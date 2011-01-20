« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2  (Read 10710 times)

Offline kezzy

Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 11:01:35 pm »
Just got in.   Great result, great performance, gap closed to three and goal difference bettered.  The cardigan wearing drug cheat will be shitting in his canvas kecks tonight.  Also on a side note, Van Dijks turn and pass out of defence for the 5th goal was absolute class.   Come on the redmen. 
Offline howes hound

Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 11:01:46 pm »
Watching with the sound off (I'm allergic to punditry) I couldn't figure out why they were replaying the collision between Alisson and James again and again. To me it looked like James caught Alisson's standing foot which brought him down as he was about to clear. So probably a plain 50:50 coming-together, possibly a foul by James, never a penalty in a million years. It wasn't until the post game discussion that I realized there was a debate, at least for Sherwood and Kewell. Sherwood I can see, the man's a fool, but Harry surprised me. Happy to hear Gallagher turn the hose on them.
"Ders fuck'n arms goin in, ders fuck'n legs goin in, ders de 'ole fuck'n yuman fuck'n body goin in."  - expression of admiration from kopite behind me, Leeds v. L'pool, late '60s.

Offline RedForeverTT

Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 11:04:31 pm »
We have had so much more energy in the last 3 games it is amazing.

I think the addition of Luis Diaz made a hell lot of difference. Suddenly we have our lightning quick attacks down our left again. He never seem to tire a well.

Breathing down on you City.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 11:05:50 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:57:38 pm
Emphatic win, wonderful. It's an absolute privilege to see those Reds.

I wish someone had told me it wasn't going to be cold though! Fucking hell I was dressed like Joey off Friends with all me clobber on. Sweat me bollocks off  :D
When youre riding the crest of a wave of self belief as we are right now, you have to enjoy every second. You never get cold on days like this

Is Joey the one with the big nose?
Online Bobinhood

Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 11:14:13 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 10:38:34 pm
Which is also wrong, he's just thick obviously.

Hes not even smart enough to be that thick. They obviously have a team behind the scenes who parse the entire video feed forensically looking for controversy in any degree and then they feed it to the commentators and away they go. So much wwf in that method that its obnoxious.

They got caught out today because events overtook them because we went three, could have had 6 , the lilywhites wilted and no sane person could give a shit about one call the other way making any kind of a difference to the game at all. They ran with it anyway because no one said otherwise in time. Even meandered sadly around it after the game like an old reminiscence. "remember that allison play? ahh, those were the days. someone said it was a foul, at the time. not the players coaches or fans in the stadium, but still, they dont have the replays, like." Tellingly, they sure didn't show it again,though  ;D 

Looked exactly like a government trying to deal with Covid with "Messaging". Always a day late and 5 dollars short.   
Offline KevLFC

Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 11:18:44 pm »
Quote from: howes hound on Yesterday at 11:01:46 pm
Watching with the sound off (I'm allergic to punditry) I couldn't figure out why they were replaying the collision between Alisson and James again and again. To me it looked like James caught Alisson's standing foot which brought him down as he was about to clear. So probably a plain 50:50 coming-together, possibly a foul by James, never a penalty in a million years. It wasn't until the post game discussion that I realized there was a debate, at least for Sherwood and Kewell. Sherwood I can see, the man's a fool, but Harry surprised me. Happy to hear Gallagher turn the hose on them.

To me Alisson got lucky. Not a pen but lucky the way it bounced etc. Would had win 6-1 then!
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 11:22:27 pm »
The move for the chance Robertson had saved in the first half was amazing. Just the weight of passing in tight areas from Thiago, Jones and Diaz to work the ball out of half was an absolute joy to watch.
Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 11:26:15 pm »
Unreal. What a performance
Offline Coolie High

Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 11:27:26 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:22:27 pm
The move for the chance Robertson had saved in the first half was amazing. Just the weight of passing in tight areas from Thiago, Jones and Diaz to work the ball out of half was an absolute joy to watch.

11 players who are all super comfortable with the ball, we must have some of the best collection of footballers both physically and technically to ever be comprised with one squad. Jota was asked who was the most skilful player at the club and he mentioned Keita and Firmino before Thiago just to show how absurd the technical level between our players is.
Offline rob1966

Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #289 on: Yesterday at 11:28:39 pm »
Well that wasn't a bad first league game for my lad 😎 Up in the seasie seats I used to use in 306, so he got to sing and see a nice easy win. Nice easy stroll and breathing right down the necks of the sportswashers

Taking the other lad to Norwich next week, hoping for the same.
Offline Spanish Al

« Reply #290 on: Yesterday at 11:39:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:28:39 pm
Well that wasn't a bad first league game for my lad 😎 Up in the seasie seats I used to use in 306, so he got to sing and see a nice easy win. Nice easy stroll and breathing right down the necks of the sportswashers

Taking the other lad to Norwich next week, hoping for the same.

Nice one Rob. Took me nearly ten games to see a goal at Anfield, never mind a win as emphatic as that. And that goal came in a 1-1 draw with Derby County!

Great that tonight. What a team. Loved Klopp and the Kop at the end. That pre cup final noise was brilliant.
Offline mrantarctica

Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #291 on: Yesterday at 11:44:59 pm »
Pretty much the perfect run out we needed prior to the cup final against Chelsea. I don't think we'll see too many changes for that game, perhaps just Hendo back in and possibly Konate in at the back, but otherwise we look like we're in good form and ready to collect our first bit of silverware for the season.
Offline 4pool

Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #292 on: Yesterday at 11:54:28 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:28:39 pm
Well that wasn't a bad first league game for my lad 😎 Up in the seasie seats I used to use in 306, so he got to sing and see a nice easy win. Nice easy stroll and breathing right down the necks of the sportswashers

Taking the other lad to Norwich next week, hoping for the same.

 :wellin

Glad you two had a great time.

Did the wife go to her Mums... ;)
Online newterp

Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #293 on: Today at 12:04:17 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 10:15:11 pm
Top draw performance.
Top drawer too!
Online newterp

Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #294 on: Today at 12:06:44 am »
Now we can all put our Koch's away. Time for Chelsea.
Online jckliew

Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #295 on: Today at 12:08:01 am »
And i was asking for only 4-0! 
Online Peabee

Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #296 on: Today at 12:13:00 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:28:39 pm
Well that wasn't a bad first league game for my lad 😎 Up in the seasie seats I used to use in 306, so he got to sing and see a nice easy win. Nice easy stroll and breathing right down the necks of the sportswashers

Taking the other lad to Norwich next week, hoping for the same.

Wow, what a first game.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #297 on: Today at 12:18:05 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:05:50 pm
When youre riding the crest of a wave of self belief as we are right now, you have to enjoy every second. You never get cold on days like this

Is Joey the one with the big nose?
So take it you dont watch it then? Joey is Ross's pet Monkey. Ross is the red haired one with the heroin problem whos a prostitute
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #298 on: Today at 12:34:39 am »
Great win, almost a perfect night. Shame Mo didn't complete his hattrick, but maybe he and Sadio can save one for Sunday.

Still can't get over that Matip goal - the run, the 1-2 the gorgeous finish. Context is everything! Good to see him adding some end product to his game, perhaps he and Fab are now in competition!
Online Kalito

Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #299 on: Today at 12:40:48 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 12:18:05 am
So take it you dont watch it then? Joey is Ross's pet Monkey. Ross is the red haired one with the heroin problem whos a prostitute
;D ;D
Online thegoodfella

Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #300 on: Today at 12:44:29 am »
Can we play against these clowns every month? ;D

I adore Bielsa, but the man doesn't make things easy for himself.
Offline Samie

Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #301 on: Today at 12:51:17 am »
Quote
Luis Diaz's game by numbers vs. Leeds:

100% aerial duels won
94% pass accuracy
68 touches
47 passes
9 duels
7 touches in opp. box
7 take-ons attempted
6 ball recoveries
5 take-ons completed
4 shots
3 aerial duels won
Offline Sangria

Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #302 on: Today at 12:59:34 am »
Anyone noticed how both Trent and Robertson frequently turned up in the inside forward and even number 9 positions? We've got used to Trent's wanderings, but there was one moment just after the 4th goal (IIRC) when Trent sent a long ball to Robertson around the Leeds D. I don't think the team was out of shape despite all this. The team kept its overall shape, the players were just in different areas.
Offline Sangria

Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #303 on: Today at 01:00:44 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:51:17 am
Luis Diaz's game by numbers vs. Leeds:

100% aerial duels won
94% pass accuracy
68 touches
47 passes
9 duels
7 touches in opp. box
7 take-ons attempted
6 ball recoveries
5 take-ons completed
4 shots
3 aerial duels won

Those are numbers you'd expect from a specialist target man like Lukaku.
Online jckliew

Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #304 on: Today at 01:06:33 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:59:34 am
Anyone noticed how both Trent and Robertson frequently turned up in the inside forward and even number 9 positions? We've got used to Trent's wanderings, but there was one moment just after the 4th goal (IIRC) when Trent sent a long ball to Robertson around the Leeds D. I don't think the team was out of shape despite all this. The team kept its overall shape, the players were just in different areas.
Yeah. i was wondering whether Trent was playing at first. Then i saw him in the No. 9 position! 
Offline AndyInVA

Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #305 on: Today at 01:13:22 am »
Quote from: kezzy on Yesterday at 11:01:35 pm
Just got in.   Great result, great performance, gap closed to three and goal difference bettered.  The cardigan wearing drug cheat will be shitting in his canvas kecks tonight.  Also on a side note, Van Dijks turn and pass out of defence for the 5th goal was absolute class.   Come on the redmen. 

It's always good when an attacker puts a defender on his arse.

Even better when a defender puts an attacker on his arse.
Online Nico CARP

Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #306 on: Today at 01:18:30 am »
Incredible victory! Let's go for the Premier!!
Offline ToneLa

Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #307 on: Today at 01:20:26 am »
LFC TV showing it now, third just went in  ;D
Online Bobinhood

Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #308 on: Today at 01:25:28 am »
Im thinking now the 60-30 split is gonna become, like, a "thing" and klopps gonna shuffle his players around like a happy madman and everybody gonna get minutes but be fresh and make impacts from the bench and run even harder in both the 60 and the 30 and just love the constant winning all the time.
Online ShrewKop

Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #309 on: Today at 01:32:22 am »
When was the last time we had both CBs score in the same game?
Online Kopenhagen

Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #310 on: Today at 02:00:23 am »
The xG Philosophy
@xGPhilosophy

Liverpool (4.91) 6-0 (0.12) Leeds

:lmao
