Good to see Jota on the bench and that front 3 is awesome. Shame Elliott hasnt made it. Not sure leaving Alisson out is the right decision.
Klopp did say that our reserve keeper would get this game many weeks before hand. He is a very good keeper and very good at penality shootouts as shown against the foxes in other rounds. Keep the faith mate.
Jones and Elliott miss out. Plenty more finals ahead for them
I'd have put them ahead of Ox and Minamino
Most important is not giving Chelsea soft goals which we've done this season - including the Kovacic goal which came from a poorly conceded corner. We're in the best condition compared to those games but we'll need to make it count.
