The good thing about solar is that the maintenance is virtually non-existent - you may need to clean the panels in extreme cases but otherwise you dont touch them. I think the invertor last about 10 years (£800 - £1k) and the panels have a useful life of 25 years, batteries is a bit of an unknown but they are expected to last 10 years or so to.
So, this would mean the 10 year mark of the lifecycle could prove expensive but i guess the hope is by that point in time, the price of storage and parts comes down.
Also, i hope the 1.3bn scheme is for more than 10k homes......as that works out at 130k per home.....thats some system theyre installing!!
(ive worked that out right haven't i?? £1,300,000,000 / 10,000 = £130,000......i'm still on my first coffee of the morning)
EDIT: the £1.3 bn is the overall scheme of which the 10k homes is one of 9 projects