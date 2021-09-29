Specific things way outstrip the headline rate.
Tell you something I've noticed - and have since read about. The price of the chepest options/basics in supermarkets have soared by more (both percentage and actual cost) than many/most more expensive/branded options. I guess it's down the basics already having thin margins, so no room to absorb input-cost increases without passing that on, whereas the branded/premium items have much bigger margins, so can absorb a little.
Our kid used to work for Tesco and he said the value/basic lines were loss leaders, they lose money on them, they were used to lure people in and then they'd end up buying more expensive items too. People are likely buying more value stuff and less named brands, so they need to make the money back on them. Plus, the costs of everything has risen, the factories that make the stuff have seen increases in prices, the haulage companies that collect from the factories are paying a lot more in fuel, that kind of thing.
I took a load of tomatoes and cucumbers from Rainford to Bathgate the other week for a small haulage company. They were paying me £18 an hour, 13 hour day for me that day and the fuel for the trip was around £600.