EV's will have to start paying VED from April 2025.



There endeth the 'carrot' method.



As a double-whammy, there's also going to be an 'expensive car supplement' of £355 for all cars registered after April 2025 with a list value of £40k or more.



Given that, due to the cost of batteries, any EV worth buying costs more than £40k, this is unfair on people wanting to buy EV's.







Anyone who can afford to buy or PCP a car of £40k market value.. I don't really see the tax or extra costs being much of a burden. The tax incentive was never going to last and should have been brought in a couple of years ago.The move to EVs is happening, but as always, until the market value of the cars come down the issue is gonna be how can you pursuade the lower earners to switch vehicles especially when you'd think the used EV market is not going to be as good as the current used vehicle market due to battery life of the vehicles.