I was looking for info on what the actual unit rate will be when lower energy prices feed through to the prices charged.
Is that fag packet maths based on a 20% reduction or have you seen the figure quoted?
New Energy Price Guarantee
rates from 1 April to 30 June 2023
Current Energy Price Guarantee
rates from 1 January to 31 March 2023
Gas
Unit rate: 10.31p per kilowatt hour (kWh)
Standing charge: 29.11p per day
Unit rate: 10.33p per kilowatt hour (kWh)
Standing charge: 28.49p per day
Electricity
Unit rate: 33.21p per kWh
Standing charge: 52.97p per day
Unit rate: 34.04p per kWh
Standing charge: 46.36p per day
Rates and standing charges are averages, which vary by region. Assumes payment by direct debit and includes VAT (at 5%). For those who pay each month after getting a bill, it's typically 6-8% higher.