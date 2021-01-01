« previous next »
Fuel & energy prices

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Reply #1680
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 04:36:41 pm
Saw a wee clip of Jon Stewart going on about inflation so not exactly the most solid source for our issues but again it definitely had a few good points. The more money in our pockets has caused higher demand when supplies are low. Definitely true for the housing market as inflation has gone through the roof so raise interest rates, less people can afford to buy, less demand, bingo. Sounds good until you still have ten bidders for a house instead of twenty so there is still a bidding war and current house owners struggling with bills get hammered again by higher mortgage rates.

Our problems are created by the common peep not the pirates in charge of the vulture companies.

Do you mean the more in wealthy peoples pockets?

Do you ever ask yourself the question 'why is there people with so much more money than others?'
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Reply #1681
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 04:36:41 pm
Saw a wee clip of Jon Stewart going on about inflation so not exactly the most solid source for our issues but again it definitely had a few good points. The more money in our pockets has caused higher demand when supplies are low. Definitely true for the housing market as inflation has gone through the roof so raise interest rates, less people can afford to buy, less demand, bingo. Sounds good until you still have ten bidders for a house instead of twenty so there is still a bidding war and current house owners struggling with bills get hammered again by higher mortgage rates.

Our problems are created by the common peep not the pirates in charge of the vulture companies.

It's worth watching the whole episode of Stewarts show if you have Apple TV - it's the latest episode.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Reply #1682
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 04:36:41 pm
Our problems are created by the common peep not the pirates in charge of the vulture companies.

Sorry, I'll never accept that.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Reply #1683
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 07:54:16 pm
Do you mean the more in wealthy peoples pockets?

Do you ever ask yourself the question 'why is there people with so much more money than others?'

Just taking the piss as the Stewart clip basically said how could the people without money be the issue as everything the world bank and governments are doing now hurt who the most?? Those without money.

Here in Ireland we went out and protested the water charges. That was pennies compared to what's going on now. How they have not capped the oil and energy prices at this stage is ridiculous. If they ordered prices back to precovid levels those vulture companies would cry murder as they have to tell their investors we are returning to normal profits.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Reply #1684
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 08:18:32 pm
Just taking the piss as the Stewart clip basically said how could the people without money be the issue as everything the world bank and governments are doing now hurt who the most?? Those without money.

Here in Ireland we went out and protested the water charges. That was pennies compared to what's going on now. How they have not capped the oil and energy prices at this stage is ridiculous. If they ordered prices back to precovid levels those vulture companies would cry murder as they have to tell their investors we are returning to normal profits.

Gotcha!

Passed me by that.  Thought you were being serious for a second there  :)
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Reply #1685
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 08:18:32 pm
Just taking the piss as the Stewart clip basically said how could the people without money be the issue as everything the world bank and governments are doing now hurt who the most?? Those without money.

Here in Ireland we went out and protested the water charges. That was pennies compared to what's going on now. How they have not capped the oil and energy prices at this stage is ridiculous. If they ordered prices back to precovid levels those vulture companies would cry murder as they have to tell their investors we are returning to normal profits.

Ah! :)
