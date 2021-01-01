I have nothing against attempts to make food cheaper so people don't go hungry. I just think it won't have the effect they hope for, because the problems lie elsewhere. A five pound increase on energy bills wipes out lot of 5p savings on pasta and milk.



Also I think the bigger problems are somewhere else in the system. For example, people who can't work, or work fulltime, because they're struggling with health and can't get access to treatment - for example needing a knee replacement, but there's a three year waiting list. That also then often has an impact on those around them, who then become carers, and so on. Or housing and transport - paying more than they can affort, but lacking options to move.