« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 40 41 42 43 44 [45]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fuel & energy prices  (Read 65505 times)

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,991
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1760 on: March 30, 2023, 07:39:58 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on March 30, 2023, 07:19:36 pm
Who are you with? Im in about £700 credit so cut my direct debit by £100 a month and no issues with Octopus at all.

Sainsburys, which is just EON with Sainsburys branding. I haven't contested it yet, might give it a try.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,064
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1761 on: March 30, 2023, 07:44:30 pm »
We still pay bills every 30 days,highest over the winter was about $240 that's for a two bedroom apt, gas heat and stove,i thought it was gonna be higher,last bill was about 160 and i think the rates come down next month maybe.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,108
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1762 on: March 30, 2023, 10:44:49 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March 30, 2023, 03:09:43 pm

Price gouging

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/dec/17/its-not-pay-claims-that-are-driving-up-prices-in-britain-its-profits
https://www.unitetheunion.org/media/4757/unite-investigates-corporate-profiteering-and-the-col-crisis.pdf


Several months ago, when petrol/diesel forecourt prices were up towards £2/litre and newspapers were actually looking into this, they found by refineries and retailers had hiked their margins 2x/3x/4x above the norm. When they questioned the refineries/retailers, the reaction was basically a shrug and a 'we lost money during Covid as demand dropped, so we're lining our pockets now'

https://www.independent.co.uk/independentpremium/business/fuel-prices-oil-refinery-profit-cma-b2118941.html

Begs the question: where were the Tory farmers and lorry drivers blockading the refineries last summer, when it was profiteering private companies driving up prices and a Tory government in power, not a Labour government putting a penny or two on fuel duty that's spent on bettering society?

But some stations close to each other are cheaper than others, as consumers we can pull prices down by filling up at the supermarket.

Also around the m6 between Birmingham and Northampton, currently £1.63 ish per litre of diesel.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,940
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1763 on: March 31, 2023, 10:19:09 am »
Quote from: PaulF on March 30, 2023, 10:44:49 pm
But some stations close to each other are cheaper than others, as consumers we can pull prices down by filling up at the supermarket.

Also around the m6 between Birmingham and Northampton, currently £1.63 ish per litre of diesel.

that simply doesn't work near us, we have 3 garages within a mile of each other and they stay high regardless of usage
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1764 on: March 31, 2023, 12:32:25 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on March 30, 2023, 07:39:58 pm
Sainsburys, which is just EON with Sainsburys branding. I haven't contested it yet, might give it a try.
Just tell them no and ask them to show their workings.
The problem they have is that lots of these requests for extra on the DDM are automated and when challenged make no sense. Last time I challenged ours (Shell) they said we shouldn't have been asked for more because we're in credit.

I'll pay a DD based on what I think we'll use, not what they think we'll use, and I absolutely refuse to front load what we pay. Money may as well be in our account not theirs.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,586
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1765 on: March 31, 2023, 01:57:46 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on March 30, 2023, 04:42:06 pm
I know we're losing the government subsidy but having built up over £300 or credit over the winter, just been told my payments will still be going up by another tenner a month just as we go into summer and usage will drop massively.

Quote from: Elmo! on March 30, 2023, 07:39:58 pm
Sainsburys, which is just EON with Sainsburys branding. I haven't contested it yet, might give it a try.

Just seen you're with the Sainsbury's-badged EON supplier. So am I.

I moved to them on a 2-year fixed in Oct 21 and they set my DD at £172/month (for both e & g) based on my historical usage (that I gave to them). I've had two winters and one summer and I'm currently £140 in deficit - but this will be at least cancelled out by lower use during summer, so at worst I'll be level by the end of the fixed contract.

They told me they were increasing my DD by almost £30 a month as, to use their phrasing, I'm using more energy than forecast.

I actually sat and worked out my usage for the last 12 months and found it was lower than the usage figures I'd gave to them. Going of the same unit costs and standing charges, I used an average £153/month.

(all figures don't include the 6 month govt summary, so I've been paying £106 for the past 5 months)

I emailed them to tell them not to change my DD amount, and included all my calculations, plus the point about having had 2 winters, 1 summer.

They emailed me back a couple of hours later telling me they wouldn't increase my DD, but advising me to keep a watch on the balance.

Don't know whether I needed to include all the figures, but went belt & braces. Suggest that, with you being in credit, it would be easy to tell them not to increase your payments.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,525
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1766 on: March 31, 2023, 02:16:39 pm »
Is   there a discount if you just use electricity and have no gas or oil at your property ? I heard this in whispers but can't find any truth in it.
Logged
No time for caution.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,108
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1767 on: April 1, 2023, 08:10:00 am »
Quote from: End Product on March 31, 2023, 02:16:39 pm
Is   there a discount if you just use electricity and have no gas or oil at your property ? I heard this in whispers but can't find any truth in it.
Can't imagine there would be. Obviously check they don't try a standing charge for gas. Not sure how it works if gas is connected but you never use it.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,450
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1768 on: April 1, 2023, 10:01:20 am »
Quote from: End Product on March 31, 2023, 02:16:39 pm
Is   there a discount if you just use electricity and have no gas or oil at your property ? I heard this in whispers but can't find any truth in it.

Not that I have seen. Places that have neither gas or oil boilers might be cheaper to run because I would imagine a lot of them are smaller homes or flats so they use less electricity, but I dont think the rates they pay are lower.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1769 on: April 4, 2023, 01:57:40 pm »
Did you all take meter readings then on the 31st march?

I did mine but was unable to upload them as the app was "experiencing a higher than expected traffic" so submitted one from the 1st April.  I've just had my bill and low and behold the estimate is 7 units less meaning an extra £2.59 plus vat so if the robbing bastards do this with a million customers that's even more profit for them.

I've emailed them with the pic I took and told them to amend the bill accordingly.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,264
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1770 on: April 4, 2023, 05:57:14 pm »
Something I've come across, during my latest piece of work.  Sounds good.

The British Electricity Authority



Quote
In 1947, as part of the programme of post war reconstruction through public ownership, the government nationalised the electricity industry of England, Wales and Scotland. The Minister of Fuel and Power was responsible for the industry. The British Electricity Authority was formed to run the power stations and National Grid and to co-ordinate the work of the new Area Electricity Boards which took over the five hundred and sixty existing electricity undertakings.

The Area Boards were responsible for the distribution and sale of electricity to customers. In addition, they undertook contracting work and the sale of electrical appliances. There were twelve boards in England and Wales and two in southern Scotland.

On the 1st April 1955 the Authority was replaced with the Central Electricity Authority because of the introduction of the Electricity Reoragnisation (Scotland) Act 1954. The Authority looked after interests in England and Wales while the South of Scotland Electricity Board was formed to look after generation, distribution and electricity supply in Southern and Central Scotland.

https://collection.sciencemuseumgroup.org.uk/people/ap14536/the-british-electricity-authority
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,571
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1771 on: April 4, 2023, 06:33:00 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on April  4, 2023, 01:57:40 pm
Did you all take meter readings then on the 31st march?

I did mine but was unable to upload them as the app was "experiencing a higher than expected traffic" so submitted one from the 1st April.  I've just had my bill and low and behold the estimate is 7 units less meaning an extra £2.59 plus vat so if the robbing bastards do this with a million customers that's even more profit for them.

I've emailed them with the pic I took and told them to amend the bill accordingly.

Did mine. My bill is going from my pre fixed rate of £86.33 to £169.03 variable rate. We have pre-budgeted for it but it is still horrible to see in black and white.

Just waiting for those wholesale prices to come down and see if there is some competition for a decent fixed rate
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1772 on: April 4, 2023, 07:17:05 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on April  4, 2023, 06:33:00 pm
Did mine. My bill is going from my pre fixed rate of £86.33 to £169.03 variable rate. We have pre-budgeted for it but it is still horrible to see in black and white.

Just waiting for those wholesale prices to come down and see if there is some competition for a decent fixed rate

We've been paying between £90-£100 since last October and it's still the same now. 

Still shit when it was around £35 2yrs ago 😡
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,554
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1773 on: April 6, 2023, 09:44:48 am »
Been waking up to my gas being at £1:80 ish each morning since this week with all heating off. Has there been some standing charge added or something? Either that or I have a gas leak!
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,108
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1774 on: April 6, 2023, 01:34:45 pm »
Hot water tank? though that seems a lot.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,450
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1775 on: April 6, 2023, 01:43:18 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on April  6, 2023, 09:44:48 am
Been waking up to my gas being at £1:80 ish each morning since this week with all heating off. Has there been some standing charge added or something? Either that or I have a gas leak!

Assuming you have a smart meter you should be able to see the previous days usage down to 30 minute intervals, that should show you if your using any gas overnight.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,554
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1776 on: April 6, 2023, 02:35:10 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on April  6, 2023, 01:43:18 pm
Assuming you have a smart meter you should be able to see the previous days usage down to 30 minute intervals, that should show you if your using any gas overnight.

Quote from: PaulF on April  6, 2023, 01:34:45 pm
Hot water tank? though that seems a lot.

No tank, will check my smart meter as WLR says and see if it shows anything.

I was thinking maybe the prices had skyrocketed or something from April 1st as it seems to have only been this week. Will have a check an see...
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,108
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1777 on: April 6, 2023, 03:04:20 pm »
Do report back as we love this sort of investigation.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,661
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1778 on: April 6, 2023, 03:10:37 pm »
Average price cap forecast is now under £2050 in July . 

Thats pretty much a 20% drop from Q2 that

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,450
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1779 on: April 6, 2023, 04:03:17 pm »
Heres Cornwalls latest prediction, its gone up very slightly from their last prediction that I shared I think, but now includes the unit prices.

https://www.cornwall-insight.com/press/cornwall-insight-release-price-cap-predictions-for-july-and-october-2023/
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,049
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1780 on: April 6, 2023, 04:04:43 pm »
Is a Smart meter worth it then, I've kept ignoring their requests to install one in my property
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,450
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1781 on: April 6, 2023, 04:19:15 pm »
Quote from: Machae on April  6, 2023, 04:04:43 pm
Is a Smart meter worth it then, I've kept ignoring their requests to install one in my property

It doesnt make your bills any lower by itself, it just tells you how much youre spending so you can decide if youre spending too much or can afford to put the heating on a bit more.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,264
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1782 on: April 6, 2023, 04:22:19 pm »
Quote from: Machae on April  6, 2023, 04:04:43 pm
Is a Smart meter worth it then, I've kept ignoring their requests to install one in my property

I personally think they're great.  I'm a bit of a data nerd though.  I enjoy looking at my energy breakdown and seeing what is costing how much and when.

The two good things are that you don't need to remember to give a meter reading anymore and that you can monitor your current energy usage.
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,554
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1783 on: Yesterday at 11:59:59 am »
Quote from: PaulF on April  6, 2023, 03:04:20 pm
Do report back as we love this sort of investigation.

 ;D

I got the app which goes with my smart meter to then give me hourly breakdowns for the past week as WLR suggested but it's still waiting to sync (up to 48 hours apparently), as my smart meter on its own only gives breakdowns daily, weekly or monthly. However I have now noticed the amount is back to normal of around 20-40p when I wake up in the morning, so at a loss so far what happened the first few days of the month. The investigation continues....

Quote from: Machae on April  6, 2023, 04:04:43 pm
Is a Smart meter worth it then, I've kept ignoring their requests to install one in my property

I know some avoided getting them for years due to problems switching providers if 1st generation ones where installed, however I think that issue has passed now?

I got one before the winter to help check on my spend and found them brilliant to be honest, mainly because I can view live usage and I can then notice if I need to adjust settings etc if things are running higher than usual. So there is not a big surprise at the end of the month.

I think just being able to see the meter in the kitchen all the time makes me conscious of making sure radiators are off when rooms are not being used, lights are off, etc, etc to keep the price down each day. Also becomes a little bit competitive trying to beat the previous week/day.  ;D
Logged

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,119
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1784 on: Yesterday at 12:34:27 pm »
I have a smart meter and a hive. Saves me a fortune, rather, it shows how money I was wasting before I got them.
Logged

Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,960
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1785 on: Today at 12:35:55 am »
Well Octopus have just put my payments up from £160 to £238.  Came in 3 days before my mortgage has just gone up by £109 as well. and Council tax up £20 a month.

So, just an extra £207 a month to find for no increase in anything.
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.
Pages: 1 ... 40 41 42 43 44 [45]   Go Up
« previous next »
 