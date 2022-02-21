« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 1 vs Leeds 0 Mo 15
Quote from: Fiasco on February 21, 2022, 09:57:55 am
After a weekend of heavy metal football right across the board, a title race that was barely alive suddenly jumped up and moved around the room. This game with Leeds was always one we had to win regardless, but now it has taken on even greater importance. We know we are chasing a machine in City, but that machine malfunctioned over the weekend and there is nothing to suggest that it can't happen again. Klopp has been usually coy when asked about our Premier League ambitions - win games and see what happens has been the tone - but even he will now know that we are back in the thick of things again and in a season whereby our best chance for a trophy was outside of the bread and butter, we're now fighting hard on all four fronts for silverware.

We face Leeds on Wednesday, a team who have been a valuable addition back in the big time since their promotion. Trying to describe Bielsa's side is pretty difficult (they would be terrible at poker) and the best I've got is to call them a five furlong sprinter of a racehorse. They will try and burn you off and go all out from the get go and if it works then it is wonderful. However, they can be extremely vulnerable and naïve and you wouldn't trust them to see a game out if they happened to be leading by 3 goals with 15 minutes to play. Bielsa is widely revered among coaching circles and I think on the whole he's done a wonderful job to get them back up into the Premier League. Just recently there have been rumblings that the Argentinian could be looking to leave in the summer, and if there is any truth to those rumours then their recent form will be doing nothing to improve or boost morale over at Elland Road. They should be safe to avoid the drop, but like our blue brothers they will subconsciously still be looking over their shoulders with more regularity than they'd like.

As a neutral this game is set up to be a cracker. We're right back in the title race and at home we will want to make a statement against a Leeds side who seem to be conceding goals for fun and who really need to halt the slide of recent weeks. We've got Wembley to look forward to at the weekend but I've got no doubt that the lads won't be thinking about that just yet. We must grasp the nettle here and take full advantage of the game in hand that we have. Winning this will take us to within just 3 points of City with 12 games to go, and of course one of those games is away at City themselves. I think we're coming to the boil at the right time and I truly fancy us to lay a significant marker down on Wednesday.


Injuries:


Liverpool - Diogo Jota's ankle knock will rule him out for this one, he could be in contention for the final on Sunday. Bobby Firmino is out also. Trent was rested at the weekend but should come back in.

Leeds - Leeds have been hit badly in recent times with injuries. Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper are out for a while. Stuart Dallas returned yesterday against Manchester United so that's a boost for them. Robin Koch's head injury made headlines yesterday too and he'll be unavailable I assume.


Officials:

Referee: Michael Oliver. Assistants: Stuart Burt, Simon Bennett. Fourth official: Tony Harrington. VAR: Lee Mason. Assistant VAR: Darren Cann.



Verdict:


We're on a great run, Leeds aren't. We score a lot of goals, Leeds concede plenty (6 more than anyone since early December). We're going for the title, we're at home under the lights and we've got the bit between our teeth. On paper it should be a fun game, but ultimately we ought to be winning this one and I think we will do so rather comfortably.

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Leeds
Reply #1 on: Today at 06:47:43 pm
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Leeds
Reply #2 on: Today at 06:48:59 pm
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Leeds
Reply #3 on: Today at 07:44:33 pm
The teams are out and you never walk alone is being sung brilliantly.
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Leeds
Reply #4 on: Today at 07:46:17 pm
0 Liverpool attacking the Anfield Road end first half. The game is underway.
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Leeds
Reply #5 on: Today at 07:47:15 pm
1 Leeds start the game by attacking our way with vigour. Matip dealt with it initially, then Trent ran into trouble but we got it away eventually. Now its a free kick for us.
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Leeds
Reply #6 on: Today at 07:49:03 pm
2 First shot on target for us. Some good work between Robertson and Diaz. But his shot is straight at Meslier's mid-drift.
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Leeds
Reply #7 on: Today at 07:49:54 pm
3 A great move between Mane and Diaz. Diaz cuts inside and puts a great shot in but it deflects off Mane and goes out. But great movement.
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Leeds
Reply #8 on: Today at 07:51:35 pm
5 A great powering run by Matip, but his ball is too short.
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Leeds
Reply #9 on: Today at 07:52:44 pm
5 Wow, that was an early escape for us, after Allison takes far too long with a ball and James was in really quick, we clear it in the end.
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Leeds
Reply #10 on: Today at 07:54:04 pm
7 Some more great work from Diaz who really looks the business, keeping Leeds busy. But Leeds are looking dangerous when they have the ball.
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Leeds
Reply #11 on: Today at 07:55:55 pm
8 Thiago puts a long ball through from midfield, but its slightly too strong for Mo Salah and it goes out. It's a very frantic pace with both teams making errors at times.
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Leeds
Reply #12 on: Today at 07:57:15 pm
10 We really need to wake up and stop taking too much time as Leeds are really quick into challenges. We win a corner after good work from Mane.
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Leeds
Reply #13 on: Today at 07:58:16 pm
FFS
Martin Tyler on my stream.
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Leeds
Reply #14 on: Today at 07:58:20 pm
12 The corner though falling to Van Dijk is cleared, then Leeds attempt to break but Mo Salah did some great defensive work to foil the attack.
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Leeds
« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:59:02 pm »
I don't even know whose on my stream, some Dutch person I think!
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Leeds
Reply #16 on: Today at 07:59:08 pm
As expected, Leeds are pushing hard and pressing man for man - very hard to maintain that pace
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Leeds
Reply #17 on: Today at 07:59:37 pm
13 We have been given a penalty though its being checked by VAR.
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Leeds
Reply #18 on: Today at 07:59:38 pm
Thats a penalty
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Leeds
Reply #19 on: Today at 08:00:16 pm
14 It's given and the Egyptian King coolly slots it away. 1-0.
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Leeds
Reply #20 on: Today at 08:01:07 pm
The ball from Robertson hits a Leeds player on the arm, Oliver was five yards away.
