From Mark Ogden on ESPN. Man Utd fan..lol
Ogden: If Liverpool win, it will be the club's 66th trophy, moving them level with Manchester United to become English football's most successful club. That figure includes everything from Club World Cups to Community Shields, with more than a few league titles and Champions Leagues thrown into the mix too.
To put Liverpool and United's trophy hauls in perspective, Arsenal are third on the list with 48, while Chelsea are in fourth with 34. Manchester City's recent dominance has delivered plenty of trophies since Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al Nahyan bought the club in 2008, but they have still managed just 28 trophies in their history. So if Liverpool win the League Cup/EFL Cup for a record ninth time, they will be on course to claim the top spot for themselves if they also win at least one of the Premier League, Champions League or FA Cup this season.
Well ok then Ogden ye smart arse, if you're including EVERYTHING
, every honour, then here we go ...
LIVERPOOL FC = 69
Domestic ...
League
First Division/Premier League
Winners (19): 190001, 190506, 192122, 192223, 194647, 196364, 196566, 197273, 197576, 197677, 197879, 197980, 198182, 198283, 198384, 198586, 198788, 198990, 201920
Second Division
Winners (4): 189394, 189596, 190405, 196162
Cups
FA Cup
Winners (7): 196465, 197374, 198586, 198889, 199192, 200001, 200506
Football League Cup/EFL Cup
Winners (8 ): 198081, 198182, 198283, 198384, 199495, 200001, 200203, 201112
Football League Super Cup
Winners (1): 198586
FA Charity Shield/FA Community Shield
Winners (15): 1964*, 1965*, 1966, 1974, 1976, 1977*, 1979, 1980, 1982, 1986*, 1988, 1989, 1990*, 2001, 2006 (* shared)
Sheriff of London Charity Shield
Winners (1): 1906
European ...
European Cup/UEFA Champions League
Winners (6): 197677, 197778, 198081, 198384, 200405, 201819
UEFA Cup
Winners (3): 197273, 197576, 200001
European/UEFA Super Cup
Winners (4): 1977, 2001, 2005, 2019
Worldwide ...
FIFA Club World Cup
Winners (1): 2019
MANCHESTER UNITED FC = 68
Domestic ...
League
First Division/Premier League
Winners (20; record): 190708, 191011, 195152, 195556, 195657, 196465, 196667, 199293, 199394, 199596, 199697, 199899, 19992000, 200001, 200203, 200607, 200708, 200809, 201011, 201213
Second Division
Winners (2): 193536, 197475
Cups
FA Cup
Winners (12): 190809, 194748, 196263, 197677, 198283, 198485, 198990, 199394, 199596, 199899, 200304, 201516
Football League Cup/EFL Cup
Winners (5): 199192, 200506, 200809, 200910, 201617
FA Charity Shield/FA Community Shield
Winners (21; record): 1908, 1911, 1952, 1956, 1957, 1965*, 1967*, 1977*, 1983, 1990*, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 2003, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016 (* shared)
European ...
European Cup/UEFA Champions League
Winners (3): 196768, 199899, 200708
European Cup Winners' Cup
Winners (1): 199091
UEFA Europa League
Winners (1): 201617
European Super Cup
Winners (1): 1991
Worldwide ...
Intercontinental Cup
Winners (1; British record): 1999
FIFA Club World Cup
Winners (1; British joint record): 2008