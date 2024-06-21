« previous next »
I got a message from OVO letting me know that with the new energy price cap they won't be increasing the cost of my standing charge to offset the difference, seemingly wanting a pat on the back for it. Last I checked, that's not what the standing charge is for? I'm not sure why they feel it was a good idea to brag about that.
Quote from: west_london_red on June 21, 2024, 04:29:09 pm
Ahem:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/ce997mj3qm8o
let's see the Standing Charge be reduced now then or ideally abolished all together
Quote from: Wabaloolah on June 21, 2024, 05:33:35 pm
let's see the Standing Charge be reduced now then or ideally abolished all together

Yeah, while my unit charge has come down a fair bit when I started my new fixed deal the jump in standing charge was pretty significant
Why are prices going up again in October? 

What's happened other than winter approaching to make them think that wholesale prices will be going up?

Diesel @ 139.99ppl are pretty stable here and have been for a few months now so what's going on?
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:58:23 pm
Why are prices going up again in October? 

My understanding is that the cap is based on the last three months worth of daily wholesale prices.

Presumably the daily wholesale prices in the last three months were greater than the three months before that.

I'm on Octopus Tracker which charges a variable price each day depending on the wholesale rate. There is definitely a slight upwards trend over the past six months:

I'm guessing the tensions in the middle east are pushing it up. That and the US economy doing fairly well.
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:58:23 pm
Why are prices going up again in October? 

What's happened other than winter approaching to make them think that wholesale prices will be going up?

Diesel @ 139.99ppl are pretty stable here and have been for a few months now so what's going on?

It always goes up, in the winter months.  There's higher demand.

Don't expect it to get back to pre war levels - they wont.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:40:03 pm
It always goes up, in the winter months.  There's higher demand.

Last winter was lovely and windy. For those on Octopus Agile, prices were nice and low.

Hoping for more again this year.
Quote from: Ben S on Today at 05:00:11 pm
Last winter was lovely and windy. For those on Octopus Agile, prices were nice and low.

Hoping for more again this year.

I was thinking about going onto Tracker or Agile, but decided to switch to a fix, instead.  Currently, I'm not in a position to risk the 100p a unit price cap, so I went for the stable option.  Although, it's never been as high as that, according to the data I've seen - 66p was the highest.

It is more expensive to hedge, that's why capped tarrifs are pricier than tracker and agile.  I've read that Tracker works out about 4% a year cheaper, than the Ofgen price cap.

The fix I'm now on is 3% cheaper, so I'm happy.  :)
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:40:03 pm
It always goes up, in the winter months.  There's higher demand.

Don't expect it to get back to pre war levels - they wont.

I'm not expecting them to come down at all, I was just curious as to why they're going up again as there doesn't seem to be a reason for it other than greed.
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:31:07 pm
I'm not expecting them to come down at all, I was just curious as to why they're going up again as there doesn't seem to be a reason for it other than greed.

Up approx 9 percent in October, then stay the same in January.

I've just switched to a fix for 12 months - it's decent.  I've got a link where we both get £50, if you're interested  ;)

You need a smart meter, though.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:25:09 pm
I was thinking about going onto Tracker or Agile, but decided to switch to a fix, instead.  Currently, I'm not in a position to risk the 100p a unit price cap, so I went for the stable option.  Although, it's never been as high as that, according to the data I've seen - 66p was the highest.

It is more expensive to hedge, that's why capped tarrifs are pricier than tracker and agile.  I've read that Tracker works out about 4% a year cheaper, than the Ofgen price cap.

The fix I'm now on is 3% cheaper, so I'm happy.  :)


For me there isn't really a risk. The odds of it hitting the ceiling are next to nothing.  Just keep an eye on it and exit the tariff if need be.
Quote from: Ben S on Today at 05:36:29 pm

For me there isn't really a risk. The odds of it hitting the ceiling are next to nothing.  Just keep an eye on it and exit the tariff if need be.

That's a good saving.  Have you had to change your usage, or anything?

The data seemed quite hard to find, for me.  I was an Octopus customer.  The best provider for data/usage, is EDF.  They provide loads of different graphs, tell you exactly what you're spending your money on, etc.

Every provider should be doing this, but they don't.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:33:55 pm
Up approx 9 percent in October, then stay the same in January.

I've just switched to a fix for 12 months - it's decent.  I've got a link where we both get £50, if you're interested  ;)

You need a smart meter, though.

I've looked at loads of deals over the last 18mths mate but none are much better than what we have due to the high standard charges we have to pay here.

We've had a smart meter for just over a year now so at least I've managed to reduce our monthly electric usage.

Oil central heating and hot water is harder to keep on top of though plus it has to be paid for upfront.  I've just bought 500ltrs which should last us till January/February, maybe longer.
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:45:19 pm
I've looked at loads of deals over the last 18mths mate but none are much better than what we have due to the high standard charges we have to pay here.

We've had a smart meter for just over a year now so at least I've managed to reduce our monthly electric usage.

Oil central heating and hot water is harder to keep on top of though plus it has to be paid for upfront.  I've just bought 500ltrs which should last us till January/February, maybe longer.

You need to have a look if you can get a discounted heat pump, Debs.  And insulation
