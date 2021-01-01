As far as I understand it, outages will only happen if there isn't enough gas for the gas power stations. I'm not sure why there wouldn't be, at the moment. Of course, the UK left itself in a vulnerable position by not having any storage facilities, but apparently the UK is not reliant on Russian gas, and supplies from elsewhere shouldn't be affected I think? Plus Europe is now sitting on full gas storage tanks, so won't need to re-stock immediatly.



Supply of gas in this situation isn't the issue. Thegenerating capacity for gas power stations in the UK is 28gw.Nuclear (7gw optimum capacity), biomass (4.2gw), coal (3.5gw) and hydro/other (0.5gw) comprise the rest of the non-solar/wind capacity.That's just under 43gw. In optimal performance with all facilities running at maximum.Peak UK demand in winter is around 55gw. In cold weather, that inches up further.So wind/solar potentially need to provide upwards of 12-15gw to fill the gap. Peak demand is early evening, so solar can't contribute (could only do around 1.5gw max in December anyway).Wind can provide up to 25gw - but that's with optimum conditions. Slacker winds reduces capacity.We could be looking at spells in the coming few weeks where wind strength onshore is minimal and offshore slight. That would cut the output to single figures.The UK can import some limited levels from Europe (France, Norway, Belgium, Netherlands) but they all would face similar generation 'crunches' to varying extents so it's a question of whether they'd have surplus. Also, the Brexit zealots saw the UK withdraw from the European 'Internal Energy Market', which sees members prioritise supply to other members first.Senior strategists at the National Grid have serious concerns that the UK will be forced into outages.Might not happen, but then again it might...