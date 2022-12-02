« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 28 29 30 31 32 [33]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fuel & energy prices  (Read 47189 times)

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,262
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1280 on: December 2, 2022, 12:56:56 pm »
Looks like the announcement itself knocked 6% off the companies currently generating the electricty.
From the guardian article, it looks more like an investment company than a power company though which is disappointing.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,599
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1281 on: December 2, 2022, 04:38:29 pm »
With a cold situation setting up across the UK and a lot of Northern Europe, energy demands are going to spike.

It won't be especially windy, either, meaning the UK's wind power will only be running on a much-reduced capacity. Often cloudy, too, so little solar (time of year when sun is at its weakest)

I think outages are inevitable.

Labour need to work their bollocks off to pin much of this not just on the Tories for 'failing to keep the lights on', but on the fragmented privatised power generation system (I doubt they will, because too many in the Labour Party support the shysterish culture of making money out of everything and anything)

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,262
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1282 on: December 2, 2022, 04:44:07 pm »
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on December  2, 2022, 04:38:29 pm
With a cold situation setting up across the UK and a lot of Northern Europe, energy demands are going to spike.

It won't be especially windy, either, meaning the UK's wind power will only be running on a much-reduced capacity. Often cloudy, too, so little solar (time of year when sun is at its weakest)

I think outages are inevitable.

Labour need to work their bollocks off to pin much of this not just on the Tories for 'failing to keep the lights on', but on the fragmented privatised power generation system (I doubt they will, because too many in the Labour Party support the shysterish culture of making money out of everything and anything)



They'll need to find a clear way to stop the Tories blaming the war in Russia though.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,123
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1283 on: December 2, 2022, 10:45:24 pm »
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on December  2, 2022, 04:38:29 pm
With a cold situation setting up across the UK and a lot of Northern Europe, energy demands are going to spike.

It won't be especially windy, either, meaning the UK's wind power will only be running on a much-reduced capacity. Often cloudy, too, so little solar (time of year when sun is at its weakest)

I think outages are inevitable.

Labour need to work their bollocks off to pin much of this not just on the Tories for 'failing to keep the lights on', but on the fragmented privatised power generation system (I doubt they will, because too many in the Labour Party support the shysterish culture of making money out of everything and anything)



As far as I understand it, outages will only happen if there isn't enough gas for the gas power stations. I'm not sure why there wouldn't be, at the moment. Of course, the UK left itself in a vulnerable position by not having any storage facilities, but apparently the UK is not reliant on Russian gas, and supplies from elsewhere shouldn't be affected I think? Plus Europe is now sitting on full gas storage tanks, so won't need to re-stock immediatly.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,262
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1284 on: December 3, 2022, 08:21:47 am »
Fuel price cap from Russia about to start. I know far too little too speculate about the impact .
 
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,599
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1285 on: December 3, 2022, 01:10:15 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on December  2, 2022, 10:45:24 pm
As far as I understand it, outages will only happen if there isn't enough gas for the gas power stations. I'm not sure why there wouldn't be, at the moment. Of course, the UK left itself in a vulnerable position by not having any storage facilities, but apparently the UK is not reliant on Russian gas, and supplies from elsewhere shouldn't be affected I think? Plus Europe is now sitting on full gas storage tanks, so won't need to re-stock immediatly.


Supply of gas in this situation isn't the issue. The total generating capacity for gas power stations in the UK is 28gw.

Nuclear (7gw optimum capacity), biomass (4.2gw), coal (3.5gw) and hydro/other (0.5gw) comprise the rest of the non-solar/wind capacity.

That's just under 43gw. In optimal performance with all facilities running at maximum.

Peak UK demand in winter is around 55gw. In cold weather, that inches up further.

So wind/solar potentially need to provide upwards of 12-15gw to fill the gap. Peak demand is early evening, so solar can't contribute (could only do around 1.5gw max in December anyway).

Wind can provide up to 25gw - but that's with optimum conditions. Slacker winds reduces capacity.

We could be looking at spells in the coming few weeks where wind strength onshore is minimal and offshore slight. That would cut the output to single figures.

The UK can import some limited levels from Europe (France, Norway, Belgium, Netherlands) but they all would face similar generation 'crunches' to varying extents so it's a question of whether they'd have surplus. Also, the Brexit zealots saw the UK withdraw from the European 'Internal Energy Market', which sees members prioritise supply to other members first.

Senior strategists at the National Grid have serious concerns that the UK will be forced into outages.

Might not happen, but then again it might...





« Last Edit: December 3, 2022, 01:13:02 pm by Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' »
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,123
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1286 on: December 3, 2022, 01:18:08 pm »
I just don't see what is different about this winter, compared to the last, if Russian gas isn't an issue. Surely we've had similar spells of low winds in winter before.

The energy market and Brexit is a good point though. More Brexit winnings.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,520
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1287 on: December 3, 2022, 01:35:49 pm »
Yeah if gas supply isn't the issue, then there isn't really any fundamental difference to previous years, other than maybe gradual increase in demand as we shift to EV cars etc - but with prices as they are I expect that increase in demand to be outweighed by people being much more careful with their usage.
Logged

Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,902
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1288 on: December 3, 2022, 03:33:03 pm »
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on December  3, 2022, 01:35:49 pm
Yeah if gas supply isn't the issue, then there isn't really any fundamental difference to previous years, other than maybe gradual increase in demand as we shift to EV cars etc - but with prices as they are I expect that increase in demand to be outweighed by people being much more careful with their usage.

The Saving Sessions thing that Octopus are doing is something to get on board with. I managed to cut our usage by 81% on the first one and 72% on the second - not had the results back from the 3rd and 4th yet. Three of them have been 5pm to 6pm, the third of four was 5:30 to 6:30pm. I always cook the kids tea before 5pm and then as the wife works 3:30 to 6, I normally start to make ours just after 6, so not saved as much as others who'd be using the cooker between 5 and 6, but still decent. According to Octopus, the 2nd session saved 102MWh, equivalent to Leicester going off grid for an hour. It reduced the CO2 emissions by 25,503kg. Obviously, once the hour finished, most probably whacked the oven on or something. Still has an impact as light were off, TV's off, other electrical items off.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,902
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1289 on: December 3, 2022, 04:42:22 pm »
Missus was on UC early in the year, just checked my emails and Octopus are adding the £150 WHD to our account next month as she fell in the qualifying period.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Huyrob

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 18
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1290 on: December 3, 2022, 05:51:45 pm »
We have a local petrol station that always has good prices.
Noticed today that unleaded which has been £ 149.9 was today down to £145.9



No Im not telling you where it is  :-X
Logged

Offline Anfield Kopite

  • Will vote for anyone who gives out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,764
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1291 on: December 4, 2022, 09:01:53 pm »
Quote from: Huyrob on December  3, 2022, 05:51:45 pm
We have a local petrol station that always has good prices.
Noticed today that unleaded which has been £ 149.9 was today down to £145.9



No Im not telling you where it is  :-X
User name suggests Huyton. But im saying Maghull.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,123
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1292 on: December 5, 2022, 04:21:57 pm »
All these people buying candles to save on electricity use...I just did some maths.

A big 14cm candle, bought for £1.75 from Ikea, has a burn time of approx 45h.
That is a cost of 3.9p per hour.

A small LED lightbulb uses about 4W. The electricity price cap is currently 34p/kWh, or 0.034p/Wh.
Using the light bulb costs 0.14p per hour, or a 1/30 of the candle.
(Ikea also sells led lights, 2 for £2.50, with a use time of 25000h. That adds costs of 0.005p/h.)

This doesn't even take into acount that the light bulb is about 500 time brighter than the candle.

Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 538
  • JFT 97
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1293 on: December 5, 2022, 04:42:38 pm »
Quote from: Huyrob on December  3, 2022, 05:51:45 pm
We have a local petrol station that always has good prices.
Noticed today that unleaded which has been £ 149.9 was today down to £145.9



No Im not telling you where it is  :-X
Feeling the spirit of Christmas and will give a clue as to where I filled up with this price today. Had a reason to visit the place where the chemics play.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,417
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1294 on: December 5, 2022, 04:51:25 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on December  5, 2022, 04:21:57 pm
All these people buying candles to save on electricity use...I just did some maths.

A big 14cm candle, bought for £1.75 from Ikea, has a burn time of approx 45h.
That is a cost of 3.9p per hour.

A small LED lightbulb uses about 4W. The electricity price cap is currently 34p/kWh, or 0.034p/Wh.
Using the light bulb costs 0.14p per hour, or a 1/30 of the candle.
(Ikea also sells led lights, 2 for £2.50, with a use time of 25000h. That adds costs of 0.005p/h.)

This doesn't even take into acount that the light bulb is about 500 time brighter than the candle.

Tepid logic that  ;)
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1295 on: December 5, 2022, 04:53:32 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on December  5, 2022, 04:51:25 pm
Tepid logic that  ;)
;D To be fair to Tepid, as I recall, he bought candles in case of power cuts. :)
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,262
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1296 on: December 5, 2022, 04:54:32 pm »
He did.
I love the pair of battery operated lanterns I got for the same purpose.
(and they are quite cool)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,902
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1297 on: December 5, 2022, 05:00:17 pm »
People buying candles to give them light? The Tory Utopia has been achieved.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,471
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1298 on: December 5, 2022, 05:29:18 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December  5, 2022, 05:00:17 pm
People buying candles to give them light? The Tory Utopia has been achieved.

Not quite Rob.  I've yet to see scurvy and rickets making a comeback.
Logged

Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,902
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1299 on: December 5, 2022, 05:39:48 pm »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,471
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1300 on: December 5, 2022, 06:32:51 pm »
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,554
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1301 on: Today at 03:01:03 pm »
What are people doing with this and fixing?

We are fucked as spending £12 a day if we keep heating on
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline XmaStattooed Red Breasts

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,099
  • Kloppite
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1302 on: Today at 03:16:46 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:01:03 pm
What are people doing with this and fixing?

We are fucked as spending £12 a day if we keep heating on

I'm spending £18 a day, if i have the heating on 24/7. :(
Logged
#Sausages

Online Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,599
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1303 on: Today at 03:18:38 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:01:03 pm
What are people doing with this and fixing?

We are fucked as spending £12 a day if we keep heating on


If you fix now, you're fixing at a peak rate. As Martin Lewis said, it's a really bad time to fix.

It's just a 'suck it up' situation.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,852
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1304 on: Today at 03:22:54 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:01:03 pm
What are people doing with this and fixing?

We are fucked as spending £12 a day if we keep heating on

crazy isn't it......my parents have got to the point of switching everything off, including heating and literally wrapping themselves in blankets and throws if it gets a bit nippy.
Logged

Offline XmaStattooed Red Breasts

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,099
  • Kloppite
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1305 on: Today at 03:30:05 pm »
Next few days are going to be fun, not, temps going down to -6, with daytime temps struggling to reach 4C.
Logged
#Sausages

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,328
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1306 on: Today at 03:32:43 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:01:03 pm
What are people doing with this and fixing?

We are fucked as spending £12 a day if we keep heating on

Have mine down to about £9 a day in this weather, about £7 couple weeks back when it was milder. (4 bed house)

Took my thermostat off the wall in the hall and put it in the living room. Only have living room radiator on and upstairs office room on in day only, with upstairs bathroom radiator on super low. Bedroom off with two duvets so really cosy at night. Also I bought some draught strips to fit around front door to plug any gaps which helped a lot. 

Tends to be the gas heating that bumps everything up. Have mine at 16/17 degrees in the day as the office upstairs keeps warmer as it's smaller (plus wearing about 4 layers so feels warm). Then at night when in the living room bump it up to 18.

Also noticed from checking my usage monitor that keeping it on 15 during the night works out cheaper/same, rather than turning it off and letting it drop to about 10 degrees then having to warm it up for hours in the morning in this weather.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:34:49 pm by Andy82lfc »
Logged

Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,902
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1307 on: Today at 03:33:04 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:01:03 pm
What are people doing with this and fixing?

We are fucked as spending £12 a day if we keep heating on

I'm freezing my tits off and opening myself up to a respiratory infection as its 16c in the living room today.

Only £2.69 so far today on gas, running about £30 a week
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,554
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1308 on: Today at 03:40:38 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 03:33:04 pm
I'm freezing my tits off and opening myself up to a respiratory infection as its 16c in the living room today.

Only £2.69 so far today on gas, running about £30 a week

2022 and people are making themselves ill.

It is unbelievable.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,599
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1309 on: Today at 03:59:49 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:40:38 pm
2022 and people are making themselves ill.

It is unbelievable.


Meanwhile, the number of billionaires just keeps growing and growing...

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,554
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1310 on: Today at 04:09:58 pm »
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on Today at 03:59:49 pm

Meanwhile, the number of billionaires just keeps growing and growing...



There will surely be riots over it

People haven't clocked it yet but no way people can afford this
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 538
  • JFT 97
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1311 on: Today at 04:11:37 pm »
We have moved onto about £4.50 a day. Have the heating on about an hour in the morning and about 2 hours in the evening (so far).
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 28 29 30 31 32 [33]   Go Up
« previous next »
 