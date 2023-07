I live next to one as well. Last Sunday, I got some petrol, moved the car into an empty space (like a good citizen). Did my business in the shop then drove home.



Less than an hour later I get a call from the police, I'd forgotten to pay for the fuel. Thought it typical of me to do a good deed by moving my car away from the pump but forget about actually getting the petrol once in the shop.



At least I know if prices do ever get too bad, fueling and fucking off isn't an option.