Author Topic: Fuel & energy prices  (Read 60131 times)

Online PaulF

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1640 on: Today at 10:27:01 am »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 09:29:14 am
What is the point of OFGEM?

Can you be more specific?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline west_london_red

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1641 on: Today at 10:45:48 am »
The bit I dont get is that by reviewing the cap every 3 months prices were supposed to go up and down quickly. Gas prices came down substantially in November/December but that only feeds through to the prices we pay in July. Im sure there a reason but it definitely smells iffy even if it may not be the case.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1642 on: Today at 10:48:10 am »
My 3 year fixed rate is up in June. Not looking forward to that surprise. But stuck the £400 rebate into savings to go towards that.

Hopefully by the end of the year we will be back towards a competitive market again so companies can start offering deals.
Offline spen71

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1643 on: Today at 10:55:46 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:27:01 am
Can you be more specific?


They are meant to be on the side of the consumer not the energy companies
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1644 on: Today at 11:08:23 am »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 10:55:46 am
They are meant to be on the side of the consumer not the energy companies

No.  This is where you are going wrong.  They are definitely not on the side of the consumer.  That's how the current system works - look after the big companies, fuck over the end users.
Offline spen71

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1645 on: Today at 11:14:08 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:08:23 am
No.  This is where you are going wrong.  They are definitely not on the side of the consumer.  That's how the current system works - look after the big companies, fuck over the end users.

I did say meant!
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1646 on: Today at 11:17:12 am »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 11:14:08 am
I did say meant!

The current utility system is absolutely screwed, in this country.
Online PaulF

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1647 on: Today at 12:24:13 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 10:55:46 am
They are meant to be on the side of the consumer not the energy companies
What have they done that makes you say that?
I'm genuinely gathering facts before weighing in. Not looking for a fight.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Nick110581

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1648 on: Today at 05:42:30 pm »
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1649 on: Today at 06:32:50 pm »
Online PaulF

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1650 on: Today at 08:01:05 pm »
That's outrageous. Surely a minister holding his hands up , is needed. He gets some wiggle room because of Putin, but to blame labour.

The heat pump push still smells wrong.  They seem great in some environments, but the wrong answer in many others.
Unless, and I am speculating, we can leave the central heating on 24/7 because it's cheap to run and keep houses warm, rather than letting them cool overnight when we are sleeping I think many , many homes are just unsuitable.
And that's before we look at flats etc.
I don't know what the right answer is. Maybe targeted insulation measures, aiming at the poorest , least insulated properties first?   I know heat pumps need certain levels of insulation for the grants (or they used to ) and I don't know how hard it is to get to that level. But targeting the fuel poverty first seems right.  (Maybe an argument that if the middle classes 'invest' in heat pumps, total demand falls and prices fall, but I don't think that's a sound argument)
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
