If British Gas is an energy and home services provider it needs to source it's product from wholesale markets. Now we all know that due to the conflict in the Ukraine prices have been very high. If British Gas passes on 100% of these increases to their clients shouldn't their profit remain the same assuming consumption hasn't gone up significantly.
The company behind British Gas also has big stakes in that wholesale market (both gas and electricity)
View it like if potatoes were commodified. Due to, say, blight hitting potatoes in some major-producing countries, there's a global potato shortage and global wholesale market prices have soared.
A shop selling potatoes hikes its potato prices that it sells to the public, to reflect the higher wholesale potato price that it paid for its potatoes, in order to maintain its margins.
But the company that owns that shop also owns a huge potato farm who the shop buys its potatoes from. The farm has seen the global wholesale potato price soar and sells at that high wholesale price. To its own potato shop.
The potato shop only makes the same levels of profit.
But the potato farm makes mammoth profits from the higher global potato price.
The company that owns both is quids in.
