New windows are good, especially triple glazing.



I would definitely investigate whether you can get your cavity walls insulated or not. Also, current loft insulation is much thicker than it was, so you might need that done again too. I'm not sure which is your local authority, but mine are offering advice and discounts on insulation at the moment, so they should be your first port of call.



You can also get it done through your provider (free if your parents are on pension credit).



Lots of people keep getting their houses extended - I mean, how much house do you actually need



We knew years ago that building high environmental credentials into new houses was significantly cheaper than trying to convert houses to the same environmental standards.The government (and the Labour Govt before it) has repeatedly failed to heed calls to bring in legislation to force house builders to build-in high environmental standards for insulation and glazing (approaching 'passive' levels).Why is this?Well, housebuilders struggle to pass on those increased costs of higher environmental standards when the benefits for the buyer are more hidden and longer-term. It's more local market rates and visible (often gimmicky) shiny things that dictate prices. That eats into their margins. And as the property development sector is a huge (the biggest?) political donor, especially to the Tory Party, as well as being one of the most active in lobbying, successive governments have shied away from enacting such legislation.Another example of the corruption of our democracy by corporate interests, fucking-over society in the process.