the club to carry on as normal are very open ended and doesn't necessarily have to mean money was directly going into the club. No repayments were made on the Main Stand loan last year - without investment maybe the club would have had to repay some of this? Maybe the investment strengthens FSG's balance sheet to allow for further borrowing towards the Annie Road expansion? Or maybe we will see an injection of capital or a further intercompany loan this year, towards the expansion. Only time will tell.

I need to stop posting on my phone. You are correct, it was reported as £565m over here.

The thing is that the usual suspects were reporting last year that FSG had put money into the club because of COVID. To me, it just looks we used the revolving credit facility to ease cash flow issues in the previous accounts.

There is no indication that FSG injected anything at all or even paid for the costs of the ESL fiasco as Henry promised. At the time of the accounts we owed the banks £128m at an interest rate of 2.04% up from 1.21% and FSG £71.4m.

The most worrying aspect for me is FSG stating that if Stadiums are closed again, it will be down to the flexibility of the banks to keep us going. That is despite FFP specifically allowing owners to fund COVID losses.   



Al 666

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #67 on: Today at 05:43:16 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 05:21:23 pm
The training ground was also completed during this set of accounts- you can see a £51.2m asset transferred from "Under Construction" to Stands, fixtures, fittings and equipment.

Its impressive the long term investment in the infrastructure continued during the chaos of covid, we are in such a strong position for the future now

The interesting thing would be if we knew how that was funded. FSG didn't inject any money during the accounting period and the inter-company loan did not increase. So was it paid for using the revolving credit facility ?
Persephone

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #68 on: Today at 05:45:02 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:23:26 am
To be honest I'm surprised, and a bit disappointed, that currently no RedBird (or other FSG input) made it's way into the club to cover the costs of the pandemic. Maybe it wasn't required but there was a fair bit of news that FSG's input would be key in helping the club 'operate as normal' during the pandemic. This doesn't look like it's happened based on current financials.
Perhaps it doesn't reflect in the period that was reported?
Al 666

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #69 on: Today at 05:54:31 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 05:45:02 pm
Perhaps it doesn't reflect in the period that was reported?

They sold the stake in March/April 2021 and the accounts go up to 31st of May 2021. If they had put money in after that time the likelihood is that it would have been mentioned in the subsequent events section of the accounts.
CraigDS

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #70 on: Today at 05:55:24 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:39:25 pm
The thing is that the usual suspects were reporting last year that FSG had put money into the club because of COVID.

Lets not make things up. People said it's a possibility, but as yet it clearly hasn't happened.


Quote
There is no indication that FSG injected anything at all or even paid for the costs of the ESL fiasco as Henry promised.

There is an amount in there owed to the club from FSG, so...


Quote
The most worrying aspect for me is FSG stating that if Stadiums are closed again, it will be down to the flexibility of the banks to keep us going. That is despite FFP specifically allowing owners to fund COVID losses.

Why is it worrying? We clearly have headroom to cover that even if FSG chose not to cover a second full lockdown (which would appear exceptionally unlikely).
cdav

Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #71 on: Today at 05:59:37 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:43:16 pm
The interesting thing would be if we knew how that was funded. FSG didn't inject any money during the accounting period and the inter-company loan did not increase. So was it paid for using the revolving credit facility ?

We repaid £70m bank debt but cash reduced by £110m so presumably the £40m difference was spent on the training ground/ transfers
