Despite wholesale prices now being pretty much the same, fuel forecourt prices for diesel are on average 17p more expensive than petrol.Fuel retailers (forecourts) are making a margin of around 20p/litre on dieselI think at least some of the reason for this is that a lot of commercial vehicles, from 'white vans' to goods vehicles, are diesel. Obviously a proportion of these (especially HGV's) will have their own filling up facilities. But your everyday vans and SGV's won't. A lot of these will be vehicles belonging to a company and the drivers issued with a fuel card, meaning the detailed fuel costs (ie, per-litre) get absorbed into company accountsThe problem is that these companies will see a bloated overall fuel bill and add the cost onto the price it charges for its services/goods. That means higher goods prices for the general public.Again, this is a national con. And the market is failing, given the whiff of price-fixing (ie, that they're all scooping the higher margin and none are reducing their margins to hoover up volume)