Fuel & energy prices

reddebs

Re: Fuel & energy prices
February 2, 2023, 11:23:11 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February  2, 2023, 11:18:44 am

An element of that, sure, but their remit and powers are set by government.

And, as we know, successive governments since the 80's have sucked corporate cock. So bodies like Ofgem (Ofwat, Ofcom, etc) are deliberately neutered in what they can do.

Modern Britain is all about shysters making a huge amount of money off it's honest citizens .

Fixed that for you mate.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Fuel & energy prices
February 2, 2023, 11:31:42 am
Quote from: reddebs on February  2, 2023, 11:23:11 am
Fixed that for you mate.


I accept the fix  ;)

Red-Soldier

Re: Fuel & energy prices
February 2, 2023, 11:46:59 am
Don't worry, he BoE are going to raise interest rates again today, to help curb inflation  ;)
Nobby Reserve

Re: Fuel & energy prices
February 2, 2023, 11:58:40 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on February  2, 2023, 11:46:59 am
Don't worry, he BoE are going to raise interest rates again today, to help curb inflation  ;)


Give the knobheads at the Fed have just raised theirs, the BoE is left with little option (alternative is not raise in response, then see the value of the £fall, making imports - including fuel - more expensive here)

Inflation is dropping in the US, due to the impact of the energy price shock last year now filtering out of the system, but they're being overly orthodox with their very blunt instrument.


Being on a tracker, this is financially slaughtering me. A 0.5% rise by the BoE will make my mortgage over £500/month more than 2 years ago.

Fordy

Re: Fuel & energy prices
February 2, 2023, 12:21:16 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on February  2, 2023, 11:46:59 am
Don't worry, he BoE are going to raise interest rates again today, to help curb inflation  ;)

They keep raising the rates but clearly its not working. Businesses will now just increase costs to cover any loses.

The banks are not in control of how companies operate costs and people will still spend because they have too.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Fuel & energy prices
February 2, 2023, 12:25:43 pm
Quote from: Fordy on February  2, 2023, 12:21:16 pm
They keep raising the rates but clearly its not working. Businesses will now just increase costs to cover any loses.

The banks are not in control of how companies operate costs and people will still spend because they have too.


They're just reacting to the Fed

But yes, raising interest rates is an inflationary pressure in itself in these particular circumstances. People, already hit with rising costs everywhere, will be wanting higher pay rises to also cover soaring mortgage costs.
rob1966

Re: Fuel & energy prices
February 2, 2023, 02:08:24 pm
rafathegaffa83

Re: Fuel & energy prices
February 3, 2023, 05:26:37 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on February  2, 2023, 11:01:28 am
So we've had some companies switching smart meters to prepay remotely without telling customers. Now we have warrants being used to access peoples homes.

So what's the purpose of OFGEM then?

Like most regulatory or supervisory bodies, it's full of professional meeting attender careerists who are useless at doing what they are meant to do.

Compared to similar regulatory bodies globally, if there's one thing Ofgem is very good at it is handing down financial penalties for customer service failures and breaches of conditions. I think the generic review they will conduct about prepayment meters will likely uncover bad behaviour from more than just British Gas. Based on past proceedings, I'd imagine British Gas will be heavily fined. I wouldn't be surprised if there are also changes to how prepayment meters are deployed. Prepayment meters are supposed to be a last resort. However if that were the case there shouldn't be 7 million + installed in Britain
Wabaloolah

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Yesterday at 11:14:55 pm
Just had my latest bill, our gas usage has dropped from 4100 kWh to 2800 kWh compared to the equivalent period August to January last year.

It's down to two factors I think, keeping the heating off where possible and not using the gas hob for around 3 or 4 of the months in question.

Looks like we've used around a third less gas this year compared to last when we were a bit more frivolous
PaulF

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Today at 08:51:35 am
Can I ask, his did you reduce hob usage? Just eaten more cold foods?
Wabaloolah

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Today at 09:47:35 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:51:35 am
Can I ask, his did you reduce hob usage? Just eaten more cold foods?
ours broke and we took ages to replace it, pretty much used a slow cooker as that has a hob facility and also used our air fryer and microwave.

Interestingly our electricity usage was pretty much identical to last year's use but obviously at a much greater cost
PaulF

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Today at 01:16:39 pm
Ah thanks Waballolah make sense.
PaulF

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Today at 01:17:04 pm
Are the current mega profits just being announced subject to the windfall taxes? or do they fall outside it?
Elmo!

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Today at 02:33:18 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:17:04 pm
Are the current mega profits just being announced subject to the windfall taxes? or do they fall outside it?

The profits announced are global. Only a small amount of BP and Shells money is made in the UK, which is what the windfall tax applies to.
[new username under construction]

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Today at 03:14:56 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 02:33:18 pm
The profits announced are global. Only a small amount of BP and Shells money is made in the UK, which is what the windfall tax applies to.

Sounds like Man City of the Electricity world
sattapaartridge

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Today at 04:22:12 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 02:33:18 pm
The profits announced are global. Only a small amount of BP and Shells money is made in the UK, which is what the windfall tax applies to.

Hmm, company is called British Petroleum, but all the money is made offshore? Strange. On my finance page, said that BP are giving a bumper share dividend soon.
jonnypb

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Today at 05:29:27 pm
Quote
BP profits: more than doubled to £23,000,000,000 in a year.

❌ Their climate target: missed.

📈 Our energy bills: doubled.

The same companies that are profiting from poverty are trashing our planet.

We need a proper windfall tax now + move to publicly owned green energy.

https://twitter.com/NadiaWhittomeMP/status/1622941183663083520?s=20&t=xqgm0GsvOgbgqLaT3eR35A
