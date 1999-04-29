« previous next »
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2080 on: June 28, 2023, 10:48:35 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 28, 2023, 10:38:54 am
The M6 toll is exactly the same length as the bit of the M6 it bypasses, I don't know if this was forced on them or just the way it worked out. J11 down to J6 on the non toll is smart motorway, parts are 4 lane running, the delays tend to be at the M5 junction and at J10 as they are doing improvements to it and Spaghetti Junction going South and the M5 junction and J9 (Star City retail park I think it is) going North, but thats always bad driving causing that. I never use the toll now, you barely save time, especially as the CMPG now have unmarked cars on it and you cannot floor it anymore ;D
I've only ever been caught speeding twice in over 20 years of driving and both times it was on the M6 toll.  The first time I had a local lad in the back of the car and he said "you don't wanna speed down here, they always get you" and about two minutes later I got pulled over...

For the record, I don't generally hammer it but it's tempting to nudge 85mph on a near deserted motorway.  CMPG definitely like the low hanging fruit of the M6 toll!
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2081 on: June 28, 2023, 12:15:31 pm »
The water companies want to rise bills due to rising sewage costs and the climate problem.   
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2082 on: June 28, 2023, 12:23:41 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on June 28, 2023, 12:15:31 pm
The water companies want to rise bills due to rising sewage costs and the climate problem.   

Dam all those woke remainers working from home. They are to blame!!!
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2083 on: June 28, 2023, 12:27:58 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on June 28, 2023, 10:48:35 am
CMPG definitely like the low hanging fruit of the M6 toll!

Easy money for them...
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2084 on: June 28, 2023, 12:29:07 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on June 28, 2023, 12:15:31 pm
The water companies want to rise bills due to rising sewage costs and the climate problem.   

fuckers...they should have been re-investing a % from their massive profits from years gone by.

Down to the public to foot the fucking bills
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2085 on: June 28, 2023, 02:31:18 pm »
Quote from: pazcom on June 28, 2023, 12:29:07 pm
fuckers...they should have been re-investing a % from their massive profits from years gone by.

Down to the public to foot the fucking bills
An interesting comment within the Beeb article about Thames "£37m paid out in internal dividends last year" Water pleading poverty.
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-66039170
If [Thames Water] cannot secure additional funding, it could be temporarily taken over by the government until a new buyer is found, in a special administration regime (SAR). This route was most recently taken with energy supplier Bulb after it ran into financial difficulties.
I appreciate the UK would be getting back an asset stripped mess of a company but if Thames Water fails then it should be kept under public ownership not flogged off to next group of spivs looking to profit from one of life's basics.  One way or another we're going to end up paying for decades of under-investment so it would be good if we at least retained ownership after all that.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2086 on: June 28, 2023, 03:54:33 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on June 28, 2023, 02:31:18 pm
An interesting comment within the Beeb article about Thames "£37m paid out in internal dividends last year" Water pleading poverty.I appreciate the UK would be getting back an asset stripped mess of a company but if Thames Water fails then it should be kept under public ownership not flogged off to next group of spivs looking to profit from one of life's basics.  One way or another we're going to end up paying for decades of under-investment so it would be good if we at least retained ownership after all that.

like most of the public services sold off....years of under investment, massive profits for shareholders and then we pick up the pieces.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2087 on: June 28, 2023, 05:10:03 pm »
On a practical note , can a labour government do something that makes it impossible to sell it off? Kind of like when people have a covenant on a house? Or can a subsequent government always overturn the law. Unless labour put into some sort of EU law that we still have to follow....
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2088 on: June 29, 2023, 06:19:59 am »
Quote from: pazcom on June 28, 2023, 03:54:33 pm
like most of the public services sold off....years of under investment, massive profits for shareholders and then we pick up the pieces.
In the same article, professor hall says that if it comes under government ownership, the shareholders will likely take the hit, not the tax payer. Seems unlikely surely. And even if it does, the decades of underfunding will be footed by the taxpayer.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2089 on: June 29, 2023, 07:53:32 am »
When it's privatised the taxpayer still has to bail out failing companies. They still have to subsidise the rail companies, they still had to bail out the banks. Yet costs are always through the roof on trains or energy etc.

Thatcherism was such a massive con. Fuck New Labour for doing fuck all to reverse all this in 13 years.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2090 on: June 29, 2023, 08:10:52 am »
Quote from: Fromola on June 29, 2023, 07:53:32 am
When it's privatised the taxpayer still has to bail out failing companies. They still have to subsidise the rail companies, they still had to bail out the banks. Yet costs are always through the roof on trains or energy etc.

Thatcherism was such a massive con. Fuck New Labour for doing fuck all to reverse all this in 13 years.

Indeed.

It was always going to go this way too.  Thatcher fucked the country by selling everything off, New Labour did naff all to address the situation.

Will any politician grow some balls and say they need to be brought back into public ownership and that the private model has totally failed?
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2091 on: June 29, 2023, 08:29:24 am »
Well I hope any bailout of Thames Water results in Barnet consequentials for Scotland/Wales/Ni, seeing as we weren't mad enough to privatise our water.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2092 on: June 29, 2023, 11:33:27 am »
Seriously, cannot understand how these businesses aren't forced to allocate a percentage of their revenue into a 'sinking fund' to ensure that there is money to maintain the infrastructure. If banks have to maintain a capital requirement then so should these businesses.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2093 on: June 29, 2023, 11:43:05 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June 29, 2023, 11:33:27 am
Seriously, cannot understand how these businesses aren't forced to allocate a percentage of their revenue into a 'sinking fund' to ensure that there is money to maintain the infrastructure. If banks have to maintain a capital requirement then so should these businesses.

As well as privatisation being a disaster, they've also been poorly regulated too!  The regulators have strong powers, but they do not use them.  They are way too close to the industry and cannot regulate fairly.  One of the top people at Thames Water, used to work for Offwat, for example.  It's a nice, cosy setup really.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2094 on: June 29, 2023, 11:51:06 am »
Quote from: PaulF on June 29, 2023, 06:19:59 am
In the same article, professor hall says that if it comes under government ownership, the shareholders will likely take the hit, not the tax payer. Seems unlikely surely. And even if it does, the decades of underfunding will be footed by the taxpayer.

The issue is the interest on the debt. If Thames Water is bankrupt, the shareholders and creditors should take the hit, the government can then step in and takeover a debt free business which generates plenty of cash which should be enough to support itself and any investment needed in the network.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2095 on: June 29, 2023, 12:44:18 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on June 29, 2023, 11:51:06 am
The issue is the interest on the debt. If Thames Water is bankrupt, the shareholders and creditors should take the hit, the government can then step in and takeover a debt free business which generates plenty of cash which should be enough to support itself and any investment needed in the network.
The issue for me is the source of the debt. If that was for long term capex then Id be more sympathetic, but I understand much of the debt is largely to fund dividends which is crazy.

What bugs me, and I say this as someone who does a little bit of investing, is this idea that shareholders are entitled to a dividend. Theyre not. In fact if you were looking at the investment case for a water company, on the one hand you have a guaranteed customer base with stable revenues. One the other, you have potential for huge capex which could mean a risk to dividends in the future. Theres so many examples of once reliable divvy payers either cutting or suspending dividends to either boost balance sheets or invest in the business.

Its a fucking scandal that regulators have allowed them to continue dividends whilst the need to significant caped has been blindingly obvious.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2096 on: June 29, 2023, 12:51:52 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on June 29, 2023, 12:44:18 pm
The issue for me is the source of the debt. If that was for long term capex then Id be more sympathetic, but I understand much of the debt is largely to fund dividends which is crazy.

What bugs me, and I say this as someone who does a little bit of investing, is this idea that shareholders are entitled to a dividend. Theyre not. In fact if you were looking at the investment case for a water company, on the one hand you have a guaranteed customer base with stable revenues. One the other, you have potential for huge capex which could mean a risk to dividends in the future. Theres so many examples of once reliable divvy payers either cutting or suspending dividends to either boost balance sheets or invest in the business.

Its a fucking scandal that regulators have allowed them to continue dividends whilst the need to significant caped has been blindingly obvious.

Completely, theres good debt and bad debt, this is bad debt and could well end up being bad debt in the accounting sense.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2097 on: June 29, 2023, 04:38:39 pm »
I've finally had my new prices confirmed and to be honest they go fucking swivel. 

2p per kWh less and 3p per day less than I'm on now.

Basically means I'm still paying over £1150 a year!!!
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2098 on: June 29, 2023, 05:28:35 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on June 29, 2023, 04:38:39 pm
I've finally had my new prices confirmed and to be honest they go fucking swivel. 

2p per kWh less and 3p per day less than I'm on now.

Basically means I'm still paying over £1150 a year!!!

Wow, the pretty shit!

From what I have seen, electricity prices are only coming down by about 10% based on the cap, gas prices are coming down by about 25% but from I can remember your not on the gas are you?
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2099 on: June 29, 2023, 05:34:53 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on June 29, 2023, 05:28:35 pm
Wow, the pretty shit!

From what I have seen, electricity prices are only coming down by about 10% based on the cap, gas prices are coming down by about 25% but from I can remember your not on the gas are you?

Nope we use oil for our heating and hot water so no fucking savings for us!!
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2100 on: June 30, 2023, 10:27:25 am »
Quote from: reddebs on June 29, 2023, 04:38:39 pm
I've finally had my new prices confirmed and to be honest they go fucking swivel. 

2p per kWh less and 3p per day less than I'm on now.

Basically means I'm still paying over £1150 a year!!!

Did they email you?not heard anything but will have a look online
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2101 on: June 30, 2023, 10:53:23 am »
My 2 year fixed rate ended yesterday.

My DD is going from £86 per month to £168. The savings we made from the government support will cover off some of the difference for a while but hoping for a decent fixed to come along in the next few months.

We're going to look more at our actual usage from now on and adjust the Direct Debit based on actual usage over estimated every few months.

We used £3 worth of gas last month but got charged £8 more in standing charge. Standing charges should be illegal.

We have been very lucky in the past so we're now going through that pain.

Our fixed term mortgage is the next one as that has about 2 more years left. Hoping the tories have fucked off by then and the economy sorts itself out
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2102 on: June 30, 2023, 12:57:28 pm »
Quote from: Jules01 on June 30, 2023, 10:27:25 am
Did they email you?not heard anything but will have a look online

No mate I'd been harassing their complaints team for days insisting they tell me the actual unit price per kWh and daily charge instead of the crap about wholesale costs coming down and the guarantee thingy changing.

Got there eventually and now I can see why they didn't want to confirm as I'll be saving fuck all.

How come it's only gas prices coming down when electric prices are based on the cost of gas fired production? 

Presumably it's so they can keep robbing us blind especially here in Wales when over 70% of our power is from renewables 😡
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2103 on: June 30, 2023, 01:42:14 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on June 30, 2023, 12:57:28 pm
No mate I'd been harassing their complaints team for days insisting they tell me the actual unit price per kWh and daily charge instead of the crap about wholesale costs coming down and the guarantee thingy changing.

Got there eventually and now I can see why they didn't want to confirm as I'll be saving fuck all.

How come it's only gas prices coming down when electric prices are based on the cost of gas fired production? 

Presumably it's so they can keep robbing us blind especially here in Wales when over 70% of our power is from renewables 😡

Thanks for that,might do the same!
Aye its daylight robbery,its such a disproportionate amount on standing charges too.I know Martin lewis tried to get it reduced but nobody seems to have the will to do anything.Too many lining their own pockets.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2104 on: June 30, 2023, 01:56:35 pm »
Quote from: Jules01 on June 30, 2023, 01:42:14 pm
Thanks for that,might do the same!
Aye its daylight robbery,its such a disproportionate amount on standing charges too.I know Martin lewis tried to get it reduced but nobody seems to have the will to do anything.Too many lining their own pockets.

It used to be to pay for supply maintenance so pylons, cabling etc, updating the meters and paying for meter readers but now we're paying for the bad debts of failed energy suppliers.

Absolute fucking joke!!
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2105 on: June 30, 2023, 02:04:17 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on June 30, 2023, 10:53:23 am

Our fixed term mortgage is the next one as that has about 2 more years left. Hoping the tories have fucked off by then and the economy sorts itself out

Rishi says inflation will be down to 5% by the end of the year, so we can assume rates will follow shortly after . Rishi is looking after it so it must be true. Don't let labour come in and ruin it all.

--edit-- biab. Off to find the sarcasm emojo.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2106 on: Yesterday at 12:48:29 am »
Quote from: reddebs on June 30, 2023, 01:56:35 pm
It used to be to pay for supply maintenance so pylons, cabling etc, updating the meters and paying for meter readers but now we're paying for the bad debts of failed energy suppliers.

Absolute fucking joke!!
remind me who you are with Deb?
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2107 on: Yesterday at 01:03:05 am »
Quote from: PaulF on June 30, 2023, 02:04:17 pm
Rishi says inflation will be down to 5% by the end of the year, so we can assume rates will follow shortly after . Rishi is looking after it so it must be true. Don't let labour come in and ruin it all.

--edit-- biab. Off to find the sarcasm emojo.

Rates wont come down that quickly, current predictions are towards the end of next year, and even then when rates do come down dont expect banks to pass those rate reductions on in terms of lower mortgage rates straight away, theyll milk the higher rates for as long as they can or only partially pass them on.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2108 on: Yesterday at 07:09:54 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 12:48:29 am
remind me who you are with Deb?

Scottish power mate
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2109 on: Yesterday at 07:19:03 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 01:03:05 am
Rates wont come down that quickly, current predictions are towards the end of next year, and even then when rates do come down dont expect banks to pass those rate reductions on in terms of lower mortgage rates straight away, theyll milk the higher rates for as long as they can or only partially pass them on.
Only got gut feel to go on, but I'll be surprised if we don't see rates falling by middle of next year.  May be only be a couple of percent from where we are now .
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2110 on: Yesterday at 08:11:22 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:19:03 am
Only got gut feel to go on, but I'll be surprised if we don't see rates falling by middle of next year.  May be only be a couple of percent from where we are now .

I think it will be worse than that. I can see them being raised too much now, then comes recession and inflation falls below 2% so theyll start slashing rates again close to 1% to get people spending and forget all of the issues too much cheap money has caused.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2111 on: Yesterday at 08:17:34 am »
Was down to 133.9 for diesel at the local Tesco, but its crept up again for whatever reason.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2112 on: Yesterday at 12:08:06 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:11:22 am
I think it will be worse than that. I can see them being raised too much now, then comes recession and inflation falls below 2% so theyll start slashing rates again close to 1% to get people spending and forget all of the issues too much cheap money has caused.
Isn't that almost the opposite of what you posted earlier? Or are we just differing in our opinions on timing.

I'm wishing I'd studied economics more ☹️
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2113 on: Yesterday at 01:03:09 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:08:06 pm
Isn't that almost the opposite of what you posted earlier? Or are we just differing in our opinions on timing.

I'm wishing I'd studied economics more ☹️

Yes it is, the first point about rates coming down at the end of next year are what the experts are predicting, the second is more my glass half empty gut feeling based on how this country is run by idiots.

As for economics, studying it as A level was one of the best decisions I ever made, it explains so much about how the world works. I always encourage younger people to study it.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #2114 on: Today at 09:01:36 am »
Huh! Shell being scumbags, who would have thought
