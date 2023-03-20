« previous next »
Author Topic: Fuel & energy prices  (Read 62473 times)

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: fowlermagic on March 20, 2023, 04:36:41 pm
Saw a wee clip of Jon Stewart going on about inflation so not exactly the most solid source for our issues but again it definitely had a few good points. The more money in our pockets has caused higher demand when supplies are low. Definitely true for the housing market as inflation has gone through the roof so raise interest rates, less people can afford to buy, less demand, bingo. Sounds good until you still have ten bidders for a house instead of twenty so there is still a bidding war and current house owners struggling with bills get hammered again by higher mortgage rates.

Our problems are created by the common peep not the pirates in charge of the vulture companies.

Do you mean the more in wealthy peoples pockets?

Do you ever ask yourself the question 'why is there people with so much more money than others?'
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: fowlermagic on March 20, 2023, 04:36:41 pm
Saw a wee clip of Jon Stewart going on about inflation so not exactly the most solid source for our issues but again it definitely had a few good points. The more money in our pockets has caused higher demand when supplies are low. Definitely true for the housing market as inflation has gone through the roof so raise interest rates, less people can afford to buy, less demand, bingo. Sounds good until you still have ten bidders for a house instead of twenty so there is still a bidding war and current house owners struggling with bills get hammered again by higher mortgage rates.

Our problems are created by the common peep not the pirates in charge of the vulture companies.

It's worth watching the whole episode of Stewarts show if you have Apple TV - it's the latest episode.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: fowlermagic on March 20, 2023, 04:36:41 pm
Our problems are created by the common peep not the pirates in charge of the vulture companies.

Sorry, I'll never accept that.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: Red-Soldier on March 20, 2023, 07:54:16 pm
Do you mean the more in wealthy peoples pockets?

Do you ever ask yourself the question 'why is there people with so much more money than others?'

Just taking the piss as the Stewart clip basically said how could the people without money be the issue as everything the world bank and governments are doing now hurt who the most?? Those without money.

Here in Ireland we went out and protested the water charges. That was pennies compared to what's going on now. How they have not capped the oil and energy prices at this stage is ridiculous. If they ordered prices back to precovid levels those vulture companies would cry murder as they have to tell their investors we are returning to normal profits.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: fowlermagic on March 20, 2023, 08:18:32 pm
Just taking the piss as the Stewart clip basically said how could the people without money be the issue as everything the world bank and governments are doing now hurt who the most?? Those without money.

Here in Ireland we went out and protested the water charges. That was pennies compared to what's going on now. How they have not capped the oil and energy prices at this stage is ridiculous. If they ordered prices back to precovid levels those vulture companies would cry murder as they have to tell their investors we are returning to normal profits.

Gotcha!

Passed me by that.  Thought you were being serious for a second there  :)
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: fowlermagic on March 20, 2023, 08:18:32 pm
Just taking the piss as the Stewart clip basically said how could the people without money be the issue as everything the world bank and governments are doing now hurt who the most?? Those without money.

Here in Ireland we went out and protested the water charges. That was pennies compared to what's going on now. How they have not capped the oil and energy prices at this stage is ridiculous. If they ordered prices back to precovid levels those vulture companies would cry murder as they have to tell their investors we are returning to normal profits.

Ah! :)
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Or is it the case that the govnt are fostering an environment that allows /encourages the vultures to take advantage of the common peeps?
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: A Red Abroad on March 20, 2023, 04:23:02 pm
When I visit the UK, I buy some stuff in bulk anyway - teabags, brown sauce, baked beans - stuff that's difficult to find in France. But, the way the wind is blowing - and with climate change really starting to affect food production, we are now using the basement as a store for canned goods (and stuff in jars) - it looks like proper 'tinfoil hat' nuclear bunker now.  ;D

I was lucky enough to play two gigs in Poland right in the middle of the Lech Walesa/Solidarność thing - just as things were starting to open up a little.

The 'state' promoter was actually very good, but we were accompanied everywhere by a couple of soldiers and a 'secret policeman' and the shops were literally empty. I mean shelves and shelves of nothing.  :(

As an aside, we were paid in coal.  ;D




We didn't actually see the coal - as the Zloty was worthless as an international currency, the promoter (the state) sent/shipped what was effectively free coal to a UK importer, who then paid us in GBP - bonkers!

We were given some Zlotys for 'per diem' expenses - but there was f*ck all to buy. :(

The 100 Zloty note (and I think the 20) looked like a tenner (a bit) - one of the roadies collected everybody's unused notes up and rubber-banded a tenner on the top and bottom so he looked like 'Loadsamoney' with a 'massive wad' on his return to the UK.  ;D


Thats an amazing story.   Had a smile on my face
Re: Fuel & energy prices
My one year fix on energy is ending 1st April but excluding the payment we have been getting,  would have been paying £120 a month it's going up to £127 so a slight hooray as not as bad as feared.



Re: Fuel & energy prices
I see whilst prices have risen, Tesco are now reducing the clubcard rewards to x2 from x3 :butt

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-65024091
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 11:42:16 am
I see whilst prices have risen, Tesco are now reducing the clubcard rewards to x2 from x3 :butt

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-65024091

Every little helps  ;)

Quote
The grocer is not the only retailer to have made its rewards scheme less generous recently.

From May, Boot's Advantage Card holders will get 25% less for every £1 they spend in store, earning 3p rather than 4p.

In November, Sainsbury's Bank cut the amount of Nectar points customers could earn by 75%, from two points for every £1 spent, to one point for every £2.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: A Red Abroad on March 20, 2023, 04:23:02 pm
When I visit the UK, I buy some stuff in bulk anyway - teabags, brown sauce, baked beans - stuff that's difficult to find in France. But, the way the wind is blowing - and with climate change really starting to affect food production, we are now using the basement as a store for canned goods (and stuff in jars) - it looks like proper 'tinfoil hat' nuclear bunker now.  ;D

I was lucky enough to play two gigs in Poland right in the middle of the Lech Walesa/Solidarność thing - just as things were starting to open up a little.

The 'state' promoter was actually very good, but we were accompanied everywhere by a couple of soldiers and a 'secret policeman' and the shops were literally empty. I mean shelves and shelves of nothing.  :(

As an aside, we were paid in coal.  ;D




We didn't actually see the coal - as the Zloty was worthless as an international currency, the promoter (the state) sent/shipped what was effectively free coal to a UK importer, who then paid us in GBP - bonkers!

We were given some Zlotys for 'per diem' expenses - but there was f*ck all to buy. :(

The 100 Zloty note (and I think the 20) looked like a tenner (a bit) - one of the roadies collected everybody's unused notes up and rubber-banded a tenner on the top and bottom so he looked like 'Loadsamoney' with a 'massive wad' on his return to the UK.  ;D


Great story! I'd say historic memories, but I'm worried the world is going the same way again.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 12:34:49 pm
Great story! I'd say historic memories, but I'm worried the world is going the same way again.
Not for Poland!  That's a country transformed and very much on a different trajectory to the UK.  They're rightly nervous about what is happening in Ukraine but their UN and EU membership make them an entirely different proposition these days.

I agree though, great story A Red Abroad  ;D
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Thanks guys.  :thumbup
Re: Fuel & energy prices
What a pack of lying bastards.

I've just had all the crap from Scottish power saying about the increases and other changes from 1st April.

My unit prices have gone from 48.6p per kwhs to 61.8p per kwhs although the daily standing charge has come down by 2p per day.  It then tells me that based on my last 12mths usage my annual costs will only increase by £1!!

I've just done the calculation and I'll need to increase my mthly DD from £90 to £162.50.

How the fuck is that a £1 increase??
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:43:20 pm
What a pack of lying bastards.

I've just had all the crap from Scottish power saying about the increases and other changes from 1st April.

My unit prices have gone from 48.6p per kwhs to 61.8p per kwhs although the daily standing charge has come down by 2p per day.  It then tells me that based on my last 12mths usage my annual costs will only increase by £1!!

I've just done the calculation and I'll need to increase my mthly DD from £90 to £162.50.

How the fuck is that a £1 increase??

Can't you switch providers?
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 06:50:18 pm
Can't you switch providers?

I've no idea mate I've not looked for 6mths or so and there wasn't much difference in prices then.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Can anyone explain how this actually works if we're already under the £2500 per year costs and it's being kept at less than £2500 how can ours go up from just over £1000 to nearly £1800??
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:52:53 pm
I've no idea mate I've not looked for 6mths or so and there wasn't much difference in prices then.

Just switch to Octopus.  Their customer service is much better, same price.  Different companies arse about with their direct debits more.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 07:12:15 pm
Just switch to Octopus.  Their customer service is much better, same price.  Different companies arse about with their direct debits more.

I'm just checking round now mate.

It's £6 a year saving 🤷
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:55:31 pm
Can anyone explain how this actually works if we're already under the £2500 per year costs and it's being kept at less than £2500 how can ours go up from just over £1000 to nearly £1800??
Have you dropped off a fix rate tariff that was set before it all kicked off?
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:57:31 pm
Have you dropped off a fix rate tariff that was set before it all kicked off?

Nah it's ok though I've sussed out why it seemed so high 👍
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 07:12:15 pm
Just switch to Octopus.  Their customer service is much better, same price.  Different companies arse about with their direct debits more.

Yeah, Octopus are excellent, would definitely recommend them even though I was forced to move to them after Avro went bust.
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:55:03 pm
Yeah, Octopus are excellent, would definitely recommend them even though I was forced to move to them after Avro went bust.


Same here, i was put on one of their fixes for the Intelligent tariff as i have an electric car - 23p/kwh normal tariff and 5p/kwh between 11pm and 5.30am.

This is due to end on the 23rd April and the new tariff is 41p/kwh normal and 10p/kwh off peak - so i'm going to see quite the increase in costs.

The only saving grace is that i have Solar Panels, and I should start seeing the benefit of those in the coming months to off set the raises.

Is there a new gas tariff coming out?  Mine is currently 10p/kwh and could do without that increasing as well!!
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 09:16:54 am
Same here, i was put on one of their fixes for the Intelligent tariff as i have an electric car - 23p/kwh normal tariff and 5p/kwh between 11pm and 5.30am.

This is due to end on the 23rd April and the new tariff is 41p/kwh normal and 10p/kwh off peak - so i'm going to see quite the increase in costs.

The only saving grace is that i have Solar Panels, and I should start seeing the benefit of those in the coming months to off set the raises.

Is there a new gas tariff coming out?  Mine is currently 10p/kwh and could do without that increasing as well!!

The price cap is due to see gas unit prices drop to 7-8p per kWh.

I assume you gas price is the same as everyone elses and its only the electricity that changes depending on when your using it?
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:40:28 am
The price cap is due to see gas unit prices drop to 7-8p per kWh.

I assume you gas price is the same as everyone elses and its only the electricity that changes depending on when your using it?

yeah, gas stays the same, so good to hear there is a drop, of course at a time when the heating is going off!!

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:40:28 am
The price cap is due to see gas unit prices drop to 7-8p per kWh.

I assume you gas price is the same as everyone elses and its only the electricity that changes depending on when your using it?
I was looking for info on what the actual unit rate will be when lower energy prices feed through to the prices charged.
Is that fag packet maths based on a 20% reduction or have you seen the figure quoted?
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:13:51 am
I was looking for info on what the actual unit rate will be when lower energy prices feed through to the prices charged.
Is that fag packet maths based on a 20% reduction or have you seen the figure quoted?

New Energy Price Guarantee

rates from 1 April to 30 June 2023
   

Current Energy Price Guarantee

rates from 1 January to 31 March 2023
Gas     

Unit rate: 10.31p per kilowatt hour (kWh)

 

Standing charge: 29.11p per day
   

Unit rate: 10.33p per kilowatt hour (kWh)

 

Standing charge: 28.49p per day
Electricity    

Unit rate: 33.21p per kWh

 

Standing charge: 52.97p per day
   

Unit rate: 34.04p per kWh

 

Standing charge: 46.36p per day
Rates and standing charges are averages, which vary by region. Assumes payment by direct debit and includes VAT (at 5%). For those who pay each month after getting a bill, it's typically 6-8% higher.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:13:51 am
I was looking for info on what the actual unit rate will be when lower energy prices feed through to the prices charged.
Is that fag packet maths based on a 20% reduction or have you seen the figure quoted?

The unit numbers are based on this:

https://www.cornwall-insight.com/our-response-to-the-announcement-of-the-april-price-cap/

However their most recent projection has price cap falling further then the above, so the unit charges should come down a bit more as a result (although unit prices arent included):

https://www.cornwall-insight.com/press/cornwall-insight-responds-to-the-governments-announcement-on-the-epg/
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Thanks WLR. That's the first time I've seen any projected unit rates.
Looks like gas coming down by a bigger % than electricity. Either way both are welcome.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:43:20 pm
What a pack of lying bastards.

I've just had all the crap from Scottish power saying about the increases and other changes from 1st April.

My unit prices have gone from 48.6p per kwhs to 61.8p per kwhs although the daily standing charge has come down by 2p per day.  It then tells me that based on my last 12mths usage my annual costs will only increase by £1!!

I've just done the calculation and I'll need to increase my mthly DD from £90 to £162.50.

How the fuck is that a £1 increase??

The 62p per kWh doesn't include the Energy Price Guarantee, which will drop it back to around 36p per kWh.

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: ChrisOH on Today at 12:41:26 pm
The 62p per kWh doesn't include the Energy Price Guarantee, which will drop it back to around 36p per kWh.



Thought wholesale prices have gone down. Sounds like the energy providers have found a way to divert public money into their pockets.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 01:01:28 pm
Thought wholesale prices have gone down. Sounds like the energy providers have found a way to divert public money into their pockets.

That's exactly what they're doing - and have been doing. :(
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 01:01:28 pm
Thought wholesale prices have gone down. Sounds like the energy providers have found a way to divert public money into their pockets.

Surely not..........
