I know we're losing the government subsidy but having built up over £300 or credit over the winter, just been told my payments will still be going up by another tenner a month just as we go into summer and usage will drop massively.



Sainsburys, which is just EON with Sainsburys branding. I haven't contested it yet, might give it a try.



Just seen you're with the Sainsbury's-badged EON supplier. So am I.I moved to them on a 2-year fixed in Oct 21 and they set my DD at £172/month (for both e & g) based on my historical usage (that I gave to them). I've had two winters and one summer and I'm currently £140 in deficit - but this will be at least cancelled out by lower use during summer, so at worst I'll be level by the end of the fixed contract.They told me they were increasing my DD by almost £30 a month as, to use their phrasing, I'm using more energy than forecast.I actually sat and worked out my usage for the last 12 months and found it was lower than the usage figures I'd gave to them. Going of the same unit costs and standing charges, I used an average £153/month.(all figures don't include the 6 month govt summary, so I've been paying £106 for the past 5 months)I emailed them to tell them not to change my DD amount, and included all my calculations, plus the point about having had 2 winters, 1 summer.They emailed me back a couple of hours later telling me they wouldn't increase my DD, but advising me to keep a watch on the balance.Don't know whether I needed to include all the figures, but went belt & braces. Suggest that, with you being in credit, it would be easy to tell them not to increase your payments.