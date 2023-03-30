« previous next »
Fuel & energy prices

Re: Fuel & energy prices
March 30, 2023, 07:39:58 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on March 30, 2023, 07:19:36 pm
Who are you with? Im in about £700 credit so cut my direct debit by £100 a month and no issues with Octopus at all.

Sainsburys, which is just EON with Sainsburys branding. I haven't contested it yet, might give it a try.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
March 30, 2023, 07:44:30 pm
We still pay bills every 30 days,highest over the winter was about $240 that's for a two bedroom apt, gas heat and stove,i thought it was gonna be higher,last bill was about 160 and i think the rates come down next month maybe.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
March 30, 2023, 10:44:49 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March 30, 2023, 03:09:43 pm

Price gouging

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/dec/17/its-not-pay-claims-that-are-driving-up-prices-in-britain-its-profits
https://www.unitetheunion.org/media/4757/unite-investigates-corporate-profiteering-and-the-col-crisis.pdf


Several months ago, when petrol/diesel forecourt prices were up towards £2/litre and newspapers were actually looking into this, they found by refineries and retailers had hiked their margins 2x/3x/4x above the norm. When they questioned the refineries/retailers, the reaction was basically a shrug and a 'we lost money during Covid as demand dropped, so we're lining our pockets now'

https://www.independent.co.uk/independentpremium/business/fuel-prices-oil-refinery-profit-cma-b2118941.html

Begs the question: where were the Tory farmers and lorry drivers blockading the refineries last summer, when it was profiteering private companies driving up prices and a Tory government in power, not a Labour government putting a penny or two on fuel duty that's spent on bettering society?

But some stations close to each other are cheaper than others, as consumers we can pull prices down by filling up at the supermarket.

Also around the m6 between Birmingham and Northampton, currently £1.63 ish per litre of diesel.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
March 31, 2023, 10:19:09 am
Quote from: PaulF on March 30, 2023, 10:44:49 pm
But some stations close to each other are cheaper than others, as consumers we can pull prices down by filling up at the supermarket.

Also around the m6 between Birmingham and Northampton, currently £1.63 ish per litre of diesel.

that simply doesn't work near us, we have 3 garages within a mile of each other and they stay high regardless of usage
Re: Fuel & energy prices
March 31, 2023, 12:32:25 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on March 30, 2023, 07:39:58 pm
Sainsburys, which is just EON with Sainsburys branding. I haven't contested it yet, might give it a try.
Just tell them no and ask them to show their workings.
The problem they have is that lots of these requests for extra on the DDM are automated and when challenged make no sense. Last time I challenged ours (Shell) they said we shouldn't have been asked for more because we're in credit.

I'll pay a DD based on what I think we'll use, not what they think we'll use, and I absolutely refuse to front load what we pay. Money may as well be in our account not theirs.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
March 31, 2023, 01:57:46 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on March 30, 2023, 04:42:06 pm
I know we're losing the government subsidy but having built up over £300 or credit over the winter, just been told my payments will still be going up by another tenner a month just as we go into summer and usage will drop massively.

Quote from: Elmo! on March 30, 2023, 07:39:58 pm
Sainsburys, which is just EON with Sainsburys branding. I haven't contested it yet, might give it a try.

Just seen you're with the Sainsbury's-badged EON supplier. So am I.

I moved to them on a 2-year fixed in Oct 21 and they set my DD at £172/month (for both e & g) based on my historical usage (that I gave to them). I've had two winters and one summer and I'm currently £140 in deficit - but this will be at least cancelled out by lower use during summer, so at worst I'll be level by the end of the fixed contract.

They told me they were increasing my DD by almost £30 a month as, to use their phrasing, I'm using more energy than forecast.

I actually sat and worked out my usage for the last 12 months and found it was lower than the usage figures I'd gave to them. Going of the same unit costs and standing charges, I used an average £153/month.

(all figures don't include the 6 month govt summary, so I've been paying £106 for the past 5 months)

I emailed them to tell them not to change my DD amount, and included all my calculations, plus the point about having had 2 winters, 1 summer.

They emailed me back a couple of hours later telling me they wouldn't increase my DD, but advising me to keep a watch on the balance.

Don't know whether I needed to include all the figures, but went belt & braces. Suggest that, with you being in credit, it would be easy to tell them not to increase your payments.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
March 31, 2023, 02:16:39 pm
Is   there a discount if you just use electricity and have no gas or oil at your property ? I heard this in whispers but can't find any truth in it.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
April 1, 2023, 08:10:00 am
Quote from: End Product on March 31, 2023, 02:16:39 pm
Is   there a discount if you just use electricity and have no gas or oil at your property ? I heard this in whispers but can't find any truth in it.
Can't imagine there would be. Obviously check they don't try a standing charge for gas. Not sure how it works if gas is connected but you never use it.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
April 1, 2023, 10:01:20 am
Quote from: End Product on March 31, 2023, 02:16:39 pm
Is   there a discount if you just use electricity and have no gas or oil at your property ? I heard this in whispers but can't find any truth in it.

Not that I have seen. Places that have neither gas or oil boilers might be cheaper to run because I would imagine a lot of them are smaller homes or flats so they use less electricity, but I dont think the rates they pay are lower.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
April 4, 2023, 01:57:40 pm
Did you all take meter readings then on the 31st march?

I did mine but was unable to upload them as the app was "experiencing a higher than expected traffic" so submitted one from the 1st April.  I've just had my bill and low and behold the estimate is 7 units less meaning an extra £2.59 plus vat so if the robbing bastards do this with a million customers that's even more profit for them.

I've emailed them with the pic I took and told them to amend the bill accordingly.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
April 4, 2023, 05:57:14 pm
Something I've come across, during my latest piece of work.  Sounds good.

The British Electricity Authority



Quote
In 1947, as part of the programme of post war reconstruction through public ownership, the government nationalised the electricity industry of England, Wales and Scotland. The Minister of Fuel and Power was responsible for the industry. The British Electricity Authority was formed to run the power stations and National Grid and to co-ordinate the work of the new Area Electricity Boards which took over the five hundred and sixty existing electricity undertakings.

The Area Boards were responsible for the distribution and sale of electricity to customers. In addition, they undertook contracting work and the sale of electrical appliances. There were twelve boards in England and Wales and two in southern Scotland.

On the 1st April 1955 the Authority was replaced with the Central Electricity Authority because of the introduction of the Electricity Reoragnisation (Scotland) Act 1954. The Authority looked after interests in England and Wales while the South of Scotland Electricity Board was formed to look after generation, distribution and electricity supply in Southern and Central Scotland.

https://collection.sciencemuseumgroup.org.uk/people/ap14536/the-british-electricity-authority
Re: Fuel & energy prices
April 4, 2023, 06:33:00 pm
Quote from: reddebs on April  4, 2023, 01:57:40 pm
Did you all take meter readings then on the 31st march?

I did mine but was unable to upload them as the app was "experiencing a higher than expected traffic" so submitted one from the 1st April.  I've just had my bill and low and behold the estimate is 7 units less meaning an extra £2.59 plus vat so if the robbing bastards do this with a million customers that's even more profit for them.

I've emailed them with the pic I took and told them to amend the bill accordingly.

Did mine. My bill is going from my pre fixed rate of £86.33 to £169.03 variable rate. We have pre-budgeted for it but it is still horrible to see in black and white.

Just waiting for those wholesale prices to come down and see if there is some competition for a decent fixed rate
Re: Fuel & energy prices
April 4, 2023, 07:17:05 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on April  4, 2023, 06:33:00 pm
Did mine. My bill is going from my pre fixed rate of £86.33 to £169.03 variable rate. We have pre-budgeted for it but it is still horrible to see in black and white.

Just waiting for those wholesale prices to come down and see if there is some competition for a decent fixed rate

We've been paying between £90-£100 since last October and it's still the same now. 

Still shit when it was around £35 2yrs ago 😡
Re: Fuel & energy prices
April 6, 2023, 09:44:48 am
Been waking up to my gas being at £1:80 ish each morning since this week with all heating off. Has there been some standing charge added or something? Either that or I have a gas leak!
Re: Fuel & energy prices
April 6, 2023, 01:34:45 pm
Hot water tank? though that seems a lot.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
April 6, 2023, 01:43:18 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on April  6, 2023, 09:44:48 am
Been waking up to my gas being at £1:80 ish each morning since this week with all heating off. Has there been some standing charge added or something? Either that or I have a gas leak!

Assuming you have a smart meter you should be able to see the previous days usage down to 30 minute intervals, that should show you if your using any gas overnight.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
April 6, 2023, 02:35:10 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on April  6, 2023, 01:43:18 pm
Assuming you have a smart meter you should be able to see the previous days usage down to 30 minute intervals, that should show you if your using any gas overnight.

Quote from: PaulF on April  6, 2023, 01:34:45 pm
Hot water tank? though that seems a lot.

No tank, will check my smart meter as WLR says and see if it shows anything.

I was thinking maybe the prices had skyrocketed or something from April 1st as it seems to have only been this week. Will have a check an see...
Re: Fuel & energy prices
April 6, 2023, 03:04:20 pm
Do report back as we love this sort of investigation.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
April 6, 2023, 03:10:37 pm
Average price cap forecast is now under £2050 in July . 

Thats pretty much a 20% drop from Q2 that

Re: Fuel & energy prices
April 6, 2023, 04:03:17 pm
Heres Cornwalls latest prediction, its gone up very slightly from their last prediction that I shared I think, but now includes the unit prices.

https://www.cornwall-insight.com/press/cornwall-insight-release-price-cap-predictions-for-july-and-october-2023/
Re: Fuel & energy prices
April 6, 2023, 04:04:43 pm
Is a Smart meter worth it then, I've kept ignoring their requests to install one in my property
Re: Fuel & energy prices
April 6, 2023, 04:19:15 pm
Quote from: Machae on April  6, 2023, 04:04:43 pm
Is a Smart meter worth it then, I've kept ignoring their requests to install one in my property

It doesnt make your bills any lower by itself, it just tells you how much youre spending so you can decide if youre spending too much or can afford to put the heating on a bit more.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
April 6, 2023, 04:22:19 pm
Quote from: Machae on April  6, 2023, 04:04:43 pm
Is a Smart meter worth it then, I've kept ignoring their requests to install one in my property

I personally think they're great.  I'm a bit of a data nerd though.  I enjoy looking at my energy breakdown and seeing what is costing how much and when.

The two good things are that you don't need to remember to give a meter reading anymore and that you can monitor your current energy usage.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
April 7, 2023, 11:59:59 am
Quote from: PaulF on April  6, 2023, 03:04:20 pm
Do report back as we love this sort of investigation.

 ;D

I got the app which goes with my smart meter to then give me hourly breakdowns for the past week as WLR suggested but it's still waiting to sync (up to 48 hours apparently), as my smart meter on its own only gives breakdowns daily, weekly or monthly. However I have now noticed the amount is back to normal of around 20-40p when I wake up in the morning, so at a loss so far what happened the first few days of the month. The investigation continues....

Quote from: Machae on April  6, 2023, 04:04:43 pm
Is a Smart meter worth it then, I've kept ignoring their requests to install one in my property

I know some avoided getting them for years due to problems switching providers if 1st generation ones where installed, however I think that issue has passed now?

I got one before the winter to help check on my spend and found them brilliant to be honest, mainly because I can view live usage and I can then notice if I need to adjust settings etc if things are running higher than usual. So there is not a big surprise at the end of the month.

I think just being able to see the meter in the kitchen all the time makes me conscious of making sure radiators are off when rooms are not being used, lights are off, etc, etc to keep the price down each day. Also becomes a little bit competitive trying to beat the previous week/day.  ;D
Re: Fuel & energy prices
April 7, 2023, 12:34:27 pm
I have a smart meter and a hive. Saves me a fortune, rather, it shows how money I was wasting before I got them.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
April 8, 2023, 12:35:55 am
Well Octopus have just put my payments up from £160 to £238.  Came in 3 days before my mortgage has just gone up by £109 as well. and Council tax up £20 a month.

So, just an extra £207 a month to find for no increase in anything.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
April 8, 2023, 01:56:06 am
Quote from: blert596 on April  8, 2023, 12:35:55 am
Well Octopus have just put my payments up from £160 to £238.  Came in 3 days before my mortgage has just gone up by £109 as well. and Council tax up £20 a month.

So, just an extra £207 a month to find for no increase in anything.

 :(
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Yesterday at 08:43:59 pm
Surprised nobody has posted this yet:

Britons need to accept theyre poorer, says Bank of England economist

Chief economist Huw Pill says workers and firms should stop trying to pass on rising costs by hiking prices or demanding better wages

Quote
British households and businesses need to accept they are poorer and stop seeking pay increases and pushing prices higher, the Bank of Englands chief economist, Huw Pill, has said.

Pill said a game of pass the parcel is taking place in the economy  as households and companies try to pass on their higher costs.

Speaking on a podcast produced by Columbia law school, Pill said its natural for a household to seek higher wages in response to soaring energy bills, or for a restaurant to increase its prices.

However, he said the UK is a big importer of natural gas, and its price has gone up a lot compared with the exports, mainly services, which the UK sells to the rest of the world.

If the cost of what youre buying has gone up compared to what youre selling, youre going to be worse off, he said.

So somehow in the UK, someone needs to accept that theyre worse off and stop trying to maintain their real spending power by bidding up prices, whether higher wages or passing the energy costs through on to customers.

And what were facing now is that reluctance to accept that, yes, were all worse off, and we all have to take our share.

Instead, [people] try and pass that cost on to one of our compatriots, saying well be all right, but they will have to take our share too.

That pass the parcel game thats going on here  that game is generating inflation, and that part of inflation can persist.

Last year, BoE governor Andrew Bailey, was widely criticised after saying workers should not ask for big pay rises, to try to stop prices rising out of control.

Pills comments risk attracting fresh criticism that Threadneedle Street is out of touch over the cost of living crisis, at a time when public sector workers have been striking as they sought pay rises to match, or beat, inflation.

They come on a day in which Nestlé, PepsiCo and McDonalds have all reported that higher prices boosted their sales this year, and as UK families face 17.3% grocery inflation in supermarkets.

Bailey was paid £495,000 in the year to 28 February 2022, while Pill was paid £88,000 for his first five months and 24 days, according the the central banks annual report, taking his annual salary to £180,000. According to the latest official data, median average household disposable income last year was £32,300.

The headline rate of inflation in the UK fell by less than expected in March, to 10.1% from 10.4% in February, as households came under pressure from food and drink prices soaring at their fastest annual rate since 1977.

The Bank is widely expected to increase interest rates for the 12th time in a row next month, by 0.25 percentage points to 4.5%, as it attempts to curb inflation.

During the podcast, Pill explained that inflation has been higher than we expected for longer, for an undesirably long time, and that central banks have lifted interest rates to fight rising prices.

However, he said a series of shocks had all pushed inflation in the same direction, meaning price pressures had not dissipated.

First, the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted supply in the economy, just as the US government was handing out stimulus cheques to citizens in the lockdown. Those cheques led to increased demand for consumer goods, allowing retailers to lift prices.

Just as the pandemic inflation shock was easing, Russia turned off gas supplies to Europe, driving up wholesale energy prices by over 1,000%.

That had a massive contribution to inflation, Pill says, and while gas prices have fallen recently from their Ukraine war highs, food price inflation is now accelerating.

In the UK, food and non-alcoholic drink inflation is the highest in 45 years, with prices rising by over 19% in the year to March.

Last month, the Unite union reported that large corporations have fuelled inflation with price increases that go beyond rising costs of raw materials and wages.

This trend of greedflation is causing growing concern in central banking circles, given companies have had little trouble in hiking their prices.
Peppers, tomatoes and lemons
Global greedflation: big firms driving shopping bills to record highs
Read more

Many companies have taken advantage of the return of inflation to inflate their prices excessively, at the risk of stimulating an inflationary spiral, warned Charles-Henry Monchau, chief investment officer at Bank Syz, the boutique Swiss private bank.

The idea is simple: when world prices rose because of supply and demand, companies raised their prices. But they didnt just raise them to cover higher costs. They have fuelled inflation with price increases that go beyond the rise in raw material costs and wages, pushing their revenues to record levels, Monchau said.

The weakness of the pound has also pushed up the cost of imports. Sterling fell to a record low last autumn after the mini-budget chaos, hitting $1.03, but has now recovered to about $1.24. Before the 2016 Brexit vote, the pound was worth almost $1.50.

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/apr/25/britons-need-to-accept-theyre-poorer-says-bank-of-england-economist

Really thoughtful of him.

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Yesterday at 09:34:32 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:43:59 pm
Surprised nobody has posted this yet:

Britons need to accept theyre poorer, says Bank of England economist

Chief economist Huw Pill says workers and firms should stop trying to pass on rising costs by hiking prices or demanding better wages

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/apr/25/britons-need-to-accept-theyre-poorer-says-bank-of-england-economist

Really thoughtful of him.

Know your places peasants!
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Yesterday at 09:38:36 pm
I hope people like him one day lose all or most of their wealth. Then they will realise how utterly fucking stupid their comments were
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Yesterday at 09:39:17 pm
Essentialy he's right though. There is greedflation going on, but I think higher fuel prices and brexit costs have eroded our standard of living. Competition 'should' see greedflation eradicated when consumers switch.  Food is amongst the worst hit prices and I think the discounters are preventing too much profiteering. I've no numbers to back this up but Tesco seem to work really hard to compete with Aldi for example.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Yesterday at 10:01:24 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:39:17 pm
Essentialy he's right though. There is greedflation going on, but I think higher fuel prices and brexit costs have eroded our standard of living. Competition 'should' see greedflation eradicated when consumers switch.  Food is amongst the worst hit prices and I think the discounters are preventing too much profiteering. I've no numbers to back this up but Tesco seem to work really hard to compete with Aldi for example.

The main problem with competition is there isn't any. 

All the big household named stores are all part of the same niche, owned by the same groups, supplied by the same producers, listed on the same markets, with the same shareholders, investors and pension funds propping them up.

Food, clothes, shoes, electricals, fuel, energy, phones, broadband etc etc etc

Same pot, same piss.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Yesterday at 10:03:08 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:39:17 pm
Essentialy he's right though. There is greedflation going on, but I think higher fuel prices and brexit costs have eroded our standard of living. Competition 'should' see greedflation eradicated when consumers switch.  Food is amongst the worst hit prices and I think the discounters are preventing too much profiteering. I've no numbers to back this up but Tesco seem to work really hard to compete with Aldi for example.

I know right - the cheek of some to demand better pay and a better standard of life.

Indeed.  The free markets have really delivered for society overall and I'm sure they will continue to do so.

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Yesterday at 10:05:26 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:01:24 pm
The main problem with competition is there isn't any.

All the big household named stores are all part of the same niche, owned by the same groups, supplied by the same producers, listed on the same markets, with the same shareholders, investors and pension funds propping them up.

Food, clothes, shoes, electricals, fuel, energy, phones, broadband etc etc etc

Same pot, same piss.

In one!

Food is pretty much controlled by a handful of companies.  That goes for most other essentials for life.  It's a monopoly/cartel/racket.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Yesterday at 10:21:46 pm
Competition is non-existent. Because everyone is raising prices, there is no compulsion for companies to do anything else.

And along with greedflation, food and household essentials are being wrung for every cent of profit through shrinkflation. Tesco being one of the worst culprits on their own brands, but all the suppliers are doing it too.

Tesco will preach about freezing prices without mentioning theyve cut down product sizes. Their baked in house breads are comical.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Yesterday at 10:47:25 pm
That's where the Gov should step in but we all know that won't happen because most of those c*nts are also gouging in one way or another.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Today at 06:21:14 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:03:08 pm
I know right - the cheek of some to demand better pay and a better standard of life.

Indeed.  The free markets have really delivered for society overall and I'm sure they will continue to do so.


It's all very well demanding pay rises to keep pace with inflation. But what happens when you do? Your employer puts his prices up .
Obviously shareholders should take a cut of that pain via companies taking less profits but I'm not sure how we make that happen.
I believe there is reasonable competition in the supermarket sector. Am I just being naive here?
