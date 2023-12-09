That's interesting!
And I suspect a Tesla powerwall is the most expensive battery you can get.
--edit-- It would be nice if the utilities installed these for next to nothing but sucked the power out when they needed it and charged you up when less needed. Or something like that. Surely it would help balancing the grid.
It is one of the more expensive batteries but for size (13.5kwh)/warranty (10 year unlimited cycles) /discharge (90%) it seems good value for money - also being told that Givenergy do the same battery for about £500 less but i would need to do more research into them - Tesla for everyones perception of them, do seem to be industry leading.
I should say as well that the 0% VAT is on the battery as well as the installation.
Interesting you say about installing batteries to help balance the grid, when there are 100's of thousands of EV batteries on peoples driveways that could start that process - V2H bidirectional if the car manufactures got involved. My car has a 70kw battery stood doing nothing a lot of the time