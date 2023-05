They had a good section on the Nihal Radio5 show yesterday. He spoke to various people from different parts of the food chain.



I'm going to misremember the percentages so take them with a pinch of salt but inflation impacting on apple growers was about 30%. They were receiving less than 1% more from supermarkets whilst the supermarkets had put prices up for consumers by between 25 and 40%. Supermarkets will be dealing with their own inflation issues but they're clearly not spreading the pain evenly. Many apple growers are now ploughing over some of their orchards (which I think is not unusual as they replace older trees to keep the yield high) and not planting new orchards. In a few years there will be inevitable apple shortages and collective scratching of heads.



They had a professor on who seemed to be quite fair in her appraisal and didn't come across as an "activist". She said supermarkets are beholden to their shareholders to maximise profits and that's what they're doing in the absence of any regulation to stop them. It feels like it's far beyond the abilities of this government to regulate supermarkets even if they wanted to.