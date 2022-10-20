« previous next »
One of my neighbour has just bought a couple of plug in volt optimizer's off the internet  >:(
Just in case anyone is tempted to reduce their Electricity bills with a plug in volt optimizer promising 40-60% reduction in energy bills by reducing 242v to 220v ... It's electrickery aka a scam.
Don't believe me... Well I've got some magic beans for sale if your interested.
I've merged 3 threads discussing the same 3 subjects  :wave
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on October 20, 2022, 03:37:50 am
Well I've got some magic beans for sale if your interested.

what kind have you got?  Sparkly or regular?
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 26, 2022, 11:01:21 am

There's a huge failure of the market here.

If the market was working perfectly, some forecourts would reduce their prices to increase demand. I know price elasticity of demand is different with fuel, as it's a product all [non-EV] vehicles need, but they could win volume from their rivals.

It's normally the supermarkets who lead the way - and they made mega-profits during Covid - but they're profiteering as much as the rest.



I think this appeared top of my feed after the merge. But I think the elasticity of demand still holds. It just becomes very inelastic at a certain point on the Phillips curve when we can't substitute the product for anything else.
Essentially, it's cartel behaviour if they aren't lowering prices to attract as many customers as possible. Though I suppose there are limits to how fast they can stock up on fuel and how fast they can deliver it (ie if someone went 10% under everyone else, would that forecourt actually benefit, or just run out of fuel having sold at 10% less)
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April  2, 2022, 07:51:04 am
The tax relief for working from home has ended I think
you can still claim it if you have to work from home, if, for example your employer has no office or you live a long way from your office but the relief for choosing to work from home has now ended


Edit Didn't realise it was a merged thread, I expect everyone knows the above so apologies
Just received an email from Shell Energy (I have both fuels with them) telling me that my estimated DD for the next 7 months is £414 per month. I have absolutely no idea why and how it is so high an estimated figure. I always knew my consumption was slightly above average for a 3 bed semi, and that the price cap doesn`t mean my bills will be a max of £2500 a year. However, I am absolutely stunned at the DD figure they seem to think I need to pay. I am going to get it reduced but the way they have calculated it has completely bemused me
Quote from: Qston on October 20, 2022, 10:26:37 am
Just received an email from Shell Energy (I have both fuels with them) telling me that my estimated DD for the next 7 months is £414 per month. I have absolutely no idea why and how it is so high an estimated figure. I always knew my consumption was slightly above average for a 3 bed semi, and that the price cap doesn`t mean my bills will be a max of £2500 a year. However, I am absolutely stunned at the DD figure they seem to think I need to pay. I am going to get it reduced but the way they have calculated it has completely bemused me
what is your current direct debit?
Just checked my bank account and I have a credit gone in from my Energy Supplier for £66, I'm guessing that's the government rebate. Didn't expect them to put it in to the bank thought it would come off my direct debit. Broad as it's long though I guess
Quote from: Wabaloolah on October 20, 2022, 10:28:17 am
what is your current direct debit?

It got increased to £280 about 6 weeks ago. The email I have received is based on a payment for the next 7 months which presumably ties in with the government cover until April 23 - but I don`t get how the average needed was calculated £280 PM 6 weeks ago and has now increased to £414 when the government support is until next April anyway - I would understand recalculating next march or april but not now. It isn`t logical
Quote from: Qston on October 20, 2022, 10:34:17 am
It got increased to £280 about 6 weeks ago. The email I have received is based on a payment for the next 7 months which presumably ties in with the government cover until April 23 - but I don`t get how the average needed was calculated £280 PM 6 weeks ago and has now increased to £414 when the government support is until next April anyway - I would understand recalculating next march or april but not now. It isn`t logical
they don't know what the cost is going to be next April so they shouldn't be making assumptions based on predictions. I guess the other side of the coin will be if you pay £280 until March then the increase could be a lot higher than the £414 they want you to pay now.

Sounds steep though, how many of you living in your house?
Quote from: Wabaloolah on October 20, 2022, 10:30:37 am
Just checked my bank account and I have a credit gone in from my Energy Supplier for £66, I'm guessing that's the government rebate. Didn't expect them to put it in to the bank thought it would come off my direct debit. Broad as it's long though I guess

Most energy suppliers are taking it off your direct debit, but there are a few that are paying it into your bank account instead (I think these ones pay into your bank account, British Gas, EDF and Ovo)
Quote from: Wabaloolah on October 20, 2022, 10:44:15 am
they don't know what the cost is going to be next April so they shouldn't be making assumptions based on predictions. I guess the other side of the coin will be if you pay £280 until March then the increase could be a lot higher than the £414 they want you to pay now.

Sounds steep though, how many of you living in your house?

3 of us. Wife and daugther use a lot of electricity. I have managed to get gas use under more control and actually my wife has stopped using the dryer to help. I have had a look at my usage so far this month and it is around £135 to date so £414 makes no sense to me
Quote from: Qston on October 20, 2022, 11:04:26 am
3 of us. Wife and daugther use a lot of electricity. I have managed to get gas use under more control and actually my wife has stopped using the dryer to help. I have had a look at my usage so far this month and it is around £135 to date so £414 makes no sense to me

Seems very high.  If you know your usage then you can use this calculator to give you an idea of what you should be roughly paying.  https://www.moneysavingexpert.com/utilities/lower-energy-direct-debits/#calc
Quote from: thaddeus on July 21, 2022, 09:46:46 am
When I filled up at a French supermarket last week the equivalent price in pounds for petrol was £1.63.  I've always found fuel to be slightly cheaper in France than in the UK but the gap is definitely wider than I was expecting.

The speculated 10p drop would narrow the gap but I presume prices at French pumps will also be reducing.
Yeah. Petrol is currently subsidised by the French Government at a rate of 30c per litre.

Edit: And I've just realised that I was reading and quoted a post from more than a year ago. ::) :-[
Quote from: jonnypb on October 20, 2022, 11:13:14 am
Seems very high.  If you know your usage then you can use this calculator to give you an idea of what you should be roughly paying.  https://www.moneysavingexpert.com/utilities/lower-energy-direct-debits/#calc

That was really helpful mate. really appreciate it. I have done the calculation and based on my 2021 usage I should now be paying £313 - and that is without the recent reductions I have encouraged at home (for encouraged read - has walked around the house telling people to turn the fucking lights off, turn the TV off when not watching it and don`t take 4 hours for a fucking shower  ;D)
Quote from: PaulF on October 18, 2022, 03:19:15 pm
Could be interesting , you might find out she's lost her job at Woolworths :)

What!? When??  ;D
Quote from: jonnypb on October 20, 2022, 11:01:18 am
Most energy suppliers are taking it off your direct debit, but there are a few that are paying it into your bank account instead (I think these ones pay into your bank account, British Gas, EDF and Ovo)

Scottish power pay it back into the bank cheeky bastards keep it for a week first, like they're not getting enough from us!
Quote from: reddebs on October 20, 2022, 11:35:56 am
Scottish power pay it back into the bank cheeky bastards keep it for a week first, like they're not getting enough from us!

I hate Scottish Power, guaranteed whether I use it or not, I'll always owe them money. Can't leave until all this shit dies down although they're probably all the same
Quote from: Qston on October 20, 2022, 11:25:30 am
That was really helpful mate. really appreciate it. I have done the calculation and based on my 2021 usage I should now be paying £313 - and that is without the recent reductions I have encouraged at home (for encouraged read - has walked around the house telling people to turn the fucking lights off, turn the TV off when not watching it and don`t take 4 hours for a fucking shower  ;D)
That sounds like me, I do the exact same thing!
Quote from: TepidT2O on October 19, 2022, 09:34:04 am
Yes, that and the weak pound.

Note that oil prices at this level led to petrol prices of £1.20 a litre back in the day!!


There was a report not long ago saying tht refineries had tripled their margins (going from about 10p/litre to 30p) and forecourts had doubled their own margins.

Profiteering wankers.

Almost zero media exposure, though. Like there's an unwritten agreement from somewhere. You'd have expected in the not too distant past that newspapers would be having camapaigns to get the margins reduced.

And where are those tossers who were blockading refineries in 2001 in protest at fuel charges?

Actually, that's rhetorical as the 01 protests were political in nature; several of the key figures of those reappeared later as Tory and UKIP activists. But those 01 protests came across as a bit daft as they were just tantruming and blaming the government for the high prices/tax levels (when the farmers were getting duty-free 'red' diesel anyway). This time, they should be protesting about the refineries profiteering. But they won't.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on October 20, 2022, 12:37:17 pm
That sounds like me, I do the exact same thing!

It's a right of passage when you get to middle age - you basically start saying all the things that your dad used to say when you were a kid with comments like "it's like blackpool illuminations in here" and then also have the annual debate about the thermostat temperature setting. What my Mrs doesn`t know is that we got a new boiler 2 years ago.....that I can control from my phone.
Quote from: Qston on October 20, 2022, 12:52:55 pm
It's a right of passage when you get to middle age - you basically start saying all the things that your dad used to say when you were a kid with comments like "it's like blackpool illuminations in here" and then also have the annual debate about the thermostat temperature setting. What my Mrs doesn`t know is that we got a new boiler 2 years ago.....that I can control from my phone.
:lmao
Quote from: Qston on October 20, 2022, 11:25:30 am
That was really helpful mate. really appreciate it. I have done the calculation and based on my 2021 usage I should now be paying £313 - and that is without the recent reductions I have encouraged at home (for encouraged read - has walked around the house telling people to turn the fucking lights off, turn the TV off when not watching it and don`t take 4 hours for a fucking shower  ;D)

Play the long game. Don't be too hard on the lights and TV, they cost relatively little, but go hard on the showers. Electric showers can cost up to £4 per hour. Bit like sacrificing pawns to keep the queen safe.

A bit extreme, but 2 people taking a half hour shower a day for a month would cost around £120 for a 12Kwh shower.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on October 20, 2022, 11:14:59 am
Yeah. Petrol is currently subsidised by the French Government at a rate of 30c per litre.

Edit: And I've just realised that I was reading and quoted a post from more than a year ago. ::) :-[

Are there still fuel shortages in France at the moment?
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on October 20, 2022, 03:30:17 pm
Are there still fuel shortages in France at the moment?
Don't know. I no longer live there. But I still receive important French Government notifications on an app, which is how I knew of the 30c/litre subsidy.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 20, 2022, 12:47:21 pm

There was a report not long ago saying tht refineries had tripled their margins (going from about 10p/litre to 30p) and forecourts had doubled their own margins.

Profiteering wankers.

Almost zero media exposure, though. Like there's an unwritten agreement from somewhere. You'd have expected in the not too distant past that newspapers would be having camapaigns to get the margins reduced.

And where are those tossers who were blockading refineries in 2001 in protest at fuel charges?

Actually, that's rhetorical as the 01 protests were political in nature; several of the key figures of those reappeared later as Tory and UKIP activists. But those 01 protests came across as a bit daft as they were just tantruming and blaming the government for the high prices/tax levels (when the farmers were getting duty-free 'red' diesel anyway). This time, they should be protesting about the refineries profiteering. But they won't.
The fuel protest in 2000 where mainly driven (  slowly ) by the self employed truckers & haulage companys ( not the farmers who stood in solidarity with them ) They had seen the price of fuel become the most expensive in Europe while Euro HGVs were paying no road tax and very little fuel duty in the UK (by filling up in europe) ...Which threatened UK based independents & haulage companys and ultimately put a lot of them out of work / business.

I got the impression the farmers were pushed to the forefront of the protest by the media because they are seen to be rich 'tossers' and have little in common with the average person...Whereas truck drivers losing their job thats something the average person can relate to and get behind...Excellent media management don't you think ?

Anyhow Shells profit have doubled since last year BPs profits have trippled and British Gas's profits have Quintupled in the same time frame... Something, something, Putin. Blah Blah Blah...
Fucking Parasites is what they are and we're their hosts.
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on October 20, 2022, 03:17:09 pm
Play the long game. Don't be too hard on the lights and TV, they cost relatively little, but go hard on the showers. Electric showers can cost up to £4 per hour. Bit like sacrificing pawns to keep the queen safe.

A bit extreme, but 2 people taking a half hour shower a day for a month would cost around £120 for a 12Kwh shower.
It's cheaper for me to use the hot tub at the gym 😂
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 02:00:26 am
The fuel protest in 2000 where mainly driven (  slowly ) by the self employed truckers & haulage companys ( not the farmers who stood in solidarity with them ) They had seen the price of fuel become the most expensive in Europe while Euro HGVs were paying no road tax and very little fuel duty in the UK (by filling up in europe) ...Which threatened UK based independents & haulage companys and ultimately put a lot of them out of work / business.

I got the impression the farmers were pushed to the forefront of the protest by the media because they are seen to be rich 'tossers' and have little in common with the average person...Whereas truck drivers losing their job thats something the average person can relate to and get behind...Excellent media management don't you think ?

Anyhow Shells profit have doubled since last year BPs profits have trippled and British Gas's profits have Quintupled in the same time frame... Something, something, Putin. Blah Blah Blah...
Fucking Parasites is what they are and we're their hosts.

this c*nt says  :wave

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brynle_Williams
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:22:37 am
this c*nt says  :wave

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brynle_Williams
A dead Tory say's hi...
Derek acorah rhymes with Wabaloolah...Have you also played for Liverpool Reserves?  ;) 
 
Edit It seems Derek Acorah has been with Sam since 4 Jan 2020
« Last Edit: Today at 04:21:06 am by bigbonedrawky »
