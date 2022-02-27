« previous next »
Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
Reply #360 on: Today at 03:30:19 pm
Are we going to blitzkrieg them?  8)
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
Reply #361 on: Today at 03:30:45 pm
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
Reply #362 on: Today at 03:32:06 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:25:37 pm
Good to see Jota on the bench and that front 3 is awesome. Shame Elliott hasnt made it.
Not sure leaving Alisson out is the right decision.

Klopp did say that our reserve keeper would get this game many weeks before hand. He is a very good keeper and very good at penality shootouts as shown against the foxes in other rounds. Keep the faith mate.
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
Reply #363 on: Today at 03:32:51 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:30:45 pm


no shock then. pretty miraculous powers of recovery for their players rumored injured
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
Reply #364 on: Today at 03:33:19 pm
Love that team
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
Reply #365 on: Today at 03:33:56 pm
Hope we don't regret playing Kelleher even though he's been great in previous rounds.
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
Reply #366 on: Today at 03:34:42 pm
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 03:32:06 pm
Klopp did say that our reserve keeper would get this game many weeks before hand. He is a very good keeper and very good at penality shootouts as shown against the foxes in other rounds. Keep the faith mate.
I know all that and I think he is a very good keeper. Hes just not Alisson. We need to win this and we would have a better chance with Alisson in goal.
He has done very well in the games hes played tho so hopefully he has a great game today.
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
Reply #367 on: Today at 03:35:23 pm
Quote from: duvva on Today at 03:18:35 pm
Jones and Elliott miss out. Plenty more finals ahead for them

I'd have put them ahead of Ox and Minamino
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
Reply #368 on: Today at 03:37:00 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 03:35:23 pm
I'd have put them ahead of Ox and Minamino
Minamino is the top scorer inthe league cup this season isnt he?
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
Reply #369 on: Today at 03:39:20 pm
Oh great Neville as a co-commentator.

Embrace yourselves for screaming whenever they have a chance and complete silence for ourselves.
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
Reply #370 on: Today at 03:39:29 pm
Quote from: duvva on Today at 03:18:35 pm
Jones and Elliott miss out. Plenty more finals ahead for them

And Gomez. He must wish for the end of this season.
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
Reply #371 on: Today at 03:41:20 pm
Expected team, good to see Diogo make the bench, gives us a massive extra option if its tight.

Hope Kelleher has a stormer, he deserves it.

Let's do this!

COMON U REDMEN!!!
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
Reply #372 on: Today at 03:41:50 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 03:35:23 pm
I'd have put them ahead of Ox and Minamino
If Elliott and Jones are fit then in no way should Ox be in the squad ahead of them. I can only assume they are not fit.
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
Reply #373 on: Today at 03:42:29 pm
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
Reply #374 on: Today at 03:43:37 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 02:53:56 pm
Most important is not giving Chelsea soft goals which we've done this season - including the Kovacic goal which came from a poorly conceded corner. We're in the best condition compared to those games but we'll need to make it count.
That's a strange take on a worldie. It was a 0.01 xG chance, shit happens, they got lucky.
