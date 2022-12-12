« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 31 32 33 34 35 [36]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fuel & energy prices  (Read 50844 times)

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,332
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1400 on: December 12, 2022, 10:14:12 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!) on December 12, 2022, 08:42:12 am
Great post from Red Raw above, and something that shoyld be publicised more widely. I think many people underestimate the costs of their "alternative" heating methods, for fear of the high prices of their main energy supplier.

Totally.
I need to brave going outside to read the gas meter!
Despite the snow , it doesn't seem quite so bad this morning. Possibly the multiple layers I'm wearing!
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,787
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1401 on: December 12, 2022, 11:47:25 am »
These sessions from Octopus are a smart move. This is not however just about saving modest amounts of energy for hard pressed consumers - it is testing the future flexible consumption market. I can explain (if you want).

Potentially dull technical explanation
One of the things that is underestimated is the flexibility that the gas transmission system gives us. When a cold snap is expected the gas people squeeze more gas into the pipes (gas is compressible and the pipes are designed to cope with the pressure increases). When 20 million or more gas boilers all flip on between 05:00 and 08:00 there is a huge surge in demand which can be met with the additional gas that has been packed into the pipeline (it is called 'linepack').

With the ban on gas boilers in new homes and the anticipated switch to heat pumps over the coming decades we will lose this flexibility (you can't squeeze extra electricity into the power lines). One way to cope with the demand surges is to upgrade all of the infrastructure so that it can cope. This is very expensive and the extra capacity is largely redundant for half to three-quarters of the year. Roads often make a good analogy for electricity supply - so the equivalent would be to choose the size your roads based on coping with the rush hour traffic. Great for maintaining flow in the busy times but redundant for 20 hours in the day and expensive in terms of £££ and the land take.

The smarter option is load shifting/shaping - encouraging folk to shift their consumption either side of anticipated demand peaks (to extend the roads analogy it is the equivalent of offering flexible working hours so everyone doesn't have to be at their desk/counter/station by 09:00).

At the moment there are limited financial incentives for suppliers to do this but as the electricity grid becomes more congested, suppliers who can instigate reliable changes to capacity demands will be rewarded. The appetite for load shifting through price signals has been trialled a few times but often on a small scale with self-selecting volunteers who are already engaged with energy/climate agenda. This has provided a distorted set of the results which are of limited use in practical terms to the energy companies.

Octopus meanwhile, who have been flirting with time-of-use (TOU) pricing for years, are using our current heightened price sensitivity to test the practical scope of load shifting for freeing up capacity - I will be amazed if they are not profiling the hell out of each of these events.

Some loads are easier to shift than others and some people (like Rob) are more engaged but with a bit of machine learning/AI and the data from hundreds of thousands of customers, Octopus will probably be able to be estimate the effect of price signals on loads to a high level of accuracy.

Eventually, with a subsequent generation of smart meters and a standardised internet-of -things (IOT - basically connected appliances), this could happen automatically. Your contract for example could allow the electricity company to turn off your freezer or car charger for a brief period to free up grid capacity in return for a lower tariff.

With enough evidence to satisfy the national grid operator, I expect this would enable Octopus to bid into short term capacity markets and receive payments for every MW of deferred consumption without having to spend a money on upgrading the network or building storage facilities. This appears to be a smart, forward thinking move in an industry which is (rightly) criticised for its determination to maintain the status quo.
[close]
Logged

Online TepidTurkey2OES

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,387
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1402 on: December 12, 2022, 12:02:12 pm »
A ban on gas boilers in new homes?

In reality I think this is a fantasy. The government talked about replacing them with hydrogen gas powered boilers which is a fantasy that is never going to happen
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,468
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1403 on: December 12, 2022, 12:18:09 pm »
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on December 12, 2022, 12:02:12 pm
A ban on gas boilers in new homes?

In reality I think this is a fantasy. The government talked about replacing them with hydrogen gas powered boilers which is a fantasy that is never going to happen

No.  This must happen if we are to decarbonise our homes.  Renewables can generate electricty, but only fossil fuels can generate gas.

There's no reason why new homes should be having gas boilers in them now.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,489
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1404 on: December 12, 2022, 12:35:25 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on December 12, 2022, 12:18:09 pm
No.  This must happen if we are to decarbonise our homes.  Renewables can generate electricty, but only fossil fuels can generate gas.

There's no reason why new homes should be having gas boilers in them now.
I remember looking around an eco show home many, many years ago that had electric radiators.  Those combined with electric water heating at source (e.g. showers, taps etc.) seems viable.  I'm a bit sceptical on heat pumps and probably wouldn't buy a house that relied on one but maybe that's just me being a dinosaur.

On a broader level I think such a ban would be good as it forces the issue of building homes that don't rely on endless supplies of gas to keep them warm.  Better design/build quality and alternative sources of heat.

Retrofitting the far higher quantity of old houses that rely on gas boilers is clearly a much longer term and more difficult challenge.  Our boiler is nearing the end of its life but realistically it's just going to be replaced by a newer and slightly more efficient gas boiler.  I'd be open to an electric boiler but that's the height of my ambition I'm afraid.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,332
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1405 on: December 12, 2022, 01:31:36 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on December 12, 2022, 12:18:09 pm
No.  This must happen if we are to decarbonise our homes.  Renewables can generate electricty, but only fossil fuels can generate gas.

There's no reason why new homes should be having gas boilers in them now.

I might be misunderstanding you, but can't we separate water into hydrogen and oxygen gases using electricity?
Not sure I want hydrogen pumped around the country.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,557
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1406 on: December 12, 2022, 01:35:33 pm »
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,332
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1407 on: December 12, 2022, 01:40:50 pm »
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on December 12, 2022, 01:35:33 pm
You can also produce gas from organic waste.

https://octopus.energy/blog/anaerobic-digestion-how-we-get-energy-waste/

I think they burn that gas right away to generate electricity.
Landfill sites do the same.

I know a guy (who knows a guy) who used to collect unwanted crops from farmers, he reduced it to fertilizer I think and used the gas waste from that to generate electricity.  Again, I don't think we can pump these gases to houses \ industry so electricity is the way forward. Which goes back to where we started about us going to need much bigger electricity 'pipes' going forwards.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,468
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1408 on: December 12, 2022, 01:45:42 pm »
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on December 12, 2022, 01:35:33 pm
You can also produce gas from organic waste.

https://octopus.energy/blog/anaerobic-digestion-how-we-get-energy-waste/

Yes. Bristol have a bus that runs on Pooh.  However, it cannot be used to power millions of gas boilers.

From the article:

Quote
To get electricity from anaerobic digestion, we burn the biogas in generators.
« Last Edit: December 12, 2022, 01:47:51 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,557
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1409 on: December 12, 2022, 01:55:00 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on December 12, 2022, 01:45:42 pm
Yes. Bristol have a bus that runs on Pooh.  However, it cannot be used to power millions of gas boilers.

From the article:

Oh I know, just pointing out there are other sources for gas.

We have a fleet of buses that run on Hydrogen in Aberdeen - it is mostly sourced from fossil fuels at the moment but is partly electrolysis with the aim to increase that over time..

I do agree with your point overall though, getting rid of gas boilers is a necessity.
Logged

Online redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!)

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,162
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1410 on: December 12, 2022, 01:58:11 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on December 12, 2022, 01:45:42 pm
Yes. Bristol have a bus that runs on Pooh.  However, it cannot be used to power millions of gas boilers.

From the article:


I think Denmark now produce 30% of the gas they use from biomass. It can be done, but the UK is very far behind.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!)

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,162
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1411 on: December 12, 2022, 02:02:31 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on December 12, 2022, 11:47:25 am
These sessions from Octopus are a smart move. This is not however just about saving modest amounts of energy for hard pressed consumers - it is testing the future flexible consumption market. I can explain (if you want).

Potentially dull technical explanation
One of the things that is underestimated is the flexibility that the gas transmission system gives us. When a cold snap is expected the gas people squeeze more gas into the pipes (gas is compressible and the pipes are designed to cope with the pressure increases). When 20 million or more gas boilers all flip on between 05:00 and 08:00 there is a huge surge in demand which can be met with the additional gas that has been packed into the pipeline (it is called 'linepack').

With the ban on gas boilers in new homes and the anticipated switch to heat pumps over the coming decades we will lose this flexibility (you can't squeeze extra electricity into the power lines). One way to cope with the demand surges is to upgrade all of the infrastructure so that it can cope. This is very expensive and the extra capacity is largely redundant for half to three-quarters of the year. Roads often make a good analogy for electricity supply - so the equivalent would be to choose the size your roads based on coping with the rush hour traffic. Great for maintaining flow in the busy times but redundant for 20 hours in the day and expensive in terms of £££ and the land take.

The smarter option is load shifting/shaping - encouraging folk to shift their consumption either side of anticipated demand peaks (to extend the roads analogy it is the equivalent of offering flexible working hours so everyone doesn't have to be at their desk/counter/station by 09:00).

At the moment there are limited financial incentives for suppliers to do this but as the electricity grid becomes more congested, suppliers who can instigate reliable changes to capacity demands will be rewarded. The appetite for load shifting through price signals has been trialled a few times but often on a small scale with self-selecting volunteers who are already engaged with energy/climate agenda. This has provided a distorted set of the results which are of limited use in practical terms to the energy companies.

Octopus meanwhile, who have been flirting with time-of-use (TOU) pricing for years, are using our current heightened price sensitivity to test the practical scope of load shifting for freeing up capacity - I will be amazed if they are not profiling the hell out of each of these events.

Some loads are easier to shift than others and some people (like Rob) are more engaged but with a bit of machine learning/AI and the data from hundreds of thousands of customers, Octopus will probably be able to be estimate the effect of price signals on loads to a high level of accuracy.

Eventually, with a subsequent generation of smart meters and a standardised internet-of -things (IOT - basically connected appliances), this could happen automatically. Your contract for example could allow the electricity company to turn off your freezer or car charger for a brief period to free up grid capacity in return for a lower tariff.

With enough evidence to satisfy the national grid operator, I expect this would enable Octopus to bid into short term capacity markets and receive payments for every MW of deferred consumption without having to spend a money on upgrading the network or building storage facilities. This appears to be a smart, forward thinking move in an industry which is (rightly) criticised for its determination to maintain the status quo.
[close]


Ah, that is interesting. I was thinking it was an exercise in peak-load reduction, but hadn't thought as far as that Octopus could make make money from selling the "saved" electricity.


I think for me the biggest issue is that what Rob is doing, is not sustainable long-term. It's fine to have dedicated low-use hours, but they need a lot of effort, and even Rob has already relented a bit from the first session!
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,557
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1412 on: December 12, 2022, 02:09:28 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!) on December 12, 2022, 01:58:11 pm
I think Denmark now produce 30% of the gas they use from biomass. It can be done, but the UK is very far behind.

The problem with biomass is that while the source is renewable your still just sending the CO2 straight back into the atmosphere.
Logged

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,862
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1413 on: December 12, 2022, 02:17:33 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!) on December 12, 2022, 02:02:31 pm
Ah, that is interesting. I was thinking it was an exercise in peak-load reduction, but hadn't thought as far as that Octopus could make make money from selling the "saved" electricity.


I think for me the biggest issue is that what Rob is doing, is not sustainable long-term. It's fine to have dedicated low-use hours, but they need a lot of effort, and even Rob has already relented a bit from the first session!

I'm doing the Octopus sessions savings too, and the reason for going to extremes (as it were) in switching everything off is purely financial, i think i've 'earned' £4 so far and the 2 hour session tonight could earn another £2 if not more - and any savings at the moment are welcome. 

it hasn't been that much of a faff, more a case of going round the house and ensuring all lights are switched off, appliances are on standby - my guess is the biggest saving most people will have is preparing dinner either before or after the session and hold off having a coffee during the sessions.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,707
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1414 on: December 12, 2022, 02:22:50 pm »
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on December 12, 2022, 02:09:28 pm
The problem with biomass is that while the source is renewable your still just sending the CO2 straight back into the atmosphere.

To be fair it would decompose if not burnt anyway. Depending on how it's grown and where it's come from burning biomass (ideally waste biomass) is a step in the right direction. As is producing biogas in AD plants.
« Last Edit: December 12, 2022, 02:25:02 pm by clinical »
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,468
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1415 on: December 12, 2022, 02:23:21 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!) on December 12, 2022, 01:58:11 pm
I think Denmark now produce 30% of the gas they use from biomass. It can be done, but the UK is very far behind.

Biomass is not a renewable energy source, and needs to be declassified as one.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,468
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1416 on: December 12, 2022, 02:24:33 pm »
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on December 12, 2022, 02:09:28 pm
The problem with biomass is that while the source is renewable your still just sending the CO2 straight back into the atmosphere.

Indeed.  It needs to be seperated from the others, such as solar and wind.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,707
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1417 on: December 12, 2022, 02:28:54 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on December 12, 2022, 02:24:33 pm
Indeed.  It needs to be seperated from the others, such as solar and wind.

Why?

Solar and wind aren't carbon neutral. Manufacture, construction, maintenance and decomissioning produce a lot of CO2.

Again there's variables (mainly where it's come from) but biomass burning falls inbetween wind (lowest) and solar for net CO2 production.

« Last Edit: December 12, 2022, 02:36:53 pm by clinical »
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,468
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1418 on: December 12, 2022, 02:38:29 pm »
Quote from: clinical on December 12, 2022, 02:28:54 pm
Why?

Solar and wind aren't carbon neutral. Manufacture, construction, maintenance and decomissioning produce a lot of CO2.

Because it is still the process of burning something.

Drax imports their biofuel (wood pellets) from Canada, then emits more CO2 through the process of burning.
Logged

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,123
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1419 on: December 12, 2022, 02:39:49 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on December 12, 2022, 02:17:33 pm
I'm doing the Octopus sessions savings too, and the reason for going to extremes (as it were) in switching everything off is purely financial, i think i've 'earned' £4 so far and the 2 hour session tonight could earn another £2 if not more - and any savings at the moment are welcome. 

it hasn't been that much of a faff, more a case of going round the house and ensuring all lights are switched off, appliances are on standby - my guess is the biggest saving most people will have is preparing dinner either before or after the session and hold off having a coffee during the sessions.

Just checked my Octopus account and its £4.40 we've got in points so far. Both of us should be around £20 when they do all the sessions, which all will go towards the next bill, its free money isn't it.

I've got the laptop charged, so I can watch pointless on BBC I player or listen to music on youtube/planet rocks website, kids are allowed to use the PS5 or PC, all the lights will be off, but I'll make sure the house is warm before the session starts. Eldest is at Air Cadets tonight, so I'll take him at about 6:45, so that's his PC off for 15 minutes, but missus will counter that by sticking the telly on.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,707
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1420 on: December 12, 2022, 02:41:59 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on December 12, 2022, 02:38:29 pm
Because it is still the process of burning something.

Drax imports their biofuel (wood pellets) from Canada, then emits more CO2 through the process of burning.

It's important where it's comes from. But if you're burning a waste that was just going to decompose anyway you're better off burning it for energy recovery than letting it rot.

Biomass, solar, wind, hydro all have a part to play. However full LCA's need doing in each circumstance. There will be a big thing in the coming years on how the rare earth metals required from wind and solar are mined.

Drax also use peanut shells that would have just been lobbed in landfill too.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,123
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1421 on: December 12, 2022, 02:50:50 pm »
Quote from: clinical on December 12, 2022, 02:41:59 pm
It's important where it's comes from. But if you're burning a waste that was just going to decompose anyway you're better off burning it for energy recovery than letting it rot.

Biomass, solar, wind, hydro all have a part to play. However full LCA's need doing in each circumstance. There will be a big thing in the coming years on how the rare earth metals required from wind and solar are mined.

Drax also use peanut shells that would have just been lobbed in landfill too.


Stobart, who I work for Part Time, has a Biomass Division, its now branded as Esken due to Culina now owing the rights to the Stobart name. According to the Esken website, they process 25% of the UK's waste wood, about 1.2 MT out of 4.5 MT that would normally go to landfill. They also process 3rd party waste and also use about 500,000 Tonnes of wood from its own Forestry division. They state that in 2019, they helped the UK avoid about 480,000 Tonnes of CO2 emissions.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,707
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1422 on: December 12, 2022, 03:02:02 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 12, 2022, 02:50:50 pm
Stobart, who I work for Part Time, has a Biomass Division, its now branded as Esken due to Culina now owing the rights to the Stobart name. According to the Esken website, they process 25% of the UK's waste wood, about 1.2 MT out of 4.5 MT that would normally go to landfill. They also process 3rd party waste and also use about 500,000 Tonnes of wood from its own Forestry division. They state that in 2019, they helped the UK avoid about 480,000 Tonnes of CO2 emissions.

If it's a waste it's the best option for CO2 reduction. I work with for a company currently working with Nottingham University and doing a project right now for BEIS. In which we're doing LCA's for. Biomass can be the best option out of them all if the biomass source if relatively local and is a waste that would normally be thrown away or left to rot. The trouble with wastes in this country is moisture content.

Particulate emissions are another topic for debate though!

It's a wrong view (in my opinion) to say biomass isn't renewable as you produce CO2 when burning. You have to look at the whole life cycle.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,468
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1423 on: December 12, 2022, 03:11:52 pm »
Quote from: clinical on December 12, 2022, 03:02:02 pm
If it's a waste it's the best option for CO2 reduction. I work with for a company currently working with Nottingham University and doing a project right now for BEIS. In which we're doing LCA's for. Biomass can be the best option out of them all if the biomass source if relatively local and is a waste that would normally be thrown away or left to rot. The trouble with wastes in this country is moisture content.

Particulate emissions are another topic for debate though!

It's a wrong view (in my opinion) to say biomass isn't renewable as you produce CO2 when burning. You have to look at the whole life cycle.

This was another thing I was about to mention.  It is also another reason why we should be moving away from burning in general, I think.  Of course, it isn't just combustion that produces particle pollution either.

There are trade-offs with everything, and all forms of energy production have environmental/health impacts (some worse than others).
« Last Edit: December 12, 2022, 03:32:20 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,332
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1424 on: December 12, 2022, 03:43:51 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on December 12, 2022, 03:11:52 pm
There are trade-offs with everything, and all forms of energy production have environmental/health impacts (some worse than others).

My, almost lay , opinion is that burning coal and oil and natural gas are so bad, that everything else is surely much better.
Powerstations for for fossil fuels no doubt contribute also.
Finger in the air , if we took the next worst technology after fossil fuel burning and made power plants with that to generate enough for our CURRENT electricity needs, we'd all hit our current climate targets?  Do whatever we can now. Quibble over the rest later.

Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!)

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,162
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1425 on: December 12, 2022, 06:50:48 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on December 12, 2022, 02:23:21 pm
Biomass is not a renewable energy source, and needs to be declassified as one.


Why? It is basically carbon neutral, because the plants bind the same amount of CO2 during growth that is generated.


I thought the issues are more that wide-spread generation might encourage monocultures. But we're quite far from that right now.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,332
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1426 on: Yesterday at 05:35:01 pm »
Good Energy are surveying for a name for their new product. These seems to give owners of solar cells more money for their electricity. (On top of the FiT they already get).
I can only imagine the electricity is worth so much now that finally energy suppliers are competing for the solar.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,862
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1427 on: Today at 03:38:04 pm »
Just had my update from Octopus on the 2hr saving session from the other day:-

You saved 4.387kWh, which earned you 7896 OctoPoints  worth £9.87.

Well, that was unexpected, but i'll take it.
Logged

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,123
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1428 on: Today at 03:43:07 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 03:38:04 pm
Just had my update from Octopus on the 2hr saving session from the other day:-

You saved 4.387kWh, which earned you 7896 OctoPoints  worth £9.87.

Well, that was unexpected, but i'll take it.

Bloody hell, that's double in one session what we managed in 5. We only saved 30% on the last one, no idea why it was so low
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,862
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1429 on: Today at 03:46:02 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 03:43:07 pm
Bloody hell, that's double in one session what we managed in 5. We only saved 30% on the last one, no idea why it was so low

Sometimes i have charge my car during the day before i commute down to work on a monday evening, and i can only think i must have had a few charging sessions over the last few months to up my average for that period.

To offset any gains i've got from this, Octopus have added the last 6 days of gas/elec to my bill and that came to £87......£14 a frigging day
« Last Edit: Today at 03:52:09 pm by stewil007 »
Logged

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,123
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1430 on: Today at 04:28:22 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 03:46:02 pm
Sometimes i have charge my car during the day before i commute down to work on a monday evening, and i can only think i must have had a few charging sessions over the last few months to up my average for that period.

To offset any gains i've got from this, Octopus have added the last 6 days of gas/elec to my bill and that came to £87......£14 a frigging day

Ours is running at £9 so far today, roughly 50/50 split between gas and lecky and that's only having the heating on for an hour this morning and half an hour so far this afternoon. At least my Octopoints so far gives me one free day of gas.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,332
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1431 on: Today at 05:15:07 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 03:38:04 pm
Just had my update from Octopus on the 2hr saving session from the other day:-

You saved 4.387kWh, which earned you 7896 OctoPoints  worth £9.87.

Well, that was unexpected, but i'll take it.
They are paying you £2 a kWh? Or near enough? Isn't the cap about 40p a kWh? 
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,123
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1432 on: Today at 05:19:10 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:15:07 pm
They are paying you £2 a kWh? Or near enough? Isn't the cap about 40p a kWh? 

Yep, we did a shit one this time and this is from todays email

You saved 0.421kWh, which earned you 760 OctoPoints  worth £0.95

And this is my running total. We had one session of zero saving because my lad cooked his tea while I was out, cos he was being a prick and wouldn't eat fuck all, then decided at half 5 he was hungry

So far you've earned 4280 OctoPoints (or £5.35) over 5 Saving Sessions
Logged
Fuck the Tories
Pages: 1 ... 31 32 33 34 35 [36]   Go Up
« previous next »
 