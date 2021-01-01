« previous next »
Author Topic: Abramovich, Chelsea and Sunday  (Read 5906 times)

Raid

Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 10:37:38 pm »
If there are any fans I trust to strike the right tone here, its ours. Theres no better opportunity than a Cup final going live to the world against the oligarchs apologists.

Gutted I wont be there but for those that are, do your very best. And then roar our lads onto victory on the pitch
Black Bull Nova

Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 10:42:48 pm »
This is on an national and international stage and it is a fantastic chance to show support and solidarity and also remind the world of the crooks who stand alongside Putin and whose wealth was stolen from the Russian people.


A further thought is that Andriy Voronin is living in the Moscow area now


https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/former-liverpool-striker-andriy-voronin-23209252
number 168

Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 11:03:36 pm »
I see that the UAE abstained from supporting the United Nations Security Council's condemnation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. I suppose autocrats need to stick together? You wonder when the PL and FA wil ever think about the good of the game and prevent oligarchs and dodgy states owning English clubs?
newterp

Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #43 on: Today at 12:08:25 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:09:35 pm
I wasn't sure where to put this, this is as good a place as any. It kind of sums everything up.

Uefa and Fifa are too late: Russias sportswashing has served its purpose | Barney Ronay

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/feb/25/uefa-and-fifa-are-too-late-russias-sportswashing-has-served-its-purpose

good article.
Timbo's Goals

Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #44 on: Today at 12:16:30 am »
Well in for the thread Phil lad. Abramovicz is a piece of evil fucking shit and deserves any flak he gets. He fleeced the ordinary people of his homeland and with his ill gotten gains he became the first to fully contaminate the game we all love. Any right minded person knows this. Abu Dhabi coming in and taking the contamination to yet another level tended to mask Abramovicz's legacy but he was the first. And by definition he's directly linked to his fellow piece of evil fucking shit who is now guilty of war crimes solely for his vainglorious delusions. So yeah any show of support for Ukraine/condemnation of one Putin's oligarch cronies is a must.
Skagger

Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #45 on: Today at 12:52:23 am »
FUCK OFF CHELSEA FC
YOU'RE JUST AN ASSET OF AN OLIGARCHY
YOUR OWNER'S A c*nt AND SO IS PUTIN
BUT UKRAINE WILL ALWAYS BE FREE
Ghost Town

Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #46 on: Today at 05:19:44 am »
It wasn't that long ago that I and a few others met pushback here while pointing out that Abrahmovic was the daddy of sportswashing, the first to really see its possibilities and utilise it to the full, both to launder his name and reputation and to try and fit himself inextricably into the western machine, making him difficult to oust and shift. 

Every sportswashing project since has followed his lead, and because these mega-wealthy types lounge around on each others' yachts, probably took advice from him.

Oh no, we were told, he's not a sportswasher, he's not like the others...
farawayred

Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #47 on: Today at 06:17:10 am »
Not that it would happen, but I would want us to play in a yellow strip and Chelsea in blue. A show for the world with the Ukrainian colors.
SeanPenn

Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #48 on: Today at 06:27:53 am »
So true!

Maybe F*ck off KGB, you aint a got a right to be or something along those lines is more apt now
TarkaLFC

Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #49 on: Today at 06:36:35 am »
Why the spelling of Abramovich as Abramovicz in the title?  I assume this is entirely deliberate.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #50 on: Today at 06:38:53 am »
A blue yellow and red YNWA before the match would be amazing. Chelsea fans can join us or do what comes natural, and look like a bunch of twats. And as soon as we kick off it's business as usual. Kloppo would be so proud.
vblfc

Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #51 on: Today at 06:59:08 am »
Looks like Sport is either pulling out of events in Russia ( champions League Final and GP) and some of their sports stars are speaking out against war (tennis) or pulling out of sponsorship deals (fair play to United). Chelsea should state clearly where they stand now and include their chairmans view. Otherwise this is a very clear major elephant in the premier league room, especially with a high profile final Sunday.
vblfc

Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #52 on: Today at 07:03:47 am »
Further - Otherwise, if it isnt clear where Their chairman stands - I would love to see us refuse to play the final and forfeit in support of Ukraine.
norecat

Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #53 on: Today at 08:18:45 am »
Should Tuchel have resigned once Russia invaded the Ukraine? Take a principled stand against a Putin crony who pays him.
Syntexity

Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #54 on: Today at 08:27:15 am »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 07:03:47 am
Further - Otherwise, if it isnt clear where Their chairman stands - I would love to see us refuse to play the final and forfeit in support of Ukraine.

Dont see how refusing to play would help in any way. Its a great possibility to show support for Ukraine and contempt and disgust towards Putin and his friends on live international TV. Although not likely, would be nice if Hendo could convince some of the players (maybe all?) at Chelsea to join in with support for Ukraine. And it would be nice if the EFL did the same.

I would also be specific to target contempt at Putin and his friends. This war is not for the Russian people, they are very much a victim of Putins regime and his delusions (historically they have not known much of a peaceful time where they havent been exploited by the elite). Alot of russians also have roots that originate from Ukraine and have family and friends there. There is also alot of russians who feel discriminated against when living and visiting many western countries in some form or another. And even though most are strongly against the war many will also feel fear that they will get worse judgement and treatment. And lets face it, the sanctions will only really hit the ordinary russian and they already have it pretty bad. Russian people in europe speaking out isnt just easy as it can have real consequences for family members in Russia. Free speach is not really a thing there. However much of the media have been pretty good at angling this correctly as Putins war.

Thankfully having been on this board for a long time and a daily reader of most parts of it, and luckily been able to visit the city a few times, I know full well that the people of Liverpool (especially the red part) are well informed people who can see through the bullshit that many seemingly struggle with.
Smellytrabs

Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #55 on: Today at 08:46:03 am »
Quote from: norecat on Today at 08:18:45 am
Should Tuchel have resigned once Russia invaded the Ukraine? Take a principled stand against a Putin crony who pays him.

Should Klopp resign next time the American's bomb the fuck out of whoever they bomb the fuck out of next?
ChrisSOSred

Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #56 on: Today at 08:55:20 am »
vblfc

Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #57 on: Today at 09:06:52 am »
Quote from: Syntexity on Today at 08:27:15 am
Dont see how refusing to play would help in any way. Its a great possibility to show support for Ukraine and contempt and disgust towards Putin and his friends on live international TV. Although not likely, would be nice if Hendo could convince some of the players (maybe all?) at Chelsea to join in with support for Ukraine. And it would be nice if the EFL did the same.

I would also be specific to target contempt at Putin and his friends. This war is not for the Russian people, they are very much a victim of Putins regime and his delusions (historically they have not known much of a peaceful time where they havent been exploited by the elite). Alot of russians also have roots that originate from Ukraine and have family and friends there. There is also alot of russians who feel discriminated against when living and visiting many western countries in some form or another. And even though most are strongly against the war many will also feel fear that they will get worse judgement and treatment. And lets face it, the sanctions will only really hit the ordinary russian and they already have it pretty bad. Russian people in europe speaking out isnt just easy as it can have real consequences for family members in Russia. Free speach is not really a thing there. However much of the media have been pretty good at angling this correctly as Putins war.

Thankfully having been on this board for a long time and a daily reader of most parts of it, and luckily been able to visit the city a few times, I know full well that the people of Liverpool (especially the red part) are well informed people who can see through the bullshit that many seemingly struggle with.
your second sentence
andy07

Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #58 on: Today at 09:23:26 am »
iamnant

Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #59 on: Today at 09:31:41 am »
Quote from: Smellytrabs on Today at 08:46:03 am
Should Klopp resign next time the American's bomb the fuck out of whoever they bomb the fuck out of next?
I agree with the sentiment - it's one I've made myself - but Abramovich's relationship to Putin is different to FSG's relationship to the White House.

I wouldn't expect Tuchel to make that sacrifice and not one many would either.
Syntexity

Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #60 on: Today at 10:16:19 am »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 09:06:52 am
your second sentence

I get your point, I really do,, but if the game is cancelled because we refuse to play it will only be headlines that will be easily missed by plenty and Chelsea will just win on walkover. However many around the world will tune in to watch the match and could then see the players give their support, and more importantly the fans. It will get a bigger audience as it will also be all over social media with pictures and so on. All in all I feel its a better chance to show support.
Dim Glas

Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #61 on: Today at 10:16:47 am »
Quote from: norecat on Today at 08:18:45 am
Should Tuchel have resigned once Russia invaded the Ukraine? Take a principled stand against a Putin crony who pays him.

Tuchel worked for PSG and the took another dirty money job at Chelsea. He isnt principled to begin with.
Syntexity

Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #62 on: Today at 10:19:01 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:16:47 am
Tuchel worked for PSG and the took another dirty money job at Chelsea. He isnt principled to begin with.

To be fair, not many in football are. We have plenty of players who do alot of different things in the UAE.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #63 on: Today at 10:51:17 am »
Quote from: Smellytrabs on Today at 08:46:03 am
Should Klopp resign next time the American's bomb the fuck out of whoever they bomb the fuck out of next?


FSG didnt benefit from money stolen by a dictator.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #64 on: Today at 10:55:20 am »
Quote from: norecat on Today at 08:18:45 am
Should Tuchel have resigned once Russia invaded the Ukraine? Take a principled stand against a Putin crony who pays him.
What would that achieve?
andyrol

Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #65 on: Today at 11:05:26 am »
what would be really good and striking would be both teams and officials to wear a Ukraine shirt when they 'take the knee' . takes seconds to put on and then take off but would look amazing in front of an audience of millions.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #66 on: Today at 11:14:17 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:16:47 am
Tuchel worked for PSG and the took another dirty money job at Chelsea. He isnt principled to begin with.

Does that include any Player/Manager who has worked under the current regimes at Chelsea, PSG and City

I think your take might be too simplistic
jillc

Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #67 on: Today at 11:15:40 am »
Quote from: andyrol on Today at 11:05:26 am
what would be really good and striking would be both teams and officials to wear a Ukraine shirt when they 'take the knee' . takes seconds to put on and then take off but would look amazing in front of an audience of millions.

No way Chelsea would do that they didn't even take any questions about Abramovich at Tuchel's press conference.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #68 on: Today at 11:20:52 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:15:40 am
No way Chelsea would do that they didn't even take any questions about Abramovich at Tuchel's press conference.

Its terrible hes not been sanctioned yet. Especially as our brilliant PM., already thought he had.

If you thought he HAD faced sanctions, then you must think hes worthy of sanctions
Schmarn

Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #69 on: Today at 11:36:16 am »

Chelsea fans wont do anything. They know that supporting Ukraine is a step away from condemning Putins enablers including the man that has bought them success. Morals go out the window when their seat at the top table is at risk.

Will be interesting to see what City do. Support Zinchenko and Ukraine or condemn Putin whose human rights abuses are on a par with their own owners. They know its a slippery slope from challenging Abramovics fitness as an owner to challenging the Abu Dhabi slavers.

Suggest we make our own decision and let them stand there with their hands in their pockets.
number 168

Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #70 on: Today at 11:38:19 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:20:52 am
Its terrible hes not been sanctioned yet. Especially as our brilliant PM., already thought he had.

If you thought he HAD faced sanctions, then you must think hes worthy of sanctions

This is a guy who doesn't know if he's been to a party or not, so something as complex as knowing if Abramovic had been sanctioned is way beyond him.
Smellytrabs

Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #71 on: Today at 11:44:48 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:51:17 am

FSG didnt benefit from money stolen by a dictator.

Our owners and management are no strangers to making financial donations to the White House. America is the biggest Military aggressor in the world.

The absolute draining/theft of public resources and money in Russia into the private hands of oligarchs was enabled and encouraged by the American government after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

The Russian government are an absolute fucking disgrace, but there is a lot of blood on other people's hands as well.

CraigDS

Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #72 on: Today at 11:52:45 am »
Quote from: Smellytrabs on Today at 11:44:48 am
Our owners and management are no strangers to making financial donations to the White House. America is the biggest Military aggressor in the world.

The absolute draining/theft of public resources and money in Russia into the private hands of oligarchs was enabled and encouraged by the American government after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

The Russian government are an absolute fucking disgrace, but there is a lot of blood on other people's hands as well.

The initial point about Tuchal was a stupid one, but as is yours even trying to compare the links Abromavich has to Putin and FSG does to (democratically elected) US leaders.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #73 on: Today at 11:53:23 am »
Quote from: Smellytrabs on Today at 11:44:48 am
Our owners and management are no strangers to making financial donations to the White House. America is the biggest Military aggressor in the world.

The absolute draining/theft of public resources and money in Russia into the private hands of oligarchs was enabled and encouraged by the American government after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

The Russian government are an absolute fucking disgrace, but there is a lot of blood on other people's hands as well.


Where does this end, I imagine there are a lot of Labour party members (not just voters) in our crowd. Remember Iraq?




Timbo's Goals

Re: Abramovich, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #74 on: Today at 12:08:20 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:19:44 am


Oh no, we were told, he's not a sportswasher, he's not like the others...

Who said that?
Yorkykopite

Re: Abramovich, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #75 on: Today at 12:10:37 pm »
Quote from: Smellytrabs on Today at 11:44:48 am
Our owners and management are no strangers to making financial donations to the White House. America is the biggest Military aggressor in the world.

The absolute draining/theft of public resources and money in Russia into the private hands of oligarchs was enabled and encouraged by the American government after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

The Russian government are an absolute fucking disgrace, but there is a lot of blood on other people's hands as well.



That's the Trump line of course.

Personally I'm relieved our owners are American and not Russian (or from one of the Gulf states). The reasons are obvious and don't need spelling out.

As for the matter in hand I hope both sets of supporters can join in a protest, even a simple and throaty chant of 'Fuck off Putin' (as we used to do to Norman Whiteside!). That might be a stretch for Chelsea since they've had to turn a blind eye to Russian human-rights abuses for 20 years now. But it shouldn't be a problem for us. 
