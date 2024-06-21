Last winter was lovely and windy. For those on Octopus Agile, prices were nice and low.



Hoping for more again this year.



I was thinking about going onto Tracker or Agile, but decided to switch to a fix, instead. Currently, I'm not in a position to risk the 100p a unit price cap, so I went for the stable option. Although, it's never been as high as that, according to the data I've seen - 66p was the highest.It is more expensive to hedge, that's why capped tarrifs are pricier than tracker and agile. I've read that Tracker works out about 4% a year cheaper, than the Ofgen price cap.The fix I'm now on is 3% cheaper, so I'm happy.