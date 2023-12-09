« previous next »
Fuel & energy prices

thejbs

Re: Fuel & energy prices
December 9, 2023, 10:17:12 am
Weve cut our gas bill the last year by leaving our heating on longer how? By putting the thermostat significantly lower.* Its a nicer heat too - the house is never cold or roasting, but the same through most of the day.

Also, most people dont appear to know what the thermostat on a heater does. Its not temperature but a thermal cut off. So we keep the upstairs radiators at around 2-3 because we prefer a cooler bedroom.

*weve no cylinder water storage (stagnant water) so keep it set at 55C.
Red-Soldier

Re: Fuel & energy prices
December 9, 2023, 10:43:13 am
Quote from: thejbs on December  9, 2023, 10:17:12 am
Weve cut our gas bill the last year by leaving our heating on longer how? By putting the thermostat significantly lower. Its a nicer heat too - the house is never cold or roasting, but the same through most of the day.

Also, most people dont appear to know what the thermostat on a heater does. Its not temperature but a thermal cut off. So we keep the upstairs radiators at around 2-3 because we prefer a cooler bedroom.

Thermostatic radiator valves.  I've got them on all my radiators.  As soon as they reach a certain temperature (1-5), they cut off.

My bedroom is at 2, also. They are great and very efficient.
west_london_red

Re: Fuel & energy prices
December 9, 2023, 10:53:01 am
Quote from: thejbs on December  9, 2023, 10:17:12 am
Weve cut our gas bill the last year by leaving our heating on longer how? By putting the thermostat significantly lower.* Its a nicer heat too - the house is never cold or roasting, but the same through most of the day.

Also, most people dont appear to know what the thermostat on a heater does. Its not temperature but a thermal cut off. So we keep the upstairs radiators at around 2-3 because we prefer a cooler bedroom.

*weve no cylinder water storage (stagnant water) so keep it set at 55C.

I changed the temperature slightly on the boiler yesterday actually. We had the boiler serviced last month and the engineer forgot to put the temperature back to where it should have been, when we turned the heating on and it didnt work I called the firm and they said to check the boiler thermostat and turn it to about 3/4 of the way which I did (it was on min which is why the heaters werent warming up) and then the heating was working fine but I have a feeling it was previously slightly lower (hence why this months bill was so high) so have turned it to about 2/3, lets see if that makes a difference
Three Redbyrdz Roast

Re: Fuel & energy prices
December 9, 2023, 06:27:04 pm
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on December  9, 2023, 08:03:52 am
The radio is through the TV that's why it uses loads.  The living room is lit up in the dark with the sky box, TV, WiFi, ps5, Sonos speakers and all the smoke alarms are hard wired too so there's dozens of tiny lights on all the time.

We've already used between 80p and £1.10 when I get up in the morning depending on how late Paul comes to bed 😳


Might be worth buying a separate radio? Depends on what sound quality you want. If you mostly listen to talk stations, probably anything will do. I have a little solar-powered radio I bought years ago for less than a tenner that is still going strong.
thejbs

Re: Fuel & energy prices
December 9, 2023, 07:21:12 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on December  9, 2023, 10:43:13 am
Thermostatic radiator valves.  I've got them on all my radiators.  As soon as they reach a certain temperature (1-5), they cut off.

My bedroom is at 2, also. They are great and very efficient.

My in laws insist on putting them the radiator valves to 5 with the boiler set to 70C. Makes for unpleasant hot-cold rooms over the course of a day.
west_london_red

Re: Fuel & energy prices
December 9, 2023, 07:21:26 pm
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on December  9, 2023, 08:03:52 am
The radio is through the TV that's why it uses loads.  The living room is lit up in the dark with the sky box, TV, WiFi, ps5, Sonos speakers and all the smoke alarms are hard wired too so there's dozens of tiny lights on all the time.

We've already used between 80p and £1.10 when I get up in the morning depending on how late Paul comes to bed 😳


That 80p to £1.10 might include the standing charge too, my smart meter adds the standing charge for the day just after midnight
"Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: Fuel & energy prices
December 10, 2023, 12:50:56 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on December  9, 2023, 07:21:26 pm
That 80p to £1.10 might include the standing charge too, my smart meter adds the standing charge for the day just after midnight

Was going to say that, we start at about 80p each day too.

We were freezing last winter, so the missus overpaid the D/D all summer, we're now £650 in credit and not worried about putting the heating on. The kids are a nightmare, they each stand in the shower for 15 mins in the morning, the youngest will go for a shit after school and then get in the shower without me knowing. Its OK for them, they're not paying the bills.
Rockin' around the reddebs tree

Re: Fuel & energy prices
December 10, 2023, 01:34:43 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on December  9, 2023, 07:21:26 pm
That 80p to £1.10 might include the standing charge too, my smart meter adds the standing charge for the day just after midnight

No it's based on whether Paul comes to bed before midnight or has a few hours on the ps5.
west_london_red

Re: Fuel & energy prices
December 10, 2023, 03:51:26 pm
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on December 10, 2023, 12:50:56 pm
Was going to say that, we start at about 80p each day too.

We were freezing last winter, so the missus overpaid the D/D all summer, we're now £650 in credit and not worried about putting the heating on. The kids are a nightmare, they each stand in the shower for 15 mins in the morning, the youngest will go for a shit after school and then get in the shower without me knowing. Its OK for them, they're not paying the bills.

Its just a cycle we all go through, when my old man was paying the bill I was like your son and there was a constant battle between me turning the heating up and my dad turning it down, now Im the dad and the one paying the bills Im the one turning it down, only instead of children turning the heating up its the Mrs, whose mum is exactly the same as her. Their quarterly energy bill last winter was fucking £1,500 and my mother in law has to hide it from my father in law and pay it without him knowing otherwise hell hit the roof :D
Red-Soldier

Re: Fuel & energy prices
December 10, 2023, 06:29:26 pm
west_london_red

Re: Fuel & energy prices
December 10, 2023, 07:19:06 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on December 10, 2023, 06:29:26 pm
Get some TRVs on your rads!

Thats my in laws, not me and im definitely not sticking my oar into anything like that with them! They have an outhouse in the garden with 5 fucking radiators and its own gas boiler that my brother in law spends most of his time in (hes a bit of an odd ball), then my mother and father in law, brother in laws wife and their kids are usually in the house. Since last winter my brother in law has bought a dog so now spends even more time in the outhouse with the dog so it wouldnt surprise me if their bills just as high if not higher this year as Im pretty sure my brother in law now sleeps in there with the dog  :butt
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Fuel & energy prices
December 10, 2023, 07:31:56 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on December 10, 2023, 07:19:06 pm
Thats my in laws, not me and im definitely not sticking my oar into anything like that with them! They have an outhouse in the garden with 5 fucking radiators and its own gas boiler that my brother in law spends most of his time in (hes a bit of an odd ball), then my mother and father in law, brother in laws wife and their kids are usually in the house. Since last winter my brother in law has bought a dog so now spends even more time in the outhouse with the dog so it wouldnt surprise me if their bills just as high if not higher this year as Im pretty sure my brother in law now sleeps in there with the dog  :butt
Presumably, you do not mean a 'toilet'. Surely, your BIL is not that much of odd ball! ;D
west_london_red

Re: Fuel & energy prices
December 10, 2023, 07:57:20 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on December 10, 2023, 07:31:56 pm
Presumably, you do not mean a 'toilet'. Surely, your BIL is not that much of odd ball! ;D

LOL! No, its a brick building about 10ft by 20ft, about 2/3 of it a open plan kitchen and sitting room, then a stud wall divides the other 1/3 where the father in law keep tools etc.
Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

Re: Fuel & energy prices
December 12, 2023, 08:27:45 pm
Not energy, but a public utility anyway... water

Quote
Thames Water says it can't pay back £190m loan

By Simon Jack
Business editor

Thames Water is facing a "seminal moment", its chairman has said, during an intense grilling by MPs on the firm's financial performance.

Senior management admitted the company did not have enough money to pay off a £190m loan due in April next year.

They also warned that if it was nationalised, taxpayers would face a hefty bill.

Concern over Thames' financial strength led to speculation in July that it might be taken over by the government.

Thames, which serves 15 million households, and its parent company Kemble Water, owes a total of £18bn in debt.

Sir Adrian Montague, flanked by acting co-chief executives, admitted that the situation was precarious.

Speaking to the Environment Committee in Parliament, he said: "This is a seminal moment for Thames. You know, we were very fragile in July."

"The chief executive resigned without notice 10 days before a change of chairman. The financial markets took fright."

"We have stabilised the business. We need to make a fresh start. I know management always says this, but it's true in this case, because this is a fresh team."

The numbers are going in the wrong direction for Thames.

Profits fell 54% in the first six months of this year, complaints rose 13%, debt rose to £18bn.

Thames recently announced a £500m cash injection - but that was financed by a further loan to its parent company.

Its own auditors have warned it may not continue as a going concern.

The company has said it will need another £2.5bn of investment in the coming years but that is contingent in part on the regulator, Ofwat, agreeing to household bills increasing by 40% on top of inflation by 2030.

Committee member Barry Gardiner said that amounted to Thames having the regulator "by the short and curlies" - suggesting that if Ofwat did not agree to the rise, it would essentially trigger a quasi-nationalisation that would cost the taxpayer billions.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-67696645


I would propose bringing in legislation that stated if a water company entered any form of insolvency, the government could sequester all its assets without compensation and take over the vital supply of water to customers.

It would be a sensible and prudent measure.

Then turn the screw and regulate them (and all the other cancerous and parasitic private companies) into insolvency.

Red-Soldier

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Today at 12:39:12 pm
Quote
Warning that Britain stood apart from other major economies for this risk, the MPC said in its minutes: Relative to developments in the United States and the euro area, measures of wage inflation were considerably higher in the United Kingdom and services price inflation had fallen back by far less.

Blaming wages again.  No mention of the greedflation, at all - fecking twats!
stewil007

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Today at 01:18:46 pm
For those interested in battery storage at home, the government is introducing 0% VAT on battery installations from Feb 24.

I have solar panels without storage and a Tesla Powerwall (supply and install about £7k) would save me between £700 & £800 a year in electric costs going on what we have paid over the last year.

Could well be worth it if prices increase or remain similar to what they are now.
PaulF

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Today at 01:20:49 pm
That's interesting!
And I suspect a Tesla powerwall is the most expensive battery you can get.

--edit-- It would be nice if the utilities installed these for next to nothing but sucked the power out when they needed it and charged you up when less needed.  Or something like that. Surely it would help balancing the grid.
stewil007

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Today at 01:48:56 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:20:49 pm
That's interesting!
And I suspect a Tesla powerwall is the most expensive battery you can get.

--edit-- It would be nice if the utilities installed these for next to nothing but sucked the power out when they needed it and charged you up when less needed.  Or something like that. Surely it would help balancing the grid.


It is one of the more expensive batteries but for size (13.5kwh)/warranty (10 year unlimited cycles) /discharge (90%) it seems good value for money - also being told that Givenergy do the same battery for about £500 less but i would need to do more research into them - Tesla for everyones perception of them, do seem to be industry leading.

I should say as well that the 0% VAT is on the battery as well as the installation.

Interesting you say about installing batteries to help balance the grid, when there are 100's of thousands of EV batteries on peoples driveways that could start that process - V2H bidirectional if the car manufactures got involved.  My car has a 70kw battery stood doing nothing a lot of the time
