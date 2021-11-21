« Reply #1200 on: Today at 08:25:24 pm »
Think thermostats can have weird temperature readings. If I turn mine to below 20, the heating won't come on, even if the thermometers I have say its 15 C or lower.
Mine is in the hallway so its a bit colder than the rest of the house
« Last Edit: Today at 08:33:30 pm by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W