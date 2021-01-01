« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 28 29 30 31 32 [33]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fuel & energy prices  (Read 46439 times)

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,211
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1280 on: Yesterday at 12:56:56 pm »
Looks like the announcement itself knocked 6% off the companies currently generating the electricty.
From the guardian article, it looks more like an investment company than a power company though which is disappointing.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,561
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1281 on: Yesterday at 04:38:29 pm »
With a cold situation setting up across the UK and a lot of Northern Europe, energy demands are going to spike.

It won't be especially windy, either, meaning the UK's wind power will only be running on a much-reduced capacity. Often cloudy, too, so little solar (time of year when sun is at its weakest)

I think outages are inevitable.

Labour need to work their bollocks off to pin much of this not just on the Tories for 'failing to keep the lights on', but on the fragmented privatised power generation system (I doubt they will, because too many in the Labour Party support the shysterish culture of making money out of everything and anything)

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,211
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1282 on: Yesterday at 04:44:07 pm »
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on Yesterday at 04:38:29 pm
With a cold situation setting up across the UK and a lot of Northern Europe, energy demands are going to spike.

It won't be especially windy, either, meaning the UK's wind power will only be running on a much-reduced capacity. Often cloudy, too, so little solar (time of year when sun is at its weakest)

I think outages are inevitable.

Labour need to work their bollocks off to pin much of this not just on the Tories for 'failing to keep the lights on', but on the fragmented privatised power generation system (I doubt they will, because too many in the Labour Party support the shysterish culture of making money out of everything and anything)



They'll need to find a clear way to stop the Tories blaming the war in Russia though.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,103
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1283 on: Yesterday at 10:45:24 pm »
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on Yesterday at 04:38:29 pm
With a cold situation setting up across the UK and a lot of Northern Europe, energy demands are going to spike.

It won't be especially windy, either, meaning the UK's wind power will only be running on a much-reduced capacity. Often cloudy, too, so little solar (time of year when sun is at its weakest)

I think outages are inevitable.

Labour need to work their bollocks off to pin much of this not just on the Tories for 'failing to keep the lights on', but on the fragmented privatised power generation system (I doubt they will, because too many in the Labour Party support the shysterish culture of making money out of everything and anything)



As far as I understand it, outages will only happen if there isn't enough gas for the gas power stations. I'm not sure why there wouldn't be, at the moment. Of course, the UK left itself in a vulnerable position by not having any storage facilities, but apparently the UK is not reliant on Russian gas, and supplies from elsewhere shouldn't be affected I think? Plus Europe is now sitting on full gas storage tanks, so won't need to re-stock immediatly.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,211
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1284 on: Today at 08:21:47 am »
Fuel price cap from Russia about to start. I know far too little too speculate about the impact .
 
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,561
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1285 on: Today at 01:10:15 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 10:45:24 pm
As far as I understand it, outages will only happen if there isn't enough gas for the gas power stations. I'm not sure why there wouldn't be, at the moment. Of course, the UK left itself in a vulnerable position by not having any storage facilities, but apparently the UK is not reliant on Russian gas, and supplies from elsewhere shouldn't be affected I think? Plus Europe is now sitting on full gas storage tanks, so won't need to re-stock immediatly.


Supply of gas in this situation isn't the issue. The total generating capacity for gas power stations in the UK is 28gw.

Nuclear (7gw optimum capacity), biomass (4.2gw), coal (3.5gw) and hydro/other (0.5gw) comprise the rest of the non-solar/wind capacity.

That's just under 43gw. In optimal performance with all facilities running at maximum.

Peak UK demand in winter is around 55gw. In cold weather, that inches up further.

So wind/solar potentially need to provide upwards of 12-15gw to fill the gap. Peak demand is early evening, so solar can't contribute (could only do around 1.5gw max in December anyway).

Wind can provide up to 25gw - but that's with optimum conditions. Slacker winds reduces capacity.

We could be looking at spells in the coming few weeks where wind strength onshore is minimal and offshore slight. That would cut the output to single figures.

The UK can import some limited levels from Europe (France, Norway, Belgium, Netherlands) but they all would face similar generation 'crunches' to varying extents so it's a question of whether they'd have surplus. Also, the Brexit zealots saw the UK withdraw from the European 'Internal Energy Market', which sees members prioritise supply to other members first.

Senior strategists at the National Grid have serious concerns that the UK will be forced into outages.

Might not happen, but then again it might...





« Last Edit: Today at 01:13:02 pm by Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' »
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"
Pages: 1 ... 28 29 30 31 32 [33]   Go Up
« previous next »
 