Do you think that all the systems are deliberately set up by them so their mates can profit?

I, and I've not put much thought into this, think a lot of it is organic. 'They' create the system that seems to meet their aims, and those aims are mostly for the good of the country. But then there are always those that will work around the rules to make as much profit as they can. And in the energy industry that is a lot of profit!

For example, tying wind and solar prices to gas has resulted in massive profits for renewable generators. But was that tie done originally as a seemingly sensible thing to do in the energy market at the time?



In answer to your first 2 paras, I think it's a combination. I do think governments since the 80's have tried, to varying degrees, to create opportunities for corporations and investors to make money. This was obviously quite blatant with The Thatcher. The privatisations themselves were very dodgy. Many said at the time that they were deliberately under-valued, so that share prices would soar in the first few days. Was this to ensure they were a political success? Or to ensure that the major investors made a shitload? Or, almost certainly, a combination.I think it always helps when assessing these things to consider who wins. Then follow the logic trail backwards.Look at the 'Right to Buy' scheme. Sell off council houses and not replace them. Seems reasonable that people who've been paying rent on a house for many years could choose to buy it for a discounted price, right? Look deeper. On the one hand, it's a political benefit to a government as they looked to break the unions*. Consider this: many workers in unionised hotbeds lived in council houses - round the shipyards and docks, or the mining communities, or the steel towns. They could agitate and take industrial action knowing that their house would always be paid for, even if they got fired. You put someone in their own house with a mortgage, then if they lose their livelihood, they - and their families - lose their home (no council houses to fall back on, either). Makes a more compliant workforce less willing to take on employers. But then, the other major impacts were 1) it drove a house price boom, which most benefited those who owned multiple properties (everyone's house increased in value, but if you wanted to move you had to pay the higher price for new house as well, so no net benefit) and, especially, benefited big house building companies who could hike their prices without costs rising much. No surprise to see that, at some point or other, almost all the major housebuilders (or their owners/CEO's/major shareholders) have made big donations to the Tory Party; and 2) Landlords in the private rental sector, who enjoyed a huge surge in demand in the subsequent years as people who would traditionally have moved into a council house had to rent privately.Was it just trying to 'fix' a problem that the Tories perceived? Or setting the system up to benefit their chums and political patrons? Or a combination of both?* breaking the unions was also designed to help the owners of capital make more money