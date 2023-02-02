So they made massive profits by selling what they produce, gas and electric, to the companies who supply us.



So they didn't need to charge the stupidly high prices that threw the markets right across the world into panic mode causing the suppliers everywhere to massively hike their prices up making world bank's panic into raising interest rates and blah di blah di fucking blah....



If they weren't FTSE thingied they'd be up in court on fraud and corruption charges.



Fucking wankers!!



Welcome to the world of commodities.Energy and fuel are commodities traded on global markets. As you'd expect, the UK is fully signed-up to this principle. We also let private corporations 'own' the gas and oil they pump out of the seas surrounding the country, so we have little control over them or what they do with the gas/oil (we levy a duty on what they produce)We also have the [government-dictated] electricity pricing system whereby the price paid for ALL wholesale electricity produced is set by a stupid formula called the Marginal Generation Unit. The way the system is set up, for the vast majority of the time the price will match the cost of how much a unit of electricity costs to generate by gas power stations.With gas prices being so high, it hikes the wholesale price to that point - even if the electricity is generated 'free' via wind or solar, or by coal or nuclear.The entire thing is a racket set-up for shyster city-types to exploit.