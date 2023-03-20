Yeah, Octopus are excellent, would definitely recommend them even though I was forced to move to them after Avro went bust.





Same here, i was put on one of their fixes for the Intelligent tariff as i have an electric car - 23p/kwh normal tariff and 5p/kwh between 11pm and 5.30am.This is due to end on the 23rd April and the new tariff is 41p/kwh normal and 10p/kwh off peak - so i'm going to see quite the increase in costs.The only saving grace is that i have Solar Panels, and I should start seeing the benefit of those in the coming months to off set the raises.Is there a new gas tariff coming out? Mine is currently 10p/kwh and could do without that increasing as well!!