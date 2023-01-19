« previous next »
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: west_london_red on January 19, 2023, 05:29:18 pm
Yeah, that doesnt sound right. We live in a big house and have the heating on all the time now because of the cold and my dads illness and were not spending £180 a week, and thats with 6 people in the house.

She's got 6 kids so I doubt it's impossible to spend that kind of money.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: west_london_red on January 19, 2023, 05:25:01 pm
Again based on what Martin Lewis was saying in October 2% increase on the July price so thats about £2245
We need to remember that this means we will be paying more than now.

Were at £2500 now with a £400 discount over 6 months. In other words effectively £2100

So, bills will go up.  But not as much as they might have
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 19, 2023, 08:05:02 pm
We need to remember that this means we will be paying more than now.

Were at £2500 now with a £400 discount over 6 months. In other words effectively £2100

So, bills will go up.  But not as much as they might have

True, but better then the £3000 the government support was supposed to go up to and the £4000+ we were looking at 6 months ago.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: west_london_red on January 19, 2023, 08:52:45 pm
True, but better then the £3000 the government support was supposed to go up to and the £4000+ we were looking at 6 months ago.
But up none the less!

FFS I just dont want to collapse of shock when I take a meter reading .. is it too much to ask?
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Technically, your meter reading is unaffected by the price of fuel , but you know that 😃.
The point is valid though, prices are coming down but it's probably going to settle at about double what it used to be. Fuel poverty hasn't been mentioned in a while but a lot of people are facing it now.

Off on a tangent, but I discovered the electricity bill for my local chippy is £2k a month. I'd have thought it would be more.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 19, 2023, 10:17:08 pm
But up none the less!

FFS I just dont want to collapse of shock when I take a meter reading .. is it too much to ask?

Think you need to a sparky to take a look at your meter if its giving you shocks.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: Elmo! on January 20, 2023, 08:05:32 am
Think you need to a sparky to take a look at your meter if its giving you shocks.
It's those nails Tepid used to bypass the meter that's the problem.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Maybe its wishful thinking that the energy suppliers could buy their future electric/gas now at the lower levels, and smooth what we are expected to pay in april.

Ie instead of paying at the £3000 rate for 6 months from april, then the £1500 rate from november for a year.  we pay a £2000 rate for 18 months from april - so short term they take a hit instead of the us but longer term it all evens out.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
I don't think they can ?  They can agree to buy at a price in the future, bit that price will be based on the expected price in the future.

Which makes me think. Surely someone must have taken a hammering when the prices rocketed. The people we buy from will have fixed that price at much lower prices. And supply would have to be made at that price even though gas shot up?
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: PaulF on January 20, 2023, 03:11:44 pm
I don't think they can ?  They can agree to buy at a price in the future, bit that price will be based on the expected price in the future.

Which makes me think. Surely someone must have taken a hammering when the prices rocketed. The people we buy from will have fixed that price at much lower prices. And supply would have to be made at that price even though gas shot up?

Which is why some suppliers went bust.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Cheers Redbyrdz.

Good point :)
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Just pre-ordered this:

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Anyone know anything more about the £200 people are getting if you use oil or LPG for heating?
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: Red Raw on January 24, 2023, 11:25:16 am
Looks like it should happen automatically through your electricity provider:
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/domestic-alternative-fuel-payment-afp-scheme-in-great-britain-guidance-for-electricity-suppliers
See Section 6.

Thanks. 

Weird though as I've not heard anything about it from them.  In fact it's the first I've heard of it even happening 🤷
Re: Fuel & energy prices
I've just submitted this month's meter reading for my electric and I can confirm that having and using the air fryer/mini oven instead of the main oven has cut our usage by 50 units on the same period last year 😯

In fact I've just checked back and the last month it was as low was last August!!
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Energy bills pushed up by electricity charge, research shows

The way electricity prices are set has pushed UK household bills up by £7.2bn over two years, analysis suggests.

Under existing rules, energy suppliers pay the highest price for wholesale electricity no matter how it is made.

Gas-fired power stations are the most expensive way to generate electricity, but only make about 40% of all electricity used by UK homes.

That means homes pay over the odds for power generated any other way, said the Carbon Tracker Initiative.

The think tank said if an average price was used instead the UK's electricity bill could be much lower, the not-for-profit climate think tank Carbon Tracker Initiative said.

The Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy said it had "already launched a major review" of the electricity market "to radically cut costs" for consumers in the long term.

It said it was consulting on changes that "would stop volatile gas prices setting the price of electricity produced by much cheaper renewables".

And it has imposed a temporary 45% windfall tax on renewables generators which it said would "help fund energy bill support for households and businesses".

In the past, electricity prices were linked to gas powered generation because it was the cheapest.

But the cost of gas-fired generation has soared in the past few years due to a surge in demand as economies recovered from the pandemic and the shock to supply due to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Charging an average price for wholesale electricity would have made the bill in the two years from 2021-22 £7.2bn lower, the Carbon Tracker Initiative said.

According to BBC calculations that's about £250 per household.

Under the existing rules, energy suppliers are forced to pay the highest price for wholesale electricity, with that cost passed on in bills.

But because wholesale gas prices have risen sharply since Russia invaded Ukraine, gas powered electricity generation has been more expensive than nuclear power and up to three times as expensive as renewables such as wind farms.

That has also meant windfall profits for firms that make renewable energy, which have been paid much more for their power than it costs them to generate.

For this reason the government also introduced a temporary 45% tax on what it calls "extraordinary returns" from low-carbon electricity generators in the UK.

The Carbon Tracker Initiative (CTI) found that if suppliers had instead paid closer to the average cost of generation across all forms including renewables, the cost of energy to consumers would have been lower.

Jonathan Sims, an energy analyst who wrote the CTI report, said the findings showed how the global gas market over the last two years had skewed British power prices.

He said these prices did not reflect the different technology the UK now uses to generate electricity.

The CTI's report takes into account the need for sources of power that can be fired up immediately such as gas-fired or nuclear, whereas wind power for example is weather-dependent.

The analysis also suggested Europe's most gas power-dependent countries, the UK and Italy, had consistently paid the highest prices for electricity during the recent period of gas price volatility.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-64471262
Re: Fuel & energy prices
^^

yeah but investment or something.... 🤷
Re: Fuel & energy prices
I've had an email today saying that as wholesale prices are stabilising we should see a reduction in our prices by July.

Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:18:53 pm
I've had an email today saying that as wholesale prices are stabilising we should see a reduction in our prices by July.



Yeah but price rise from April - July
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 09:35:26 pm
Yeah but price rise from April - July

Yeah up to average £3k in April down to £2.2k in July.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:44:42 pm
Yeah up to average £3k in April down to £2.2k in July.
A reminder that without the £60 a month discount, this will mean about an £80 per month increase for the average household in April.

In July, the lower price cap will mean prices will mean bills are back down to what we are paying now.

So, its going to get worse before it goes back to what it is now

(Apologies if this sounds negative, but we arent going to be paying any less for energy for quite some time.  Details here https://www.cornwall-insight.com/press/winter-2023-24-price-cap-forecasts-fall-further-below-2022-23-epg-but-long-term-prospects-remain-uncertain/
Id rather people knew about it rather than finding a nasty shock in their bill in 3 months time. )
Re: Fuel & energy prices
I wonder if well start seeing fixed offers return in the Summer if prices do start coming down
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:08:45 pm
A reminder that without the £60 a month discount, this will mean about an £80 per month increase for the average household in April.

In July, the lower price cap will mean prices will mean bills are back down to what we are paying now.

So, its going to get worse before it goes back to what it is now

(Apologies if this sounds negative, but we arent going to be paying any less for energy for quite some time.  Details here https://www.cornwall-insight.com/press/winter-2023-24-price-cap-forecasts-fall-further-below-2022-23-epg-but-long-term-prospects-remain-uncertain/
Id rather people knew about it rather than finding a nasty shock in their bill in 3 months time. )

At least it's not going to be as high as they were anticipating though I'm sure the government will find a way of taking any gains off us.

I've heard there's talk of a hike in fuel duty in the budget.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:20:28 pm
At least it's not going to be as high as they were anticipating though I'm sure the government will find a way of taking any gains off us.

I've heard there's talk of a hike in fuel duty in the budget.
It will be worse in April though. Thats the issue.  Quite a lot worse. 

And fuel duty is due to rise 12p in April (I think thats the right number). Theres talk of them cancelling this, but the country is broke due to these utter incompetents running it
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:31:07 pm
It will be worse in April though. Thats the issue.  Quite a lot worse. 

And fuel duty is due to rise 12p in April (I think thats the right number). Theres talk of them cancelling this, but the country is broke due to these utter incompetents running it

I think theyll scrap the 12p increase as the fuel support isnt going to cost as much as expected with gas prices coming down.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Shell announces profits of 32.2b last year, up from 15b prior year.  Breaking news on the beeb
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:12:10 am
Shell announces profits of 32.2b last year, up from 15b prior year.  Breaking news on the beeb

Highest ever in 115 year history as well.

Seriously though. Every oil company has made shattering and mind blowing profits last year and common people are getting fucked left right and center.
