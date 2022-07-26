Yes, that and the weak pound.
Note that oil prices at this level led to petrol prices of £1.20 a litre back in the day!!
There was a report not long ago saying tht refineries had tripled their margins (going from about 10p/litre to 30p) and forecourts had doubled their own margins.
Profiteering wankers.
Almost zero media exposure, though. Like there's an unwritten agreement from somewhere. You'd have expected in the not too distant past that newspapers would be having camapaigns to get the margins reduced.
And where are those tossers who were blockading refineries in 2001 in protest at fuel charges?
Actually, that's rhetorical as the 01 protests were political in nature; several of the key figures of those reappeared later as Tory and UKIP activists. But those 01 protests came across as a bit daft as they were just tantruming and blaming the government for the high prices/tax levels (when the farmers were getting duty-free 'red' diesel anyway). This time, they should be protesting about the refineries profiteering. But they won't.