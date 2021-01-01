I'm still closely monitoring how much electric we're using to keep my monthly payments as low as possible but my supplier is still telling me I should be paying more.



I have my direct debit set at £80 despite not using that amount yet they're saying it should be £94 or I'll be £154 in debit at the end of my 12mth plan whenever that is 🤷



Considering I'm in credit and won't likely have used the £80 I'll be paying them on 1st January plus they've already told me the planned price increase in January will only add £3 per month to my bills they can go swivel for their £94.



It'll be 6mths in January since we had the smart meter fitted so they've got plenty of data showing how much we've reduced our usage and therefore our bills so I'm looking forward to hearing their explanation when I contact them about it 😁