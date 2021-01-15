« previous next »
Author Topic: Fuel & energy prices  (Read 53744 times)

I have no concept of savings :(
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 06:31:42 pm
Check out this bellend, his company making obscene profits. Moving on from dependency of Russian gas, talks about the costs of going Green

Energy boss warns higher bills are here to stay

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-64270157
why doesn't that surprise me
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:22:22 am
Just get a smart reader and it takes all the hassle away.

Automatic electricity readings every hour and gas readings every month.

I'd love a smart meter and I've been trying to get one since we moved nearly 3yrs ago but there's never any availability when I try to book one.

I fill in the waiting list form every month, with any time and every day of the week ticked as suitable but still nothing.

I've given up complaining about it now as it just falls on deaf ears.
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:54:32 pm
I'd love a smart meter and I've been trying to get one since we moved nearly 3yrs ago but there's never any availability when I try to book one.

I fill in the waiting list form every month, with any time and every day of the week ticked as suitable but still nothing.

I've given up complaining about it now as it just falls on deaf ears.

That's terrible, but not totally surprising.  Who are you with?  Not EON, by any chance?
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:54:32 pm
I'd love a smart meter and I've been trying to get one since we moved nearly 3yrs ago but there's never any availability when I try to book one.

I fill in the waiting list form every month, with any time and every day of the week ticked as suitable but still nothing.

I've given up complaining about it now as it just falls on deaf ears.

I've getting phone calls every few months for last few years trying to get me to install one, finally caved in and getting it installed in a couple of weeks.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:49:00 pm
why doesn't that surprise me

I think this was an important line:-

"This will require a lot of investment and these investments need to be paid for, so I would assume that the energy bills may slightly be higher than in the past but not as volatile and high as we have today."

He's saying the days of £1300 a year are gone and to me, slightly higher would be in the region of £1500 - £1700 a year, which is more palatable although not ideal.

It feels like the price of petrol/diesel, it will never return to the heady days of 110p a litre but after paying almost nearly 200p the fact its gone down to 170p feels like a saving.

The conditioning of how you think about these things is bonkers!
