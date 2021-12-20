« previous next »
Neighbour Disputes

Nick110581

Neighbour Disputes
Yesterday at 08:54:43 pm
My parents live next door to a Detective (he was pleasant when he moved in but has since he got divorced and is harassing my parents).

1. He has installed CCTV cameras facing their property in his front windows (upstairs and downstairs). I thought this was illegal?

2. My Dad had to attend the Police station on 20th December 2021 as he claimed that my Dad sprayed water over his car, him and windows and was verbally aggressive. The Police called and said my Dad would be arrested if he didn't voluntarily attend. He didn't do what is claimed and doesn't believe there is any actual evidence. He was released and the investigation is still pending.

3. He has a sign up in his front window saying 'Stop starring' and one in upstairs windows saying 'only burglars and perverts stare'.

4. He abused an elderly gentleman who back on to his property as they needed to replace some fences. The guy is a retired Doc and he called him a 'c*nt'. Three days later, the elderly guy gets a bag of dog poo through his letterbox.

5. My parents think he has thrown oil over their windows and driveway. They have no evidence of this and only suspicion.

The Police have been as useless as you would expect and I just wanted some advice.

I managed to speak to the retired Dr who lodged a complaint and have a managed to email someone fairly senior to get this looked into.

I just can't believe a normal person would act this way let alone a Police Officer.
Terry de Niro

Re: Neighbour Disputes
Yesterday at 09:03:37 pm
He sounds like a right c*nt.

Time to turn the tide on him, maybe?
Get some CCTV or audio (from your parents or any poor bastard who he is making their life, lives hell) on his behaviour?
rob1966

Re: Neighbour Disputes
Yesterday at 09:07:07 pm
Is he in the MET?

AS TDN said, get CCTV installed at your parents, but go for small covert cameras and get them fitted while c*nt face is out at work so he doesn't know and then gather evidence against the c*nt.
Nick110581

Re: Neighbour Disputes
Yesterday at 09:08:47 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:03:37 pm
He sounds like a right c*nt.

Time to turn the tide on him, maybe?
Get some CCTV or audio (from your parents or any poor bastard who he is making their life, lives hell) on his behaviour?

I was tempted to set up fake cameras to see what he does next.

Have them facing his driveway like he has done with my parents. He can't complain if he is doing it.
CraigDS

Re: Neighbour Disputes
Yesterday at 09:10:23 pm
Put signs up in your parent's front windows saying "We can see what you're doing"
Nick110581

Re: Neighbour Disputes
Yesterday at 09:10:44 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:07:07 pm
Is he in the MET?

AS TDN said, get CCTV installed at your parents, but go for small covert cameras and get them fitted while c*nt face is out at work so he doesn't know and then gather evidence against the c*nt.

He isn't but would fit right in.

In normal circumstances, I would go and knock on his door and speak to him but he is slightly unhinged. I have heard him shout at his kids and it isn't pleasant.
Nick110581

Re: Neighbour Disputes
Yesterday at 09:11:36 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 09:10:23 pm
Put signs up in your parent's front windows saying "We can see what you're doing"

I did suggest 'only a pervert would film someone'
AndyInVA

Re: Neighbour Disputes
Yesterday at 09:22:55 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:10:44 pm
In normal circumstances, I would go and knock on his door and speak to him but he is slightly unhinged. I have heard him shout at his kids and it isn't pleasant.

Sounds like he is really losing mentally and it sounds like the normal actions of just talking to him may not work. I know some cameras these days are not expensive and it may be the only way to get the Police involved if they have hard evidence. Its all such a pain in the ass though when being nice to your neighbors should be so easy.
Nick110581

Re: Neighbour Disputes
Yesterday at 09:27:22 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 09:22:55 pm
Sounds like he is really losing mentally and it sounds like the normal actions of just talking to him may not work. I know some cameras these days are not expensive and it may be the only way to get the Police involved if they have hard evidence. Its all such a pain in the ass though when being nice to your neighbors should be so easy.

It is just a massive ball ache and probably antagonise the situation.

But my parents deserve to enjoy their retirement without having to deal with this c*nt daily.
CraigDS

Re: Neighbour Disputes
Yesterday at 09:30:18 pm
Can get simple plug in cameras you can stand on a windowsill looking outside which he'd likely not even notice. Take a few mins to install.
reddebs

Re: Neighbour Disputes
Yesterday at 09:30:19 pm
Maybe try and speak to his CO?

If, as it sounds, the divorce has effected his mental health to the point of shouting at his kids and creating issues for his neighbours, a friendly "chat" with his commanding officer about it would be more beneficial to all concerned, than trying to fight fire with fire?

We all know what twats they are if you get on their wrong side but maybe voicing concerns for his wellbeing will be taken more seriously.
Capon Debaser

Re: Neighbour Disputes
Yesterday at 09:30:51 pm
Make stuff up like he did. Phone the bizzies an say he threatened you. Poured water over your car etc. Just like he did to your dad

Play him at his own game. Take photos of him on his phone while hes driving. Also tryan get a friend to brake suddenly whilst theyre infront of him in a car while hes on the phone in his, then ask the police to check the phone records and get him arrested for threatening your mate. Tell him to Claim he has whiplash and and get him fired for the black eye he gave him.  Also, try an get his ex wife involved and ask her to pretend the reason hes been threatening you is cos you an his ex wife are lovers. Ask her to also say he was abusive and if shes tricky, she can get the kids to phone her to say hi to their mum, but record the date an times of phone calls an say it was him phoning instead of the kids and that he was constanly threatening her and her new lover

Phone the social services and say he lets his kids drink underage and have them taken away and put into care . Also, break into his garage and sabotage his rock climbing gear. That way the next time hes up his favourite mountain hopefully his rope snaps and he falls to his death. If that doesnt work, put rat food in his packed lunch when he goes the zoo. Best bet is to put it in Dairlylea and cucumber sarnies.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Neighbour Disputes
Yesterday at 09:42:54 pm
Capon spins some good ideas in amongst the madness. I especially like the seducing of his ex wife and the dairylea triangles.

Seriously though get CCTV onto your parents home and report his behaviour to his CO. Ask the other neighbour to join also.
gazzam1963

Re: Neighbour Disputes
Yesterday at 09:43:33 pm
Did the police call to your house first and speak to your parents or did they send a letter/ phoned ( I see you say they called  I would normally have expected a visit first by say a community support officer as its a small dispute or is he abusing his position making them call you in to interview .
Nick110581

Re: Neighbour Disputes
Yesterday at 09:47:13 pm
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Yesterday at 09:43:33 pm
Did the police call to your house first and speak to your parents or did they send a letter/ phoned ( I see you say they called  I would normally have expected a visit first by say a community support officer as its a small dispute or is he abusing his position making them call you in to interview .

No visit. A phone call. I have never ever heard of this practice.

We had issues with a crazy neighbour behind us gardening at 2am and shining lights onto a bedroom as he had a head torch. My next door neighbour complained as his bedroom at back. The CSO came over and it was resolved and the mad bloke apologised when we next saw him.

I have made contact with the Solicitor that my Dad had present at the interview to ascertain what 'evidence' they had. Investigation is still ongoing.

I have emailed and received a reply from the Divisional Commander. He said the following: 'It is however important that we take seriously the concerns that you are raising about the off duty conduct of one of our officers and as such I will be referring this to our Professional Standards Department for them to review this, consider your concerns and respond directly to you.'
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:04:06 pm by Nick110581 »
gazzam1963

Re: Neighbour Disputes
Yesterday at 10:12:39 pm
That really seems a huge escalation for something so minor especially the fact no one came out to ascertain wether there was any truth in it ...seems like hes really abused his position to me . Be interesting to see what the standards department say . And besides this one accusation of water and verbal abuse has nothing else happened .

Nick110581

Re: Neighbour Disputes
Yesterday at 10:18:55 pm
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Yesterday at 10:12:39 pm
That really seems a huge escalation for something so minor especially the fact no one came out to ascertain wether there was any truth in it ...seems like hes really abused his position to me . Be interesting to see what the standards department say . And besides this one accusation of water and verbal abuse has nothing else happened .



It has been ongoing for at least a couple of years with various incidents (ones above are the worse ones and now appears to be criminal damage taking place). Sometimes nothing for a few months then it starts up again.

Folks have kept it away from me as I was ill last year so didn't want to burden me.

It seems a huge escalation and waste of police time especially as a Solicitor involved and a threat of arrest if he didn't turn up at Station. I just don't get how someone would have that much pull as it is still Sussex but a different force.

They were also categorically advised that they would need evidence of their claims towards him so not sure how they can move this forward without that. What exactly are they investigating? And what charges are you going get if it was true? Seems like scare tactics to me.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:22:43 pm by Nick110581 »
Nobby Reserve

Re: Neighbour Disputes
Yesterday at 10:26:55 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:03:37 pm
He sounds like a right c*nt.


Did you not catch that he's a policeman. All too often it goes with the territory.
Nick110581

Re: Neighbour Disputes
Today at 10:22:34 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:26:55 pm

Did you not catch that he's a policeman. All too often it goes with the territory.

It seems that way. You cant paint them with all the same brush but theres too many strange things that have happened that make you question how he behaves this way and remains in employment.

I cant understand how my Dad remains under investigation for an incident this guy claims happened without evidence. No one else would get past a Community Officer visiting you and that being the end of it.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:25:08 am by Nick110581 »
Nick110581

Re: Neighbour Disputes
Today at 02:14:30 pm
Response from Police makes you realise how fucking corrupt it all is:

Dear Xxxx
 
I refer to your recent complaint submitted on behalf of your mother in connection with a serving officer with Sussex Police.
 
Please note that we cannot progress this any further until we have written authority from your mother that she wants you to submit this on her behalf. Please provide this using my email address however in the interim I have recorded this under reference MI/****/**.
 
I must inform you that complaints relating to serving officers generally must relate to conduct in connection with their employment or role with the organisation, and in this case what you are reporting appears to relate to off duty conduct which is not something that will be dealt with unless it amounts to misconduct.
 
I have now allocated this to an indirect supervisor of the officer to look into and she will be in touch in due course.
 
Yours sincerely,


EDIT: to remove ref number, public forums and all.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:32:22 pm by Claire. »
Slippers

Re: Neighbour Disputes
Today at 03:20:51 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:26:55 pm

Did you not catch that he's a policeman. All too often it goes with the territory.

An occupation that seems to attract the c*ntish.
gazzam1963

Re: Neighbour Disputes
Today at 03:42:55 pm
Id be asking the question is it normal procedure to be called in for interview if as I understand it no one has visited your parents previously . If its not normal procedure which Ive never heard of then has he used his influence as an officer to take it to a higher level than expected . If so isnt that related to his conduct on duty
Nick110581

Re: Neighbour Disputes
Today at 03:48:19 pm
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Today at 03:42:55 pm
Id be asking the question is it normal procedure to be called in for interview if as I understand it no one has visited your parents previously . If its not normal procedure which Ive never heard of then has he used his influence as an officer to take it to a higher level than expected . If so isnt that related to his conduct on duty

Exactly what I have asked although he lodged the complaint so wasnt working but it seems shady as fuck.
Boston always unofficial

Re: Neighbour Disputes
Today at 04:14:12 pm
It does sound like abuse of power have you thought about trying to contact a local tv station/paper/journo that does those solve it/investigation type stories?
