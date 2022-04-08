« previous next »
Oil prices - Let the Price Gouging begin !

Re: Oil prices - Let the Price Gouging begin !
April 8, 2022, 11:11:46 am
Most of the ones I've seen did reduce by the 5p.

The Mozzers near us cut by 5p the day after, then knocked another 4p off a few days later (177p -> 172p -> 168p)

Oil price has fallen from its $119/barrel peak a couple of weeks ago, now sitting at $100/barrel. Biden announced a massive release of oil reserves to help reduce the market price.

Those c*nts in the ME are stubbornly refusing to increase output to replace the gap caused by the absence of Russian oil.


Sneaky fuckers have generally re-hiked prices after lowering them. Morrisons near us lumped diesel prices back to £1.74

This despite oil today being at $96/barrel down from its peak of $114. It's been a steady decline in price, with just a couple of slight and temporary hiccups. Certainly no justification

And the price differential between petrol and diesel is now approaching a ball-breaking 20p/litre. Given most lorries and vans use diesel, that dubious differential is going to lead to inflationary pressures across the economy as logistics/delivery companies and tradespeople all look to pass on their unprecedentedly higher costs.

I bet the petrol stations' margins have surged.

Re: Oil prices - Let the Price Gouging begin !
April 8, 2022, 11:49:44 am
Its a mixed bag to be honest but Im no expert. The roof has loads of the woolly stuff in the roof, but we also have a sky light in one room thats is only a single pane of glass (this is from before we bought the house), but the rest of the windows are all new with all of the windows at the front of the house triple glazed (we live on a busy road so it helps with the noise) and the rest double. With the walls I have no idea as the house was extensively extended by the previous owners from the original house and then we extended a bit again. One positive with all of this is that its kiboshed my dads ideas around further (and completely unnecessary) extensions or building projects as Im not paying to heat any more house!

New windows are good, especially triple glazing.

I would definitely investigate whether you can get your cavity walls insulated or not.  Also, current loft insulation is much thicker than it was, so you might need that done again too.  I'm not sure which is your local authority, but mine are offering advice and discounts on insulation at the moment, so they should be your first port of call.

You can also get it done through your provider (free if your parents are on pension credit).

Lots of people keep getting their houses extended - I mean, how much house do you actually need  :)
Re: Oil prices - Let the Price Gouging begin !
April 8, 2022, 12:51:51 pm
New windows are good, especially triple glazing.

I would definitely investigate whether you can get your cavity walls insulated or not.  Also, current loft insulation is much thicker than it was, so you might need that done again too.  I'm not sure which is your local authority, but mine are offering advice and discounts on insulation at the moment, so they should be your first port of call.

You can also get it done through your provider (free if your parents are on pension credit).

Lots of people keep getting their houses extended - I mean, how much house do you actually need  :)



We knew years ago that building high environmental credentials into new houses was significantly cheaper than trying to convert houses to the same environmental standards.

The government (and the Labour Govt before it) has repeatedly failed to heed calls to bring in legislation to force house builders to build-in high environmental standards for insulation and glazing (approaching 'passive' levels).

Why is this?

Well, housebuilders struggle to pass on those increased costs of higher environmental standards when the benefits for the buyer are more hidden and longer-term. It's more local market rates and visible (often gimmicky) shiny things that dictate prices. That eats into their margins. And as the property development sector is a huge (the biggest?) political donor, especially to the Tory Party, as well as being one of the most active in lobbying, successive governments have shied away from enacting such legislation.

Another example of the corruption of our democracy by corporate interests, fucking-over society in the process.
Re: Oil prices - Let the Price Gouging begin !
Yesterday at 02:13:10 pm
Re: Oil prices - Let the Price Gouging begin !
Today at 06:38:37 am
Wasn't sure where to put this

https://www.itv.com/news/calendar/2022-04-28/council-mistakenly-pays-25000-residents-150-tax-rebate-twice

Best Regards

Mr Happy In Leeds
Friggin hell what a mess that is. Leeds is a big city, that will be a huge temporary loss. Claw back won't be as easy as you imagine either.
