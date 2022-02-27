Wasn't this Spurs issue with Kane in 2019? Not sure why bringing him off again would mean playing with 10 men though? I'm predicting he comes off the bench to score the winner. 2-1.



Nah kane had been out months so fitness issue as well and jota just a couple of weeks, plus kane dint even play in the 2019 semi's.Suppose it depends on how many subs had been already used if jota's injury flared up but to bring him off, as well as already having brought Diaz off who started for him would leave us in a much worse position imo