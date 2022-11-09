The good thing about solar is that the maintenance is virtually non-existent - you may need to clean the panels in extreme cases but otherwise you dont touch them. I think the invertor last about 10 years (£800 - £1k) and the panels have a useful life of 25 years, batteries is a bit of an unknown but they are expected to last 10 years or so to.



So, this would mean the 10 year mark of the lifecycle could prove expensive but i guess the hope is by that point in time, the price of storage and parts comes down.



Also, i hope the 1.3bn scheme is for more than 10k homes......as that works out at 130k per home.....thats some system theyre installing!!



(ive worked that out right haven't i?? £1,300,000,000 / 10,000 = £130,000......i'm still on my first coffee of the morning)



EDIT: the £1.3 bn is the overall scheme of which the 10k homes is one of 9 projects



Yes, about 10 years on the inverters and they've come down a fair bit in ten years I think. I'd be surprised if they are more than £500 in the next ten years (+ install)/. Not sure what's in them. Mostly copper wire I'd guess. A circuit board, which if our boiler is anything to go buy takes up a fair whack of the price.There's a lot of 'bad' metals in them too. And they could do with an annual clean.I think a lot of money is ringfenced to improve insulation which makes sense. Our loft could probably do with a good top up. Problem is, and I know this is ridiculous, but it's just not 'fun' . Solar panels seems fun. There's some maths to do around with the payback time. Insulation is probably fairly cheap (though I suspect North of £500). And no easy way to figure out the payback. So I just don't bother. Solar thermal for me next I think