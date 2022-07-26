

There was a report not long ago saying tht refineries had tripled their margins (going from about 10p/litre to 30p) and forecourts had doubled their own margins.



Profiteering wankers.



Almost zero media exposure, though. Like there's an unwritten agreement from somewhere. You'd have expected in the not too distant past that newspapers would be having camapaigns to get the margins reduced.



And where are those tossers who were blockading refineries in 2001 in protest at fuel charges?



Actually, that's rhetorical as the 01 protests were political in nature; several of the key figures of those reappeared later as Tory and UKIP activists. But those 01 protests came across as a bit daft as they were just tantruming and blaming the government for the high prices/tax levels (when the farmers were getting duty-free 'red' diesel anyway). This time, they should be protesting about the refineries profiteering. But they won't.



The fuel protest in 2000 where mainly driven ( slowly ) by the self employed truckers & haulage companys ( not the farmers who stood in solidarity with them ) They had seen the price of fuel become the most expensive in Europe while Euro HGVs were paying no road tax and very little fuel duty in the UK (by filling up in europe) ...Which threatened UK based independents & haulage companys and ultimately put a lot of them out of work / business.I got the impression the farmers were pushed to the forefront of the protest by the media because they are seen to be rich 'tossers' and have little in common with the average person...Whereas truck drivers losing their job thats something the average person can relate to and get behind...Excellent media management don't you think ?Anyhow Shells profit have doubled since last year BPs profits have trippled and British Gas's profits have Quintupled in the same time frame... Something, something, Putin. Blah Blah Blah...Fucking Parasites is what they are and we're their hosts.