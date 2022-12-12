I'm doing the Octopus sessions savings too, and the reason for going to extremes (as it were) in switching everything off is purely financial, i think i've 'earned' £4 so far and the 2 hour session tonight could earn another £2 if not more - and any savings at the moment are welcome.
it hasn't been that much of a faff, more a case of going round the house and ensuring all lights are switched off, appliances are on standby - my guess is the biggest saving most people will have is preparing dinner either before or after the session and hold off having a coffee during the sessions.
Just checked my Octopus account and its £4.40 we've got in points so far. Both of us should be around £20 when they do all the sessions, which all will go towards the next bill, its free money isn't it.
I've got the laptop charged, so I can watch pointless on BBC I player or listen to music on youtube/planet rocks website, kids are allowed to use the PS5 or PC, all the lights will be off, but I'll make sure the house is warm before the session starts. Eldest is at Air Cadets tonight, so I'll take him at about 6:45, so that's his PC off for 15 minutes, but missus will counter that by sticking the telly on.