Fuel & energy prices

redbyrdz
Today at 03:21:31 pm
I have nothing against attempts to make food cheaper so people don't go hungry. I just think it won't have the effect they hope for, because the problems lie elsewhere. A five pound increase on energy bills wipes out lot of 5p savings on pasta and milk.

Also I think the bigger problems are somewhere else in the system. For example, people who can't work, or work fulltime, because they're struggling with health and can't get access to treatment - for example needing a knee replacement, but there's a three year waiting list. That also then often has an impact on those around them, who then become carers, and so on. Or housing and transport - paying more than they can affort, but lacking options to move.
PaulF
Today at 06:01:33 pm
Good point I'd completely missed. Headline grabbing 'cap' on food, while other essentials are still priced out of reach.  Needs deep structural changes to address.
