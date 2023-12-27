« previous next »
Author Topic: Fuel & energy prices

reddebs

Re: Fuel & energy prices
December 27, 2023, 08:05:25 pm
I'm still closely monitoring how much electric we're using to keep my monthly payments as low as possible but my supplier is still telling me I should be paying more.

I have my direct debit set at £80 despite not using that amount yet they're saying it should be £94 or I'll be £154 in debit at the end of my 12mth plan whenever that is 🤷

Considering I'm in credit and won't likely have used the £80 I'll be paying them on 1st January plus they've already told me the planned price increase in January will only add £3 per month to my bills they can go swivel for their £94.

It'll be 6mths in January since we had the smart meter fitted so they've got plenty of data showing how much we've reduced our usage and therefore our bills so I'm looking forward to hearing their explanation when I contact them about it 😁
afc tukrish

Re: Fuel & energy prices
December 27, 2023, 08:32:46 pm
Quote from: PaulF on December 27, 2023, 07:32:05 pm
Oh it is. But not as efficient as turning it off for a conservatory you aren't using.

Miss Scarlet in the conservatory with the knife
reddebs

Re: Fuel & energy prices
January 14, 2024, 07:56:16 pm
We've been given the go ahead by our landlord to apply for the solar panels, heat source pump and insulation grant so does anyone know whether we apply for the grant first then appoint a company to do the work or approach the company and let them do the application?

Jiminy Cricket

Re: Fuel & energy prices
January 14, 2024, 08:00:55 pm
Quote from: reddebs on January 14, 2024, 07:56:16 pm
We've been given the go ahead by our landlord to apply for the solar panels, heat source pump and insulation grant so does anyone know whether we apply for the grant first then appoint a company to do the work or approach the company and let them do the application?
I did not realise such grants are available to tenants. Do you have some kind of assured, long-term tenancy?
reddebs

Re: Fuel & energy prices
January 14, 2024, 08:13:38 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on January 14, 2024, 08:00:55 pm
I did not realise such grants are available to tenants. Do you have some kind of assured, long-term tenancy?

So long as you qualify and have the landlords permission you can get it done mate.
Red-Soldier

Re: Fuel & energy prices
January 14, 2024, 08:18:21 pm
Quote from: reddebs on January 14, 2024, 07:56:16 pm
We've been given the go ahead by our landlord to apply for the solar panels, heat source pump and insulation grant so does anyone know whether we apply for the grant first then appoint a company to do the work or approach the company and let them do the application?

No idea.

Who's the grant with?
reddebs

Re: Fuel & energy prices
January 14, 2024, 08:24:36 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on January 14, 2024, 08:18:21 pm
No idea.

Who's the grant with?

It seems there's hundreds of companies offering the scheme but the grant is from the Welsh government.
west_london_red

Re: Fuel & energy prices
January 14, 2024, 08:24:43 pm
Quote from: reddebs on January 14, 2024, 07:56:16 pm
We've been given the go ahead by our landlord to apply for the solar panels, heat source pump and insulation grant so does anyone know whether we apply for the grant first then appoint a company to do the work or approach the company and let them do the application?



Without knowing the specifics, isnt it a bit risky if you dont own the property? What if the landlord needs you to move for whatever reason or am I missing something?
reddebs

Re: Fuel & energy prices
January 14, 2024, 08:28:48 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on January 14, 2024, 08:24:43 pm
Without knowing the specifics, isnt it a bit risky if you dont own the property? What if the landlord needs you to move for whatever reason or am I missing something?

Why would they be bothered though mate?

This scheme is only for our own use so there's no storage batteries or payments to us for any additional energy generated. 
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Fuel & energy prices
January 14, 2024, 08:46:54 pm
Quote from: reddebs on January 14, 2024, 08:13:38 pm
So long as you qualify and have the landlords permission you can get it done mate.
Great!
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Fuel & energy prices
January 14, 2024, 08:48:00 pm
Quote from: reddebs on January 14, 2024, 08:28:48 pm
Why would they be bothered though mate?

This scheme is only for our own use so there's no storage batteries or payments to us for any additional energy generated.
So, the grant pays for the whole cost of installation - yes?
reddebs

Re: Fuel & energy prices
January 14, 2024, 08:57:56 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on January 14, 2024, 08:48:00 pm
So, the grant pays for the whole cost of installation - yes?

Yes mate.  It replaces our oil central heating and hot water with solar and heat source pump and electricity usage will be from the solar panels.

We're in a stone built house so all the exterior walls will be internally insulated as well as the loft to reduce heat loss.

Some of my sister's work colleagues have had it done and it's reduced their energy costs from around £60 per week to less than a tenner.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Fuel & energy prices
January 14, 2024, 10:02:39 pm
Quote from: reddebs on January 14, 2024, 08:57:56 pm
Yes mate.  It replaces our oil central heating and hot water with solar and heat source pump and electricity usage will be from the solar panels.

We're in a stone built house so all the exterior walls will be internally insulated as well as the loft to reduce heat loss.

Some of my sister's work colleagues have had it done and it's reduced their energy costs from around £60 per week to less than a tenner.
I had no idea that 1. this was available to tenants; and 2. that the grant covers the fulls costs. Great stuff! It is a no-brainer then.

Just one question - revealing my inner cynic no doubt - but what is to stop the landlord from putting up the rent because the house is now improved? I hope this is something you have already considered and I am not causing you distress by asking this (your landlord might an entirely reasonable guy who would never do such a thing).
reddebs

Re: Fuel & energy prices
January 14, 2024, 10:26:32 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on January 14, 2024, 10:02:39 pm
I had no idea that 1. this was available to tenants; and 2. that the grant covers the fulls costs. Great stuff! It is a no-brainer then.

Just one question - revealing my inner cynic no doubt - but what is to stop the landlord from putting up the rent because the house is now improved? I hope this is something you have already considered and I am not causing you distress by asking this (your landlord might an entirely reasonable guy who would never do such a thing).

I guess there's nothing to stop them but they've not done it with anyone else that have had similar improvements done through the government grants so hopefully that continues for all of us.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Fuel & energy prices
January 14, 2024, 10:29:46 pm
Quote from: reddebs on January 14, 2024, 10:26:32 pm
I guess there's nothing to stop them but they've not done it with anyone else that have had similar improvements done through the government grants so hopefully that continues for all of us.
Good to hear! :)
Jshooters

Re: Fuel & energy prices
January 19, 2024, 07:10:39 am
Nobby Reserve

Re: Fuel & energy prices
January 19, 2024, 01:58:22 pm
Shortly after coming off a 2-year fixed in October, my provider tried to up my monthly DD from £178 to almost £400. We compromised on £250 as I genuinely couldn't afford to go higher.

Two months later, I get a new email telling me that they're upping the DD to £510.

I get back in touch to protest but they won't budge without me doing a formal income/expenditure assessment.

The utter shitbags.

Nobby Reserve

Re: Fuel & energy prices
January 19, 2024, 02:00:11 pm
reddebs

Re: Fuel & energy prices
January 19, 2024, 02:22:01 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 19, 2024, 01:58:22 pm
Shortly after coming off a 2-year fixed in October, my provider tried to up my monthly DD from £178 to almost £400. We compromised on £250 as I genuinely couldn't afford to go higher.

Two months later, I get a new email telling me that they're upping the DD to £510.

I get back in touch to protest but they won't budge without me doing a formal income/expenditure assessment.

The utter shitbags.

Christ I'm currently going through a complaints process with mine for wanting me to pay a tenner more 😂

I'd be sat in the dark in silence with loads of duvets if they were expecting me to pay half that amount 😳
Wabaloolah

Re: Fuel & energy prices
January 19, 2024, 06:25:09 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 19, 2024, 01:58:22 pm
Shortly after coming off a 2-year fixed in October, my provider tried to up my monthly DD from £178 to almost £400. We compromised on £250 as I genuinely couldn't afford to go higher.

Two months later, I get a new email telling me that they're upping the DD to £510.

I get back in touch to protest but they won't budge without me doing a formal income/expenditure assessment.

The utter shitbags.


what the fuck does it have to do with your income/expenditure?

It's the amount of energy they think you will use I believe that shapes your direct debit.

How many of you at home?

There's three of us and I work from home every day and mine is £157 a month, this month we'll use more as it's been cold so the heating is on more than normal but still not really spending more than £7 a day  (I am a tight fucker though)

£510 a month sounds ridiculous though, actually £250 sounds ridiculous too. How much are you using daily on your smart meter as £510 a day indicates it's about £17 every day, which sounds excessive.
west_london_red

Re: Fuel & energy prices
January 19, 2024, 06:35:56 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 19, 2024, 01:58:22 pm
Shortly after coming off a 2-year fixed in October, my provider tried to up my monthly DD from £178 to almost £400. We compromised on £250 as I genuinely couldn't afford to go higher.

Two months later, I get a new email telling me that they're upping the DD to £510.

I get back in touch to protest but they won't budge without me doing a formal income/expenditure assessment.

The utter shitbags.



Thats just insane, if you think about it, energy prices have roughly doubled from where they were two years ago so £250 might be right unless your old tariff was really cheap.

How many units are you using annually of gas and electricity if you dont mind me asking?
Nobby Reserve

Re: Fuel & energy prices
January 19, 2024, 08:00:51 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on January 19, 2024, 06:35:56 pm
Thats just insane, if you think about it, energy prices have roughly doubled from where they were two years ago so £250 might be right unless your old tariff was really cheap.

How many units are you using annually of gas and electricity if you dont mind me asking?


We moved to Sainsbury's/Eon in Oct 21. Entered our usage over the last year and they worked out what we should be paying - £178/month.

There's 4 of us, but it's a relative new build and has good insulation.

They didn't take the DD first month so our account was instantly £178 in debit. Usage must have inched up because after 12 months, we were about £200 in debit. But they never made any noises about paying that off.


Early spring 23, we're all still on the Govt subsidy scheme, so paying £105/month. Eon tell me we're now about £350 in debit and they're hiking the DD to something daft (so it seemed) like £370 to pay off the deficit. I wrote to them explaining we'd been with them for two winters and one summer, so we were bound to have a bigger debit balance now, but gave the annual usage for the previous 12 months to back up that we'd not increased usage, so asked that they keep the DD at £105 (with subsidy)

When the subsidy stopped, I expected the DD to increase back to £178, but they kept taking just £105. I should have said something but our mortgage had soared and it was a help to keep the electric/gas DD down.

I also got an EV that spring.

And neglected to give them any readings until just before the cheaper fixed (think it was 20.3p for elec and 5.7p gas, with the much lower fixed daily tariff) expired.

So when they reviewed our account in the November (tariff now around 27p/7p) my balance was something like £800 in debit, with an estimated use of £240/month over the year. But they agreed to keep the new, higher DD to £250.

Annoyingly, they've reviewed again and told me I owed just over £1k. That was based on their estimated readings so I've taken some new ones and, although they're lower than their estimates, it's not by a substantial amount.

I'd rather continue to owe them £1k (interest free!) indefinitely, but they obviously see it differently ( ;D) and basically want me to pay it off quickly over 4 months.

So a big chunk of the problem is of my own making, but they're now being twattish about me paying off the deficit.
redbyrdz

Re: Fuel & energy prices
January 20, 2024, 10:00:48 am
So its not your usage that has gone up that much, they just want to increase your DD because you owe them, and they want you to pay it off? You can't really be surprised at that!
Wabaloolah

Re: Fuel & energy prices
January 24, 2024, 08:27:32 pm
Predicted Energy Cap tombe £1620 from April and £1497 from July and £1541 from October


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-68055884
reddebs

Re: Fuel & energy prices
January 24, 2024, 08:34:06 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on January 24, 2024, 08:27:32 pm
Predicted Energy Cap tombe £1620 from April and £1497 from July and £1541 from October


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-68055884

Means nothing to those of us on oil mate so any idea what the gas/electric split is likely to be?
Wabaloolah

Re: Fuel & energy prices
January 24, 2024, 10:25:35 pm
Quote from: reddebs on January 24, 2024, 08:34:06 pm
Means nothing to those of us on oil mate so any idea what the gas/electric split is likely to be?
Naturally the Standing Charge gets forever higher though
reddebs

Re: Fuel & energy prices
January 24, 2024, 10:57:46 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on January 24, 2024, 10:25:35 pm
Naturally the Standing Charge gets forever higher though

Thanks mate 👍
west_london_red

Re: Fuel & energy prices
January 24, 2024, 11:12:01 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on January 24, 2024, 08:27:32 pm
Predicted Energy Cap tombe £1620 from April and £1497 from July and £1541 from October


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-68055884

Dammit, Im fixed until the end of July.
.adam

Re: Fuel & energy prices
January 31, 2024, 10:08:07 am
Have been riding out the low wholesale prices over the past few months by being on the Octopus Tracker tariff.

The amount of energy I get charged each day fluctuates based on market price + a set fee to cover their costs. As prices have been low, I've been getting charged considerably under the cap for a while now.

Octopus have emailed to say that they're increasing their cost above the wholesale price as of Feb 15th; 0.38p/kwh for gas, 2.3p/kwh for electricity. Based on what I've been paying recently, that's about a 15% increase. Standing charge also going up.

Fuckers. Suppose all good things come to an end.
Red-Soldier

Re: Fuel & energy prices
January 31, 2024, 10:16:45 am
Quote from: .adam on January 31, 2024, 10:08:07 am
Have been riding out the low wholesale prices over the past few months by being on the Octopus Tracker tariff.

The amount of energy I get charged each day fluctuates based on market price + a set fee to cover their costs. As prices have been low, I've been getting charged considerably under the cap for a while now.

Octopus have emailed to say that they're increasing their cost above the wholesale price as of Feb 15th; 0.38p/kwh for gas, 2.3p/kwh for electricity. Based on what I've been paying recently, that's about a 15% increase. Standing charge also going up.

Fuckers. Suppose all good things come to an end.

They always get you in the end  ;)
gazzalfc

Re: Fuel & energy prices
January 31, 2024, 10:27:34 am
Quote from: west_london_red on January 24, 2024, 11:12:01 pm
Dammit, Im fixed until the end of July.

Check your penalty for leaving your fixed early. May be cheaper ducking out.

But the hope is that better fixed rates may come in by July

Martin Lewis advice would be to stay at the capped rate til July and see what fixes come out then
west_london_red

Re: Fuel & energy prices
February 1, 2024, 11:45:42 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on January 31, 2024, 10:27:34 am
Check your penalty for leaving your fixed early. May be cheaper ducking out.

But the hope is that better fixed rates may come in by July

Martin Lewis advice would be to stay at the capped rate til July and see what fixes come out then

Its £75 each for gas and electricity, so its not cheap to duck out but then its probably worth doing it if the predictions are true. Will have a think about it.
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Fuel & energy prices
February 2, 2024, 03:51:49 pm
I get both gas and electric from Octopus and when online putting my meter readings in I won £1 on the spin the wheel thing.

Gee fucking whizz.  :D
PaulF

Re: Fuel & energy prices
February 2, 2024, 07:45:29 pm
I got £1 too. No idea how as we have just signed up with them.
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Fuel & energy prices
February 2, 2024, 08:23:51 pm
Quote from: PaulF on February  2, 2024, 07:45:29 pm
I got £1 too. No idea how as we have just signed up with them.

They credit your account, like you will notice . . . . . show me the money you bastards I want to go out and buy some sweeties, not that £1 buys much these days, maybe 2 gobstoppers.   :D
BOBSCOUSE

Re: Fuel & energy prices
February 3, 2024, 05:45:17 pm
Moving house very soon, new place has solar panels fitted and uses heat pumps.  I'm with Scottish Power currently but not in a fixed deal so I can move to another provider.

I'm expecting my bills to plummet from £190 a month electric and £90 a month gas, but what is recommended I should do considering the new tech?  Stay with Scottish Power?
killer-heels

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Yesterday at 04:43:50 pm
Does anyone know about whether its best to wait in terms of fixing until the July price cap reduction? Been offered a decent fix now but apparently in July it will go down more?
PaulF

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Yesterday at 04:49:32 pm
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on February  3, 2024, 05:45:17 pm
Moving house very soon, new place has solar panels fitted and uses heat pumps.  I'm with Scottish Power currently but not in a fixed deal so I can move to another provider.

I'm expecting my bills to plummet from £190 a month electric and £90 a month gas, but what is recommended I should do considering the new tech?  Stay with Scottish Power?

Probably best to find a price comparison site.  Personally I'd stay with them on a variable tarriff for a year so you can see what your new usage looks like. Then look at if a fix works for you.

--edit-- I'm keen to hear how you get on with heat pumps.
PaulF

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Yesterday at 04:50:39 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:43:50 pm
Does anyone know about whether its best to wait in terms of fixing until the July price cap reduction? Been offered a decent fix now but apparently in July it will go down more?
Oh come on Kh. You know you might as well ask us for a double on next lfc manager and title winner this season.
RedDeadRejection

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Today at 03:25:34 pm
I see British Gas profits have jumped up tenfold. With dividends paid out of £143 million odd to shareholders.

We are a soft nation aren't we...
