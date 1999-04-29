The issue is the interest on the debt. If Thames Water is bankrupt, the shareholders and creditors should take the hit, the government can then step in and takeover a debt free business which generates plenty of cash which should be enough to support itself and any investment needed in the network.



The issue for me is the source of the debt. If that was for long term capex then Id be more sympathetic, but I understand much of the debt is largely to fund dividends which is crazy.What bugs me, and I say this as someone who does a little bit of investing, is this idea that shareholders are entitled to a dividend. Theyre not. In fact if you were looking at the investment case for a water company, on the one hand you have a guaranteed customer base with stable revenues. One the other, you have potential for huge capex which could mean a risk to dividends in the future. Theres so many examples of once reliable divvy payers either cutting or suspending dividends to either boost balance sheets or invest in the business.Its a fucking scandal that regulators have allowed them to continue dividends whilst the need to significant caped has been blindingly obvious.