Author Topic: Fuel & energy prices  (Read 38805 times)

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1040 on: Today at 01:47:58 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:23:10 pm
I do pay by DD mate but Scottish Power have decided to refund the £66 10 days after they take the full DD rather than amend the DD.

We're with Octopus and they reduced ours straight away. We were paying £194 a month, that's been reduced to £124. We were £118 in debit end of September, now £64 in debit with the DD coming out tomorrow. I want to stick £50 a month away to cover winter, but she's having none of it as we are approaching Crimbo
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1041 on: Today at 02:06:09 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:47:58 pm
We're with Octopus and they reduced ours straight away. We were paying £194 a month, that's been reduced to £124. We were £118 in debit end of September, now £64 in debit with the DD coming out tomorrow. I want to stick £50 a month away to cover winter, but she's having none of it as we are approaching Crimbo
We have a separate bills account for all DD's so for now just still budgeting for our original amount to build up cash for when our fix ends next year.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1042 on: Today at 02:08:05 pm »
Quote from: sheepfest on Today at 02:06:09 pm
We have a separate bills account for all DD's so for now just still budgeting for our original amount to build up cash for when our fix ends next year.

As I'm shit with money, missus does all the bills, so I leave it to her. I thought she'd have set the money aside though
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1043 on: Today at 02:12:30 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:47:58 pm
We're with Octopus and they reduced ours straight away. We were paying £194 a month, that's been reduced to £124. We were £118 in debit end of September, now £64 in debit with the DD coming out tomorrow. I want to stick £50 a month away to cover winter, but she's having none of it as we are approaching Crimbo

My DD has always adjusted itself up or down every month after I've been billed but it's stopped doing that now for some reason.

I'm already in credit after being billed and they'll get another £102 on Thurs so if it doesn't adjust itself next time I'm billed I'll do it myself.

My usage never varies much so I'm quite capable of working out how much I need to pay them even if they don't!
