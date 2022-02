The whole idea of when the police turn up is a weird one.



We had a prowler / attempted break in back in the uk. We saw them - shouted at them - then I legged after them with an axe



Wife rang the police - oh we'll be there in the morning (this was midnight)

Wife said - you best hurry up as my husband has ran after them with an axe.



2 mins later 4 squad cars - fucking impressive tbf



And yes - this guy sounds like a right c$#t