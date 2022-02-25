« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021  (Read 2611 times)

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,176
LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« on: February 25, 2022, 09:41:12 am »
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/lfc-announces-financial-results-year-may-31-2021

Summary...
  • Covers period when LFC won the Premier League, its 19th league title
  • Significant impact on matchday revenue, dropping by nearly 95 per cent
  • Media revenue rose by £64.5m to £266.1m
  • Commercial revenue rose by £0.2m to £217.6m
  • Overall revenue down by £3m to £487m
  • Loss before tax fell by £41.5m to £4.8m

« Last Edit: February 25, 2022, 09:43:10 am by Graeme »
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,503
  • YNWA
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #1 on: February 25, 2022, 09:51:06 am »
Will be interesting to see the actual accounts in next few days. Lots of shifting of income from previous accounting period into this one which helps cover the real numbers up.
Logged

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,823
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #2 on: February 25, 2022, 09:52:55 am »
To lose only £4m when we had almost zero stadium revenue probably counts as a decent result, think we must've  lost about £80m in ticket sales. This coming years accounts should be much improved.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,526
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #3 on: February 25, 2022, 09:55:07 am »
Interesting the wage bill fell by £11m even whilst paying out bonuses for winning the league and extending a number of players contracts

We are in a really strong position going forward to invest on the pitch and also continue to invest off the pitch in the Annie Road expansion
Logged

Offline masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,364
  • hippie at heart
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #4 on: February 25, 2022, 09:57:21 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on February 25, 2022, 09:51:06 am
Will be interesting to see the actual accounts in next few days. Lots of shifting of income from previous accounting period into this one which helps cover the real numbers up.

That would only apply to Media revenue right? Thinking of next years revenue, the increase in income from CL Tv rights should offset some of that one time increase in media in come in this years accounts, match day income should go past 70 mil, we should be inching towards the 600 million mark. Impressive.

Impact of contract renewals will only be known in next year accounts but hope we can keep wages to revenue around 60%.
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #5 on: February 25, 2022, 09:58:02 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on February 25, 2022, 09:51:06 am
Will be interesting to see the actual accounts in next few days. Lots of shifting of income from previous accounting period into this one which helps cover the real numbers up.
Agree about seeing the numbers, but at high level we were being told that losses for YE 21 would be around the £100m mark following the £40m odd loss for YE 2019.

I think to post a <£5m loss and for revenue to be £3m down when ignoring everything else, the stadium was shut for a year shows a fair bit of resilience in the figures.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,003
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #6 on: February 25, 2022, 10:22:46 am »
Top line this is a sensational set of results given the context of the pandemic and the club is on a fantastic footing for the next 5 years
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,416
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #7 on: February 25, 2022, 10:24:13 am »
Tell me is #Mbappe2022 on?
Logged

Offline Raid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,731
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #8 on: February 25, 2022, 10:48:30 am »
Our resident accountants may be able to go into this better than I ever will, but this looks highly promising to my untrained eye for us to kick on in the coming years.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,506
  • JFT 97
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #9 on: February 25, 2022, 11:05:05 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on February 25, 2022, 09:52:55 am
To lose only £4m when we had almost zero stadium revenue probably counts as a decent result, think we must've  lost about £80m in ticket sales. This coming years accounts should be much improved.

As Craig pointed out though, you can't just look at the headline figures. For example the loss of match day revenues will be offset by TV revenues that should have been paid in the last accounting period being rolled over in to this one.

Then you have things like rebates to the TV companies for the season not being finished on time being spread over a number of seasons. Personally I think the only way to get a true picture of the where we are at is going to be to combine a number of accounting periods together some time in the future. 

Looks generally positive though.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Uncle Ronnie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,062
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #10 on: February 25, 2022, 11:09:25 am »
Compared to other teams results, bar City  ::) , its very positive. Utd & Chelsea both had big losses.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #11 on: February 25, 2022, 11:13:19 am »
Great results, shows how great our owners are, they run us like a self sustainable pristine business.

Full season of matchday and increased commercial and TV revenues should see our turnover pass the £600 million mark in the next results.

City's turnover has around £240 million of owner linked deals, Chelsea posted astronomical losses.

Brilliant!!

« Last Edit: February 25, 2022, 11:14:51 am by RedSince86 »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,503
  • YNWA
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #12 on: February 25, 2022, 11:13:51 am »
It's also worth noting that the "loss" is an accounting loss which takes into account a lot of non-cash items. So we'll really need to look at the full accounts to get a true picture (or as true as the accounts can give 9 months later).
Logged

Offline Paul1611

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 528
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #13 on: February 25, 2022, 11:19:59 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on February 25, 2022, 10:22:46 am
Top line this is a sensational set of results given the context of the pandemic and the club is on a fantastic footing for the next 5 years


Agree, waiting for a massive BUT somewhere from those more wise than me!
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,188
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #14 on: February 25, 2022, 11:31:42 am »
So is this where we'd see any potential 'income' from the Redbird sale, or would that be next years results?
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,603
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #15 on: February 25, 2022, 11:35:46 am »
Seems the club is very healthy financially, which seemed relatively obvious despite much being made of minimal matchday revenue with covid.

As expected really, the astronomic media money english teams get for merely existing as a club in the PL puts them on a great footing (if they've not been horrifically mismanaged like some basket case clubs) compared to the rest of the world (except the state-doped clubs). Then add in extra for us being a good team in Europe too.

Reinforces how cheeky (to be polite) the owners have been at times trying to extract a few million more here and there from matchgoing fans, for whom the small increase in ticket price is much more consequential.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,503
  • YNWA
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #16 on: February 25, 2022, 11:48:50 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on February 25, 2022, 11:31:42 am
So is this where we'd see any potential 'income' from the Redbird sale, or would that be next years results?

We should see it in this one if there is anything, either in the accounts themselves or as a note for post accounting period activity.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,620
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #17 on: February 25, 2022, 01:07:53 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on February 25, 2022, 11:31:42 am
So is this where we'd see any potential 'income' from the Redbird sale, or would that be next years results?

I thought Redbird invested in FSG, as a whole?  Why would the club see any income from that?  Or would it come as a cash injection by the owners rather then income?
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,903
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #18 on: February 25, 2022, 01:54:25 pm »
Gonna go zooming past the Mancs next year.

ha-ha
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,188
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #19 on: February 25, 2022, 02:19:16 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on February 25, 2022, 01:07:53 pm
I thought Redbird invested in FSG, as a whole?  Why would the club see any income from that?  Or would it come as a cash injection by the owners rather then income?

Yeah the talk was that a certain amount would be given to Liverpool to help us continue as normal.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,620
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #20 on: February 25, 2022, 02:20:28 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on February 25, 2022, 02:19:16 pm
Yeah the talk was that a certain amount would be given to Liverpool to help us continue as normal.

Any idea how that would be entered into the financials?  Is it a loan, a cash injection, etc?  Not that it really matters in the whole but I'm curious about it.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,503
  • YNWA
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #21 on: February 25, 2022, 02:21:27 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on February 25, 2022, 02:20:28 pm
Any idea how that would be entered into the financials?  Is it a loan, a cash injection, etc?  Not that it really matters in the whole but I'm curious about it.

There are many ways, if they've done it, so we'll just have to wait and see.
Logged

Offline Hidegkuti

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 63
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #22 on: February 26, 2022, 12:15:41 am »
I dont think this was unexpected at all - I wrote a Twitter thread on this at the beginning of Jan, saying I expected us to break even this year - pretty close these were some of my expectations:

Headline number will show a £60-65m decrease in matchday revenues - however its not as bad as it seems.
- £35m of this will be offset by deferred revenues as a result of project restart
- We should see costs associated with matchdays decrease significantly - so net impact across this will be minimal, if not net +ve overall

Broadcasting revenues should increase given we made it to the last 1/4 finals of the CL and the domestic and CL pots have increased

We can assume commercial revenues dont take a significant hit - given we entered into new deals, but may have to take a hit on the current agreements because of covid

Wages will also be significantly lower as the prior season saw large bonuses for winning the League

We will also see profit from player sales of c.35m net (£10m more than the prior year) - given 3 players were sold with had NBV ~0 -

This will only be partially offset by 3 players bought (c.£80m) whose value will be amortised over their contracts

All in all, given that the prior year saw a loss of £39m, iwas hopeful we would break even 😃

(And yes I work in finance 😄)
Logged

Offline Hidegkuti

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 63
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #23 on: February 26, 2022, 12:19:26 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on February 25, 2022, 02:21:27 pm
There are many ways, if they've done it, so we'll just have to wait and see.

Agree there are a few way this could be accounted for - but it will not be a P&L item,  rather it helps strengthen the clubs balance sheet - minimal impact on P&L
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,903
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #24 on: February 26, 2022, 01:22:43 am »
otoh we did play Kabak foundationally in the first team during this financial period.

Hs Al's Right!! Damn it this is a sporting project! FSG out!
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,234
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #25 on: February 26, 2022, 02:51:54 am »
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #26 on: February 26, 2022, 10:39:31 am »
Quote from: Hidegkuti on February 26, 2022, 12:15:41 am
I dont think this was unexpected at all - I wrote a Twitter thread on this at the beginning of Jan, saying I expected us to break even this year - pretty close these were some of my expectations:

Headline number will show a £60-65m decrease in matchday revenues - however its not as bad as it seems.
- £35m of this will be offset by deferred revenues as a result of project restart
- We should see costs associated with matchdays decrease significantly - so net impact across this will be minimal, if not net +ve overall

Broadcasting revenues should increase given we made it to the last 1/4 finals of the CL and the domestic and CL pots have increased

We can assume commercial revenues dont take a significant hit - given we entered into new deals, but may have to take a hit on the current agreements because of covid

Wages will also be significantly lower as the prior season saw large bonuses for winning the League

We will also see profit from player sales of c.35m net (£10m more than the prior year) - given 3 players were sold with had NBV ~0 -

This will only be partially offset by 3 players bought (c.£80m) whose value will be amortised over their contracts

All in all, given that the prior year saw a loss of £39m, iwas hopeful we would break even 😃

(And yes I work in finance 😄)

We didn't win the league until June 25 2020 so surely any bonuses paid fall within the most recent accounts? Same would go for the bonuses for winning the CL. Won in June so rolled over into next season's accounts?
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,380
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #27 on: February 26, 2022, 10:55:59 am »
Quote from: Hidegkuti on February 26, 2022, 12:15:41 am
I dont think this was unexpected at all - I wrote a Twitter thread on this at the beginning of Jan, saying I expected us to break even this year - pretty close these were some of my expectations:

Headline number will show a £60-65m decrease in matchday revenues - however its not as bad as it seems.
- £35m of this will be offset by deferred revenues as a result of project restart
- We should see costs associated with matchdays decrease significantly - so net impact across this will be minimal, if not net +ve overall

Broadcasting revenues should increase given we made it to the last 1/4 finals of the CL and the domestic and CL pots have increased

We can assume commercial revenues dont take a significant hit - given we entered into new deals, but may have to take a hit on the current agreements because of covid

Wages will also be significantly lower as the prior season saw large bonuses for winning the League

We will also see profit from player sales of c.35m net (£10m more than the prior year) - given 3 players were sold with had NBV ~0 -

This will only be partially offset by 3 players bought (c.£80m) whose value will be amortised over their contracts

All in all, given that the prior year saw a loss of £39m, iwas hopeful we would break even 😃

(And yes I work in finance 😄)

Decent summary without being privy to the full accounts. On the amortisation front; most of the contract renewals for a our big-fee recruits (Van Dijk, Fabinho, Alisson) happened in August (after the accounting period ended) so the stretching of the remaining book value will take effect next financial year.

Curious to see how on the Balance Sheet the RedBird injection is treated, the notes will be loaded this FY.
Logged

Offline BaZ87

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #28 on: February 26, 2022, 03:28:43 pm »
The RedBird investment was into FSG, not the club. What, if any, money found its way into the club will almost certainly be a directors loan from FSG.

Re the results as a whole, until the full accounts are available it's difficult to say too much but the one big take was the drop in wages. Given that these results will include any bonuses paid for the 19/20 League title it is somewhat of a surprise and probably tells us that the bonuses paid for the CL win (which fell into the previous set of accounts) were worth significantly more than the PL win.

Even when the full accounts are available, our commercial revenue will still be a bit unclear and we probably won't get a better picture of where the club are until next seasons accounts are out. At first glance I was slightly surprised that commercial revenue didn't grow more but it's difficult to know just how big an impact the loss in merchandise sales from games behind closed doors and no pre-season tour has had on that.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,272
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #29 on: February 26, 2022, 10:32:59 pm »
Quote from: masher on February 25, 2022, 09:57:21 am
That would only apply to Media revenue right? Thinking of next years revenue, the increase in income from CL Tv rights should offset some of that one time increase in media in come in this years accounts, match day income should go past 70 mil, we should be inching towards the 600 million mark. Impressive.

Impact of contract renewals will only be known in next year accounts but hope we can keep wages to revenue around 60%.
Wages to revenue will go up when we sign up Salah, haaland, mbappe and Bellingham.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 554
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
« Reply #30 on: Today at 03:31:48 pm »
The accounts drop on Companies House in 10 days - I always enjoy pulling them apart and doing an analysis of them but I'm not always known for nice graphs and the like that make it easily digestible.

If anyone is handy with those things and fancies a bit of a team effort in putting together something for the lovely people of RAWK, give me a shout.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 