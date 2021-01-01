« previous next »
Is there a drug problem in Liverpool

Andy @ Allerton!

Is there a drug problem in Liverpool
« on: Yesterday at 09:17:02 am »
I've never done drugs. Never have. Never will.

For me ale is enough - you can get bladdered on that legally and for little money.

I've seen the odd bellend snorting here and there through the years, but at the moment it seems to me every time I get on a train and it has a toilet, every time I go to the match, every time I go to the bog in a pub in town, there is someone snorting something.

Is it more widespread than it ever was or do people just not bother hiding it any more?
AndyMuller

Re: Is there a drug problem in Liverpool
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:18:26 am »
I think it is more widespread than ever, every time I go out for a pint the bogs are full of people snorting. Some of my mates cannot go out just to drink, it has to be both. Some of them even snort without having a drink or even going out, just sitting in the house!

Not to just throw my mates under the bus like, I've dabbled quite a bit myself the past 2 years. I think its been down to the stress of lockdowns etc but I'm not having it anymore, the comedowns are just too much these days.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Is there a drug problem in Liverpool
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:21:13 am »

Is there a drug problem in Liverpool?

There's a lot of drug use everywhere, cocaine use is on the rise.

However, there's always been a drug problem nationwide, it's called alcohol
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Is there a drug problem in Liverpool
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:29:09 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 09:21:13 am
Is there a drug problem in Liverpool?

There's a lot of drug use everywhere, cocaine use is on the rise.

However, there's always been a drug problem nationwide, it's called alcohol



Is this you?
Drinks Sangria

Re: Is there a drug problem in Liverpool
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:31:35 am »
There's a drug problem in every City and every Town in the UK, like has been said, you cannot go to town without people snorting in cubicles and so on.

What's got me surprised now is the flagrancy of it; I was in a cocktail bar in Chester last weekend and young lads in the toilets were all just doing keys out in the open toilet area, not even attempting to hide it.

A couple of months back, I was in a bar in London in Whitechapel and there was this really weird, on edge little bald sweaty fidgety bloke waiting on a table behind us. He kept getting up, putting his coat on the back of his chair, moving it, sitting down, getting up, moving the chair, messing with the coat. A lady then meets him and it's clear it's a first date where they've met online. I hear him saying how nervous he is. Anyway, she gets up, goes to the bathroom, and while she's gone, he spins, get's his coat and just starts snorting, in the middle of this restaurant/bar. I couldn't believe it. No one challenged him but many seemed to notice. He even told the woman when she got back he'd had a line for his nerves. There's rarely consequence and people's values seem to be degrading, along with standards of behaviour.

It's mad. I've never known so much drug taking in my life and cocaine specifically seems to be in everyone's hands at the moment.

It's a symptom of the times we live in and the unhappy climate most young people feel themselves as being in - the rush from drug use is an escape for a few hours regardless of the consequence.

I am no saint, I've done plenty in the past though don't partake anymore, but I was never guzzling £40 bags of the stuff every weekend and openly taking it in front of strangers.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Is there a drug problem in Liverpool
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:46:37 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:31:35 am
There's a drug problem in every City and every Town in the UK, like has been said, you cannot go to town without people snorting in cubicles and so on.

What's got me surprised now is the flagrancy of it; I was in a cocktail bar in Chester last weekend and young lads in the toilets were all just doing keys out in the open toilet area, not even attempting to hide it.

A couple of months back, I was in a bar in London in Whitechapel and there was this really weird, on edge little bald sweaty fidgety bloke waiting on a table behind us. He kept getting up, putting his coat on the back of his chair, moving it, sitting down, getting up, moving the chair, messing with the coat. A lady then meets him and it's clear it's a first date where they've met online. I hear him saying how nervous he is. Anyway, she gets up, goes to the bathroom, and while she's gone, he spins, get's his coat and just starts snorting, in the middle of this restaurant/bar. I couldn't believe it. No one challenged him but many seemed to notice. He even told the woman when she got back he'd had a line for his nerves. There's rarely consequence and people's values seem to be degrading, along with standards of behaviour.

It's mad. I've never known so much drug taking in my life and cocaine specifically seems to be in everyone's hands at the moment.

It's a symptom of the times we live in and the unhappy climate most young people feel themselves as being in - the rush from drug use is an escape for a few hours regardless of the consequence.

I am no saint, I've done plenty in the past though don't partake anymore, but I was never guzzling £40 bags of the stuff every weekend and openly taking it in front of strangers.


Yeah that's the bit that gets me.

The two lads I saw (in different bars) in town looked a bit apologetic 'Sorry mate'

But usually most of them don't give a shite.

As you said, it's open. Before kick off at Anfield - every game - just before kickoff there are two, three, four lads crammed into those small toilets laughing and loudly snorting.
FlashGordon

Re: Is there a drug problem in Liverpool
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:42:25 pm »
Taking away the legality of both, why is it ok to get drunk but not to snort a few lines?
Mumm-Ra

Re: Is there a drug problem in Liverpool
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:01:53 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:46:37 am

Yeah that's the bit that gets me.

The two lads I saw (in different bars) in town looked a bit apologetic 'Sorry mate'

But usually most of them don't give a shite.

As you said, it's open. Before kick off at Anfield - every game - just before kickoff there are two, three, four lads crammed into those small toilets laughing and loudly snorting.

Don't be giving people dirty looks for it, you'll get splattered one day
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Is there a drug problem in Liverpool
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:35:14 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 05:01:53 pm
Don't be giving people dirty looks for it, you'll get splattered one day

I try not to. Did the other day though when I was dying for the bog on the train and there was a queue and two lads staggered out with powder all over their faces and a bottle of vodka.
Sarge

Re: Is there a drug problem in Liverpool
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:37:39 pm »
There is a drug problem in every town and city in every corner of every town and city across the globe.
Mumm-Ra

Re: Is there a drug problem in Liverpool
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:05:18 am »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:37:39 pm
There is a drug problem in every town and city in every corner of every town and city across the globe.

*nervously checks corner*
AndyMuller

Re: Is there a drug problem in Liverpool
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:30:16 am »
I do agree ale is worse like, my body has been through some pain when Ive been on a heavy session compared to having a few stripes.
gregor

Re: Is there a drug problem in Liverpool
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:28:03 am »
It's only a problem if people are causing other people harm, or if people are out of control with addiction. People talk about coked up bellends starting fights, but they're bellends regardless. Far more people than you realise will be doing coke, mdma, whatever on a night out, and most of them you won't notice as they won't be causing you any problems, or any more problems than people who are just drunk. I've taken drugs plenty of times and never started a fight because I'm not that sort of person, the same goes for loads of my friends. The vast, vast majority will feel rough the next day and then get on with their normal life in work or whatever. Help should be available for people who are addicted or want to stop. Decriminalisation for possession would also stop the complete waste of police and the legal systems time that it is currently, and I'd personally advocate for complete legalisation of all drugs, to adults who want to take them - the status that two of the most dangerous and harmful drugs (alcohol and cigarettes) currently enjoy.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Is there a drug problem in Liverpool
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:12:13 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 03:42:25 pm
Taking away the legality of both, why is it ok to get drunk but not to snort a few lines?

Exactly

Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Is there a drug problem in Liverpool
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:18:00 pm »
Quote from: gregor on Today at 10:28:03 am
Far more people than you realise will be doing coke, mdma, whatever on a night out, and most of them you won't notice as they won't be causing you any problems, or any more problems than people who are just drunk.

In my experience those on illegal drugs are far less likely to cause problems than those who are drunk. Those om MDMA virtually incapable of causing trouble.

Something I've noticed at festivals: you're in a packed venue, someone pushes through you forcibly to get nearer the front - 99% chance they're drunk. Contrast this with the person on MDMA - they will gently stroke your back until you notice and then politely indicate that they want to pass you. 
John C

Re: Is there a drug problem in Liverpool
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:24:14 pm »
To answer Andy's question, its undeniable, but it's not recent.

Regarding the discussion, everyone has their own opinions on these matters and it's a fact that each substance affects people in different ways, including alcohol. There's potential physical and mental harm in all of them, including over the counter pain killers.

If you want some informative advice visit...
https://www.talktofrank.com/drugs-a-z
