Potentially dull technical explanation

One of the things that is underestimated is the flexibility that the gas transmission system gives us. When a cold snap is expected the gas people squeeze more gas into the pipes (gas is compressible and the pipes are designed to cope with the pressure increases). When 20 million or more gas boilers all flip on between 05:00 and 08:00 there is a huge surge in demand which can be met with the additional gas that has been packed into the pipeline (it is called 'linepack').



With the ban on gas boilers in new homes and the anticipated switch to heat pumps over the coming decades we will lose this flexibility (you can't squeeze extra electricity into the power lines). One way to cope with the demand surges is to upgrade all of the infrastructure so that it can cope. This is very expensive and the extra capacity is largely redundant for half to three-quarters of the year. Roads often make a good analogy for electricity supply - so the equivalent would be to choose the size your roads based on coping with the rush hour traffic. Great for maintaining flow in the busy times but redundant for 20 hours in the day and expensive in terms of £££ and the land take.



The smarter option is load shifting/shaping - encouraging folk to shift their consumption either side of anticipated demand peaks (to extend the roads analogy it is the equivalent of offering flexible working hours so everyone doesn't have to be at their desk/counter/station by 09:00).



At the moment there are limited financial incentives for suppliers to do this but as the electricity grid becomes more congested, suppliers who can instigate reliable changes to capacity demands will be rewarded. The appetite for load shifting through price signals has been trialled a few times but often on a small scale with self-selecting volunteers who are already engaged with energy/climate agenda. This has provided a distorted set of the results which are of limited use in practical terms to the energy companies.



Octopus meanwhile, who have been flirting with time-of-use (TOU) pricing for years, are using our current heightened price sensitivity to test the practical scope of load shifting for freeing up capacity - I will be amazed if they are not profiling the hell out of each of these events.



Some loads are easier to shift than others and some people (like Rob) are more engaged but with a bit of machine learning/AI and the data from hundreds of thousands of customers, Octopus will probably be able to be estimate the effect of price signals on loads to a high level of accuracy.



Eventually, with a subsequent generation of smart meters and a standardised internet-of -things (IOT - basically connected appliances), this could happen automatically. Your contract for example could allow the electricity company to turn off your freezer or car charger for a brief period to free up grid capacity in return for a lower tariff.



With enough evidence to satisfy the national grid operator, I expect this would enable Octopus to bid into short term capacity markets and receive payments for every MW of deferred consumption without having to spend a money on upgrading the network or building storage facilities. This appears to be a smart, forward thinking move in an industry which is (rightly) criticised for its determination to maintain the status quo.