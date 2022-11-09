« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fuel & energy prices  (Read 42194 times)

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,276
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1120 on: November 9, 2022, 11:45:43 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on November  9, 2022, 11:33:12 am
Contact your provider and explain you've got a 1st gen, they should upgrade it for free.

Really ah ok, that's great if so, will get onto them later cheers.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,301
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1121 on: November 9, 2022, 12:37:32 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on November  9, 2022, 11:45:43 am
Really ah ok, that's great if so, will get onto them later cheers.

Here's a smat meter checker tool:

https://smartmetercheck.citizensadvice.org.uk/
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,276
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1122 on: November 9, 2022, 01:08:21 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on November  9, 2022, 12:37:32 pm
Here's a smat meter checker tool:

https://smartmetercheck.citizensadvice.org.uk/

Cheers mate, tried that one already though and didn't recognise the smart meter, probably as it's so old! Will wait to hear from E-on about upgrading it.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,039
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1123 on: November 9, 2022, 01:08:51 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on November  9, 2022, 08:49:04 am
I've got solar and its not a big system (3.6kwp) but during the spring/summer/autumn it does generate enough for our usage, the problem being any unused electricity is sent back to the grid and is wasted and can't be used at night!  Going back to my earlier point about storage.  If battery storage and capacity was cost effective, then there is no reason why i couldn't be self-sufficient for 60 - 70% of the year.  But as it stands, the cost of batteries is not an option i can afford.

New builds should have them integrated as a matter of course.  One of the major costs of installing is access to the roof, which wouldn't be an issue, so the cost on implementation shouldn't add too much to the cost of the build

Saw a thing on the bbc not long ago about a housing estate somewhere in Wales, they all got batteries and solar panels, the energy generated is shared across the estate and stored in the batteries. Was a pretty simple but cool concept.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,301
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1124 on: November 9, 2022, 01:18:43 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on November  9, 2022, 01:08:21 pm
Cheers mate, tried that one already though and didn't recognise the smart meter, probably as it's so old! Will wait to hear from E-on about upgrading it.

No worries.  Make sure you get your IHD when they fit the new meter! EON can be a bit iffy like that.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1125 on: November 9, 2022, 01:47:14 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on November  9, 2022, 01:08:51 pm
Saw a thing on the bbc not long ago about a housing estate somewhere in Wales, they all got batteries and solar panels, the energy generated is shared across the estate and stored in the batteries. Was a pretty simple but cool concept.
This one?  https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-63300680

All retrofitted to old social housing.  Apparently generating 60% of their electricity. 

The negative is the up-front cost of £5.9m for 644 homes - about £9k per home.  As the EU contributed £3.5m of that funding would need to be secured elsewhere for future projects.  Apparently though a much larger £1.3bn scheme is in the pipeline for 10k further homes (including retrofitting 7k homes).  More of that would be really welcome!
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,340
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1126 on: November 9, 2022, 01:54:45 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on November  9, 2022, 01:47:14 pm
This one?  https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-63300680

All retrofitted to old social housing.  Apparently generating 60% of their electricity. 

The negative is the up-front cost of £5.9m for 644 homes - about £9k per home.  As the EU contributed £3.5m of that funding would need to be secured elsewhere for future projects.  Apparently though a much larger £1.3bn scheme is in the pipeline for 10k further homes (including retrofitting 7k homes).  More of that would be really welcome!

Hope this was done in the Remain voting Swansea west and not the Leave voting East.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,039
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1127 on: November 9, 2022, 02:00:44 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on November  9, 2022, 01:47:14 pm
This one?  https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-63300680

All retrofitted to old social housing.  Apparently generating 60% of their electricity. 

The negative is the up-front cost of £5.9m for 644 homes - about £9k per home.  As the EU contributed £3.5m of that funding would need to be secured elsewhere for future projects.  Apparently though a much larger £1.3bn scheme is in the pipeline for 10k further homes (including retrofitting 7k homes).  More of that would be really welcome!

Yep, that was it, thanks.

True about the upfront cost. I also thought that the batteries themselves took up quite a bit of space in pretty small homes (I wouldn't be able to fit one in my house like in those pictures).

However, I think this type of local, de-centralised storage is the way forward, not so much large scale natio wide storage facilities. It is more robust and ultimately easier to install and maintain.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,055
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1128 on: November 9, 2022, 02:11:54 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on November  9, 2022, 01:47:14 pm
This one?  https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-63300680

All retrofitted to old social housing.  Apparently generating 60% of their electricity. 

The negative is the up-front cost of £5.9m for 644 homes - about £9k per home.  As the EU contributed £3.5m of that funding would need to be secured elsewhere for future projects.  Apparently though a much larger £1.3bn scheme is in the pipeline for 10k further homes (including retrofitting 7k homes).  More of that would be really welcome!

fag packet maths.
9k per home
over 10 years
1K per year
Assuming average usage homes . 60% of the magic £2,500 is 1,500. Obviously that excludes gas.
So not completely unreasonable to say it pays for itself in under ten years. Let's say ten years to include maintenance and battery swaps.
Seems a fairly nobrainer win to me.


As for the comment about decentralised being easier to install and maintain, I'm not sure I agree.
Lots of small ones probably add up to more than one big one, we just don't see it in one lump sum. Sending engineers out to lots of locations in environments we can't control (and anticipate breakdowns) wouldn't necessarily be cost effective.  I know it 'feels' cheaper, but I'm not sure it would be.  Again if we have something we can do that takes huge strides in the right direction. Lets do that.  Put the ball in the back of the net and ask questions later .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,820
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1129 on: November 10, 2022, 08:40:01 am »
The good thing about solar is that the maintenance is virtually non-existent - you may need to clean the panels in extreme cases but otherwise you dont touch them.  I think the invertor last about 10 years (£800 - £1k) and the panels have a useful life of 25 years, batteries is a bit of an unknown but they are expected to last 10 years or so to.

So, this would mean the 10 year mark of the lifecycle could prove expensive but i guess the hope is by that point in time, the price of storage and parts comes down.

Also, i hope the 1.3bn scheme is for more than 10k homes......as that works out at 130k per home.....thats some system theyre installing!!

(ive worked that out right haven't i?? £1,300,000,000 / 10,000 = £130,000......i'm still on my first coffee of the morning)

EDIT: the £1.3 bn is the overall scheme of which the 10k homes is one of 9 projects
« Last Edit: November 10, 2022, 08:44:06 am by stewil007 »
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,055
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1130 on: November 10, 2022, 08:55:51 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on November 10, 2022, 08:40:01 am
The good thing about solar is that the maintenance is virtually non-existent - you may need to clean the panels in extreme cases but otherwise you dont touch them.  I think the invertor last about 10 years (£800 - £1k) and the panels have a useful life of 25 years, batteries is a bit of an unknown but they are expected to last 10 years or so to.

So, this would mean the 10 year mark of the lifecycle could prove expensive but i guess the hope is by that point in time, the price of storage and parts comes down.

Also, i hope the 1.3bn scheme is for more than 10k homes......as that works out at 130k per home.....thats some system theyre installing!!

(ive worked that out right haven't i?? £1,300,000,000 / 10,000 = £130,000......i'm still on my first coffee of the morning)

EDIT: the £1.3 bn is the overall scheme of which the 10k homes is one of 9 projects

Yes, about 10 years on the inverters and they've come down a fair bit in ten years I think. I'd be surprised if they are more than £500 in the next ten years (+ install)/. Not sure what's in them. Mostly copper wire I'd guess. A circuit board, which if our boiler is anything to go buy takes up a fair whack of the price.
There's a lot of 'bad' metals in them too. And they could do with an annual clean.
I think a lot of money is ringfenced to improve insulation which makes sense. Our loft could probably do with a good top up.  Problem is, and I know this is ridiculous, but it's just not 'fun' . Solar panels seems fun. There's some maths to do around with the payback time.  Insulation is probably fairly cheap (though I suspect North of £500). And no easy way to figure out the payback. So I just don't bother.  Solar thermal for me next I think :)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,820
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1131 on: November 10, 2022, 09:57:10 am »
I know most of these things need to be hit on multiple fronts, but would the £9k per household have been better spent on insulation and AAA rated windows plus solar panels.........instead of adding storage.

Like you say, solar plus batteries is the 'sexy' option, plus you can physically see the savings.  Insulation is a bit more unseen in its positives
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,039
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1132 on: November 10, 2022, 10:13:48 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on November 10, 2022, 09:57:10 am
I know most of these things need to be hit on multiple fronts, but would the £9k per household have been better spent on insulation and AAA rated windows plus solar panels.........instead of adding storage.

Like you say, solar plus batteries is the 'sexy' option, plus you can physically see the savings.  Insulation is a bit more unseen in its positives

There are problems with insulation too. Internal wall insulation takes away space you might not have, or simply isn't there, like in corners next to doors and windows. External wall insulation might be difficult in terraces with offset houses etc. Plus I always wonder about the fire risk of the cheaper materials.

Both types of insulation can create problems with damp. The old housing stock with single-skin walls wasn't designed to be impermeable. Insulation one side of the wall can move the dew point into the wall and accumulate moisture where you don't want it. I'm not really convinced insulating old houses to the max is the right decision, I think we need to adjust our expectations of how warm a house should be instead. I don't mean do nothing, but it needs a bit more careful thinking.

New builds are a different matter, any new build should be insulated fully and have renewable energy sources build in.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,055
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1133 on: November 10, 2022, 12:33:37 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on November 10, 2022, 09:57:10 am
I know most of these things need to be hit on multiple fronts, but would the £9k per household have been better spent on insulation and AAA rated windows plus solar panels.........instead of adding storage.

A VERY good question.  One size fits all wouldn't help, but we should be able to get estimates against say six common house types.

I remember seeing ages ago, an infra-red camera that worked with a smartphone. Would be interesting to see if they can be bought cheaply to see where heat losses in a house are occuring. (Will report back after googling :) )
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1134 on: November 12, 2022, 04:13:03 pm »
How beautiful, well done Kate ☺️

BBC News - Kate Winslet covers mum's £17,000 energy bill


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-tayside-central-63599369
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1135 on: November 12, 2022, 09:33:21 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on November 12, 2022, 04:13:03 pm
How beautiful, well done Kate ☺️

BBC News - Kate Winslet covers mum's £17,000 energy bill


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-tayside-central-63599369
Seconded!

Reading the article though makes you think how many other families are in similar situations.  I'd expect similar life-saving, energy intensive equipment is in use across many households.  It would be good if the NHS could refer such families and secure funding equivalent to the increase in electricity costs.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1136 on: November 12, 2022, 09:39:49 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on November 12, 2022, 09:33:21 pm
Seconded!

Reading the article though makes you think how many other families are in similar situations.  I'd expect similar life-saving, energy intensive equipment is in use across many households.  It would be good if the NHS could refer such families and secure funding equivalent to the increase in electricity costs.

Oh absolutely mate.  There's been a few of them on our local news before the increases this year where they were paying hundreds a week for electric.

I'm shocked that there's no extra help for them as it's literally life saving.

The husband of one of my clients had an oxygen machine on permanently until he died in September.  What would they do if they couldn't afford it, end up in hospital?
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,039
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1137 on: November 12, 2022, 09:39:56 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on November 12, 2022, 04:13:03 pm
How beautiful, well done Kate ☺️

BBC News - Kate Winslet covers mum's £17,000 energy bill


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-tayside-central-63599369

While I agree that is a great gesture, something is seriously wrong when a single family can rack up an energy bill that is higher than some people's annual income.

I'm also getting more and more pee'd off that people have to beg and rely on others' generosity. There has to be a better way, for example, higher taxes and properly funded health care.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1138 on: November 12, 2022, 09:55:23 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on November 12, 2022, 09:39:56 pm
While I agree that is a great gesture, something is seriously wrong when a single family can rack up an energy bill that is higher than some people's annual income.

I'm also getting more and more pee'd off that people have to beg and rely on others' generosity. There has to be a better way, for example, higher taxes and properly funded health care.

When you've got life saving electrical equipment switched on 24/7 it's not that surprising but I agree that there should be far more help for families caring for their own at home.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1139 on: Today at 11:37:12 am »
Just ordered 500ltrs of oil for £455 that'll see us through winter now.

We've been tracking the prices for a while and it's been steadily going down though it's still £100 more than last February.
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,194
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1140 on: Today at 12:25:13 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:37:12 am
Just ordered 500ltrs of oil for £455 that'll see us through winter now.

We've been tracking the prices for a while and it's been steadily going down though it's still £100 more than last February.
used to get 900 litres for that price

Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1141 on: Today at 12:31:33 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 12:25:13 pm
used to get 900 litres for that price

We paid about £520 for 1000ltrs in August last year but it was around £1200 here in March/April.
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,194
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1142 on: Today at 02:33:04 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:31:33 pm
We paid about £520 for 1000ltrs in August last year but it was around £1200 here in March/April.
yeah it went up to £1275 for 900 litres with me

always considered £500 expensive for 900 litres.

Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,380
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1143 on: Today at 03:21:51 pm »
Does everyone get the fuel allowance (£66 or something). I know some people who are on fixed tariffs till 2024/5 who are probably paying £125 a month. Be a bit silly to get help with their fuel bills if their fuel bills haven't increased in cost
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,362
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1144 on: Today at 03:27:19 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 03:21:51 pm
Does everyone get the fuel allowance (£66 or something). I know some people who are on fixed tariffs till 2024/5 who are probably paying £125 a month. Be a bit silly to get help with their fuel bills if their fuel bills haven't increased in cost

I fixed for 2 years last autumn before the prices began to really spike (I was sulking at the time over what was around a 5% increase  ;D) and I get the £66

My mortgage has gone up more than £300/month, mind. So I'm not feeling guilty.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,301
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1145 on: Today at 03:48:15 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:27:19 pm
I fixed for 2 years last autumn before the prices began to really spike (I was sulking at the time over what was around a 5% increase  ;D) and I get the £66

My mortgage has gone up more than £300/month, mind. So I'm not feeling guilty.

That's not really how it works though, is it. 

People who are on cheaper fixes (like yourself), should definitely not be getting the £400 rebate. 
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,362
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1146 on: Today at 03:52:30 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:48:15 pm
That's not really how it works though, is it. 

People who are on cheaper fixes (like yourself), should definitely not be getting the £400 rebate.


It's exactly how it works. If you buy domestic fuel, you get the subsidy.

I view it as a cost-of-living subsidy. Why should people get help to cover increases to fuel costs but not to increases in housing costs (which increases are way higher than the vast majority of people's fuel cost increases)?

Also, the fuel that goes into our cars isn't fixed.




Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1147 on: Today at 03:54:14 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:48:15 pm
That's not really how it works though, is it. 

People who are on cheaper fixes (like yourself), should definitely not be getting the £400 rebate.
I think that depends on how you view the rebate.  If it's purely about lowering utility bills then probably not but surely it's actually a cost of living payment - despite the title - as all of life's essentials have become much more expensive.

I'm the opposite of Nobby in that I was fortunate enough to fix my mortgage just before it went crazy but my fixed energy tariff went up in smoke along with People's Energy.  I'd guess we're similarly impacted across the two though and any help from the government to reduce the impacts is welcome (with the caveat that my welcome is not particularly warm as I hold them responsible for a fair chunk of the problems).
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Go Up
« previous next »
 