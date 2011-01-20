Which is also wrong, he's just thick obviously.



Hes not even smart enough to be that thick. They obviously have a team behind the scenes who parse the entire video feed forensically looking for controversy in any degree and then they feed it to the commentators and away they go. So much wwf in that method that its obnoxious.They got caught out today because events overtook them because we went three, could have had 6 , the lilywhites wilted and no sane person could give a shit about one call the other way making any kind of a difference to the game at all. They ran with it anyway because no one said otherwise in time. Even meandered sadly around it after the game like an old reminiscence. "remember that allison play? ahh, those were the days. someone said it was a foul, at the time. not the players coaches or fans in the stadium, but still, they dont have the replays, like." Tellingly, they sure didn't show it again,thoughLooked exactly like a government trying to deal with Covid with "Messaging". Always a day late and 5 dollars short.