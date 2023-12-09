Get some TRVs on your rads!



Thats my in laws, not me and im definitely not sticking my oar into anything like that with them! They have an outhouse in the garden with 5 fucking radiators and its own gas boiler that my brother in law spends most of his time in (hes a bit of an odd ball), then my mother and father in law, brother in laws wife and their kids are usually in the house. Since last winter my brother in law has bought a dog so now spends even more time in the outhouse with the dog so it wouldnt surprise me if their bills just as high if not higher this year as Im pretty sure my brother in law now sleeps in there with the dog