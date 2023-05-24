Appreciate all of this but why did they rapidly increase last year if this is the case?





It didn't rise as the wholesale price rose, there was a time lag. This is why energy suppliers went bust, they could not charge the consumer anymore, due to the cap, but had to purchase wholesale gas at a much higher rate. The companies running at tighter margins, without any liquidity or credit went bust, as they could not afford it. The price cap, at that time, was set every 6 months, as the price was relatively stable.Russia invaded and started their war in Feb 2022. Then as economic sanctions were imposed on them, Russia starting withholding their gas supplies, which led to a sharp increase in gas costs. But the price cap was already in place, so energy companies started to go bust and energy price fix deals were withdrawn from the market. People like Martin Lewis were warning that an energy increase was coming.Summer 2022 was the first big increase, but not as big as it could have been. This was because of the months used to calculate the cap, only approx half were at the new higher wholesale rate, half at the old cheap rate. Again, Martin Lewis etc were warning it was going to get worse than this.The energy price cap review period was changed to quarterly, as the market was more volatile. So then in August 2022 the cap was a massive increase as all months for the calculation were now at the higher rate.So looking at the exact wholesale price on this day last year, does not help. That is just a snapshot in time. You need to look at all the months feeding into the calculation. This time last year we had a previous 6-12 months of low wholesale prices, and the trend was upwards (sharply). At the same value this year, the previous months are at eye watering levels, but hopefully the trend is downwards.Please don't take me as an apologist for the energy companies, I still believe their is rampant profiteering from the producers.