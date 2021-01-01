There's a drug problem in every City and every Town in the UK, like has been said, you cannot go to town without people snorting in cubicles and so on.



What's got me surprised now is the flagrancy of it; I was in a cocktail bar in Chester last weekend and young lads in the toilets were all just doing keys out in the open toilet area, not even attempting to hide it.



A couple of months back, I was in a bar in London in Whitechapel and there was this really weird, on edge little bald sweaty fidgety bloke waiting on a table behind us. He kept getting up, putting his coat on the back of his chair, moving it, sitting down, getting up, moving the chair, messing with the coat. A lady then meets him and it's clear it's a first date where they've met online. I hear him saying how nervous he is. Anyway, she gets up, goes to the bathroom, and while she's gone, he spins, get's his coat and just starts snorting, in the middle of this restaurant/bar. I couldn't believe it. No one challenged him but many seemed to notice. He even told the woman when she got back he'd had a line for his nerves. There's rarely consequence and people's values seem to be degrading, along with standards of behaviour.



It's mad. I've never known so much drug taking in my life and cocaine specifically seems to be in everyone's hands at the moment.



It's a symptom of the times we live in and the unhappy climate most young people feel themselves as being in - the rush from drug use is an escape for a few hours regardless of the consequence.



I am no saint, I've done plenty in the past though don't partake anymore, but I was never guzzling £40 bags of the stuff every weekend and openly taking it in front of strangers.