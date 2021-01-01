Do you mean the more in wealthy peoples pockets?



Do you ever ask yourself the question 'why is there people with so much more money than others?'



Just taking the piss as the Stewart clip basically said how could the people without money be the issue as everything the world bank and governments are doing now hurt who the most?? Those without money.Here in Ireland we went out and protested the water charges. That was pennies compared to what's going on now. How they have not capped the oil and energy prices at this stage is ridiculous. If they ordered prices back to precovid levels those vulture companies would cry murder as they have to tell their investors we are returning to normal profits.