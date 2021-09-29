« previous next »
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1360 on: Today at 02:00:12 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:36:45 pm
That's a bullshit figure! 

Go and ask how much it'll be to get your car serviced now, compared to a year ago.  I was speaking to a builder the other day, he told me that a solid oak door was now 600 quid, compared to £200 a year ago.

Not to mention our energy prices, of course. More than 100% greater than last year.


Specific things way outstrip the headline rate.

Tell you something I've noticed - and have since read about. The price of the chepest options/basics in supermarkets have soared by more (both percentage and actual cost) than many/most more expensive/branded options. I guess it's down the basics already having thin margins, so no room to absorb input-cost increases without passing that on, whereas the branded/premium items have much bigger margins, so can absorb a little.

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1361 on: Today at 02:01:04 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams 'Adopt Me!' Christmas fried egg on Today at 08:19:16 am
^ our heating engineer advised us to maintain a temperature, but I found we were then using heating we didnt need during the day, so switched to timed. But that was when weather was mild. To me it makes more sense to keep it on when its v cold as it prevents the boiler having to work to full capacity.
From the little I understand about boilers, this does not make sense to me.

As far as I am aware, boilers work at a specific capacity. The capacity (flow rate) usually can be adjusted, but as far as I know (someone, please, correct me if I an wrong), unless it is a condensing boiler, the flow rate is a manual adjustment and not readily accessible (probably an engineer would need to adjust it). But with condensing boilers, lowering the flow rate as low as practicable, makes it operate considerably more efficiently, and is usually an adjustment anyone can make on the front of the boiler.

https://www.theheatinghub.co.uk/articles/turn-down-the-boiler-flow-temperature
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1362 on: Today at 02:06:57 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:01:04 pm
From the little I understand about boilers, this does not make sense to me.

As far as I am aware, boilers work at a specific capacity. The capacity (flow rate) usually can be adjusted, but as far as I know (someone, please, correct me if I an wrong), unless it is a condensing boiler, the flow rate is a manual adjustment and not readily accessible (probably an engineer would need to adjust it). But with condensing boilers, lowering the flow rate as low as practicable, makes it operate considerably more efficiently, and is usually an adjustment anyone can make on the front of the boiler.

https://www.theheatinghub.co.uk/articles/turn-down-the-boiler-flow-temperature

You want the returning water to be as cold as possible whilst your last radiator on the circuit is still hot. They say about 50C. This way your condensing boiler can use latent heat of energy more efficiently. You want your incoming water to condense the moisture in flue gas. This energy (latent heat) is transferred to the water before is passes your primary heat exchanger as on older boilers.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1363 on: Today at 02:16:51 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:06:57 pm
You want the returning water to be as cold as possible whilst your last radiator on the circuit is still hot. They say about 50C. This way your condensing boiler can use latent heat of energy more efficiently. You want your incoming water to condense the moisture in flue gas. This energy (latent heat) is transferred to the water before is passes your primary heat exchanger as on older boilers.
That's as I understand it too. But, of course, it must be a condensing boiler.

I was questioning the advice received Charlie from his heating engineer, to 'leave the heating on all night'. ???
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1364 on: Today at 02:19:46 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:16:51 pm
That's as I understand it too. But, of course, it must be a condensing boiler.

I was questioning the advice received Charlie from his heating engineer, to 'leave the heating on all night'. ???

Terrible advice. As i said on previous post if heat loss wasn't a thing and you ran your radiators warm and not hot then yes that would be the most efficienct thing to do. But unless you have the best insulation known to man then it's bad advice.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1365 on: Today at 02:38:48 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:19:46 pm
Terrible advice. As i said on previous post if heat loss wasn't a thing and you ran your radiators warm and not hot then yes that would be the most efficienct thing to do. But unless you have the best insulation known to man then it's bad advice.
I am not sure if I entirely follow you. But if someone with a condensing boiler turns off the heating at night, but then whacks up the flow rate in the morning (so that home heats up more quickly), then they might be off-setting the savings they make by not using the heating at night. But I am unsure of how well the home is insulated affects this and to what degree. I expect that in any normal situation, turning off the heating at night can only reduce energy consumption.

We have our flow rate turned down to about 47 degrees. It takes an age for the house to heat up when it goes on in the morning, but we put up with it. But then, this is generally a well insulated home, so it is dropping only to about 15.5 degrees over night.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1366 on: Today at 03:03:04 pm »
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on Today at 02:00:12 pm

Specific things way outstrip the headline rate.

Tell you something I've noticed - and have since read about. The price of the chepest options/basics in supermarkets have soared by more (both percentage and actual cost) than many/most more expensive/branded options. I guess it's down the basics already having thin margins, so no room to absorb input-cost increases without passing that on, whereas the branded/premium items have much bigger margins, so can absorb a little.



Our kid used to work for Tesco and he said the value/basic lines were loss leaders, they lose money on them, they were used to lure people in and then they'd end up buying more expensive items too. People are likely buying more value stuff and less named brands, so they need to make the money back on them. Plus, the costs of everything has risen, the factories that make the stuff have seen increases in prices, the haulage companies that collect from the factories are paying a lot more in fuel, that kind of thing.

I took a load of tomatoes and cucumbers from Rainford to Bathgate the other week for a small haulage company. They were paying me £18 an hour, 13 hour day for me that day and the fuel for the trip was around £600.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1367 on: Today at 03:06:09 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:38:48 pm
I am not sure if I entirely follow you. But if someone with a condensing boiler turns off the heating at night, but then whacks up the flow rate in the morning (so that home heats up more quickly), then they might be off-setting the savings they make by not using the heating at night. But I am unsure of how well the home is insulated affects this and to what degree. I expect that in any normal situation, turning off the heating at night can only reduce energy consumption.

We have our flow rate turned down to about 47 degrees. It takes an age for the house to heat up when it goes on in the morning, but we put up with it. But then, this is generally a well insulated home, so it is dropping only to about 15.5 degrees over night.

Ours is condensing and fitted this year. Only going on what the engineer said originally and what Andy has been saying on this thread.
I ignored the engineer's advice when weather was mild, because we were using heating during the day that we didn't need, so switched to timed which worked well. But since it's been colder, the house temperature has dropped, especially in the hall which is where the main stat is which means the boiler will be working harder to get up to target temperature.

It's like many things - individual circumstances come into play.
