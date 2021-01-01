Further - Otherwise, if it isnt clear where Their chairman stands - I would love to see us refuse to play the final and forfeit in support of Ukraine.



Dont see how refusing to play would help in any way. Its a great possibility to show support for Ukraine and contempt and disgust towards Putin and his friends on live international TV. Although not likely, would be nice if Hendo could convince some of the players (maybe all?) at Chelsea to join in with support for Ukraine. And it would be nice if the EFL did the same.I would also be specific to target contempt at Putin and his friends. This war is not for the Russian people, they are very much a victim of Putins regime and his delusions (historically they have not known much of a peaceful time where they havent been exploited by the elite). Alot of russians also have roots that originate from Ukraine and have family and friends there. There is also alot of russians who feel discriminated against when living and visiting many western countries in some form or another. And even though most are strongly against the war many will also feel fear that they will get worse judgement and treatment. And lets face it, the sanctions will only really hit the ordinary russian and they already have it pretty bad. Russian people in europe speaking out isnt just easy as it can have real consequences for family members in Russia. Free speach is not really a thing there. However much of the media have been pretty good at angling this correctly as Putins war.Thankfully having been on this board for a long time and a daily reader of most parts of it, and luckily been able to visit the city a few times, I know full well that the people of Liverpool (especially the red part) are well informed people who can see through the bullshit that many seemingly struggle with.