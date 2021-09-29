Terrible advice. As i said on previous post if heat loss wasn't a thing and you ran your radiators warm and not hot then yes that would be the most efficienct thing to do. But unless you have the best insulation known to man then it's bad advice.



I am not sure if I entirely follow you. But if someone with a condensing boiler turns off the heating at night, but then whacks up the flow rate in the morning (so that home heats up more quickly), then they might be off-setting the savings they make by not using the heating at night. But I am unsure of how well the home is insulated affects this and to what degree. I expect that in any normal situation, turning off the heating at night can only reduce energy consumption.We have our flow rate turned down to about 47 degrees. It takes an age for the house to heat up when it goes on in the morning, but we put up with it. But then, this is generally a well insulated home, so it is dropping only to about 15.5 degrees over night.