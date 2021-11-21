« previous next »
Fuel & energy prices

TepidT2O Re: Fuel & energy prices
Reply #1200 on: Today at 08:25:24 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 06:32:26 pm
Think thermostats can have weird temperature readings. If I turn mine to below 20, the heating won't come on, even if the thermometers I have say its 15 C or lower.
Mine is in the hallway so its a bit  colder than the rest of the house
PaulF Re: Fuel & energy prices
Reply #1201 on: Today at 09:56:21 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 08:07:25 pm
I wouldn't give up my wood burner for anything. Fuel paid for up front. Satisfies some atavistic desires and gives a feeling of peacefulness, probably some distant collective unconscious memory of surviving a predator and cold free night. Beautiful and mesmerising to watch - basically a caveman' s TV, and no adverts. Also brings back memories of smokey toast on the end of a long toasting fork, though admittedly that was a coal fire.
Can you tell I'm drunk?
Aren't they banning wood burning due to pollution?
Dr. Beaker Re: Fuel & energy prices
Reply #1202 on: Today at 10:00:50 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:56:21 pm
Aren't they banning wood burning due to pollution?
Maybe but I'm in rural France, can't see them banning it here. The whole place smells of wood burners in the winter.
reddebs Re: Fuel & energy prices
Reply #1203 on: Today at 10:01:35 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:56:21 pm
Aren't they banning wood burning due to pollution?

Green wood yes but not kiln dried.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
Reply #1204 on: Today at 10:13:43 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 06:32:26 pm
Think thermostats can have weird temperature readings. If I turn mine to below 20, the heating won't come on, even if the thermometers I have say its 15 C or lower.

Mines the same, anything less then 20 on the thermostat and the heating does not turn on regardless of how cold it is
Fruity Re: Fuel & energy prices
Reply #1205 on: Today at 10:13:55 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 07:24:36 pm
Will you be singing Good King Wenceslaus as you head into the forest to forage wood?

Wood foraging sounds a bit pervy. And I certainly wouldn't be singing whilst hunting for wood. And if I did it would be Here I come A wassailing.
Fruity Re: Fuel & energy prices
Reply #1206 on: Today at 10:15:16 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 08:07:25 pm
I wouldn't give up my wood burner for anything. Fuel paid for up front. Satisfies some atavistic desires and gives a feeling of peacefulness, probably some distant collective unconscious memory of surviving a predator and cold free night. Beautiful and mesmerising to watch - basically a caveman' s TV, and no adverts. Also brings back memories of smokey toast on the end of a long toasting fork, though admittedly that was a coal fire.
Can you tell I'm drunk?

My wood burner has come into its own this year. Worth every penny at the moment.
reddebs Re: Fuel & energy prices
Reply #1207 on: Today at 10:21:42 pm
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 10:15:16 pm
My wood burner has come into its own this year. Worth every penny at the moment.

Same mate far nicer than having central heating on.
PaulF Re: Fuel & energy prices
Reply #1208 on: Today at 10:22:05 pm
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 10:13:55 pm
Wood foraging sounds a bit pervy. And I certainly wouldn't be singing whilst hunting for wood. And if I did it would be Here I come A wassailing.
One has to hunt wood? It's not like it grows on trees.
