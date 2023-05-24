« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 44 45 46 47 48 [49]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fuel & energy prices  (Read 72986 times)

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,532
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1920 on: May 24, 2023, 01:09:18 pm »
Inflation is falling but its absolutely nothing to do with Sunak, but he'll try and take credit for the world coming out of the slump. His 5 manifesto promises are so high level, him and his cronies will argue that its their Government who delivered it
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1921 on: May 24, 2023, 01:18:35 pm »
They had a good section on the Nihal Radio5 show yesterday.  He spoke to various people from different parts of the food chain.

I'm going to misremember the percentages so take them with a pinch of salt but inflation impacting on apple growers was about 30%.  They were receiving less than 1% more from supermarkets whilst the supermarkets had put prices up for consumers by between 25 and 40%.  Supermarkets will be dealing with their own inflation issues but they're clearly not spreading the pain evenly.  Many apple growers are now ploughing over some of their orchards (which I think is not unusual as they replace older trees to keep the yield high) and not planting new orchards.  In a few years there will be inevitable apple shortages and collective scratching of heads.

They had a professor on who seemed to be quite fair in her appraisal and didn't come across as an "activist".  She said supermarkets are beholden to their shareholders to maximise profits and that's what they're doing in the absence of any regulation to stop them.  It feels like it's far beyond the abilities of this government to regulate supermarkets even if they wanted to.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,415
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1922 on: May 24, 2023, 02:06:27 pm »
I kind of think the posts that point to the system holding us back do seem a bit Marxist or whatever. But most of us can't get on to the gravy train that being a supermarket or oil giant shareholder would bring. If I were to advise my younger self id buy a couple of pints worth of shares every week.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,567
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1923 on: May 24, 2023, 02:11:35 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on May 24, 2023, 02:06:27 pm
I kind of think the posts that point to the system holding us back do seem a bit Marxist or whatever. But most of us can't get on to the gravy train that being a supermarket or oil giant shareholder would bring. If I were to advise my younger self id buy a couple of pints worth of shares every week.

Okay.
Logged

Offline harryc

  • ane ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,999
  • We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1924 on: Yesterday at 12:04:35 pm »
The fuel cost con still continuing with a measly 17% reduction from Ofgem when wholesale gas prices are the same if not lower than 2 years ago!!

Tory bastards.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,392
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1925 on: Yesterday at 12:26:05 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on May 24, 2023, 01:18:35 pm
They had a good section on the Nihal Radio5 show yesterday.  He spoke to various people from different parts of the food chain.

I'm going to misremember the percentages so take them with a pinch of salt but inflation impacting on apple growers was about 30%.  They were receiving less than 1% more from supermarkets whilst the supermarkets had put prices up for consumers by between 25 and 40%.  Supermarkets will be dealing with their own inflation issues but they're clearly not spreading the pain evenly.  Many apple growers are now ploughing over some of their orchards (which I think is not unusual as they replace older trees to keep the yield high) and not planting new orchards.  In a few years there will be inevitable apple shortages and collective scratching of heads.

They had a professor on who seemed to be quite fair in her appraisal and didn't come across as an "activist".  She said supermarkets are beholden to their shareholders to maximise profits and that's what they're doing in the absence of any regulation to stop them.  It feels like it's far beyond the abilities of this government to regulate supermarkets even if they wanted to.

And climate change will worsen that. A lot of native apple trees are reducing yield because of our milder winters. A lot of fruit trees require 1000 hours below 6C every winter. Bland apple varieties such as Gala which need less chill hours, are taking over.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,567
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1926 on: Yesterday at 12:30:34 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 12:26:05 pm
And climate change will worsen that. A lot of native apple trees are reducing yield because of our milder winters. A lot of fruit trees require 1000 hours below 6C every winter. Bland apple varieties such as Gala which need less chill hours, are taking over.

The worst apple there is!

Absolutely disgusting variety!

We've got 100s of varieties in the UK, some dating back centuries.
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,189
  • JFT97
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1927 on: Yesterday at 03:42:49 pm »
Quote from: harryc on Yesterday at 12:04:35 pm
The fuel cost con still continuing with a measly 17% reduction from Ofgem when wholesale gas prices are the same if not lower than 2 years ago!!

Tory bastards.

Yep and the corrupt bastards will stand up and say weve reduced your energy bills as if theyve done something good  :no

If the wholesale gas prices stay the same over the next few months then at the next announcement ofgen need to bring the prices back down to what they were, or the government is going to have to do 2 things. Extend its help for households come October, they also need offer it to those who arent eligible anymore and who would be classed as an average earner.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:45:21 pm by jonnypb »
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,415
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1928 on: Yesterday at 04:21:36 pm »
Cynic in me is asking if the tax take from fuel is a good thing for the government coffers so they are reluctant to see prices come down.  That and of course their mates own lots of fuel company shares.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,079
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1929 on: Yesterday at 04:36:42 pm »
Now I love shitting on the Tories, but the price cap is based on a formula using the average wholesale price over a period of time. It's the Tories who implemented that of course when they initially brought the price cap in, but the new cap today isn't an arbritary decision made by the government or OFGEM.

I'm guessing the current low wholesale prices hasn't quite fed much into the period of time the new price cap took into account.
Logged

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1930 on: Yesterday at 05:03:05 pm »
Its more the standing charges that piss me off- they have risen so much due to failures by the energy firms and Ofgem overseeing them
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,788
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1931 on: Yesterday at 05:08:38 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 05:03:05 pm
Its more the standing charges that piss me off- they have risen so much due to failures by the energy firms and Ofgem overseeing them

Exactly mate.  They can't charge any more per kWh than the price cap but they can charge what they like per day on the standing charge.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,079
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1932 on: Yesterday at 06:39:52 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:08:38 pm
Exactly mate.  They can't charge any more per kWh than the price cap but they can charge what they like per day on the standing charge.

The standing charges are capped as well (to a stupidly high level that punishes low usage).
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,415
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1933 on: Yesterday at 07:20:40 pm »
I'd guess , and I'm going to go research, the standing charge is being used to provide the infrastructure we need in future. Already renewables are struggling to come on stream because we can't connect them to the grid fast enough and there isn't enough capacity between Scotland and the important part of the UK.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,587
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1934 on: Yesterday at 07:43:48 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 06:39:52 pm
The standing charges are capped as well (to a stupidly high level that punishes low usage).
Standing charges should go. And in their place, there should be a formula which punishes heavy use, and rewards frugalness. In the past here, I suggested using the square of usage. So, if you use double the allowance, you pay four times as much. If you use just half, you pay only a quarter. One more example: if you use only 70% of the allowance, you pay only about 50%.

Of course, to be fair, it should factor in the type of housing (insulation), the number of occupants, income, etc. But on the other hand, those factors are not taken into account now. Still, we would need to avoid punishing those who live in crappy (poorly insulated) housing.

But the point is to pointedly punish overuse, and to pointedly reward frugalness.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,332
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1935 on: Yesterday at 08:20:07 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 04:36:42 pm
Now I love shitting on the Tories, but the price cap is based on a formula using the average wholesale price over a period of time. It's the Tories who implemented that of course when they initially brought the price cap in, but the new cap today isn't an arbritary decision made by the government or OFGEM.

I'm guessing the current low wholesale prices hasn't quite fed much into the period of time the new price cap took into account.

Appreciate all of this but why did they rapidly increase last year if this is the case?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1936 on: Yesterday at 08:26:34 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 04:36:42 pm
Now I love shitting on the Tories, but the price cap is based on a formula using the average wholesale price over a period of time. It's the Tories who implemented that of course when they initially brought the price cap in, but the new cap today isn't an arbritary decision made by the government or OFGEM.

I'm guessing the current low wholesale prices hasn't quite fed much into the period of time the new price cap took into account.

How come the providers have all seen record profits ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,079
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1937 on: Yesterday at 08:26:53 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 08:20:07 pm
Appreciate all of this but why did they rapidly increase last year if this is the case?

It went up over the course of several changes.

The energy price cap has actually dropped by 30% here, it's just being masked by the confusingly similarly named Energy Price Guarantee which was essentially overriding the EPC so no one has been paying the full EPC rate over the last 6 months or so, they've been paying the EPG rate, which means the actual drop is only about 17%.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,079
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1938 on: Yesterday at 08:27:31 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:26:34 pm
How come the providers have all seen record profits ?

Energy producers have seen record profits, not suppliers. They are mostly, with a couple of exceptions, seperate companies.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,392
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1939 on: Yesterday at 08:46:13 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 12:30:34 pm
The worst apple there is!

Absolutely disgusting variety!

We've got 100s of varieties in the UK, some dating back centuries.

I wouldnt even call it disgusting. Its just nothing. Flavourless, textureless, dry.

I grow a few old Irish and English varieties and theyre absolutely delicious.
Logged

Offline harryc

  • ane ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,999
  • We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1940 on: Yesterday at 09:42:41 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 04:36:42 pm
Now I love shitting on the Tories, but the price cap is based on a formula using the average wholesale price over a period of time. It's the Tories who implemented that of course when they initially brought the price cap in, but the new cap today isn't an arbritary decision made by the government or OFGEM.

I'm guessing the current low wholesale prices hasn't quite fed much into the period of time the new price cap took into account.

If they wanted to help the consumer they could change the formula.

But of course that would hurt their mates profits!
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,079
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1941 on: Yesterday at 09:49:20 pm »
Quote from: harryc on Yesterday at 09:42:41 pm
If they wanted to help the consumer they could change the formula.

But of course that would hurt their mates profits!

I'd me more in favour of increased windfall taxes on the producers - who are the companies actually making insane profits rather than the suppliers - combined with more targeted help for the most vulnerable.

Changing the formula would just lead to suppliers going bust with the government having to bail them out. One of the reasons standing charges are so high is to pay for the suppliers having to take on customers from other suppliers who went bust.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,415
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1942 on: Yesterday at 10:06:51 pm »
The suppliers, I guess, were supposed to be highly competitive, to try and restrict the producer profits in favour of the consumer, but they got greedy and the cost of failure was borne by the consumer\taxpayer.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline harryc

  • ane ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,999
  • We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1943 on: Yesterday at 10:21:16 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:49:20 pm
I'd me more in favour of increased windfall taxes on the producers - who are the companies actually making insane profits rather than the suppliers - combined with more targeted help for the most vulnerable.

Changing the formula would just lead to suppliers going bust with the government having to bail them out. One of the reasons standing charges are so high is to pay for the suppliers having to take on customers from other suppliers who went bust.

I would just nationalise energy like most of our European neighbours and get away from paying for the most expensive energy prices in the world.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,788
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1944 on: Yesterday at 10:27:30 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 06:39:52 pm
The standing charges are capped as well (to a stupidly high level that punishes low usage).

Really?  It still varies from area to area with the more rural areas paying the most.

They're also being used as a way of increasing tariffs.

The cheapest tariffs have always been dual fuel and paying by monthly direct debit.

When I cancelled my monthly direct debit earlier this month the kWh price stayed the same but my standard charge went up 8p a day.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,079
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1945 on: Yesterday at 10:36:36 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:27:30 pm
Really?  It still varies from area to area with the more rural areas paying the most.

They're also being used as a way of increasing tariffs.

The cheapest tariffs have always been dual fuel and paying by monthly direct debit.

When I cancelled my monthly direct debit earlier this month the kWh price stayed the same but my standard charge went up 8p a day.

It does vary in different regions but it is capped. I won't pretend to know how the formula works.

Up here in Scotland we have higher standing charges but lower unit prices.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,079
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1946 on: Yesterday at 10:38:49 pm »
Quote from: harryc on Yesterday at 10:21:16 pm
I would just nationalise energy like most of our European neighbours and get away from paying for the most expensive energy prices in the world.

I'd be up for that but just trying to be realistic in what the Tories might actually do.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,415
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1947 on: Yesterday at 11:02:51 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 08:20:07 pm
Appreciate all of this but why did they rapidly increase last year if this is the case?

Didn't they change the cap more frequently last year to react to the fast rise on wholesale price?
Also the fall in wholesale price didn't start till toward the end of the calculations for this cap 'period'.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,672
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1948 on: Today at 09:31:16 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 08:20:07 pm
Appreciate all of this but why did they rapidly increase last year if this is the case?


It didn't rise as the wholesale price rose, there was a time lag. This is why energy suppliers went bust, they could not charge the consumer anymore, due to the cap, but had to purchase wholesale gas at a much higher rate. The companies running at tighter margins, without any liquidity or credit went bust, as they could not afford it.  The price cap, at that time, was set every 6 months, as the price was relatively stable.

Russia invaded and started their war in Feb 2022. Then as economic sanctions were imposed on them, Russia starting withholding their gas supplies, which led to a sharp increase in gas costs. But the price cap was already in place, so energy companies started to go bust and energy price fix deals were withdrawn from the market. People like Martin Lewis were warning that an energy increase was coming.

Summer 2022 was the first big increase, but not as big as it could have been. This was because of the months used to calculate the cap, only approx half were at the new higher wholesale rate, half at the old cheap rate. Again, Martin Lewis etc were warning it was going to get worse than this.

The energy price cap review period was changed to quarterly, as the market was more volatile. So then in August 2022 the cap was a massive increase as all months for the calculation were now at the higher rate.

So looking at the exact wholesale price on this day last year, does not help. That is just a snapshot in time. You need to look at all the months feeding into the calculation. This time last year we had a previous 6-12 months of low wholesale prices, and the trend was upwards (sharply). At the same value this year, the previous months are at eye watering levels, but hopefully the trend is downwards.

Please don't take me as an apologist for the energy companies, I still believe their is rampant profiteering from the producers.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,415
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1949 on: Today at 09:49:11 am »
Thanks for the detailed reply Craig. And a good finishing sentence.

The massive profits are what the company exists to do, so you can't really 'blame' them.  It's up to governments ( and therefore the electorate) to keep the wealth more fairly distributed.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,632
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1950 on: Today at 05:05:23 pm »
Energy companies started going bust before Russia invaded Ukraine, Avro who I was with went out of business about 6 months before the the invasion and it wasnt the first one to hit the wall.

Its also quite telling that now the caps been announced none of the big suppliers have started introducing fixed deals again, and I wouldnt hold my breath waiting for them to either. The entire market like so many in this country is completely broken, if not an outright cartel.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,079
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1951 on: Today at 05:49:04 pm »
Russia started restricting gas supplies to Europe well before the Ukraine invasion, so wholesale gas prices were already rising in 2021.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,415
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1952 on: Today at 06:00:18 pm »
I know I sound like I'm defending the companies, bit it's more a case that I can't resist trying an opposite view, bit probably the suppliers aren't going with fixes because they are scared of another round of price hikes and don't want to be trapped honouring prices that would them out of business.
Be interesting to see comparable countries and to see if they have a better way of keeping costs down for consumers. Obviously some counties might use tax to subsidise fuel. That might well keep inflation down fuelling growth which would be a good thing.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,532
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1953 on: Today at 06:29:18 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:00:18 pm
I know I sound like I'm defending the companies, bit it's more a case that I can't resist trying an opposite view, bit probably the suppliers aren't going with fixes because they are scared of another round of price hikes and don't want to be trapped honouring prices that would them out of business.
Be interesting to see comparable countries and to see if they have a better way of keeping costs down for consumers. Obviously some counties might use tax to subsidise fuel. That might well keep inflation down fuelling growth which would be a good thing.

We have one of the highest energy prices across the whole world, certainly in regards to electricity
« Last Edit: Today at 06:31:28 pm by Machae »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 44 45 46 47 48 [49]   Go Up
« previous next »
 