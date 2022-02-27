« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022  (Read 13826 times)

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,265
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 11:54:17 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 08:58:56 pm
League Championship - 19
European Cup - 6
UEFA Cup - 3
League Cup - 8
FA Cup - 7
UEFA Super Cup - 4
Club World Championship - 1

48 major championships/trophies (The Charity Shield does not count for fucks sake  ;D). All ready for #49 tomorrow  :scarf :champ

And the first team to reach 50 by the end of the season!
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,714
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 11:54:53 pm »
Ah 16 and a half hours to go, can someone hit fast forward please.

Cant wait for this
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,276
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 11:55:01 pm »
What are the chances of us having a nice,comfortable win in a final?  :D
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,714
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 11:55:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:55:01 pm
What are the chances of us having a nice,comfortable win in a final?  :D
Is this a rhetorical question :)
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,830
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 11:55:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:55:01 pm
What are the chances of us having a nice,comfortable win in a final?  :D

Do you consider a Divock winner in the 94th minute a comfortable win?  ;D
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,276
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 11:57:41 pm »
 ;D

I want a nice, say 3-1 win where Chelsea score in the 93 minute and it doesn't mean anythnig.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,276
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #206 on: Today at 12:04:01 am »
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1497679111262810120

Quote
A symbol of solidarity at Anfield this evening

Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,109
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #207 on: Today at 12:23:04 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:55:01 pm
What are the chances of us having a nice,comfortable win in a final?  :D

Zero

Chelsea are spoily and stay in Every game theyre in somehow

Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Realgman

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 184
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #208 on: Today at 12:30:29 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:04:01 am
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1497679111262810120



Fair play...
Abramovich's blatant and crude attempt just made him look worse..
Cmon the Reds tomorrow, and dedicate the win to Ukraine!!
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #209 on: Today at 12:30:41 am »
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 11:51:31 pm
I'd start the same team with Henderson for Jones. I think Kieta would be better fit against Chelsea, but I think Henderson will turn up tomorrow. Big captains performance, hopefully not lashing one in his own net like the last time a Liverpool captain did when I went to see us in a final.  ;D
With 5 Subs. If Henderson is having a bad game he can come off as early as the coaching staff feels fit. Having a Mare though 30, off. Bad(or Fine but need more attacking power) but need a change 45-60.
Logged

Offline King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,675
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #210 on: Today at 12:39:03 am »
I think its time we gave them a right walloping.

We owe them that at least, control Kante (a super player) and control the game.
I'm sure J.K has sussed this.

This is one game we dont need to try and blitz them, play keep ball and watch them wilt.

If they play Mendy as I suspect they will then let Mane at'em.




Anyone know if Luis Garcia will be at the game?  :wellin
Logged

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,520
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #211 on: Today at 12:41:25 am »
Id start Allison personally, its a cup final, strongest team has to play
Logged

Offline King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,675
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #212 on: Today at 12:45:28 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:30:41 am
If Henderson is having a bad game


Whatever you are smoking you need to send back.



Win, Lose or Draw Henderson will not be having a bad game.   :no
Logged

Offline Realgman

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 184
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #213 on: Today at 12:55:14 am »
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Today at 12:45:28 am

Whatever you are smoking you need to send back.


Its obviously awesome stuff, I wouldnt send it back...id buy more...
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #214 on: Today at 01:06:46 am »
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Today at 12:45:28 am

Whatever you are smoking you need to send back.



Win, Lose or Draw Henderson will not be having a bad game.   :no
As Long he lifting the trophy at the end of game nobody will care what type of game he had.  :champ :scarf
« Last Edit: Today at 01:09:38 am by RedG13 »
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,501
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #215 on: Today at 01:08:03 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 12:53:43 pm
You're alright you

Let's do these scumbags. Let's win for us. For the west. For the innocent. For anyone and everyone decent

I look back on myself and i am alright

Come on reds. Our city needs it

Seems beyond football tbqh
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,459
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #216 on: Today at 01:08:35 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 08:58:56 pm
League Championship - 19
European Cup - 6
UEFA Cup - 3
League Cup - 8
FA Cup - 7
UEFA Super Cup - 4
Club World Championship - 1

48 major championships/trophies (The Charity Shield does not count for fucks sake  ;D). All ready for #49 tomorrow  :scarf :champ
Yep. This is going to be old news tomorrow. ;D

Up the Reds!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,052
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #217 on: Today at 02:03:20 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:55:01 pm
What are the chances of us having a nice,comfortable win in a final?  :D

50-50 ;D

hoping for the same as well..get an early goal in. once they chase the game we catch them on the counter. but we are pretty adept in controlling matches now as well with thiago in the middle.

just hoping for a couple early goal to settle the nerves.
Logged

Offline AshbourneRed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,349
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #218 on: Today at 02:08:40 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:55:01 pm
What are the chances of us having a nice,comfortable win in a final?  :D

Were not playing Spurs, so none.
Logged

Offline Realgman

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 184
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #219 on: Today at 02:25:01 am »
 ;D
Quote from: AshbourneRed on Today at 02:08:40 am
Were not playing Spurs, so none.
Logged

Offline Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,815
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #220 on: Today at 02:25:33 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 04:17:18 pm
From Mark Ogden on ESPN. Man Utd fan..lol


Ogden: If Liverpool win, it will be the club's 66th trophy, moving them level with Manchester United to become English football's most successful club. That figure includes everything from Club World Cups to Community Shields, with more than a few league titles and Champions Leagues thrown into the mix too.

To put Liverpool and United's trophy hauls in perspective, Arsenal are third on the list with 48, while Chelsea are in fourth with 34. Manchester City's recent dominance has delivered plenty of trophies since Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al Nahyan bought the club in 2008, but they have still managed just 28 trophies in their history. So if Liverpool win the League Cup/EFL Cup for a record ninth time, they will be on course to claim the top spot for themselves if they also win at least one of the Premier League, Champions League or FA Cup this season.


Well ok then Ogden ye smart arse, if you're including EVERYTHING, every honour, then here we go ...

LIVERPOOL FC = 69

Domestic ...

League
First Division/Premier League
Winners (19): 190001, 190506, 192122, 192223, 194647, 196364, 196566, 197273, 197576, 197677, 197879, 197980, 198182, 198283, 198384, 198586, 198788, 198990, 201920
Second Division
Winners (4): 189394, 189596, 190405, 196162
Cups
FA Cup
Winners (7): 196465, 197374, 198586, 198889, 199192, 200001, 200506
Football League Cup/EFL Cup
Winners (8 ): 198081, 198182, 198283, 198384, 199495, 200001, 200203, 201112
Football League Super Cup
Winners (1): 198586
FA Charity Shield/FA Community Shield
Winners (15): 1964*, 1965*, 1966, 1974, 1976, 1977*, 1979, 1980, 1982, 1986*, 1988, 1989, 1990*, 2001, 2006 (* shared)
Sheriff of London Charity Shield
Winners (1): 1906

European ...

European Cup/UEFA Champions League
Winners (6): 197677, 197778, 198081, 198384, 200405, 201819
UEFA Cup
Winners (3): 197273, 197576, 200001
European/UEFA Super Cup
Winners (4): 1977, 2001, 2005, 2019

Worldwide ...

FIFA Club World Cup
Winners (1): 2019


MANCHESTER UNITED FC = 68

Domestic ...

League
First Division/Premier League
Winners (20; record): 190708, 191011, 195152, 195556, 195657, 196465, 196667, 199293, 199394, 199596, 199697, 199899, 19992000, 200001, 200203, 200607, 200708, 200809, 201011, 201213
Second Division
Winners (2): 193536, 197475
Cups
FA Cup
Winners (12): 190809, 194748, 196263, 197677, 198283, 198485, 198990, 199394, 199596, 199899, 200304, 201516
Football League Cup/EFL Cup
Winners (5): 199192, 200506, 200809, 200910, 201617
FA Charity Shield/FA Community Shield
Winners (21; record): 1908, 1911, 1952, 1956, 1957, 1965*, 1967*, 1977*, 1983, 1990*, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 2003, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016 (* shared)

European ...

European Cup/UEFA Champions League
Winners (3): 196768, 199899, 200708
European Cup Winners' Cup
Winners (1): 199091
UEFA Europa League
Winners (1): 201617
European Super Cup
Winners (1): 1991

Worldwide ...

Intercontinental Cup
Winners (1; British record): 1999
FIFA Club World Cup
Winners (1; British joint record): 2008
« Last Edit: Today at 02:28:37 am by Red_Rich »
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,099
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #221 on: Today at 02:26:17 am »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 12:41:25 am
Id start Allison personally, its a cup final, strongest team has to play

I would as well. I know it's harsh but I think getting a trophy on board tomorrow further drives everyone on and the strongest 11 needs to be picked. Caoimhin will have his day anyway he's gonna be a superstar. I just think tomorrow we should be going absolutely all out because you know Tommy Tuckle will.
Logged

Online S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,176
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #222 on: Today at 03:17:35 am »
Statistically Wembley has to be Klopps worst stadium? I can think of five games, all defeats.

Bayern
Man City
Spurs
Man City
Arsenal

Dont think weve done great there either to be fair. About time we put it right. It always feels like the sort of pitch and setting we should excel in.
Logged

Online Kalito

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 186
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #223 on: Today at 03:23:17 am »
Quote from: S on Today at 03:17:35 am
Statistically Wembley has to be Klopps worst stadium? I can think of five games, all defeats.

Bayern
Man City
Spurs
Man City
Arsenal

Dont think weve done great there either to be fair. About time we put it right. It always feels like the sort of pitch and setting we should excel in.
We beat Spurs the following season at Wembley - 1-2, Gini and Bobby the scorers.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 