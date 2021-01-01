« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 36 37 38 39 40 [41]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fuel & energy prices  (Read 58318 times)

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,786
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1600 on: Yesterday at 03:59:25 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:54:33 pm
Honestly, the older I get and the more is discover how things work behind the scenes, the more I realise we - the oiks - are being mugged-off on a vast scale. And only a bloody revolution, leading to every billionaire and city/bankster shitstain swinging from lampposts will solve it  ;D
Do you think that all the systems are deliberately set up by them so their mates can profit?
I, and I've not put much thought into this, think a lot of it is organic.  'They' create the system that seems to meet their aims, and those aims are mostly for the good of the country. But then there are always those that will work around the rules to make as much profit as they can. And in the energy industry that is a lot of profit!
For example, tying wind and solar prices to gas has resulted in massive profits for renewable generators. But was that tie done originally as a seemingly sensible thing to do in the energy market at the time?

Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,340
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1601 on: Yesterday at 04:21:03 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 03:59:25 pm
Do you think that all the systems are deliberately set up by them so their mates can profit?
I, and I've not put much thought into this, think a lot of it is organic.  'They' create the system that seems to meet their aims, and those aims are mostly for the good of the country. But then there are always those that will work around the rules to make as much profit as they can. And in the energy industry that is a lot of profit!
For example, tying wind and solar prices to gas has resulted in massive profits for renewable generators. But was that tie done originally as a seemingly sensible thing to do in the energy market at the time?


In answer to your first 2 paras, I think it's a combination. I do think governments since the 80's have tried, to varying degrees, to create opportunities for corporations and investors to make money. This was obviously quite blatant with The Thatcher. The privatisations themselves were very dodgy. Many said at the time that they were deliberately under-valued, so that share prices would soar in the first few days. Was this to ensure they were a political success? Or to ensure that the major investors made a shitload? Or, almost certainly, a combination.

I think it always helps when assessing these things to consider who wins. Then follow the logic trail backwards.

Look at the 'Right to Buy' scheme. Sell off council houses and not replace them. Seems reasonable that people who've been paying rent on a house for many years could choose to buy it for a discounted price, right? Look deeper. On the one hand, it's a political benefit to a government as they looked to break the unions*. Consider this: many workers in unionised hotbeds lived in council houses - round the shipyards and docks, or the mining communities, or the steel towns. They could agitate and take industrial action knowing that their house would always be paid for, even if they got fired. You put someone in their own house with a mortgage, then if they lose their livelihood, they - and their families - lose their home (no council houses to fall back on, either). Makes a more compliant workforce less willing to take on employers. But then, the other major impacts were 1) it drove a house price boom, which most benefited those who owned multiple properties (everyone's house increased in value, but if you wanted to move you had to pay the higher price for new house as well, so no net benefit) and, especially, benefited big house building companies who could hike their prices without costs rising much. No surprise to see that, at some point or other, almost all the major housebuilders (or their owners/CEO's/major shareholders) have made big donations to the Tory Party; and 2) Landlords in the private rental sector, who enjoyed a huge surge in demand in the subsequent years as people who would traditionally have moved into a council house had to rent privately.

Was it just trying to 'fix' a problem that the Tories perceived? Or setting the system up to benefit their chums and political patrons? Or a combination of both?

* breaking the unions was also designed to help the owners of capital make more money
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,786
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1602 on: Yesterday at 04:38:22 pm »
Hmm,
 solid arguments Nobby. But I don't think it's solid 'evidence' to follow the trail back.
If the less cynical view is correct, that there were good intentions at the outset but the environment for opportunists\entreprenurs\systers\assholes is created and they create the path, we still end up at the same place, with the same path as one laid deliberately by an 'evil' government.

I don't however totally disagree with you. I'm sure there are political motivations (by that I mean trying to win the next election and by 'bribing' those that might support the party in question).  I guess it's the degree to which they are prepared to leave the door open to good policies being hijacked.

The PPE scandal is perhaps an example.  I don't think it's unreasonable for a government to offer contracts quickly , with little scrutiny to those that can provide the stuff which we desperately need.  Should they have anticipated the utter inadequacy of what was procured though, could they have forseen how badly screwed they'd be with some of the contracts. Or was it a deliberate ploy to help their mates.  I mean, obviously it doesn't help that their mates are the type of bastards that would take advantage.  Had Labour been in power would they have been equally trusting in handing out the contracts?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1603 on: Yesterday at 04:46:45 pm »
I couldn't give a flying fuck what confuckingvention they/we signed up to or which government decided to, the fact is none of them needed to sell to anyone at the prices they decided to.

It's downright robbery, corrupt and fucking disgusting.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,340
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1604 on: Yesterday at 04:54:33 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 04:38:22 pm
Hmm,
 solid arguments Nobby. But I don't think it's solid 'evidence' to follow the trail back.
If the less cynical view is correct, that there were good intentions at the outset but the environment for opportunists\entreprenurs\systers\assholes is created and they create the path, we still end up at the same place, with the same path as one laid deliberately by an 'evil' government.

I don't however totally disagree with you. I'm sure there are political motivations (by that I mean trying to win the next election and by 'bribing' those that might support the party in question).  I guess it's the degree to which they are prepared to leave the door open to good policies being hijacked.

The PPE scandal is perhaps an example.  I don't think it's unreasonable for a government to offer contracts quickly , with little scrutiny to those that can provide the stuff which we desperately need.  Should they have anticipated the utter inadequacy of what was procured though, could they have forseen how badly screwed they'd be with some of the contracts. Or was it a deliberate ploy to help their mates.  I mean, obviously it doesn't help that their mates are the type of bastards that would take advantage.  Had Labour been in power would they have been equally trusting in handing out the contracts?


I do view life through a very cynical prism  :lmao
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,786
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1605 on: Yesterday at 06:30:18 pm »
I'm certainly getting more cynical with age. I think it's my 'tory' nature that makes me wish I'd seen this all earlier in life when I could have gotten my nose in the trough 😃
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,786
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1606 on: Yesterday at 08:00:15 pm »
BBC saying centrica boss turned down his bonus in 2021. Also no bonus for 2019 or 2020 though it's not clear if he simply didn't get one because of the pandemic those years or turned it down .
So maybe he is ok.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,381
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1607 on: Yesterday at 09:25:59 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:00:15 pm
BBC saying centrica boss turned down his bonus in 2021. Also no bonus for 2019 or 2020 though it's not clear if he simply didn't get one because of the pandemic those years or turned it down .
So maybe he is ok.

:mooncat
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,901
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1608 on: Today at 08:44:43 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 04:38:22 pm


The PPE scandal is perhaps an example.  I don't think it's unreasonable for a government to offer contracts quickly , with little scrutiny to those that can provide the stuff which we desperately need.  Should they have anticipated the utter inadequacy of what was procured though, could they have forseen how badly screwed they'd be with some of the contracts. Or was it a deliberate ploy to help their mates.  I mean, obviously it doesn't help that their mates are the type of bastards that would take advantage.  Had Labour been in power would they have been equally trusting in handing out the contracts?

Just on this bit, i think that it perfectly sums up the cabal we have running this country because by and large, the scheme was to pay out their mates.  Yes, theres nothing wrong with getting things in place quickly, but to do it with no due process and to ignore (seemingly) the procurement lanes that were already set up in this country  says everything.  When a company can be set up on a monday and given a £50m contract on a tuesday, then wound up on the friday having delivered nothing, there is something very wrong.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,736
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1609 on: Today at 04:22:43 pm »
There wasn't an inflation thread so I'll put it in here. Virgin Mobile putting up their monthly contract prices to 17.3% due to inflation (rpi of 13.4% plus 3.9%)

I bet Virgin staff won't see the same increase in their salaries though, thieving c*nts
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 36 37 38 39 40 [41]   Go Up
« previous next »
 