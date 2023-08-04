« previous next »
Author Topic: Fuel & energy prices  (Read 90346 times)

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2160 on: August 4, 2023, 06:13:01 pm »
Quote from: capt k on August  4, 2023, 10:08:10 am
and heres a question, that no one as yet has been able to give me a reasonable answer.
The government stated that they had to curb spending to get inflation down, ok i can kinda understand that, what i cant understand is.. Why is it interest rates that have gone up meaning those with mortgages are left to carry the can for everyone? in Aust approx 32% of people have a mortgage meaning 68% either own their home outright or are renting, my repayments went up $20,000 PA since Feb{came of a fixed term}.Now the reason they said it had to go up was to stop spending,but thats a load of shit. If i have $1000 pw disposable income, that gets spread between Mortgage, Insurances, Food,Elec and gas, Water, Rates, Vehicle registration insurance running costs,Steaming/internet services  etc etc etc... I still have $1000 pw disposable, but now it means i have $400 pw less to spend on everything listed bar Mortgage..
Why did the govts around the world not create a temporary tax like VAT/GST and have he money generated from that put into the public coffers? why is all this extra money going to the private corporations that are Banks??

Because the boe is separate from the govnt . And it's boe that is responsible for contolling inflation. The boe can't raise taxes, only interest rates.  There was a time that this seemed a good idea. But not now.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2161 on: August 5, 2023, 04:24:35 am »
Quote from: PaulF on August  4, 2023, 06:13:01 pm
Because the boe is separate from the govnt . And it's boe that is responsible for contolling inflation. The boe can't raise taxes, only interest rates.  There was a time that this seemed a good idea. But not now.
I understand that, what i dont understand is why the govts{im based in Australia now, but its exactly the same here} dont take measures BEFORE these private companies, BOE, Australian reserve bank  and the Federal reserve in the US bend us all over and gie us a financial colonoscopy,,
 As per Red Soldiers post

 "The case of Spain is a great counter-example. Its inflation has just fallen to the 2% target. How is it that it has already achieved this important milestone?

The reason is more forceful management of the economy  the Spanish government took quicker, more concerted action than ours did. Spain capped energy prices by more than the UK, lowered the cost of public transport, taxed excess profits and put in place limits on how much landlords can raise rents. While also coming with costs, this kept inflation from spreading more widely and more persistently than elsewhere.

Similar measures would have made a big difference here. One year ago, at the Institute for Public Policy Research, we argued for a similar approach in the UK, of using fiscal policy to reduce prices directly. But the call was only partly heeded, in the form of energy price support measures. While in Spain energy price caps are set to continue into next year, in the UK, the degree of support has already been lowered, covering fewer businesses than previously, and is set to end completely in autumn."
JFT 96

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2162 on: August 5, 2023, 10:02:11 am »
Quote from: capt k on August  5, 2023, 04:24:35 am
I understand that, what i dont understand is why the govts{im based in Australia now, but its exactly the same here} dont take measures BEFORE these private companies, BOE, Australian reserve bank  and the Federal reserve in the US bend us all over and gie us a financial colonoscopy,,
 As per Red Soldiers post

 "The case of Spain is a great counter-example. Its inflation has just fallen to the 2% target. How is it that it has already achieved this important milestone?

The reason is more forceful management of the economy  the Spanish government took quicker, more concerted action than ours did. Spain capped energy prices by more than the UK, lowered the cost of public transport, taxed excess profits and put in place limits on how much landlords can raise rents. While also coming with costs, this kept inflation from spreading more widely and more persistently than elsewhere.

Similar measures would have made a big difference here. One year ago, at the Institute for Public Policy Research, we argued for a similar approach in the UK, of using fiscal policy to reduce prices directly. But the call was only partly heeded, in the form of energy price support measures. While in Spain energy price caps are set to continue into next year, in the UK, the degree of support has already been lowered, covering fewer businesses than previously, and is set to end completely in autumn."

The answer is politics. Tax rises are unpopular so governments are reluctant to do them, for them its better for the central bank to raise rates and take the blame for people having less money to spend. You also have philosophical differences, a right wing government is always going to be less inclined to put in place interventions because the market is always right in their thinking.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2163 on: August 5, 2023, 11:58:12 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on August  5, 2023, 10:02:11 am
The answer is politics. Tax rises are unpopular so governments are reluctant to do them, for them its better for the central bank to raise rates and take the blame for people having less money to spend. You also have philosophical differences, a right wing government is always going to be less inclined to put in place interventions because the market is always right in their thinking.
Thank you, thats the only explanation that makes any sense..and its the one i was hoping would be wrong.Its fucked how the govt think popularity contests are more important than the health{financial or otherwise} of its country/citizens ,but im not surprised they get away with more and more each passing year.no one seems to give enough of a fuck to stand up
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2164 on: August 6, 2023, 09:39:34 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 14, 2023, 01:50:28 pm
Some of the numbers being put up here are mind boggling and I've no idea how you afford it.

I'm pay as you go on both electric and gas.

Last year I topped my electric up with £100 on 29th August, another £100 on 1st September and another on 22nd September. I've still got £60 of that left so expect it to last until at least the end of July.
Around the same time I topped up my gas with £98 (for some fucked up reason the most that can be topped up in 1 transaction is £49) and that's still going too.

Around £400 in total for 9 months. I'd be fucked if I was paying the amount some of you are.

Electric meter started beeping yesterday, so am down to my last £1.
Have no idea what today's rate is, but it's going to be like taking a pay cut having to top up again.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2165 on: August 6, 2023, 11:01:48 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August  6, 2023, 09:39:34 am
Electric meter started beeping yesterday, so am down to my last £1.
Have no idea what today's rate is, but it's going to be like taking a pay cut having to top up again.

Going back to Barneylfc's post about 'Around £400 in total for 9 months" is that for all heating, lights and cooking?

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2166 on: August 6, 2023, 11:05:01 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on August  6, 2023, 11:01:48 am
Going back to Barneylfc's post about 'Around £400 in total for 9 months" is that for all heating, lights and cooking?

Yeah about £300 electric and £100 gas (heating, cooking, hot water all use the gas). So everything covered.
I had to top the gas up a few weeks ago as that ran out though.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2167 on: August 6, 2023, 11:16:13 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on August  5, 2023, 10:02:11 am
The answer is politics. Tax rises are unpopular so governments are reluctant to do them, for them its better for the central bank to raise rates and take the blame for people having less money to spend. You also have philosophical differences, a right wing government is always going to be less inclined to put in place interventions because the market is always right in their thinking.

Don't most of the electorate blame the govn't for the rate rise anyhow.

I've been thinking about the cap thing too. Is that in essence a tax paid by energy companies.  I assume the difference between what they want to charge in a 'free' market and what they can charge is taken out of profits. Actually, it's worse than a tax, because the profits are reduced but the government don't take any money?


--edit-- after further thought. Taxing the energy companies doesn't lower people's bills. They'd have to distribute the income. So a cap makes sense. But from a company point of view is no different to a tax. Though I have no idea how the accountants list it on EBITDA , which is often used for bonus calculations....
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2168 on: August 6, 2023, 11:59:15 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August  6, 2023, 11:05:01 am
Yeah about £300 electric and £100 gas (heating, cooking, hot water all use the gas). So everything covered.
I had to top the gas up a few weeks ago as that ran out though.

So about £1.50 per day to be able to cook, keep warm and wash. Which is the equivalent of about 1 litre of petrol or about 10 minutes of work on the minimum wage.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2169 on: August 6, 2023, 12:17:13 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on August  6, 2023, 11:59:15 am
So about £1.50 per day to be able to cook, keep warm and wash. Which is the equivalent of about 1 litre of petrol or about 10 minutes of work on the minimum wage.

A typical day when I'm working from home (4 days a week), I only have my work computer, broadband hub and fridge turned on. Only other electric I would use would be to boil the kettle or the microwave.
I don't turn on any lights or TV/radio etc until the evening after I finish. Most of the electric usage is at the weekend when my 2 youngest are here, or during the week when my eldest stays and uses his computer and playstation. I only use the washing machine on average about once a week and let the clothes dry on an airer. Fuck the tumble dryer, that guzzles the electric  :D
I never use any heating unless my kids are here. I just stick on an extra jumper or jacket. So majority of the gas used is cooking, showers and washing dishes.
I'd also stay at my 2 youngest kids mum's probably an average of about 1 full week every month, so that helps too.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2170 on: August 6, 2023, 01:27:49 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August  6, 2023, 12:17:13 pm
A typical day when I'm working from home (4 days a week), I only have my work computer, broadband hub and fridge turned on. Only other electric I would use would be to boil the kettle or the microwave.
I don't turn on any lights or TV/radio etc until the evening after I finish. Most of the electric usage is at the weekend when my 2 youngest are here, or during the week when my eldest stays and uses his computer and playstation. I only use the washing machine on average about once a week and let the clothes dry on an airer. Fuck the tumble dryer, that guzzles the electric  :D
I never use any heating unless my kids are here. I just stick on an extra jumper or jacket. So majority of the gas used is cooking, showers and washing dishes.
I'd also stay at my 2 youngest kids mum's probably an average of about 1 full week every month, so that helps too.

You know, I never thought of living like that and that's really hits home. I've never blinked an eye at any of those essentials wherever I have lived. Could the world be a better place if people like me were more sensible in what we use if that had a better impact on the price others pay? Or does our wastage subsidise the prices that the paid by others on the borderline?

Some genuine questions here.]
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2171 on: August 6, 2023, 03:26:18 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on August  6, 2023, 01:27:49 pm
You know, I never thought of living like that and that's really hits home. I've never blinked an eye at any of those essentials wherever I have lived. Could the world be a better place if people like me were more sensible in what we use if that had a better impact on the price others pay? Or does our wastage subsidise the prices that the paid by others on the borderline?

Some genuine questions here.]

What is he doing that is different? I live like that too. Apart from that I do put the heating on in winter when its cold, but then I don't have kids with playstations or a telly.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2172 on: August 6, 2023, 03:41:42 pm »
Energy prices may stay high for a long time. There can be caps, but someone pays for them too (read you and me). In the long run we need more supply and/or less consumption to lower prices. Here is someone far more knowledgable than myself speaking about it. The lazy listener gets a summary in the first minute.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xD31cxbQcRQ
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2173 on: August 6, 2023, 08:06:54 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on August  6, 2023, 03:26:18 pm
What is he doing that is different? I live like that too. Apart from that I do put the heating on in winter when its cold, but then I don't have kids with playstations or a telly.
Leaves lights on. Uses the TV and radio in the day. Tumble dries clothes. Heats his home when only he is in it .Nothing that we should really be asking people in a developed country not to do.

--edit-- clumsily worded but I think it makes sense .
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2174 on: August 6, 2023, 08:24:35 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on August  6, 2023, 03:26:18 pm
What is he doing that is different? I live like that too. Apart from that I do put the heating on in winter when its cold, but then I don't have kids with playstations or a telly.

I've had my two granddaughters staying last week and my smart meter has been going bonkers with all the electrics they've been using. 

Phones, tablets, straighteners, hairdryers, lights, showers and keeping them fed has cost me a fortune 😯
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2175 on: August 6, 2023, 08:39:43 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on August  6, 2023, 08:24:35 pm
I've had my two granddaughters staying last week and my smart meter has been going bonkers with all the electrics they've been using. 

Phones, tablets, straighteners, hairdryers, lights, showers and keeping them fed has cost me a fortune 😯

These are the worst ones in our house. I've checked when bothplaystations have been on and its nothing much at all, the shower goes on and its £2.68 an hour, then oven is about a third of that. Me and the missus between us are in the shower for a total of under 8 minutes (we shower seperately before Nick starts...), if we don't watch the lads, they'll be in there for 15/20 minutes, they just stand there under the hot water. When we had that short hot spell they were putting the shower on cold and standing in it for ages to cool down, they were having 2 showers a day each, problem is, even on cold, its still drawing 8.5KW, so its still costing a fortune. I've switched to an air frier to try and reduced the oven usage

Just checked and with me watching the telly Virgin box on, the fridge/freezer and the fridge running, eldest on the playstation its only 14p an hour we're using.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2176 on: August 6, 2023, 09:39:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on August  6, 2023, 08:39:43 pm
These are the worst ones in our house. I've checked when bothplaystations have been on and its nothing much at all, the shower goes on and its £2.68 an hour, then oven is about a third of that. Me and the missus between us are in the shower for a total of under 8 minutes (we shower seperately before Nick starts...), if we don't watch the lads, they'll be in there for 15/20 minutes, they just stand there under the hot water. When we had that short hot spell they were putting the shower on cold and standing in it for ages to cool down, they were having 2 showers a day each, problem is, even on cold, its still drawing 8.5KW, so its still costing a fortune. I've switched to an air frier to try and reduced the oven usage

Just checked and with me watching the telly Virgin box on, the fridge/freezer and the fridge running, eldest on the playstation its only 14p an hour we're using.

It's shocking how much electric they use Rob but now they've gone home I can get back to normal and so can the leccy bills 😂
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2177 on: August 6, 2023, 09:44:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on August  6, 2023, 08:39:43 pm
These are the worst ones in our house. I've checked when bothplaystations have been on and its nothing much at all, the shower goes on and its £2.68 an hour, then oven is about a third of that. Me and the missus between us are in the shower for a total of under 8 minutes (we shower seperately before Nick starts...), if we don't watch the lads, they'll be in there for 15/20 minutes, they just stand there under the hot water. When we had that short hot spell they were putting the shower on cold and standing in it for ages to cool down, they were having 2 showers a day each, problem is, even on cold, its still drawing 8.5KW, so its still costing a fortune. I've switched to an air frier to try and reduced the oven usage

Just checked and with me watching the telly Virgin box on, the fridge/freezer and the fridge running, eldest on the playstation its only 14p an hour we're using.

I take it your shower is one of those that use electricity to heat the water?
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2178 on: August 6, 2023, 09:45:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on August  6, 2023, 08:39:43 pm
These are the worst ones in our house. I've checked when bothplaystations have been on and its nothing much at all, the shower goes on and its £2.68 an hour, then oven is about a third of that. Me and the missus between us are in the shower for a total of under 8 minutes (we shower seperately before Nick starts...), if we don't watch the lads, they'll be in there for 15/20 minutes, they just stand there under the hot water. When we had that short hot spell they were putting the shower on cold and standing in it for ages to cool down, they were having 2 showers a day each, problem is, even on cold, its still drawing 8.5KW, so its still costing a fortune. I've switched to an air frier to try and reduced the oven usage

Just checked and with me watching the telly Virgin box on, the fridge/freezer and the fridge running, eldest on the playstation its only 14p an hour we're using.

Why does Nick use your shower?
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2179 on: August 6, 2023, 11:02:42 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on August  6, 2023, 09:45:05 pm
Why does Nick use your shower?
And aren't your boys a little old for you to stand there watching them in the shower?
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2180 on: Yesterday at 09:40:21 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on August  6, 2023, 09:44:38 pm
I take it your shower is one of those that use electricity to heat the water?

Yeah one of that type.

Quote from: afc tukrish on August  6, 2023, 09:45:05 pm
Why does Nick use your shower?

You well know what I meant in regards to Corsby Kenneth Williams ;)

Quote from: PaulF on August  6, 2023, 11:02:42 pm
And aren't your boys a little old for you to stand there watching them in the shower?

I don't stand there, I've got a camera.

When they were little, the youngest would just stand there with the water dead hot, turning bright red. I know he's still doing that as he'll be in there for ages, then you bang on the door to tell him to hurry up and he's "Ok OK I'm just getting washed now"
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2181 on: Yesterday at 10:02:34 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-66433014

Higher food prices may be here to stay, says Bank economist.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2182 on: Yesterday at 10:11:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:40:21 am

When they were little, the youngest would just stand there with the water dead hot, turning bright red. I know he's still doing that as he'll be in there for ages, then you bang on the door to tell him to hurry up and he's "Ok OK I'm just getting washed now"

Turn on the cold tap and they won't be long getting out  ;D
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2183 on: Today at 12:26:41 am »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 10:02:34 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-66433014

Higher food prices may be here to stay, says Bank economist.

I cant see the price of much coming down in general, once they have gone up retailers and producers know they can get away with it so will just hold prices and keep the difference for themselves if their costs do come down.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2184 on: Today at 12:33:33 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:26:41 am
I cant see the price of much coming down in general, once they have gone up retailers and producers know they can get away with it so will just hold prices and keep the difference for themselves if their costs do come down.

They've used covid and energy to rob us in plain sight.

c*nts.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2185 on: Today at 08:05:55 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:26:41 am
I cant see the price of much coming down in general, once they have gone up retailers and producers know they can get away with it so will just hold prices and keep the difference for themselves if their costs do come down.

but but but .. competition.

Not sure how 'belivable' the below is?
Diesel, is the only thing I could honestly say I really notice the price on and it's definitely come down from highs.

(source https://www.thisismoney.co.uk/money/markets/article-11967841/Tesco-sees-sales-rise-56-7bn-profits-halve.html)

Quote
On Wednesday, Tesco cut the price of its milk for the first time since May 2020, in a possible sign that price rises for a weekly shop could be starting to ease.

The chain said it would reduce its four pint bottle from £1.65 to £1.55 from Wednesday.

Two pints have been cut by 5p to £1.25 and a single pint will also drop by the same amount to 90p.


Today, Murphy said Tesco had a 'very open' relationship with its suppliers but would always act as 'the champion of the customer' if they believed some brands were pushing prices too high.

Tesco reported revenue in the 52 weeks to 25 February of £65.72billion up 7.2 per cent from £61.34billion a year before, while adjusted operating profit totalled £2.63billion down from £2.83billion in the comparative period.

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2186 on: Today at 08:59:31 am »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 10:02:34 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-66433014

Higher food prices may be here to stay, says Bank economist.
BoE giving the retailers the green light to maintain high prices. So inflation will remain higher than they wish if high food prices stick.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2187 on: Today at 12:24:09 pm »
Retailers having to lower prices

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-66429307
